La Perla Boca 3011 YAMATO RD A 14

Appetizers

Ceviche classico

$19.00

Ceviche mixto

$22.00

Ceviche pescado y camaron

$22.00

Conchitas a la chalaca

$18.00

Pulpo al olivo

$20.00

Avocado carpaccio

$17.00

Salmon tartar

$19.00

Tuna tartar

$19.00

Tequenos

$10.00

Tequenos de lomo

$18.00

Conchas a la parmesana

$18.00

Ceviche frito

$20.00

Causa de pollo

$12.00

Causa de pulpo a olivo

$15.00

Causa de pulpo a la parilla

$21.00

Causa acevichada

$21.00

Pulpo a la parilla

$21.00

Anticuchos

$16.00

Jalea

$23.00

Leche De Tigre

$16.00

Papa A La Huancaina

$10.00

Leche De Tigre Olenka

$18.00

Acevichado Roll

$18.00

Lomo Roll

$18.00

Quinua Roll

$18.00

Pulpo Roll

$18.00

Entrees

Aji de gallina

$17.00

Lomo saltado

$20.00

Risotto pesto

$12.00

Risotto pesto con lomo saltado

$22.00

Risotto pesto con salmon

$22.00

Risotto huanca con lomo saltado

$22.00

Risotto huanca con salmon

$22.00

Risotto pesto con pollo saltado

$22.00

Risotto huanca con pollo saltado

$22.00

Risotto huanca

$12.00

Carapulcra

$17.00

Arroz con pollo

$18.00

Tacu seco

$17.00

Tacu lomo

$21.00

Asado con pure y Arroz

$17.00

Chaufa de pollo

$17.00

Chaufa de carne

$20.00

Pasta pesto

$12.00

Pasta peso con lomo saltado

$22.00

Pasta pesto con pollo saltado

$22.00

Pasta pesto con salmon

$22.00

Pasta huanca

$12.00

Pasta huanca con lomo saltado

$22.00

Pasta huanca con pollo saltado

$22.00

Pasta huanca con salmon

$22.00

Beef lasagna

$18.00

Tallarin saltado con pollo

$18.00

Salmon A Lo Macho

$25.00

Trio Marino

$15.00

Trio Criollo

$17.00

Arroz Con Mariscos

$21.00

Pollo Saltado

$18.00

Ceviche Sampler

$35.00

Ceviche De Salmon

$23.00

Pasta con camarones a lo macho

$21.00

Breakfast

Ham & cheese omelette

$13.00

Veggie omelette

$12.00

Omelette plain

$12.00

Ham & cheese croissant

$9.00

Egg ham & cheese croissant

$10.00

Lurin breakfast

$18.00

Avocado toast

$14.00

Chicken tamal

$8.50

Pork tamal

$8.50

Salads

Nicoise Salad

$19.00

Chicken Ceasar

$16.00

Quinoa Solerito

$16.00

House salad

$7.00

Quick bites

Empanada carne

$4.00

Empanadas pollo

$4.00

French fries

$4.00

Papas camote

$4.00

Yucas Fritas

$6.00

Espinaca

$4.00

Sandwiches

Pan con chicharron

$14.00

Butifarra sandwich

$12.00

Chicken sandwich

$12.00

Italian sandwich

$12.00

Toasted Triple

$10.00

Asado

$14.00

Lomo Saltado Sandwich

$19.00

Classic Tiple

$10.00

Drinks

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cafe con leche

$5.00

Caffe latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso macchiato

$4.50

Extra milk

$1.00

Extra shot

$1.00

Hot cocoa

$4.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Iced americano

$4.00

Iced cappuccino

$5.00

Iced latte macchiato

$5.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Latte macchiato

$5.00

Coffee Y Muffins Promo

$5.00

Other drinks

Chicha morada

$5.00

Tropical juice

$5.00

Pitcher chicha morada

$15.00

Pitcher tropical juice

$15.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Inca kola

$2.50

Inca kola diet

$2.50

Natalie's orange juice

$6.00

Bottle Sparkling water

$5.00

Bottle water no gas

$2.00

White wine

Copa de Balduzzi chardonnay

$9.00

Copa Balduzzi souvignon blanc

$9.00

Bottle Mount fishtail sauvignon blanc

$42.00

Bottle Balduzzi chardonnay

$42.00

Bottle Balduzzi sauvignon blanc

$42.00

Red wine

Balduzzi Cabernet souvignon copa

$9.00

Balduzzi merlot copa

$9.00

Dark amethyst malbec botella

$42.00

Italo cescon pinot grigio botella

$42.00

Prosecco

Prosecco copa

$10.00

Prosecco botella

$35.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Cerveza

Pilsen

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Cristal

$6.00

Cocktails

Glass red sangria

$10.00

Glass white sangria

$10.00

Pitcher red sangria

$27.00

Pitcher white sangria

$27.00

Desserts

Cuatro leches

$7.00

Alfajores

$7.00

Passion fruit cheesecake

$7.00

Suspiro

$8.00

Crocante de lucuma

$8.00

Suspiro de lucuma

$8.00

Chocolate cake

$7.00

Vanilla dulce cake

$7.00

Cuatro leches cake

$7.00

Mango cheesecake

$7.00

Dulce de leche cheesecake

$7.00

Oreo cheesecake

$7.00

Lutella

$7.00

Suspiro de lucuma

$8.00

Chirimoya merengado

$8.00

Nutella cheesecake

$7.00

Creme brulee

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Brownie

$4.00

Carrot Muffins

$3.50

Macarons

$10.00

Apple Pie

$3.50

Kids menu

Pollipapas

$9.00

Salchipapas

$9.00

Grilled chicken con papas y arrpz

$12.00

Pasta blanca con jamonny queso

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peruvian Fusion Restaurant

Location

3011 YAMATO RD A 14, BOCA RATON, FL 33434

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

