Old Post 33 100 Piedmont Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
The Old Post 33 resides in the heart of downtown Bristol, Virginia in what was once the original Post Office built in 1933. The recent restorations have brought this magnificent historical building back to life. We are excited to serve you for all your weddings and event needs, as well as introduce you to our Speakeasy Bar which features a unique and elegant cocktail selection as well as an array of tapas and appetizers.
100 Piedmont Ave, Bristol, VA 24201
