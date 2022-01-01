Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

Olea Mediterranean Grill - Maitland

655 Reviews

$

400 S. Orlando Ave.

Ste 101

Maitland, FL 32751

Popular Items

Bowl
Pita
Salad

Entree Choice

Pita

Pita

$8.49

Warm pita sandwich filled with your choice of spreads, protein, and toppings

Bowl

Bowl

$9.79

Olea Bowl with choice of white basmati rice, brown rice, or cous cous as your base, topped with your favorite spreads, protein & toppings

Salad

Salad

$9.79

Olea Salad with choice of spring mix, arugula, or chopped romaine as your base, topped with your favorite spreads, protein, toppings, and dressing (dressing always on side)

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.89

Melted cheese inside warmed pita bread

Kid's Kit

$5.49

Kid-sized portion of our bowl

Side Items

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$4.49

Crispy fries drizzled with lemon juice & olive oil, then topped with oregano and feta cheese

Chips & Spread

Chips & Spread

$3.98

Bag of Crispy Pita Chips paired with a 4oz side spread of your choice

Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.99

Crispy Pita Chips, great for snacking or dipping

Side Spread (4oz)

Side Spread (4oz)

$1.99

4 oz. side of any of our six handmade spreads

Large Spread (8oz)

Large Spread (8oz)

$3.98

Larger 8 oz. take-home side of any of our six handmade spreads

Grape Leaves (5) (vegan)

Grape Leaves (5) (vegan)

$3.79

5 pieces. Vegan. Served cold.

Warmed Pita

Warmed Pita

$0.99

1 piece of our 7" white pita bread

Falafel w/ Tahini Dip

Falafel w/ Tahini Dip

$3.99

Generous portion of our from-scratch Falafel balls, coupled with a side of our handmade Lemon Herb Tahini dressing for dipping

Lentil Soup Bowl (vegan)

Lentil Soup Bowl (vegan)

$4.49

Bowl (12oz)

Baklava (slice)

Baklava (slice)

$2.99

Decadent slice of traditional Baklava (honey & chopped walnuts)

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49Out of stock

Huge fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

16.9oz bottle

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.49

22oz drink cup for in-store fountain drink choice (Soda, Tea, or specialty juices)

Bottle Coke

Bottle Coke

$2.79

20oz bottle

Bottle Diet Coke

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.79

20oz bottle

Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.79

16.9oz bottle

Loux Greek Specialty - Lemon

Loux Greek Specialty - Lemon

$2.79Out of stock

11.2 oz bottle. Imported from Greece.

Loux Greek Specialty - Orange

Loux Greek Specialty - Orange

$2.79Out of stock

11.2 oz bottle. Imported from Greece.

Loux Greek Specialty - Sour Cherry

Loux Greek Specialty - Sour Cherry

$2.79Out of stock

11.2 oz bottle. Imported from Greece.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 S. Orlando Ave., Ste 101, Maitland, FL 32751

Directions

