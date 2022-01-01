Old Stone Steakhouse 23 South Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
23 South Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill - Belmont
No Reviews
10 East Catawba Street Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurant