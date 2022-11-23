Mediterranean
Breakfast & Brunch
OLEA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Open 7 days a week with indoor and outdoor seating. Take out and Delivery often unavailable at peak times.
Location
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen
No Reviews
229 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurant