Old Post 33 100 Piedmont Ave

review star

No reviews yet

100 Piedmont Ave

Bristol, VA 24201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Tapas

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

traditional tortilla chips served with freshly made salsa

Cheese & Veggies

$12.00

a variety of cheeses paired with fresh seasonal vegetables and crackers. Sliced meats can be added for an additional $4.

Fries Fest

$15.00

generous variety of fried potato selections served with dips & sauces.

Grilled Garlic Cheese & Ham

$12.00

grilled cheese & ham on a rich buttery garlic toast, served with your choice of ranch or jalapeno ranch

Berry Bowl

$12.00

2 mini waffle bowls filled with fresh berries of the season, vanilla ice cream, flaked with chocolate pieces & topped with cream

Limited Menu

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Skewed Meatballs

$6.00

Walking Tacos

$8.00

Quesadillas

$8.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$10.00

Beer

Corona Extra

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Yeehaw IPA

$7.00

Yeehaw Dunkel

$7.00

Sierra Hazy Little Thing

$7.00

Buzzball Espresso

$8.00

Buzzball Pineapple

$8.00

Bill's Two Hearted IPA

$7.00

Wicked Weed

$6.00

Mango Cart Wheat

$6.00

Cocktails

Bees Knees

$6.00

Blue Prohibition

$8.00

Chocolatini

$8.00

Fire & Ice Spicy Honey

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Prohibition Punch

$8.00

Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

Salted Caramel Iced Coffee

$10.00

Sassy Strawberry Gimlet

$8.00

The Bette Davis

$10.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka Shot

$5.00

Gin Shot

$5.00

Tequila Shot

$5.00

Rum Shot

$5.00

Bourbon Shot

$5.00

Salty Caramel Whiskey

$6.50

Tennessee High Sour Mash

$6.50

Fireball Shot

$5.00

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$5.00

Chopin

$5.00

Ciroc

$5.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Grey Goose Citron

$5.00

Jeremiah Weed

$5.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Gordons

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Admiral Nelson

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Gosling'S

$5.00

Meyers

$5.00

Meyers Silver

$5.00

Mount Gay

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$5.00

Casa Noble

$5.00

Corazon Reposado

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$5.00

Patron Café

$5.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$5.00

Patron Reposado

$5.00

Patron Silver

$5.00

Patron Xo Café

$5.00

Angels Envy

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$5.00

Bulliet Rye

$5.00

Diabolique

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$5.00

Makers 46

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$5.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$5.00

Dewars

$5.00

Dewars 12Yr

$5.00

J & B

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Wine

Barefoot Chardonnay

$4.00

Barefoot Rose'

$4.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$4.00

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Barefoot Merlot

$4.00

Speakeasy Sangria

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

The Old Post 33 resides in the heart of downtown Bristol, Virginia in what was once the original Post Office built in 1933. The recent restorations have brought this magnificent historical building back to life. We are excited to serve you for all your weddings and event needs, as well as introduce you to our Speakeasy Bar which features a unique and elegant cocktail selection as well as an array of tapas and appetizers.

Location

100 Piedmont Ave, Bristol, VA 24201

Directions

