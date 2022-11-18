Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olea Mediterranean Grill KSC

review star

No reviews yet

John F. Kennedy Space Center

M7-0301

Merritt Island, FL 32953

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entree Choice

Pita

Pita

$8.49

Warm pita sandwich filled with your choice of spreads, protein, and toppings

Bowl

Bowl

$9.79

Olea Bowl with choice of white basmati rice, brown rice, or cous cous as your base, topped with your favorite spreads, protein & toppings

Salad

Salad

$9.79

Olea Salad with choice of spring mix, arugula, or chopped romaine as your base, topped with your favorite spreads, protein, toppings, and dressing (dressing always on side)

Side Items

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$4.49

Crispy fries drizzled with lemon juice & olive oil, then topped with oregano and feta cheese

Chips & Spread

Chips & Spread

$3.98

Bag of Crispy Pita Chips paired with a 4oz side spread of your choice

Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.99

Crispy Pita Chips, great for snacking or dipping

Side Spread (4oz)

Side Spread (4oz)

$1.99

4 oz. side of any of our six handmade spreads

Large Spread (8oz)

Large Spread (8oz)

$3.98

Larger 8 oz. take-home side of any of our six handmade spreads

Grape Leaves (5) (vegan)

Grape Leaves (5) (vegan)

$3.79

5 pieces. Vegan. Served cold.

Warmed Pita

Warmed Pita

$0.99

1 piece of our 7" white pita bread

Falafel w/ Tahini Dip

Falafel w/ Tahini Dip

$3.99

Generous portion of our from-scratch Falafel balls, coupled with a side of our handmade Lemon Herb Tahini dressing for dipping

Lentil Soup Bowl (vegan)

Lentil Soup Bowl (vegan)

$4.49

Bowl (12oz)

Baklava (slice)

Baklava (slice)

$2.99

Decadent slice of traditional Baklava (honey & chopped walnuts)

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Huge fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

16.9oz bottle

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.99

22oz drink cup for in-store fountain drink choice (Soda, Tea, or specialty juices)

Bottle Coke

Bottle Coke

$2.79

20oz bottle

Bottle Diet Coke

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.79

20oz bottle

Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.79

16.9oz bottle

Loux Greek Specialty - Lemon

Loux Greek Specialty - Lemon

$2.79Out of stock

11.2 oz bottle. Imported from Greece.

Loux Greek Specialty - Orange

Loux Greek Specialty - Orange

$2.79Out of stock

11.2 oz bottle. Imported from Greece.

Loux Greek Specialty - Sour Cherry

Loux Greek Specialty - Sour Cherry

$2.79Out of stock

11.2 oz bottle. Imported from Greece.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

John F. Kennedy Space Center, M7-0301, Merritt Island, FL 32953

Directions

Gallery
Olea Mediterranean Grill image
Olea Mediterranean Grill image
Olea Mediterranean Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bagel 13 - Hopkins
orange starNo Reviews
3776 South Hopkins Avenue Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Moonlight Drive-In
orange star4.3 • 623
1515 S Washington Ave Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Third Culture Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,690
1000 Cheney Highway Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
The Daley Trade
orange starNo Reviews
330 South Washington Ave. Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext
xxxBagel 13 - Port St. John - (OLD PSJ DATABASE)
orange starNo Reviews
6725 N. Cocoa Blvd Port St. John, FL 32927
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Port St John FL
orange starNo Reviews
3745 Curtis Blvd Port St. John, FL 32927
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Merritt Island
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston