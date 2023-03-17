Olenka artisan bakery 2246 weston rd

A map showing the location of Olenka artisan bakery 2246 weston rdView gallery

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Chicken Tamal

$8.50

Egg, Ham & Cheese Croissant

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Lurin Breakfast

$18.00

Pork, sweet potatoes, tamal and bread.

Omelette

$12.00

Pork Tamal

$8.50

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

(onions, tomatoes, peppers) .

Avocado toast

$14.00

Chicken croissant

$10.00

Main Menu

Appetizers

Grouper Ceviche

$19.00

Fish marinated in leche de tigre garnished with sweet potatoes and peruvian corn.

Conchitas a la Chalaca

$18.00

Sea scallops marinated with chalaquita sauce.

Pulpo al Olivo

$20.00

Octopus and avocado carpaccio on top of purple olives aioli garnished with chalaquita sauce served with french baked toast.

Avocado Carpaccio

$17.00

Thin layers of avocado garnished with pistachios served with french baked toast.

Salmon Tartar

$19.00

Salmon cubes and avocado marinated with passion fruit ponzu.

Tequeños

$10.00

Crispy dough stuffed with white cheese served with huancaina sauce.

Conchas a la Parmesana

$18.00

Au-gratin sea scallops.

Ceviche Frito

$20.00

Panko balls of fish marinated in leche de tigre.

Causa de Pollo

$12.00

Mashed potatoes with yellow pepper topped with avocado, mayo, chicken salad, hard boiled egg.

Causa de Pulpo

$15.00

Mashed potatoes with yellow pepper topped with avocado, purple olive aioli, octopus.

Causa Acevichada

$21.00

Crispy potato cake topped with avocado carpaccio and a Juicy fish ceviche.

Pulpo a la Parrilla

$21.00

Grilled octopus marinated with panca sauce served with peruvian corn, white cheese and potatoes.

Anticuchos

$16.00

Grill beef heart steak marinated in our panca sauce served with potatoes and huancaina sauce.

Avocado toast

$14.00

Entrees

Aji de Gallina

$17.00

Shredded chicken in a peruvian yellow pepper creamy sauce served with potatoes and rice.

Lomo Saltado

$20.00

Stir fry beef tenderloin with tomatoes and onions served with rice and french fries.

Risotto Pesto con Lomo

$22.00

Stir fry beef tenderloin with tomatoes and onions served with creamy pesto risotto.

Risotto Huancaina con Lomo

$22.00

Stir fry beef tenderloin tomatoes and onions served with creamy huancaina risotto.

Carapulcra

$17.00

Andean dried potatoes cooked in a creamy panca peanut sauce served with fried pork loin pieces and white rice garnished with crispy huacatay leaves.

Arroz con Pollo

$18.00

Chicken breast cilantro rice served with papa a la huancaina and salsa criolla.

Tacu Seco

$17.00

White beans and rice cake served with cilantro base beef stew.

Asado con Pure y Arroz

$17.00

Peruvian roast beef style served with mashed potatoes and rice.

Chaufa de Pollo

$17.00

Chicken fried rice oriental style garnished with sweet and sour sauce and crispy wonton strips.

Pasta Pesto con Lomo Saltado

$22.00

Stir fry beef tenderloin Nikkei style served with creamy pasta pesto

Pasta Huancaina con Lomo Saltado

$22.00

Stir fry beef tenderloin Nikkei style served with creamy pasta huancaina.

Beef Lasagna

$18.00

Traditional lasagna peruvian style layers of pasta, bolognese and bechamel sauce top with a lot of cheese.

Tallarin Saltado con Pollo

$18.00

Chicken and pasta sauteed with onions, tomatoes and cilantro oriental style.

Risotto Pesto con Salmon

$22.00

Grilled salmon with pesto risotto.

Sandwiches

Pan con Chicharrón

$14.00

Artisan bread, fried pork, sweet potatoes and onions.

Butifarra Sandwich

$12.00

Artisan bread, Romaine, house ham and onions.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Artisan bread, chicken salad, Romaine lettuce and potato sticks.

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Artisan bread, ham, salami, provolone mix greens and olive oil.

Toasted Triple Sandwich $10.00

$10.00

Ham, cheese and chicken salad.

Classic Triple Sandwich

$10.00

Avocado, tomato, and egg salad.

Asado Sandwich

$14.00

Roast beef, avocado, crispy onions.

Lomo Saltado Sandwich

$19.00

Beef tenderloin sauteed with onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

Beverages

Orange Juice

$6.00

Tropical Juice

$5.00

Chicha Morada

$5.00

Sodas

$2.50

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte Cafe con Leche

$5.00

Latte Macchiato

$5.00

Coffee Americano

$4.00

Iced macchiato

$5.00

Add milk

$1.00

Extra shot

$1.00

Salads

Nicoise Salad

$19.00

Grilled salmon, olives, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, eggs, capers, passion balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Ceasar

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, eggs, bacon, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, corn, croutons, ceasar dressing.

Quinoa Solterito

$16.00

Organic quinoa, tomatoes, onions, white cheese, olives, corn, cilantro, avocado, house vinaigrette.

Quick Bites

Beef Empanadas

$4.00

Creamy Chicken Empanadas

$4.00

Salchipapas

$9.00

Pollipapas

$9.00

Alcohol

Stella artois

$6.00

Cuzqueña

$6.00

Pilsen

$6.00

Cristal

$6.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Red wine merlot

$9.00

White wine chardonnay

$9.00

Red wine cabernet

$9.00

White wine sauvignon

$9.00

Prosecco bottle

$35.00

Sides

White rice

$3.50

Sweet potato fries

$4.00

French fries

$4.00

Chicharron

$10.00

Sauce

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Avocado

$3.50

Salmon

$12.00

Tea

Tea

$4.00

Dessert Menu

Medium 6 ̈

Chocolate Cake

$30.00

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$30.00

Chocolucuma

$30.00

Vanilla cake

$30.00

4 leches

$30.00

Coffee cake

$30.00

Large 10 ̈

Cuatro Leches

$50.00

Coffee Cake

$50.00

Dulce de Leche

$50.00

Chocolate cake

$50.00

4 leches

$50.00

Nutella

$50.00

Chocolucuma

$50.00

Pasion cheesecake

$50.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolucuma

$7.00

Cuatro Leches

$7.00

Dulce De Leche Mousse

$7.00

Nutella Mousse

$7.00

Suspiro Limeño

$8.00

Oreo Mousse

$7.00

Mango Mousse

$8.00

Chirimoya Merengado

$8.00

Quinoa Creme Brulée

$7.00

Macarons

$10.00

Apple Pie

$3.50

Muffins

$3.50

Alfajores

$7.00

Crocante de lucuma

$8.00

Guava cheesecake

$7.00

Vanilla cake

$7.00

Key lime

$8.00

Twist

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2246 weston rd, Sunrise, FL 33326

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

