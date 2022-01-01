Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Old Monk Coffee Shop
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Longtime-pub Old Monk is now serving coffee, pastries, and breakfast tacos Monday-Friday 7am-1pm.
2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
