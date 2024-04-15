Olia Poke & Tea 2720 SOUTH MOODY AVE SUITE 100
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Olia Poke and Tea is a fast-casual restaurant concept with the compassion and hospitality of a fine dining experience serving poke, traditional Vietnamese sandwiches, salad rolls, along with a variety of tea. Our guests come for the food and stay for the people! You’ll find a fusion in the atmosphere where the Aloha spirit and Vietnamese culture meet to bring tried-and-true delicious flavors passionately prepared using local, high quality, sustainable, and organic ingredients.
2720 SOUTH MOODY AVE SUITE 100, Portland, OR 97201
