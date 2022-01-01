Restaurant header imageView gallery

OLearys Bar and Grill
15880 Summerlin Road unit 101

Fort Myers, FL 33908

Fort Myers, FL 33908

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginerale

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Vigin Bloody

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.50+

Absolut

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Deep Eddys

$7.50+

Deep Eddys Lemon

$7.50+

3 Olives Cherry

$5.50+

3 Olives Grape

$5.50

3 Olives Razz

$5.50

3 Olives Blueberry

$5.50

3 Olives Vanilla

$5.50

3 Olives Citrus

$5.50

3 Olives Mango

$5.50

3 Olives Vanilla

$5.50

Boozy Bears

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.50+

Captain

$6.00+

Bacardi

$6.50+

Bumbu Lil Wayne

$8.50+

Wicked Dolphin Crystal

$6.50+

Wicked Dolphin Spice

$6.50+

Wicked Dolphin Coco

$6.50+

Wicked Dolphin Lime

$6.50+

Wicked Dolphin Dark

$6.50+

Well Whisky

$5.50+

Canadian Club

$7.00+

Segrams 7

$7.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Prop12 Connor Mcgregor

$7.00+

Soco

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Screwball

$7.00+

Crown

$8.50+

Crown Apple

$8.50+

Vo

$6.50

Jack Fire

$8.00

Mcconals Irish Wiskey

$9.00

Well Tequila

$5.50+

Patron

$8.50+

Dobel Pga Tour

$7.00+

1800 Gold

$9.00+

Well Gin

$5.50+

Brokers

$7.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

6 Oclock

$7.00+

Tanguray

$7.00+

Dewars

$7.50+

Jagermeister

$7.50+

Kahlua

$6.50

McCormick Irish Cream

$7.50

Mr. Boston Flavor

$5.50

Cafe Lolita Coffe

$6.50

Green Tea

$9.00

White Tea

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Pancake Breakfast

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Orange Peel

$10.00

Johnny Vegas

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Starburst

$8.00

Beer

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

My Boy Blue Draft

$5.50

Hazify Draft

$6.00

High 5 FMB Draft

$6.00

Olearys Red

$3.00

Bud Light Btl

$4.50

Miller Lite Btl

$4.50

Coors Btl

$4.50

Mich Ultra Btl

$4.50

Yuengling Btl

$4.50

Budweiser Btl

$4.50

Corona Btl

$6.00

Corona Light Btl

$6.00

Blue Moon Btl

$5.50

Heineken Btl

$6.00

Magners Irish Cider

$5.50

St.paulie N/A

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Bud 55

$4.50

Hineken Light

$6.00

Pilsner Uraguan

$5.00

Hiney Zero

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Busch

$2.00

PBR

$2.50

Guinness

$6.00

Orange Ft Myers

$5.50

Watermelon Ft Myers

$5.50

Cherry Lime Ft Myers

$5.50

Pineapple Ft myers

$5.50

Ultra Seltzer

$5.50

High Noon

$5.50

Nutrl

$5.00

Sea Dog

$4.25

Pernicious

$6.00

Miller 64

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$14.00

Import Bucket

$24.00

Bush Light Bucket

$10.00

Nutrl Bucket

$20.00

Select 55 Bucket

$14.00

Wine

Cupcake Cab

$6.50

Cupcake Merlot

$6.50

J Lohr Cab Glass

$9.00

J Lohr Merlot Glass

$9.00

J Lohr Cab Btl

$35.00

J Lohr Merlot

$35.00

Cupcake Chard

$6.50

Cupake Pino

$6.50

Cupcake Moscato

$6.50

Chloe Chard

$35.00

Chloe Pinot

$35.00

Chloe Chard Glass

$8.50

Chloe Pino Glass

$8.50

Kendall Jackson

$8.00

Champ Split

$7.50

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Special Bloody

$14.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.50

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan

$7.50

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

White Russian

$7.50

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Starters

Mottz Sticks

$6.99

Twisted Shrimp

$10.99

Pretzel Sticks

$10.99

Spinach Pie

$7.99

Pizza Roll

$5.99Out of stock

Shrimp & Andouille Skewer

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.99

Vodka Meatballs

$8.99

O'Learys Nachos

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Hummus Basket

$8.99

Soups & Salads

Chili Cup

$4.99

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Soup of the day Cup

$4.99

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$6.99

Berry Quinoa

$10.99

Classic Ceasar

$9.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$8.99

Pizza Oven

BYO Small

$9.99

BYO Large

$11.99

The Works Small

$14.00

The Works Large

$20.99

Veggie Pie Small

$14.00

Veggie Pie Large

$20.99

Meat Lovers Small

$13.00

Meat Lovers Large

$18.99

White Small

$12.00

White Large

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Small

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Large

$16.99

Margherita Small

$13.00

Margherita Large

$18.00

Breakfast Pizza Lrg

$22.00

Breakfast Pizza Sml

Slider Station

Sliders Battered Fish

$7.99

Sliders American

$6.99

Sliders Jamaican

$6.99

Wing Station

Bone In

$10.99+

Bone Out

$10.99+

Celery

$1.00

Sandwiches

Crunchy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Pizza Italiano

$14.99Out of stock

Toasted Coconut Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$11.99

Cheese Steak

$13.99

Caribbean Cuban

$11.99

Grouper Sandwich

$17.99

Tacos

$13.99

Shrimp po boy

$16.00

Burgers

BYO Burger

$8.99

Mush Swiss Burger

$10.99

B's Burger

$12.99

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Love of the Tavern

$13.99

Irish Fare/Big Plates

Classic Reuben

$14.99

Bangers and Mash

$14.99

Shepherds pie

$13.99

Pub Fish and Chips

$14.99

Tenderloin Tips

$16.99

Grilled Slamon

$17.99

Apple Bacon Chicken

$15.99

Kids Corner

Kids Sliders

$7.99

Kids Chicken

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

KIDS Mac And Cheese

$6.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Fries

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings Small

$3.99

Onion Rings Basket

$9.99

Veggies

$2.99

Side Ceasar

$3.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Carmel Cheese Cake

$6.00

Tuxedo Bombay

$8.00

Specials

1\2 Ribs

$14.99

Grouper Bites

$8.00

Crunchy Grouper Platter

$17.99

Beach Bread

$13.99

Full Ribs

$28.99

Taco Salad

$15.99

Fajitas

$17.00

Chix Alfredo

$16.99

Steak Fajita Wrap

$15.99

Coco Shrimp App

$14.99

Coco Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Prime Rib Special

$28.00

Prime House Salad

Prime Cezar

Bbq Pork Sand

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

Crab Cake App

$13.99

Salmon Teriyaki

$28.00

French Dip

$13.99

Ribeye Stoganoff

$23.99

Taco Trio

$15.99

Chicken Slider Trio

$14.99

Drinks

Vodka HH

$4.00+

Rum HH

$4.00+

Tequilla HH

$4.00+

Whiskey HH

$4.00+

Fire Ball Shot

$5.00

Bud Lt Btl HH

$3.00

Ultra Btl HH

$3.00

Bud Btl HH

$3.00

Miller Lt Btl HH

$3.00

Jager Shot

$5.00

Skrewball Shot

$5.00

Bud Light Draft HH

$2.50

Miller Light Draft HH

$2.50

House Chard HH

$5.00

House Cab HH

$5.00

House Merlot HH

$5.00

House Pino HH

$5.00

House Moscato HH

$5.00

Coors Lt Btl HH

$3.00

Yueng Btl HH

$3.00

High 5

$4.50

Hazify

$4.50

My Boy Blue

$4.50

Well Gin HH

$4.00+

Food

Vodka Meatballs HH

$6.00

2 Sliders HH

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chicken Wings 4 HH

$6.00

Chicken Nachos Mini HH

$8.00

Bang Bang Shrimp HH

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp HH

$8.00

1/2 Cuban HH

$8.00

Coozies

Can Coozie

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned, Sports bar atmosphere, neighborhood restaurant.

15880 Summerlin Road unit 101, Fort Myers, FL 33908

