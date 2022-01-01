Oldwest Cafe Grapevine

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Kid's Pancake/French Toast
Cowboy
Wrangler

Bacon & Eggs

Cattle Baron

$14.99

OWC Benedict...English muffin layered with melted smoked gouda, ham, grilled tomato & sautéed spinach. Topped with 2 eggs, hollandaise sauce, chopped bacon & sliced avocado. Served with 1 breakfast side

Cowboy

$12.99

An Oldwest Tradition! 2 eggs served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat & 2 breakfast sides

Bandit

$13.99

An open-faced biscuit smothered in homemade sausage gravy served with 2 eggs, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat & 1 breakfast side

Rancher

$15.99

3 eggs just the way you like them, 3 same meat, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Cowgirl

$9.99

1 egg just the way you like them, 1 bacon or sausage, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Tailor

$8.99

2 eggs just the way you like them and your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Hunter

$10.99

2 eggs just the way you like them, 2 same meat, and your choice of 1 breakfast side

French Toast

Strawberry Belle

$15.99

2 Graham Crisp French Toast stuffed with cheesecake filling, with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream on top, served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side

Texas Ranger

$10.99

Saloon Lady

$12.99

1 egg, 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -1 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with fresh blueberries, sliced bananas, lemon cream drizzle & lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Roundup French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Cheyenne French Toast; Cinnamon Roll battered and grilled, drizzled with cream cheese icing and powder sugar -1 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream

Pinkerton

$13.99

2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -2 Original French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cinnamon Crisp French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cowboy Crunch French Toast topped with powder sugar

Texas Vigilante

$15.99

2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meats, 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -2 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with blueberries & bananas, lemon cream, lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Round Up French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream

Flap Jacks

Cowpoke

$9.99

1 egg, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, & choice of 1 flap jack

Old Blue

$10.99

1 egg, served with 1 bacon or sausage, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of 1 flap jack

Bronco

$13.99

2 eggs served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 1 flap jack

Rustler

$15.99

2 eggs, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 2 flap jacks

The Wild Side

Wrangler

$15.99

This Oldwest Cafe breakfast sampler is BIG like TEXAS! This here is served with 3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, thick cut grilled ham, hashbrowns, a biscuit with cream gravy or sausage gravy, & one Flap Jack or one French Toast of your choice

Bullrider

$14.99

Your choice of a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken with cream gravy, served with 3 eggs & 2 breakfast sides

Six Shooter

$14.99

2 open-face biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy, topped with a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken, sausage gravy & 2 eggs. Served with 1 breakfast side

Curly Wolf

$15.99

Fried Potatoes smothered in queso, topped with grilled ham, american cheese, and again with a biscuit & sausage gravy, 2 sausage patties, & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar. It's finished off with 2 slices of bacon on top, just like slappin' a bow on top of a delicious gift!

Omelets

Wild West

$15.99

4 Egg Omelet! Bacon, sausage, ham, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, tomato, jalapeno, hashbrowns with cheddar, white american, & monterrey cheese

Bounty Hunter

$14.99

Night Hawk

$14.99

3 egg omelet with chicken, chorizo, jalapeno, cilantro with cheddar, white american & monterrey

Saddle Horn

$14.99

3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, avocado, onion, mushroom, and blend of cheddar, white american, & monterrey cheeses

Blacksmith

$14.99

Meat Lovers! 3 egg omelet, with bacon, sausage, ham, and blend of cheddar, white american & monterrey cheeses

Gold Digger

$13.99

Veggie Lovers! 3 egg omelet with onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach & tomato with cheddar, white american & monterrey cheese

Outlaw

$13.99

3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, onion, bell pepper, mushroom & jalapeno with cheddar, white american & monterrey cheese

Sheriff

$13.99

3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, cheddar, white american & monterrey cheese

Texan

$13.99

3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, onion, bell pepper with cheddar, white american & monterrey cheese

Deputy

$11.99

This here is just a cheese omelet! 3 egg omelet with your choice of up to 3 cheeses. And that's all!

Skillets

Coosie's Skillet

$13.99

A biscuit & sausage gravy in a skillet dish, add fried potatoes, monterrey, 3 eggs scrambled with cheddar, chopped bacon, sausage & ham on top

Vaquero Skillet

$11.99

A skillet dish starting with refried beans, fried potatoes & salsa. Topped with 3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeno & cheddar cheese and garnished with crispy tortilla strips, tomato & sour cream. Served with hot tortillas & salsa

Tex-Mex

Burrito

$5.99

Grilled 6" flour tortilla stuffed with 2 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with salsa

Ritas Tacos

$12.99

2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with a side of refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa

Ma's Quesadilla

$13.99

A Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with refried beans, 1 breakfast side, & salsa and queso on the side for dippin'

Papi's Huevos

$12.99

Our Oldwest version of Huevos! 2 crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, chorizo, our homemade queso, 2 eggs how you like them, cheddar cheese, served with a 1/2 avocado with lemon slice, and one more breakfast side and salsa

Migas

$12.99

3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomato, onion, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro & cheddar cheese. Served with hot flour or corn tortillas, refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa

Train Robber

$13.99

Jumbo 12" flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with hashbrowns, 3 eggs scrambled with chopped bacon, sausage & ham, and covered with our homemade queso, and served with jalapenos, sour cream, salsa, and one breakfast side of your choice

Hot Rocks & Gravy

Stagecoach

$9.99

Open-faced biscuit covered with sausage gravy, topped with hashbrowns & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese & jalapenos

Peace Maker

$13.99

Biscuit & Gravy (1)

$3.25

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy (1)

$4.50

Biscuits & Gravy (2)

$6.25

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy (2)

$8.50

Kids Corral

Kid's Frontier Feast

$6.99

1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, 1 kids breakfast side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink

Kid's Pancake/French Toast

$7.49

Your choice of 1 pancake or 1 french toast, 1 bacon or 1 sausage, 1 kid's snack, and 1 kid's drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

2 chicken tenders with choice of dippin' sauce, 1 kids lunch side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast, 1 kids lunch side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink

Lunch

Monterrey Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered with grilled mushrooms, chopped bacon, ranch drizzle & melted monterrey cheese. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast hand breaded, deep fried & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides Ask for it "Alamo Style" and we'll top it with queso, chopped tomato, red onion & sour cream.

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Seasoned beef cutlet hand breaded, deep fried 'till crisp & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

4 Chicken Tenders hand breaded & deep fried 'till crisp. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce, Texas toast & 2 lunch sides

Bonnie's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast topped with hickory smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, ranch and your choice of cheese. Served with 1 lunch side

Clyde's Burger

$11.99

1/2lb Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, your choice of cheese & mustard or mayo. Served with 1 lunch side

Red Jacks BLT

$12.99

Thick-Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon on grilled white toast, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, choice of cheddar, swiss or white american cheese & mustard or mayo. Served with 1 lunch side

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.29+

Motts Apple Juice served cold

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Yep, chocolate milk!

Coffee

$3.49+

Our house blend coffee, regular or decaf

Hot Chocolate

$3.79

House Hot Tea

$4.29

Our House Hot Tea served with honey and lemon

Iced Tea

$3.29+

Fresh brewed all day long, sweet or unsweet

Milk

$1.79+

just plain milk

Orange Juice

$2.49+

"Simply Orange" brand orange juice

Soda

$3.49+

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Lemonade, Root Beer

Water

Lunch

Mashed Potato

$4.00

served with cream gravy on top

Brocolli

$4.00

steamed with salt, pepper & butter

Fried Green Beans

$4.75

battered and fried, served with ranch for dippin'

Fried Potatoes

$4.00

fried to a golden and seasoned just right

French Fries

$4.00

deep fried to a golden and seasoned

Hashbrowns

$4.00

grilled to a golden and seasoned lightly

Refried Beans

$3.25

topped with cheddar cheese

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Vanilla Yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and granola for +1.50 upcharge

Yogurt, Vanilla

$3.75

Other

Side of Avocado, 1/2 + Lemon

$5.00

Side of Avocado, 2 Slices

$3.00

Side of American

$1.50

Side of Cheddar

$1.50

Side of Gouda

$1.50

Side of Monterrey

$1.50

Side of Jalapenos

$1.50

Side of Jalapenos, Fresh Grilled

$1.50

Side of Mushrooms, Grilled

$3.50

Side of Onions, Grilled

$3.00

Side of Queso, 2oz

$2.00

Side of Queso, 4oz

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Spinach, Grilled

$4.00

Side of Tomato, 1 Slice

$1.25

Side of Whip Cream

$1.50

Side of Sausage Gravy, 4oz

$2.50

Side of Cream Gravy, 4oz

$1.50

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuit

$2.50

Yep, It's a biscuit

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.25

Smothered in homemade cream gravy

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Smothered in homemade sausage gravy

Cream Gravy (4oz)

$1.50

Whats a Texas breakfast without Oldwest Cream Gravy?

Sausage Gravy (4oz)

$2.50

Whats better than Oldwest Cream Gravy/ Well, some Ranchers say our Sausage Gravy!

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$6.25

2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$8.50

Classic

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Oven baked cinnamon roll, topped with cream cheese icing & powdered sugar

Fried Potatoes

$4.50

Cubed potatoes that are battered, seasoned & fried crispy

Grits, Large

$6.00

Grits, Small

$3.00

Hashbrown Casserole

$4.25

Made fresh each morning, available until we run out.

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Seasoned hashbrowns, grilled golden & crisp

Oatmeal, Large

$6.00

Oatmeal, Small

$3.00

Eggs

Egg (1)

$2.25

1 egg cooked to order

Egg (2)

$4.50

2 eggs cooked to order

Egg (3)

$6.75

3 eggs cooked to order

French Toast

Original Recipe (1)

$4.50

Our Oldwest Original recipe french toast topped with powdered sugar

Cowboy Crunch (1)

$4.75

Our Oldwest Recipe Cowboy Crunch french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we refer to this as the Warrior!

Cinnamon Crisp (1)

$4.75

Oldwest Favorite! Our special recipe Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we call it the Trail Boss!

Strawberry Belle (Full Order Only)

$12.00

Our own recipe, Graham Crust french toast, stuffed with homemade cheesecake filling, topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream

Roundup (1)

$5.50

Favorite! A Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar & whipped cream...this here is a Round Up!

Mugwump (1)

$5.50

A Cowboy-Crunch french toast, topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream...we call it a Mugwump!

Cowgirl Crunch (1)

$5.50

A Cowgirl Crunch topped with sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream...we call it the Cowgirl Crunch!

Cheyenne

$4.50

Fruit & Yogurt

1/2 Avocado & Lemon

$4.75

It's a half of an avocado, served in it's shell, with a slice of lemon and a spoon!

Blueberries (5oz)

$4.75

Cup of fresh blueberries

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Fruit prepared fresh every morning. Cantaloupe, honeydew melon, pineapple & sliced strawberries

Sliced Bananas

$4.00

One whole banana, peeled & sliced

Sliced Strawberries

$5.25

Cup of fresh, sliced strawberries

Strawberry & Banana

$4.25

Mix of freshly sliced strawberries & bananas

Tomato Slices

$4.00

3 thick-cut tomato slices

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries, bananas & strawberries, topped with crunchy granola

Yogurt, Vanilla

$3.75

Cup of low-fat, vanilla yogurt

Meats

Bacon

$2.25

1 slice of thick-cut bacon

Sausage

$2.25

1 sausage patty

Turkey Bacon

$2.25

1 slice of lean turkey bacon

Turkey Sausage

$2.25

1 turkey sausage patty

Ham, Lg

$9.00

Ham, Sm

$4.50

Smoked Sausage, Sm

$4.25

2oz link of smoked sausage

Smoked Sausage, Lg

$8.50

SIDE Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.00

1 hand breaded chicken fried chicken & gravy

SIDE Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

1 hand breaded chicken fried steak & gravy

SIDE Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.00

4 crispy, hand breaded chicken tenders & choice of dipping sauce

Pancakes

Banana-Nut (1)

$5.00

Oldwest special recipe banana-nut pancake. Bananas, brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans, topped with caramel & powdered sugar

Blueberry (1)

$5.25

Buttermilk pancake loaded with fresh blueberries

Buttermilk (1)

$4.50

Classic buttermilk pancake with a hint of vanilla

Chocolate Chip (1)

$5.25

Buttermilk pancake filled with chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Cinnamon Swirl (1)

$5.25

Cinnamon roll swirl, topped with powdered sugar & cinnamon cream cheese drizzle

Lemon Blueberry (1)

$5.25

Our lemon pancake with lots of fresh blueberries cooked right in, topped with lemon zest & powdered sugar

Lemon (1)

$4.75

Another Oldwest original recipe, topped with lemon zest & powdered sugar

Sausage Jack (1)

$5.25

Tex-Mex

American (2 slices)

$1.75

Cheddar (2oz)

$1.75

Corn Tortillas (4)

$4.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$4.00

Grilled flour tortillas, served in a foil wrap

Monterrey (2oz)

$1.75

Queso (4oz)

$4.00

Queso is made in-house daily

Refried Beans

$3.25

Refried beans topped with cheddar cheese

Salsa (3oz)

$1.00

Fresh red salsa is made in-house daily

Smoked Gouda (2oz)

$1.75

Sour Cream (3oz)

$1.50

Toast

English Muffin

$3.25

Toast, Cinnamon-Sugar

$3.25

White toast with extra butter, dusted with cinnamon & sugar

Toast, Sourdough

$3.25

Grilled, thick-cut sourdough toast

Toast, Texas

$2.25

Grilled Texas toast

Toast, Wheat

$2.75

Thick-cut, buttered wheatberry toast

Toast, White

$2.75

Thick-cut, buttered white toast

