Mexican & Tex-Mex

Ole's Fajitas

review star

No reviews yet

3357 Merrick Rd

Wantagh, NY 11793

Order Again

Popular Items

MEGA CRUNCH WRAP
BASIC TACO
FAJITA BOWL

STARTERS

NACHO FRIES

NACHO FRIES

$6.50

Seasoned French Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce for dipping.

TEXAS TRASH BEAN DIP

$8.50

Black refried beans layered with queso blanco, seasoned ground beef, salsa fresca, topped with melted cheese and served with chips for dipping.

BEEF and BEAN CHILI

BEEF and BEAN CHILI

$9.50

Hearty Beef Chili with Pinto Beans, ground New Mexico chilis, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Poblano Peppers, topped with shredded Monterrey cheese, corn, sour cream and tortilla strips.

LOADED NACHO FRIES

LOADED NACHO FRIES

$9.50

Crispy seasoned fries topped with queso blanco, seasoned ground beef, salsa fresca and melted cheese, drizzled with Ranchito sauce and Cotija cheese.

MEXICAN CORN SHRIMP

MEXICAN CORN SHRIMP

$11.00

Fried corn crusted shrimp topped with chipotle chili dust, cotija cheese, roasted corn and served with ranchito sauce. (9pcs)

GRANDE NACHOS

GRANDE NACHOS

$11.00

Fried corn tortilla chips stacked with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, queso freco, ground beef, sour cream, jalapenos and guacamole.

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

4 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders served with Ketchup and Ranchito Sauce.

MAIN ITEMS

FAJITA BOWL

FAJITA BOWL

$9.75

Rice, beans, fajita vegetables and your choice of protein, lettuce, salsa fresca, honey lime pickled onions - drizzled with sour cream, ranchito sauce and green sauce.

JUNIOR CRUNCH WRAP

JUNIOR CRUNCH WRAP

$8.75

Rice, Beans, Monterey cheese, corn tostada chip, choice of protein, lettuce, salsa fresca, pickled onion, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, ranchito sauce - wrapped inside a flour tortilla - toasted on a hot griddle.

MEGA CRUNCH WRAP

MEGA CRUNCH WRAP

$10.50

Rice, beans, Monterey cheese, corn tostada chip, your choice of protein, lettuce, salsa fresca, honey lime pickled onion, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, ranchito sauce - wrapped inside a flour tortilla - toasted on a hot griddle.

QUESO-RITO

$5.75

Fun Size Burrito with seasoned Mexi rice, refried black bean, creamy queso blanco, melted Monterrey Cheese, protein, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, ranchito sauce - toasted on hot griddle for crisp finish.

BURRITO XL

BURRITO XL

$9.75

Rice, beans, Monterey cheese, your choice of protein hot of the grill, lettuce, salsa fresca, tomatillo salsa, honey lime pickled onion, sour cream and ranchito sauce - wrapped in flour tortilla - toasted on hot griddle.

JUNIOR QUESADILLA

JUNIOR QUESADILLA

$5.75

On 10" Tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese, drizzle ranchito sauce, choice of protein and sauce on side.

QUESADILLA XL

QUESADILLA XL

$10.00

On XL 14" flour tortilla with lots of Monterey Jack cheese, drizzle ranchito sauce, toasted on hot griddle, served with side salsa, sour cream and ranchito sauce.

SOUTHWEST SALAD

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$11.00

Chopped romaine, fire roasted corn, black beans, salsa fresca, avocado, honey lime pickled onion, crispy corn tortilla strips, gueso fresco cheese crumbles, your choice of protein, served with dressing on the side - Ranchito or Green sauce.

ENCHILADAS VERDE

ENCHILADAS VERDE

$11.75

(2pcs) Wrapped in stone ground corn tortillas with monterrey jack cheese, protein, layered with house verde sauce, melted monterrey cheese. Drizzled with pico de gallo, sour cream and tomatillo salsa. Served with side of rice and refried beans.

FAJITA CHEESESTEAK WRAP w FRIES

FAJITA CHEESESTEAK WRAP w FRIES

$15.00

Fajita peppers and onions with melty Cheese sauce and pickled jalapenos served with your choice of chicken or steak - wrapped in flour tortilla - toasted on hot griddle - served with French Fries on the side.

MACHO FAJITA BOWL (Med Spicy)

$11.50

Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Protein, Salsa Macha, Guacamole, Corn, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Ranchito Sauce, Green Sauce.

MACHO BURRITO (Med - Spicy)

MACHO BURRITO (Med - Spicy)

$11.50

Rice, Beans, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Protein, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Salsa Fresca, Pickled Onion, Lettuce, Ranchito Sauce, Spicy Salsa Macha, wrapped in flour tortilla and toasted on hot griddle.

MACHO CRUNCH WRAP ( Med - Spicy)

$12.00

Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Protein, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Salsa Fresca, Pickled Onion, Lettuce, Ranchito Sauce, Sour Cream, Spicy Salsa Macha, wrapped in flour tortilla and toasted on hot griddle.

HALF TRAY TACO KIT FOR 4

HALF TRAY TACO KIT FOR 4

$29.95Out of stock

Make Your Own Tacos with two choices of protein, 12 tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, ranchito and tomatillo salsa. Add Guacamole, Rice, Beans and other extras as per your liking (extra charge applies).

TACOS

BASIC TACO

BASIC TACO

$3.50

Simple, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca with your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla.

FAJITA TACO

FAJITA TACO

$4.00

your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla with fajita peppers and onions, lettuce, salsa fresca, tomatillo salsa, shredded cheese and served with sour cream and ranchito sauce.

MACHA TACO (Med - Spicy)

MACHA TACO (Med - Spicy)

$5.00

your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla with guacamole, salsa fresca, roasted corn, pickled onion, ranchito sauce and spicy salsa macha.

BAJA TACO

BAJA TACO

$5.00

Flour tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa fresca, guacamole, roasted pineapple, sweet chili sauce with your choice of protein.

EL PASTOR (PORK) TACO

EL PASTOR (PORK) TACO

$6.00

Corn Tortilla, Adobo Pork, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Guacamole, Green Sauce, Roasted Pineapple

EL PASTOR (3pc)

EL PASTOR (3pc)

$14.00

(3pc) Corn Tortilla, Adobo Pork, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Guacamole, Green Sauce, Roasted Pineapple

HARD TACOS (3pc)

HARD TACOS (3pc)

$10.00

3 Hard Tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and protein.

BIRRIA TACOS (3pc)

BIRRIA TACOS (3pc)

$14.00Out of stock

(3piece) Crispy corn tortilla, shredded beef, monterrey cheese, cilantro, onion, radish, side beef consomme

BIRRIA TACO (1)

BIRRIA TACO (1)

$6.00

(1piece) Crispy corn tortilla, shredded beef, monterrey cheese, cilantro, onion, radish, side beef consomme

KIDS

KIDS TACO (just meat and cheese)

KIDS TACO (just meat and cheese)

$3.00

Shredded cheese and your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla.

Nino Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Nino Burrito - Rice Chicken Cheese

$6.50

Mini burrito rolled in hot flour tortilla and filled with rice, chicken and melty cheese, lightly toasted on griddle.

Nino Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Three piece fried chicken tenders with fries.

FAJITAS

FAJITA PLATTER FOR 1

FAJITA PLATTER FOR 1

$18.00

Make your own fajitas, choice of two proteins, served with rice, beans, fajita peppers and onions, lettuce, shredded cheese, spicy de gallo, guacamole, 4pc hot tortillas, ranchito sauce and sour cream.

FAJITA FIESTA FOR 2

FAJITA FIESTA FOR 2

$35.00

Comes with components and sides to BYO 8 fajitas, two choices protein, 8 hot flour tortillas, rice, beans, fajita vegetables, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Texas Trash Bean Dip, Chips, Ranchito Sauce and Green sauce.

FAJITA FIESTA FOR 4

$59.00

(Fills 4 - 6) Comes with all of the components and sides to build 16 fajitas, includes over one and a half pounds of fresh grilled meats of your choice, 16 hot flour tortillas, rice, beans, fajita vegetables, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Texas Trash Bean Dip, Chips, Ranchito Sauce and Green sauce.

EXTRA MEAT 1/2 LB GROUND BEEF

$6.00

EXTRA MEAT 1/2 LB CHICKEN

$7.00

1/2 pound fajita-style

EXTRA MEAT 1/2 LB PORK

$9.00

EXTRA MEAT 1/2 LB STEAK

$12.00

1/2 pound fajita-style Greater Omaha Filet.

EXTRA MEAT 1/2 LB SHRIMP

$14.00

1/2 pound fajita-style

EXTRA VEGGIE 1/2 LB PEPPERS ONIONS

$4.00

1/2 pound fajita-style

EXTRA VEGGIE 1/2 LB MUSHROOMS

$6.00

EXTRA FLOUR TORTILLAS (4)

$2.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50

Seasoned French Fries served with side of ketchup.

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.75

CHIPS & GUAC

$5.50Out of stock

CHIPS & QUESO

$5.50

CHIPS

$1.75

TOMATILLO SALSA

$1.45

SALSA FRESCA

$1.45

QUESO BLANCO

$4.50

GUACAMOLE

$3.75Out of stock

RICE AND BEANS

$4.95

1LB Side of Rice and Beans.

MEXICAN RICE

MEXICAN RICE

$4.00

Savory rice cooked with vegetable broth, tomatoes, garlic, jalapeños, achiote and Mexican spices. (not spicy)

BLACK BEANS

$5.00

8 oz

TORTILLAS

$2.00

4 pieces hot toasted fajita flour tortillas.

SWEET

CHURRO BITES

CHURRO BITES

$8.00

Warm fried churros tossed in cinnamon sugar coat and cut into bite sized chunks, served with melty Nutella dip.

TRES LECHES CAKE

TRES LECHES CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy Tres Leches with Caramel Drizzle

DRINKS

MEXI COKE - BOTTLE

MEXI COKE - BOTTLE

$3.25

WATER - BOTTLE

$1.75

SODA -lemonade 20OZ

$2.75

JARRITOS - LIME

$3.25
JARRITOS - MANDARIN

JARRITOS - MANDARIN

$3.00

HONEST ORGANIC LEMON ICED TEA - 16OZ

$2.75

BTL - COKE 20 oz

$2.75

20oz.

BTL - DIET COKE 20oz

$2.75

BTL - SPRITE 20oz

$2.75

20oz.

BTL - FANTA 20oz

$2.75

20oz.

CAN - SPRITE

$1.75

CAN - FANTA

$1.75Out of stock

CAN - DIET COKE

$1.75

CAN - COKE

$1.75

CAN - SELTZER

$1.75

CAN - BRISK ICED TEA

$1.75Out of stock

CAN - GINGERALE

$1.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

SAUCE

Ranchito (Mild) (2oz)

Ranchito (Mild) (2oz)

$0.75
Green Sauce (Mild) (2oz)

Green Sauce (Mild) (2oz)

$0.75
Salsa Macha Chili Oil (Med) (1oz)

Salsa Macha Chili Oil (Med) (1oz)

$0.50Out of stock
Serrano HOT Sauce (1oz)

Serrano HOT Sauce (1oz)

$0.50
Tomatillo Salsa (2oz)

Tomatillo Salsa (2oz)

$0.75
Cholula Hot Sauce (2oz)

Cholula Hot Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

MARGARITAS & BEER

Half Gallon Frozen Marg

$30.00
FROZEN MARGARITA

FROZEN MARGARITA

$9.00

Delicious frozen margaritas made with Espolon Blanco Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice and mango puree. Served in to-go pouch.

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico Can

$6.00

Hazy IPA - Brew Free Or Die

$6.00

VEGAN

VEGAN Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Rice, Beans, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms, Guacamole, Vegan Chorizo, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Tomatillo Salsa

VEGAN Burrito

$15.00

Rice, Beans, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms, Guacamole, Vegan Chorizo, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Tomatillo Salsa, wrapped inside flour tortilla and toasted on hot griddle.

VEGAN Crunch Wrap

$15.00

Rice, Beans, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms, Guacamole, Vegan Chorizo, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Tomatillo Salsa, Corn Tostada Chip, wrapped inside flour tortilla and toasted on hot griddle.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sizzling Tex Mex Grub. Take-Out, Delivery, Catering & Dine In.

3357 Merrick Rd, Wantagh, NY 11793

Ole's Fajitas image
Ole's Fajitas image
Ole's Fajitas image

