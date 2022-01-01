  • Home
Old Stone Steakhouse 23 South Main Street

No reviews yet

23 South Main Street

Belmont, NC 28012

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Pita

Starters

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens | Roasted Sweet Potatoes | Baby Heirloom Tomatoes | Crumbled Goat Cheese | Honey Mustard Glaze Dressing

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$13.00+

Sea Scallops | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Spiced Cheerwine BBQ

Grit Fritters

$9.00

Crispy Pimento Cheese Grits | Sweet jalepeno jam

Crispy Beer-Cheese Potato Wedges

$9.00

Crispy Quatered Potatoes | Yuengling Beer Cheese | Bacon Crumbles | Tomato & Scallions

Jumbo Pretzel

$14.00

One pound salted pretzel | Lusty Monk mustard | House made beer cheese.

Crispy Chili Cheese Potato Wedges

$9.00

Chili | Mixed Cheese | Tomato | Scallion

Broken Pretzel Special

$8.00

Tasty Burger Sliders

$10.00+

Steak blend patty | Pimento | Bacon | Jalapeño | Mayo

Black and Blue Sliders

$10.00+

Steak blend patty | Blackening seasoning | Melted bleu cheese | Mayo

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00+

Slow roasted pork shoulder | Eastern Carolina bbq | Southern slaw

Southwest Black Bean Sliders

$10.00+

Pan seared | House made black bean sliders | Pepper jack cheese red onions | Chipotle aioli

Short Rib Sliders

$10.00+

Chipotle Mayo | Pickles | Red Onion

Sloppy Sliders

$10.00+

All beef sloppy Joe | Southern Slaw

Carolina

$9.00+

Chili | southern slaw | red onions | yellow mustard

Smokehouse

$9.00+

Pulled Pork | Carolina Sauce | Pickled Red Onion | Lusty Monk Mustard

Chili Cheese

$9.00+

Chili | Mixed Cheese

Classic

$7.00+

Yellow Mustard | Sweet Relish

Main Street

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$10.00

Five Tenders | Sidewinder fries Choice Tossed or Side: Nashville Hot | Cheerwine BBQ Choice Side: Honey Mustard | Ranch | Bleu Cheese

Cajun Chicken Pita

$10.00

Blackened grilled chicken breast | Bleu cheese | Beer Battered Onion Rings | Spring mix | Tomatoes | Chipotle aioli

Nashville Chicken Pita

$10.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast | ranch dressing | spring mix | tomato | red onion | paperback | Nashville Hot drizzle

Steak Tip Pita

$13.00

Filet tips | Roasted Garlic Aioli | Spring mix | Tomato | Cippolini

BBQ Chicken Basket

$15.00

Smoked Chicken Leg Quarter | Cheerwine BBQ | 3 Grit Fritters

BBQ Rib Basket

$15.00

4 bone Baby Back ribs | Cheerwine BBQ | 3 Grit Fritters

Street Sides

Sidewinder Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

With Cinnamon Sugar

Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.00

Cookies 'N Cream Mini Swirl Cone

$2.00

Swirl Soft Serve | Mini Cone | Chocolate Chips

Strawberry Shortcake Mini Swirl Cone

$2.00

Traditional Strawberry Shortcake | Mini Cone

Butter Fried Caramel Pound Cake

$3.00

Sliced | Toasted | Caramel Drizzle

Kids Chicken Finger & Fries

$7.00

3 Tenders | Steakhouse Fries

Kids Corn Dog & Fries

$7.00

Corn Dog | Steakhouse Fries

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

1/3 lb. Patty | Cheddar Cheese

Pup Bowl

$6.00

For your Furry Friend-all Unseasoned; Grilled Chicken | Brown Rice |Mixed Vegetables

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock

Gatorade - Lemon Lime

$3.00

Liquid Death Mountain Spring Tallboy

$3.00

Liquid Death Mango Sparkling Tallboy

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

23 South Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Directions

