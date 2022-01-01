Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Ole Mole

955 Reviews

$$

1030 high ridge rd

Stamford, CT 06905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Side of Guacamole
Carne Asada Burrito
Vegetariano Burrito

Appetizers

2oz of Guacamole

$1.75

Side of Guacamole

$3.75

Fresh Haas avocado, jalapeño, onion, garlic & cilantro with chips.

Half Pint of Guacamole

$10.00

Fresh Haas avocado, jalapeño, onion, garlic & cilantro with chips.

Pint of Guacamole

$18.50

Quart of Guacamole

$35.00

Blue Corn Fried Calimari

$12.00

Lightly deep fried & served with chipotle aioli

Sopitas

$9.50

Corn cakes, black beans, salsa, sour cream & queso fresco

Chipotle Wings

$8.00

Spiced with chipotle sauce and grilled

Empanadas del Dia

$8.00

Corn masa turnover w/filling of the day

Taquitos

$8.00

Fried corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, salsa roja, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, sour cream, queso fresco

Tostones

$8.50

Fried plantains, refried black beans, salsa roja, sour cream, spanish chorizo, queso fresco

Extra Salsa Fresca

$0.50

Extra Chips

$0.75

Chicken Sopitas

$11.50

Soups & Salads

Sm Sopa de Tortilla

$5.50

Shredded chicken in a spicy broth with tomato, peppers, onion & chiles. With guacamole, cheese & tortilla strips

Lg Tortilla Soup

$7.25

Shredded chicken in a spicy broth with tomato, peppers, onion & chiles. With guacamole, cheese & tortilla strips

Sm Sopa de Frijole

$5.25

Pureed black bean soup topped w/ sour cream

Lg Sopa de Frijole

$6.75

Pureed black bean soup topped w/ sour cream

Ensalada Olé Molé

$11.00

Mesclun, grilled vegetables, tomato with jalepeño lime vinaigrette

Ensalada de Pollo

$14.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled with sweet chiles, onion & tomato over mesclun with jalapeño lime vinaigrette

Ensalada de Nopales

$16.00

Grilled shrimp served over marinated cactus, tomato & red onion with fresh cilantro & lime

Qt Tortilla Soup

$14.00

Qt Black Bean Soup

$13.00

Side Salad

$6.95

A La Carte

Tostada

Crisp red corn tortillas topped with pinto beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & queso fresco

Flautas (3)

$11.00

Spiced chicken rolled into corn tortillas & deep-fried; topped with guacamole, tomato, & queso fresco, served with salsa verde

Tamales Chiapas (3)

$10.00

Shredded chicken, corn, cheese & salsa verde; wrapped in masa & steamed in corn husks served with mole negro

Tamales Sonora (3)

$10.00

Shredded pork, wrapped in masa & steamed in corn husks served with molé negro

Burritos

Vegetariano Burrito

$10.25

Seasonal vegetables, beans, cheese & salsa fresca

Carnitas Burrito

$10.25

Braised pork, beans, vegetables & chipotle sauce

Salpicon de Res Burrito

$10.25

Slow-roasted shredded beef with grilled onion, beans, cheese & chiltomate sauce

Pollo Burrito

$10.25

Spiced chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, & sour cream

Huevos con Chorizo Burrito

$10.25

Eggs, Mexican sausage, beans & chipotle sauce

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.25

Grilled skirt steak, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & chiltomate

Camarón Burrito

$13.25

Grilled shrimp, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & salsa fresca

Tortas

Carnitas Tortas

$11.25

Braised pork, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayonnaise

Pollo Tortas

$11.25

Marinated grilled chicken breast, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, & black bean mayonnaise

Carne Asada Tortas

$12.50

Grilled skirt steak, peppers, onion, smoked mozzarella & chipotle mayonnaise

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Santa Fe

$12.25

Flour tortilla, stuffed with shredded chicken, cheese, black beans, grilled peppers, grilled onion & cheese with salsa verde

Quesadilla Sedona

$12.25

Flour tortilla, filled with poblano peppers, grilled onion, corn, cilantro, smoked mozzarella & goat cheese with mole negro

Quesadilla San Miguel

$13.25

Flour tortilla filled with chorizo, potato, jalapeno, grilled onion & cheese with chipotle sauce

Quesadilla De Queso

$7.75

Flour tortilla filled with Monterey jack cheese with salsa fresca

Shredded Chicken And Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25

Grilled Chicken And Cheese Quesadilla

$12.25

Steak And Cheese Qusadilla

$14.25

Chorizo And Cheese Quesadilla

$12.25

Shrimp and cheese quesadilla

$14.25

Veg And Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25

Beef And Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25

Pork And Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25

Tacos

Tejanos Tacos (2)

$8.00

2 Crisp tortillas with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco & chiltomate sauce

VerduraTacos (2)

$8.00

2 Soft tortillas filled with black beans, spinach, grilled onion, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & salsa fresca

PolloTacos (2)

$8.00

2 Soft tortillas packed with shredded chicken, smoked mozzarella, green chiles, tomato, lettuce & salsa verde

Carne Asada Tacos (2)

$9.25

2 Soft tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco & chiltomate sauce

Carnitas Tacos (2)

$8.00

2 Soft tortillas filled with braised pork, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco & chipotle sauce

Camarón Tacos (2)

$9.50

2 soft tortillas filled w/ grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco & salsa fresca

Chicken Single Taco

$4.00

Beef Single Taco

$4.00

Verdura Single Taco

$4.00

Carne Asada Singe Taco

$4.65

Camaron Single Taco

$4.75

Carnitas Single Taco

$4.00

Single Mahi Taco

$5.00

Entrees

Mole Poblano

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with mole negro & queso fresco

Pollo Juarez

$18.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled & served with a mole verde

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.50

Red corn tortillas with chicken, vegetables & cheese, with salsa verde & mole negro

Carne Asada con Enchilada Queso

$21.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak, corn tortillas filled with cheese. With either salsa roja & sour cream or mole negro, onion & cilantro

Camarón al Mojo de Ajo

$20.00

Spice-grilled shrimp, marinated with lime & garlic, served with garlic butter

Camarón Guisado

$21.00

Sauteed shrimp w/ tomatillos, serrano chilis, cilantro, epazote, garlic & onion

Mahi Mahi Tacos (3)

$18.00

Corn tortillas, grilled mahi-mahi, cabbage, red onion, tomato, tomatillo-avocado cream

Chile Relleno

$16.50

Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, cilantro & corn, served over black beans with salsa fresca & sour cream

Chilaquilla

$16.00

Corn tortillas layered with mixed vegetables, cheese & sour cream. With salsa roja

Chile Verde

$18.00

Spicy pork stewed with green chiles, onions, tomatillos, zucchini & spinach

Fajitas

with peppers, onion and guacamole

Single Cheese Enchiladas

$3.75

Single Chicken And Cheese Enchiladas

$6.75

Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$15.50

Chicken And Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$16.50

Beef And Chz Enchiladas Dinner

$16.50

Side Orders

Arroz

$4.00

Frijole

$4.00

Refried Beans w/onions

$4.00

Fried Plantanos

$4.00

Side of Haas Avocado

$2.50

Half Rice/ Half Beans

$4.00

Pt Rice

$7.00

Pt Black Beans

$7.00

Qt Rice

$14.00

Qt Pinto Beans

$14.00

Qt Bleack Beans

$14.00

3 OZ Rice

$0.50

3 OZ Black Beans

$0.50

4 OZ Shredded Beef

$3.25

4 OZ Shredded Chicken

$3.25

4 OZ Pork

$3.25

4 O Z Steak

$6.00

4 OZ Grilled Chicken

$4.00

4 OZ Chorizo

$3.75

4 OZ Mixed Vegetable

$2.75

3 OZMonterey Jack

$0.75

2 OZ Queso Fresco

$0.75

Pt Pinto Beans

$7.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

3 OZ Smoked Mozz

$0.75

Jalapeños

$0.50

Single Corn Tortilla De Chips

$0.15

Pint Rice And Beans

$8.00

Plain Tostones

$5.00

Pt Refried Beans

$7.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsas & Sauces

Like all of the food at Olé Molé, our salsas are prepared daily using fresh and natural ingredients. Available to take home.

Salsa Verde

$5.25+

Salsa Fresca (not so mild)

$5.25+

Chiltomate (medium spicy)

$5.25+

Mole Negro (warmer)

$6.25+

Mole Verde (spicy)

$6.50+

Salsa Roja (more spicy)

$5.25+

Chipotle (gettin’ hotter)

$5.25+

Chile de Arbol (burnin’)

$6.25+

Sm Side of Salsa Verde

$0.50

Sm Side of Salsa Fresca

$0.50

Sm Side of Chilotmate

$0.50

Sm Side of Mole Negro

$0.50

Sm Side of Mole Verde

$0.50

Sm Side of Salsa Roja

$0.50

Sm Side of Chipolte

$0.50

Sm Side of Arbol

$0.50

Half Pint Sour Cream

$5.25

Sm Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Extras

Cheese

$0.75

Guacamole

$1.75

Haas Avocado

$1.75

Mexican Chorizo

$3.75

Shredded Chicken,Pork

$3.25

Grilled Marinated Chicken

$3.75

Grilled Skirt Steak

$6.00

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

$1.50

Mixed Vegetables

$2.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Lg Chips

$2.00

Sm Chips

$0.75

Shredded Pork

$3.25

Weekly Special

Picaditas Verdes

$10.00

Corn masa and grilled steak, tomatillo salsa, red onion, and queso fresco.

Guisado De Pollo

$18.00

Chicken breast, potatoes, green beans, chipotle sauce, tortillas

Carne Asada Ranchera

$21.00

Grilled skirt steak, ranchera sauce, guacamole, cactus, peppers, onion, queso fresco,

Quesadilla Del Mar

$17.00

Flour tortilla, grilled shrimp, avocado, spinach, tomato, onion and cheese

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1030 high ridge rd, Stamford, CT 06905

Directions

Gallery
Ole Mole image
Ole Mole image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tomatillo Taco Joint - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,125
114 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Cantina Mexicana
orange star4.0 • 439
488 Summer St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
THE BACK END
orange starNo Reviews
17 Elm Street New Canaan, CT 06840
View restaurantnext
Tequila Mockingbird
orange star4.3 • 1,069
6 Forest Street New Canaan, CT 06840
View restaurantnext
Taco Daddy
orange star3.8 • 322
121 Towne Stamford, CT 06902
View restaurantnext
El Segundo Sono
orange star4.0 • 458
3 N Water St Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stamford

Fish Restaurant + Bar - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,351
245 Bedford Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,302
269 Bedford St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
orange star4.1 • 1,288
122 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tomatillo Taco Joint - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,125
114 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
The Village Table
orange star4.7 • 614
1056 Hope St Stamford, CT 06907
View restaurantnext
John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707
orange star4.1 • 603
30 Long Ridge Rd Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stamford
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston