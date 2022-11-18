Olea Mediterranean Grill KSC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
John F. Kennedy Space Center, M7-0301, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
xxxBagel 13 - Port St. John - (OLD PSJ DATABASE)
No Reviews
6725 N. Cocoa Blvd Port St. John, FL 32927
View restaurant
More near Merritt Island