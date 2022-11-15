- Home
Ole's Fajitas
3357 Merrick Rd
Wantagh, NY 11793
Popular Items
STARTERS
NACHO FRIES
Seasoned French Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce for dipping.
TEXAS TRASH BEAN DIP
Black refried beans layered with queso blanco, seasoned ground beef, salsa fresca, topped with melted cheese and served with chips for dipping.
BEEF and BEAN CHILI
Hearty Beef Chili with Pinto Beans, ground New Mexico chilis, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Poblano Peppers, topped with shredded Monterrey cheese, corn, sour cream and tortilla strips.
LOADED NACHO FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries topped with queso blanco, seasoned ground beef, salsa fresca and melted cheese, drizzled with Ranchito sauce and Cotija cheese.
MEXICAN CORN SHRIMP
Fried corn crusted shrimp topped with chipotle chili dust, cotija cheese, roasted corn and served with ranchito sauce. (9pcs)
GRANDE NACHOS
Fried corn tortilla chips stacked with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, queso freco, ground beef, sour cream, jalapenos and guacamole.
CHICKEN FINGERS
4 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders served with Ketchup and Ranchito Sauce.
MAIN ITEMS
FAJITA BOWL
Rice, beans, fajita vegetables and your choice of protein, lettuce, salsa fresca, honey lime pickled onions - drizzled with sour cream, ranchito sauce and green sauce.
JUNIOR CRUNCH WRAP
Rice, Beans, Monterey cheese, corn tostada chip, choice of protein, lettuce, salsa fresca, pickled onion, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, ranchito sauce - wrapped inside a flour tortilla - toasted on a hot griddle.
MEGA CRUNCH WRAP
Rice, beans, Monterey cheese, corn tostada chip, your choice of protein, lettuce, salsa fresca, honey lime pickled onion, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, ranchito sauce - wrapped inside a flour tortilla - toasted on a hot griddle.
QUESO-RITO
Fun Size Burrito with seasoned Mexi rice, refried black bean, creamy queso blanco, melted Monterrey Cheese, protein, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, ranchito sauce - toasted on hot griddle for crisp finish.
BURRITO XL
Rice, beans, Monterey cheese, your choice of protein hot of the grill, lettuce, salsa fresca, tomatillo salsa, honey lime pickled onion, sour cream and ranchito sauce - wrapped in flour tortilla - toasted on hot griddle.
JUNIOR QUESADILLA
On 10" Tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese, drizzle ranchito sauce, choice of protein and sauce on side.
QUESADILLA XL
On XL 14" flour tortilla with lots of Monterey Jack cheese, drizzle ranchito sauce, toasted on hot griddle, served with side salsa, sour cream and ranchito sauce.
SOUTHWEST SALAD
Chopped romaine, fire roasted corn, black beans, salsa fresca, avocado, honey lime pickled onion, crispy corn tortilla strips, gueso fresco cheese crumbles, your choice of protein, served with dressing on the side - Ranchito or Green sauce.
ENCHILADAS VERDE
(2pcs) Wrapped in stone ground corn tortillas with monterrey jack cheese, protein, layered with house verde sauce, melted monterrey cheese. Drizzled with pico de gallo, sour cream and tomatillo salsa. Served with side of rice and refried beans.
FAJITA CHEESESTEAK WRAP w FRIES
Fajita peppers and onions with melty Cheese sauce and pickled jalapenos served with your choice of chicken or steak - wrapped in flour tortilla - toasted on hot griddle - served with French Fries on the side.
MACHO FAJITA BOWL (Med Spicy)
Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Protein, Salsa Macha, Guacamole, Corn, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Ranchito Sauce, Green Sauce.
MACHO BURRITO (Med - Spicy)
Rice, Beans, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Protein, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Salsa Fresca, Pickled Onion, Lettuce, Ranchito Sauce, Spicy Salsa Macha, wrapped in flour tortilla and toasted on hot griddle.
MACHO CRUNCH WRAP ( Med - Spicy)
Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Protein, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Salsa Fresca, Pickled Onion, Lettuce, Ranchito Sauce, Sour Cream, Spicy Salsa Macha, wrapped in flour tortilla and toasted on hot griddle.
HALF TRAY TACO KIT FOR 4
Make Your Own Tacos with two choices of protein, 12 tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, ranchito and tomatillo salsa. Add Guacamole, Rice, Beans and other extras as per your liking (extra charge applies).
TACOS
BASIC TACO
Simple, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca with your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla.
FAJITA TACO
your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla with fajita peppers and onions, lettuce, salsa fresca, tomatillo salsa, shredded cheese and served with sour cream and ranchito sauce.
MACHA TACO (Med - Spicy)
your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla with guacamole, salsa fresca, roasted corn, pickled onion, ranchito sauce and spicy salsa macha.
BAJA TACO
Flour tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa fresca, guacamole, roasted pineapple, sweet chili sauce with your choice of protein.
EL PASTOR (PORK) TACO
Corn Tortilla, Adobo Pork, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Guacamole, Green Sauce, Roasted Pineapple
EL PASTOR (3pc)
(3pc) Corn Tortilla, Adobo Pork, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Guacamole, Green Sauce, Roasted Pineapple
HARD TACOS (3pc)
3 Hard Tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and protein.
BIRRIA TACOS (3pc)
(3piece) Crispy corn tortilla, shredded beef, monterrey cheese, cilantro, onion, radish, side beef consomme
BIRRIA TACO (1)
(1piece) Crispy corn tortilla, shredded beef, monterrey cheese, cilantro, onion, radish, side beef consomme
KIDS
KIDS TACO (just meat and cheese)
Shredded cheese and your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla.
Nino Cheese Quesadilla
Nino Burrito - Rice Chicken Cheese
Mini burrito rolled in hot flour tortilla and filled with rice, chicken and melty cheese, lightly toasted on griddle.
Nino Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Three piece fried chicken tenders with fries.
FAJITAS
FAJITA PLATTER FOR 1
Make your own fajitas, choice of two proteins, served with rice, beans, fajita peppers and onions, lettuce, shredded cheese, spicy de gallo, guacamole, 4pc hot tortillas, ranchito sauce and sour cream.
FAJITA FIESTA FOR 2
Comes with components and sides to BYO 8 fajitas, two choices protein, 8 hot flour tortillas, rice, beans, fajita vegetables, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Texas Trash Bean Dip, Chips, Ranchito Sauce and Green sauce.
FAJITA FIESTA FOR 4
(Fills 4 - 6) Comes with all of the components and sides to build 16 fajitas, includes over one and a half pounds of fresh grilled meats of your choice, 16 hot flour tortillas, rice, beans, fajita vegetables, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Texas Trash Bean Dip, Chips, Ranchito Sauce and Green sauce.
EXTRA MEAT 1/2 LB GROUND BEEF
EXTRA MEAT 1/2 LB CHICKEN
1/2 pound fajita-style
EXTRA MEAT 1/2 LB PORK
EXTRA MEAT 1/2 LB STEAK
1/2 pound fajita-style Greater Omaha Filet.
EXTRA MEAT 1/2 LB SHRIMP
1/2 pound fajita-style
EXTRA VEGGIE 1/2 LB PEPPERS ONIONS
1/2 pound fajita-style
EXTRA VEGGIE 1/2 LB MUSHROOMS
EXTRA FLOUR TORTILLAS (4)
SIDES
FRENCH FRIES
Seasoned French Fries served with side of ketchup.
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS & GUAC
CHIPS & QUESO
CHIPS
TOMATILLO SALSA
SALSA FRESCA
QUESO BLANCO
GUACAMOLE
RICE AND BEANS
1LB Side of Rice and Beans.
MEXICAN RICE
Savory rice cooked with vegetable broth, tomatoes, garlic, jalapeños, achiote and Mexican spices. (not spicy)
BLACK BEANS
8 oz
TORTILLAS
4 pieces hot toasted fajita flour tortillas.
SWEET
DRINKS
MEXI COKE - BOTTLE
WATER - BOTTLE
SODA -lemonade 20OZ
JARRITOS - LIME
JARRITOS - MANDARIN
HONEST ORGANIC LEMON ICED TEA - 16OZ
BTL - COKE 20 oz
20oz.
BTL - DIET COKE 20oz
BTL - SPRITE 20oz
20oz.
BTL - FANTA 20oz
20oz.
CAN - SPRITE
CAN - FANTA
CAN - DIET COKE
CAN - COKE
CAN - SELTZER
CAN - BRISK ICED TEA
CAN - GINGERALE
Apple Juice
SAUCE
MARGARITAS & BEER
VEGAN
VEGAN Fajita Bowl
Rice, Beans, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms, Guacamole, Vegan Chorizo, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Tomatillo Salsa
VEGAN Burrito
Rice, Beans, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms, Guacamole, Vegan Chorizo, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Tomatillo Salsa, wrapped inside flour tortilla and toasted on hot griddle.
VEGAN Crunch Wrap
Rice, Beans, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms, Guacamole, Vegan Chorizo, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Tomatillo Salsa, Corn Tostada Chip, wrapped inside flour tortilla and toasted on hot griddle.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sizzling Tex Mex Grub. Take-Out, Delivery, Catering & Dine In.
3357 Merrick Rd, Wantagh, NY 11793