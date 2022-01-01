Old Monk Coffee Shop imageView gallery
Old Monk Coffee Shop

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.25

Bread Pudding Latte

$5.00

Lavender Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Kilogram Tea

$4.50

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Irish Coffee Shot

$5.00

Box Coffee *96oz

$25.00

Hazelnut Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Drinks

Iced Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.25

Iced Bread Pudding Latte

$5.00

Iced Lavender Latte

$5.00

Iced Chai

$4.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Kilogram Tea

$4.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Pastries

Irish Scone

$3.50

Irish Scone Box 6

$18.00

Hot Breakfast Food

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Taco

$2.95

Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.95

Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.95

Ancho Steak, Egg & Cheese Taco

$3.50

Migas Taco

$2.95

Florentine Taco

$2.95

Vegan Taco

$2.95

Avocado Toast - Classic

$5.50

Avocado Toast - BLT

$6.50

Avocado Toast - Veggie

$6.50

Retail Coffee Bag

Old Monk Roast (12 oz)

$14.00

Old Monk Roast (5 lbs)

$70.00

Bulk Order

Box Coffee *96oz

$25.00

Irish Scone Box *6

$18.00

Taco Box *6

$15.00
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Longtime-pub Old Monk is now serving coffee, pastries, and breakfast tacos Monday-Friday 7am-1pm.

