Olio Italian Kitchen

1710 Aliceanna

Baltimore, MD 21231

COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

The Godfather

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Italian Margarita

$8.00

Lemon Margarita

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Red Wine

$18.00

White Wine

$18.00

Moscato

$18.00

NA BEVERAGE

Soft drink

Water

Lunch Specials

Fettucine Alfredo

$11.00

Made fresh served over fettuccini pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

Roasted eggplant, melted mozzarella, and roated tomato sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

extra large shrump over bambuca Sauce

Bucatini

$11.00

Roasted tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Bucatini and Meatballs

$14.00

Olio's Meatballs, Roasted tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

House Made Lasagna

$16.00

Ragu alla bolognese, ricotta, parmigiano reggiano

Barolo Braised Short Ribs

$25.00

Roastd Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted tomatoes, coppolini onions, rosemary reduction sauce

Pizza Specials 12"

Margherita 12"

$14.95

Roma Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, reggianao, arbequina olive oil

Furno Formaggio 12"

$14.95

Smoked Mozzarella, fontina, pecorino, fresh ricotta, rosemary oil

Pepperoni 12"

$14.95

Roasted tomato sauce, mozzarello, ezzo, pepperoni, calabrian chill

Vedura 12"

$14.95

Roma tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, roasted garlic, broccolini, gaeta. olives, goat cheese

Chicken Pesto 12"

$14.95

Braised chicken, home made Pesto, fontina, sliced artichoke hearts

Salumeria 12"

$14.95

Roasted Toamt sauce, aged provolone, soppressata, prosciutto, capicola, balsamic, argula

Pizza Specials 16"

Margherita 16"

$17.95

Roma Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, reggianao, arbequina olive oil

Furno Formaggio 16"

$17.95

Smoked Mozzarella, fontina, pecorino, fresh ricotta, rosemary oil

Pepperoni 16"

$17.95

Roasted tomato sauce, mozzarello, ezzo, pepperoni, calabrian chill

Vedura 16"

$17.95

Roma tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, roasted garlic, broccolini, gaeta. olives, goat cheese

Chicken Pesto 16"

$17.95

Braised chicken, home made Pesto, fontina, sliced artichoke hearts

Salumeria 16"

$17.95

Roasted Toamt sauce, aged provolone, soppressata, prosciutto, capicola, balsamic, argula

Appetizers

Burrata

$12.00

Heirloom tomatoes, and burrata cheese

Caprese

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil

Arancini

$10.00

Crispy rice ball, roasted tomato sauce, shaved parmigianno

Shrimp Sambuca

$18.00

extra large shrimp over sambucca sauce

Eggplant Caponata

$12.00

Classic eggplant Caponata, served with toasted garlic focaccia

Creamy Tomato Bisque

$8.00

roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, House made Focaccia

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Seasonal

Greek Salad

$10.00

Iceburg, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, pepperonicini, and olives

Small Greek Salad

$5.00

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.95

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Entrees

House Made Lasagna

$18.00

Ragu alla bolognese, ricotta, parmigiano reggiano

Bucatini and Meatballs

$18.00

Olio's Meatballs, Roasted tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Barolo Braised Short Ribs

$24.00

Roastd Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted tomatoes, coppolini onions, rosemary reduction sauce

Fettucini Alfredo

$16.00

Made fresh served over fettuccini pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Roasted eggplant, melted mozzarella, and roated tomato sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

House made marinara and side of spaghetti

Ravioli al Funghi

$22.00

House made ravioli filed with porcini mushroom and ricotto over parmiagiano sauce

Double Crabcake

$49.00

Jumbo lump crab meat served with Old Bay Ramoulade and vegetable

Single Crabcake

$28.00

Jumbo lump crab meat served with Old Bay Ramoulade and vegetable

Ribeye

$39.00

Black Angus Ribeye served with roasted potatoes and house vegetables

Surf and Turf

$49.00

Black Angus Ribeye and jumbo shrumps, gramemolate, roasted potato, and house vegetables

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Coffee soaked lady fingersm kahlua custard, fresh mascarpone, dutch cocoa powder

Classic Cannoli

$8.00

Crispy shell, ricotta cream, dark chocolate drops, Ganache

Villa Dolce Gelato

$8.00

Vanilla Bean, Strawberry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
