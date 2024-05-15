- Home
Oles Fajitas - Supreme Mexican
No reviews yet
3357 Merrick Rd
Wantagh, NY 11793
Featured Items
Seasoned Mexican Rice - Black Beans, Seared Fajita Vegetables - choice of Protein - Lettuce - Salsa Fresca, Pickled Onions - Ranchito Sauce - Mexican Crema.
Simple, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca with your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla.
Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Steak, Diced Onion, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Green Sauce.
MAIN MENU
APPETIZERS
- CHIPS & GUAC$6.00
- NACHO FRIES$7.95
Seasoned French Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce for dipping.
- TEXAS TRASH BEEF TACO DIP (16oz)$9.95
Crowd favorite - really good cheesy stuff, black refried beans layered with queso blanco, seasoned ground beef, melted monterrey cheese, salsa fresca, queso fresco, ranchito sauce and served with chips for dipping. Generous 1lb portion for dipping your heart away.
- MEXICAN CORN SHRIMP$14.95
Fried corn crusted shrimp, street corn seasoning, roasted corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese, ranchito sauce (9pcs)
- GRANDE NACHOS$13.95
Fried corn tortilla chips stacked with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, queso freco, ground beef, sour cream. Add your choice of your cheese, protein, jalapenos and Guac.
- CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES$13.95
5 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders served with Fries and Ranchito Sauce.
- LOADED NACHO FRIES$14.95
Crispy seasoned fries topped with queso blanco, seasoned ground beef, salsa fresca, melted Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, drizzled with Ranchito sauce and Queso Fresco cheese. Served in 2lb container - very shareable.
MAIN COURSES
- lil QUESADILLA$7.95
Medium Quesadilla - 10in flour tortilla, Cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, served with side salsa, sour cream and ranchito sauce.
- QUESADILLA XL$9.95
Flour Tortilla - Cheddar Cheese, Monterrey Jack Cheese - Oaxaca Cheese - Choice - Protein. Choice - 2 Sauces / Salsas
- lil CRUNCH WRAP$9.95
Snack Size Crunch Wrap, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Protein, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Pickled Onions, Ranchito Sauce, Mexican Crema, Corn Tostada, Toasted on a griddle.
- MEGA CRUNCH WRAP$12.50
XL Size - Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onions, Ranchito Sauce, Mexican Crema, Crunchy Tostada, Flour Tortilla - Toasted
- MACHO CRUNCH WRAP (Bigger Better Spicier)$13.95
Seasoned Mexican Rice - Black Beans, Monterrey Cheese - Choice of Protein - Lettuce - Salsa Fresca - Pickled Onions - Roasted Corn - Guacamole - Salsa Macha - Ranchito Sauce - Sour Cream - Crunchy Corn Tostada - Wrapped in Flour Tortilla - Toasted on a Hot Griddle.
- BURRITO-BOWL$12.50
Seasoned Mexican Rice - Black Beans, Seared Fajita Vegetables - choice of Protein - Lettuce - Salsa Fresca, Pickled Onions - Ranchito Sauce - Mexican Crema.
- MACHO BOWL (Med - Spicy)$13.50
Seasoned Mexican Rice - Black Beans, Seared Fajita Vegetables - Choice of Protein - Lettuce - Salsa Fresca, Pickled Onions - Roasted Corn, Guacamole - Salsa Macha - Ranchito Sauce - Sour Cream.
- SALAD-BOWL$12.95
Chopped Romaine - Black Beans, Seared Fajita Vegetables - choice of Protein - Salsa Fresca - Pickled Onions - Corn - Crispy Tortilla Strips - Ranchito Sauce - Mexican Crema.
- SOUTHWEST SALAD$14.50
Chopped romaine, fire roasted corn, black beans, salsa fresca, avocado, honey lime pickled onion, crispy corn tortilla strips, gueso fresco cheese crumbles, your choice of protein, served with dressing on the side - Ranchito or Green sauce.
- BURRITO XL$12.50
XL Burrito, Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Protein, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Pickled Onions, Ranchito Sauce and Sour Cream.
- MACHO BURRITO (Med - Spicy)$13.95
Seasoned Mexican Rice - Black Beans, Monterrey Cheese - Choice of Protein - Lettuce - Salsa Fresca - Pickled Onions - Roasted Corn - Guacamole - Salsa Macha - Ranchito Sauce - Sour Cream - toasted on a hot griddle.
- CHEESESTEAK WRAP & FRIES$16.00
Fajita peppers and onions with melty Monterrey Cheese Sauce, grilled mushrooms, pickled jalapenos - served with your choice of chicken or steak - wrapped in flour tortilla - toasted on hot griddle
- BUILD-YOUR-OWN BOWL/BURRITO$11.95
TACOS
- BIRRIA (SHORT RIB) TACOS (3pc)$12.95
(3piece) Crispy corn tortilla, slow simmered and shredded short rib beef, Monterrey cheese, cilantro, onion, radish, side beef consommé.
- CARNE ASADA TACOS (3pcs)$14.95
- BIRRIA (SHORT RIB) TACO (1)$5.95
(1piece) Crispy corn tortilla, slow simmered and shredded short rib beef, monterrey cheese, cilantro, onion, radish, side beef consomme
- CARNE ASADA TACO (1pc)$5.95
Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Steak, Diced Onion, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Green Sauce.
- BASIC TACO$4.00
Simple, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca with your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla.
- FAJITA TACO$4.50
Flour Tortilla, Fajita Vegetables, Protein, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onions, Ranchito Sauce, Sour Cream
- QEASA-TINGA TACO$5.95
Yummy, Crispy Corn Tortilla pan fried with Tinga Shredded Chicken, melted Monterrey and Cheddar Cheeses, Pico de Gallo and Roasted Pineapple.
- MACHO TACO (Med - Spicy)$5.00
your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla with guacamole, salsa fresca, roasted corn, pickled onion, ranchito sauce and spicy salsa macha.
- BAJA FISH TACO$6.00
Flour Tortilla - Guacamole - Shrimp or Fish - Cabbage Slaw - Corn - Pico De Gallo - Ranchito Sauce
- MEXI CORN SHRIMP TACOS (3 Piece)$15.95
(3pcs) Flour Tortilla, Guacamole, Mexican Corn Crusted Shrimp, Corn, Street Corn Seasoning, Queso Fresco, Ranchito Sauce.
- HARD TACO (1)$4.00
Fresh fried corn shell taco, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, ground beef or your choice of protein.
- HARD TACOS (3 Piece)$9.50
3 Hard Tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and protein.
- KIDS TACO (just meat and cheese)$3.50
Shredded cheese and your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla.
- PASTOR PORK TACO (1pc)$5.95
(1 Piece) Corn Tortilla, Marinated Adobado Pork, Diced Onion, Cilantro, Tomatillo Salsa, Pineapple.
FAJITAS & FAMILY PLATTERS
- FAJITA PLATTER FOR 1$19.50
Make your own fajitas -choice of two proteins -rice, beans, fajita veggies -lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, -4pc hot tortillas -Ranchito sauce -Sour cream -Chips -Guac
- FAMILY FAJITA FIESTA FOR 5$59.00
Make Your Own Tacos Feeds 4 - 6 2 - 3 Protein Choices 16 Hot Flour Tortillas Rice & Beans Chips Nacho Dip Guacamole Salsa Sauces Toppings
- FAJITA SIDES
KIDS
- KIDS TACO (just meat and cheese)$3.50
Shredded cheese and your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla.
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
- Kids Burrito$6.95
Kids burrito rolled in hot flour tortilla and filled with rice, cheese, and choice protein, lightly toasted on griddle.
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
- Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$11.00
Three piece fried chicken tenders with fries.
SIDES
- SEASONED FRENCH FRIES$5.50
Seasoned French Fries served with side of ketchup.
- CHIPS$2.00
- CHIPS & SALSA$3.50
- CHIPS & GUAC$6.00
- CHIPS & QUESO$6.00
- TOMATILLO SALSA (4oz)$2.00
- SALSA FRESCA (4oz)$2.00
- QUESO BLANCO$4.50
- GUACAMOLE$4.00
- RICE AND BEANS (Pint)$5.50
1LB Side of Rice and Beans.
- MEXICAN RICE$5.00
Savory rice cooked with vegetable broth, roasted tomatoes, garlic, jalapeños, achiote and Mexican spices. (not spicy)
- BLACK BEANS (Cup 8oz)$5.00
8 oz
- SOFT TACO TORTILLAS (4pc)$2.00
4 pieces hot toasted fajita flour tortillas.
CHURROS
SAUCE
DRINKS
MARGARITA & BEER (Alcohol)
- CORONA (Bottle)$6.00Out of stock
- PACIFICO (Bottle)$6.00
- MODELLO (Bottle)$6.00
- FROZEN MARGARITA (12oz)$9.50
Frozen Margaritas made with Hornitos ReposadoTequila, available in Lime, Strawberry and Mango flavors.
- HALF GALLON FROZEN MARGARITA (6 Servings)$29.00
Half Gallon Party Pouch of Frozen Margarita, available in Lime and Mango flavors. Made with Premium Espolon Blanco Tequila.
CATERING
FAJITA FIESTA BAR
- FAJITA FIESTA BAR FOR 10$179.00
FIESTA FEEDS 10-14 MAKE YOUR OWN TACOS (36) 1/2 Tray - Fajitas (2-3 Proteins) 1/2 Tray - Rice & Beans 1/2 Tray - Toppings (Lettuce Pico Cheese) 1 Tray - Chips 1 Bowl - Texas Trash Taco Dip 1 Bowl - Guacamole 1 PINT - Ranchito Sauce 1 PINT - Green Sauce 1 PINT - Sour Cream 1 PINT - Jalapeños 1 PINT - Fresh Cut Limes 1 CUP - Habanero Sauce Add 1/2 Churros for $20
CHIPS N DIP
TACO TRAYS
- BASIC TACOS 1/2 TRAY$39.00
(10 Pieces) Flour tortilla, Lettuce, Pico, Cheese, Protein
- HARD TACOS 1/2 TRAY$39.00
(10 pieces) Crunchy Corn Tortilla, Lettuce, Pico, Cheese, Protein
- FAJITA TACOS 1/2 TRAY$45.00
(10 pieces) Flour tortilla, Lettuce, Pico, Pickled Onion, Ranchito sauce, Green Sauce, Protein.
- MACHA TACOS 1/2 TRAY$49.00
(10 pieces) Flour tortilla, Guacamole, Protein, Pickled Onion, Salsa Macha, Ranchito Sauce.
- ASADA TACOS 1/2 TRAY$49.00
(10 Pieces) Corn tortilla, Guacamole, Seared Steak, Diced White Onion, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Green Sauce.
- BIRRIA TACOS 1/2 TRAY$49.00
(10 Pieces) Corn Tortilla, Slow Simmered Beef Rib, Melted Monterrey Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, served with Beef Consommé on side.
- PACIFIC TACOS 1/2 TRAY$49.00
(10 Pieces) Flour tortilla, cabbage slaw, guacamole, green sauce, pickled onion, seared shrimp or fish - add pineapple.
QUESADILLA TRAYS
LIL CRUNCH WRAPS
LIL BURRITOS TRAYS
SIDES - TRAYS
PARTY SAUCES & SALSAS
- CHIPS N DIP$49.00
CALL TO ORDER Tray - Chips Pint - Guacamole Pint - Queso Blanco Pint - Salsa Fresca Pint - Tomatillo Salsa Pint - Nacho Dip
- CHIPS - TRAY$15.00
- GUACAMOLE - (Quart)$15.00
- QUESO BLANO - (Quart)$15.00
- SALSA - PICO DE GALLO - (Quart)$12.00
- SALSA - TOMATILLO - (Quart)$12.00
- SAUCE - GREEN - (Quart)$12.00
- SAUCE - RANCHITO - (Quart)$12.00
- SOUR CREAM - (Quart)$12.00
- SAUCE - SERRANO HOT - (8oz)$4.50
LUNCH COMBOS
LUNCH COMBO MEALS
- LUNCH - BURRITO COMBO$10.95
NEW! Lunch Combos served with Hard Beef Taco and Can Soda / Water. Substitute Beef Taco for your choice of Chips & Salsa, Chips & Guac or Nacho Fries (Upcharge Applies)
- LUNCH - CRUNCH WRAP COMBO$10.95
NEW! Lunch Combos served with Hard Beef Taco and Can Soda / Water. Substitute Beef Taco for your choice of Chips & Salsa, Chips & Guac or Nacho Fries (Upcharge Applies)
- LUNCH - QUESADILLA COMBO$10.95
NEW! Lunch Combos served with Hard Beef Taco and Can Soda / Water. Substitute Beef Taco for your choice of Chips & Salsa, Chips & Guac or Nacho Fries (Upcharge Applies)
- LUNCH - BOWL COMBO$10.95
NEW! Lunch Combos served with Hard Beef Taco and Can Soda / Water. Substitute Beef Taco for your choice of Chips & Salsa, Chips & Guac or Nacho Fries (Upcharge Applies)
- LUNCH - TACOS COMBO$10.95
NEW! Lunch Combos served with Hard Beef Taco and Can Soda / Water. Substitute Beef Taco for your choice of Chips & Salsa, Chips & Guac or Nacho Fries (Upcharge Applies)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Supreme Sizzling Mexican Grub - Mouth Banging Flavors! Take-Out, Delivery, Catering & Dine In.
3357 Merrick Rd, Wantagh, NY 11793