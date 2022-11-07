Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Olé A Taste Of Mexico

review star

No reviews yet

11 Springfield Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Baja Taco
Chips and Guacamole

Tacos

Baja Taco

$4.00

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Arracheras Taco

$4.00

Rajas Taco

$4.00

Pollo Tinga Taco

$4.00

Chilli Verde Taco

$4.00

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Alpastor Taco

$4.00

Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Steak Salad

$11.50

Carnitas Salad

$10.50

Vegetable Salad

$10.50

Pollo Tinga Salad

$10.50

Chilli Verde Salad

$10.50

Chorizo Salad

$10.50

Reg salad

$9.50

Baja Salad

$11.50

Alpastor Salad

$11.50

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Vegetable Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Quesadilla Rice and Beans

$9.50

Pollo Tinga quesadilla

$10.00

Chilli Verde quesadilla

$10.00

Chorizo quesadilla

$10.00

Baja Quesadilla

$11.00

Tortas

Sonora

$11.75

LA Milpa

$11.75

Oaxaquena

$11.75

Yucateca

$11.75

Piolin

$11.75

Cubano

$11.75

Pollo Tinga Torta

$11.75

Chilli Verde Torta

$11.75

Chorizo Torta

$11.75

Alpastor Torta

Alpastor Torta

$11.75

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$11.50

Steak Burrito

$12.50Out of stock

Beef barbacoa Burrito

$12.50

Braised Carnitas Burrito

$11.50

Baja Burrito

$12.50

Vegetable Burrito

$11.50

Pollo Tinga Burrito

$11.50

Chilli Verde Burrito

$11.50

Chorizo Burrito

$11.50

Rice and beans Burrito

$10.00

Bag charge

$0.20

Alpastor Burrito

$11.50

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Steak Nachos

$12.50

Pork Nachos

$11.50

Vegetable Nachos

$11.50

Cheese Nachos

$10.50

Pollo tinga Nachos

$11.50

Baja Nachos

$12.50

Chilli Verde Nachos

$11.50

Chorizo Nachos

$11.50

Sides/ Chips/ Soups

Chips and Guacamole

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Soup of the day

$4.00

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Guacamole

$3.00

Salad side

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Salsa for chips

$0.50

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Postre

Churros

$2.50

Rice Pudding

$3.00

Flan

$4.00

N/A and Alcoholic Drinks

Mexican Bottle Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mango

$3.50

Poland Spring Soda Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Jarrito Grapefruit

$2.50

Soda

$1.86

Water

$1.50

Horchata

$3.50

Margarita

$11.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Wormtown be hoppy

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Corona light

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio

$25.00Out of stock

House Malbec

Out of stock

Chips/ Soup

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Guac

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Ole Mexican Grill serves upscale, modern and authentic Maxican dishes. Hospitality, tapas, and margaritas abound and our award winning table-side guacamole.

Website

Location

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Ole - Taste of Mexico image
Ole - Taste of Mexico image
Ole - Taste of Mexico image

