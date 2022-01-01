Oldwest Cafe Grapevine
600 West Northwest Highway
Grapevine, TX 76051
Popular Items
Bacon & Eggs
Cattle Baron
OWC Benedict...English muffin layered with melted smoked gouda, ham, grilled tomato & sautéed spinach. Topped with 2 eggs, hollandaise sauce, chopped bacon & sliced avocado. Served with 1 breakfast side
Cowboy
An Oldwest Tradition! 2 eggs served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat & 2 breakfast sides
Bandit
An open-faced biscuit smothered in homemade sausage gravy served with 2 eggs, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat & 1 breakfast side
Rancher
3 eggs just the way you like them, 3 same meat, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Cowgirl
1 egg just the way you like them, 1 bacon or sausage, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Tailor
2 eggs just the way you like them and your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Hunter
2 eggs just the way you like them, 2 same meat, and your choice of 1 breakfast side
French Toast
Strawberry Belle
2 Graham Crisp French Toast stuffed with cheesecake filling, with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream on top, served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side
Texas Ranger
Saloon Lady
1 egg, 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -1 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with fresh blueberries, sliced bananas, lemon cream drizzle & lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Roundup French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Cheyenne French Toast; Cinnamon Roll battered and grilled, drizzled with cream cheese icing and powder sugar -1 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream
Pinkerton
2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -2 Original French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cinnamon Crisp French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cowboy Crunch French Toast topped with powder sugar
Texas Vigilante
2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meats, 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -2 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with blueberries & bananas, lemon cream, lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Round Up French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream
Flap Jacks
Cowpoke
1 egg, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, & choice of 1 flap jack
Old Blue
1 egg, served with 1 bacon or sausage, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of 1 flap jack
Bronco
2 eggs served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 1 flap jack
Rustler
2 eggs, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 2 flap jacks
The Wild Side
Wrangler
This Oldwest Cafe breakfast sampler is BIG like TEXAS! This here is served with 3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, thick cut grilled ham, hashbrowns, a biscuit with cream gravy or sausage gravy, & one Flap Jack or one French Toast of your choice
Bullrider
Your choice of a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken with cream gravy, served with 3 eggs & 2 breakfast sides
Six Shooter
2 open-face biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy, topped with a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken, sausage gravy & 2 eggs. Served with 1 breakfast side
Curly Wolf
Fried Potatoes smothered in queso, topped with grilled ham, american cheese, and again with a biscuit & sausage gravy, 2 sausage patties, & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar. It's finished off with 2 slices of bacon on top, just like slappin' a bow on top of a delicious gift!
Omelets
Wild West
4 Egg Omelet! Bacon, sausage, ham, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, tomato, jalapeno, hashbrowns with cheddar, white american, & monterrey cheese
Bounty Hunter
Night Hawk
3 egg omelet with chicken, chorizo, jalapeno, cilantro with cheddar, white american & monterrey
Saddle Horn
3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, avocado, onion, mushroom, and blend of cheddar, white american, & monterrey cheeses
Blacksmith
Meat Lovers! 3 egg omelet, with bacon, sausage, ham, and blend of cheddar, white american & monterrey cheeses
Gold Digger
Veggie Lovers! 3 egg omelet with onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach & tomato with cheddar, white american & monterrey cheese
Outlaw
3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, onion, bell pepper, mushroom & jalapeno with cheddar, white american & monterrey cheese
Sheriff
3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, cheddar, white american & monterrey cheese
Texan
3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, onion, bell pepper with cheddar, white american & monterrey cheese
Deputy
This here is just a cheese omelet! 3 egg omelet with your choice of up to 3 cheeses. And that's all!
Skillets
Coosie's Skillet
A biscuit & sausage gravy in a skillet dish, add fried potatoes, monterrey, 3 eggs scrambled with cheddar, chopped bacon, sausage & ham on top
Vaquero Skillet
A skillet dish starting with refried beans, fried potatoes & salsa. Topped with 3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeno & cheddar cheese and garnished with crispy tortilla strips, tomato & sour cream. Served with hot tortillas & salsa
Tex-Mex
Burrito
Grilled 6" flour tortilla stuffed with 2 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with salsa
Ritas Tacos
2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with a side of refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa
Ma's Quesadilla
A Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with refried beans, 1 breakfast side, & salsa and queso on the side for dippin'
Papi's Huevos
Our Oldwest version of Huevos! 2 crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, chorizo, our homemade queso, 2 eggs how you like them, cheddar cheese, served with a 1/2 avocado with lemon slice, and one more breakfast side and salsa
Migas
3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomato, onion, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro & cheddar cheese. Served with hot flour or corn tortillas, refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa
Train Robber
Jumbo 12" flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with hashbrowns, 3 eggs scrambled with chopped bacon, sausage & ham, and covered with our homemade queso, and served with jalapenos, sour cream, salsa, and one breakfast side of your choice
Hot Rocks & Gravy
Kids Corral
Kid's Frontier Feast
1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, 1 kids breakfast side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink
Kid's Pancake/French Toast
Your choice of 1 pancake or 1 french toast, 1 bacon or 1 sausage, 1 kid's snack, and 1 kid's drink
Kid's Chicken Tenders
2 chicken tenders with choice of dippin' sauce, 1 kids lunch side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast, 1 kids lunch side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink
Lunch
Monterrey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered with grilled mushrooms, chopped bacon, ranch drizzle & melted monterrey cheese. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides
Chicken Fried Chicken
Marinated chicken breast hand breaded, deep fried & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides Ask for it "Alamo Style" and we'll top it with queso, chopped tomato, red onion & sour cream.
Chicken Fried Steak
Seasoned beef cutlet hand breaded, deep fried 'till crisp & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides
Chicken Tenders
4 Chicken Tenders hand breaded & deep fried 'till crisp. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce, Texas toast & 2 lunch sides
Bonnie's Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast topped with hickory smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, ranch and your choice of cheese. Served with 1 lunch side
Clyde's Burger
1/2lb Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, your choice of cheese & mustard or mayo. Served with 1 lunch side
Red Jacks BLT
Thick-Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon on grilled white toast, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, choice of cheddar, swiss or white american cheese & mustard or mayo. Served with 1 lunch side
Drinks
Apple Juice
Motts Apple Juice served cold
Chocolate Milk
Yep, chocolate milk!
Coffee
Our house blend coffee, regular or decaf
Hot Chocolate
House Hot Tea
Our House Hot Tea served with honey and lemon
Iced Tea
Fresh brewed all day long, sweet or unsweet
Milk
just plain milk
Orange Juice
"Simply Orange" brand orange juice
Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Lemonade, Root Beer
Water
Lunch
Mashed Potato
served with cream gravy on top
Brocolli
steamed with salt, pepper & butter
Fried Green Beans
battered and fried, served with ranch for dippin'
Fried Potatoes
fried to a golden and seasoned just right
French Fries
deep fried to a golden and seasoned
Hashbrowns
grilled to a golden and seasoned lightly
Refried Beans
topped with cheddar cheese
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla Yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and granola for +1.50 upcharge
Yogurt, Vanilla
Other
Side of Avocado, 1/2 + Lemon
Side of Avocado, 2 Slices
Side of American
Side of Cheddar
Side of Gouda
Side of Monterrey
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Jalapenos, Fresh Grilled
Side of Mushrooms, Grilled
Side of Onions, Grilled
Side of Queso, 2oz
Side of Queso, 4oz
Side of Ranch
Side of Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Spinach, Grilled
Side of Tomato, 1 Slice
Side of Whip Cream
Side of Sausage Gravy, 4oz
Side of Cream Gravy, 4oz
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuit
Yep, It's a biscuit
Biscuit & Gravy
Smothered in homemade cream gravy
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Smothered in homemade sausage gravy
Cream Gravy (4oz)
Whats a Texas breakfast without Oldwest Cream Gravy?
Sausage Gravy (4oz)
Whats better than Oldwest Cream Gravy/ Well, some Ranchers say our Sausage Gravy!
2 Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Classic
Cinnamon Roll
Oven baked cinnamon roll, topped with cream cheese icing & powdered sugar
Fried Potatoes
Cubed potatoes that are battered, seasoned & fried crispy
Grits, Large
Grits, Small
Hashbrown Casserole
Made fresh each morning, available until we run out.
Hashbrowns
Seasoned hashbrowns, grilled golden & crisp
Oatmeal, Large
Oatmeal, Small
Eggs
French Toast
Original Recipe (1)
Our Oldwest Original recipe french toast topped with powdered sugar
Cowboy Crunch (1)
Our Oldwest Recipe Cowboy Crunch french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we refer to this as the Warrior!
Cinnamon Crisp (1)
Oldwest Favorite! Our special recipe Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we call it the Trail Boss!
Strawberry Belle (Full Order Only)
Our own recipe, Graham Crust french toast, stuffed with homemade cheesecake filling, topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream
Roundup (1)
Favorite! A Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar & whipped cream...this here is a Round Up!
Mugwump (1)
A Cowboy-Crunch french toast, topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream...we call it a Mugwump!
Cowgirl Crunch (1)
A Cowgirl Crunch topped with sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream...we call it the Cowgirl Crunch!
Cheyenne
Fruit & Yogurt
1/2 Avocado & Lemon
It's a half of an avocado, served in it's shell, with a slice of lemon and a spoon!
Blueberries (5oz)
Cup of fresh blueberries
Fresh Fruit
Fruit prepared fresh every morning. Cantaloupe, honeydew melon, pineapple & sliced strawberries
Sliced Bananas
One whole banana, peeled & sliced
Sliced Strawberries
Cup of fresh, sliced strawberries
Strawberry & Banana
Mix of freshly sliced strawberries & bananas
Tomato Slices
3 thick-cut tomato slices
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries, bananas & strawberries, topped with crunchy granola
Yogurt, Vanilla
Cup of low-fat, vanilla yogurt
Meats
Bacon
1 slice of thick-cut bacon
Sausage
1 sausage patty
Turkey Bacon
1 slice of lean turkey bacon
Turkey Sausage
1 turkey sausage patty
Ham, Lg
Ham, Sm
Smoked Sausage, Sm
2oz link of smoked sausage
Smoked Sausage, Lg
SIDE Chicken Fried Chicken
1 hand breaded chicken fried chicken & gravy
SIDE Chicken Fried Steak
1 hand breaded chicken fried steak & gravy
SIDE Chicken Tenders (4)
4 crispy, hand breaded chicken tenders & choice of dipping sauce
Pancakes
Banana-Nut (1)
Oldwest special recipe banana-nut pancake. Bananas, brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans, topped with caramel & powdered sugar
Blueberry (1)
Buttermilk pancake loaded with fresh blueberries
Buttermilk (1)
Classic buttermilk pancake with a hint of vanilla
Chocolate Chip (1)
Buttermilk pancake filled with chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream
Cinnamon Swirl (1)
Cinnamon roll swirl, topped with powdered sugar & cinnamon cream cheese drizzle
Lemon Blueberry (1)
Our lemon pancake with lots of fresh blueberries cooked right in, topped with lemon zest & powdered sugar
Lemon (1)
Another Oldwest original recipe, topped with lemon zest & powdered sugar
Sausage Jack (1)
Tex-Mex
American (2 slices)
Cheddar (2oz)
Corn Tortillas (4)
Flour Tortillas (3)
Grilled flour tortillas, served in a foil wrap
Monterrey (2oz)
Queso (4oz)
Queso is made in-house daily
Refried Beans
Refried beans topped with cheddar cheese
Salsa (3oz)
Fresh red salsa is made in-house daily
Smoked Gouda (2oz)
Sour Cream (3oz)
Toast
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy at Oldwest Cafe of Grapevine!
600 West Northwest Highway, Grapevine, TX 76051