765 Wonn Rd. Ste A 102

Greenbank, WA 98253

Dessert Pie

Whole Baked Granny Apple Pie

$22.00

Tart apples make the perfect slice of apple pie.

Whole Baked Blueberry Pie

$22.00

made with local, organic Mutiny Bay Blues

Whole Baked Cherry Pie

$22.00

made with tart Washington cherries

Whole Baked Loganberry Pie

$22.00Out of stock

The flagship pie! Tart raspberry-blackberry hybrid

Whole Baked Rhubarb Pie

$22.00

a tangy flavorful classic

Whole Baked Marionberry Pie

$22.00

a sweet cultivated blackberry originating in Marion county Oregon

Dessert Pie, Frozen bake at home

Whole Frozen Granny Apple Pie

$21.00

Tart apples make the perfect slice of apple pie.

Whole Frozen Blueberry Pie

$21.00

made with local, organic Mutiny Bay Blues

Whole Frozen Cherry Pie

$21.00

made with tart Washington cherries

Whole Frozen Loganberry Pie

$21.00Out of stock

The flagship pie! Tart raspberry-blackberry hybrid

Whole Frozen Marionberry Pie

$21.00

a sweet cultivated blackberry originating in Marion county Oregon

Whole Frozen Rhubarb Pie

$21.00

a tangy flavorful classic

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dessert & savory pies, soups, salads and entrees to go, and espresso. Formerly the Whidbey Pies Cafe. Same great pie, new savory food menu!

765 Wonn Rd. Ste A 102, Greenbank, WA 98253

Directions

Old Spots Bistro image

