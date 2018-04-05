Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston 339 West Boylston Street # A

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Chicken & Broccoli with Penne
Arancini

Appetizers

Arancini

$13.00

Arborio risotto, four cheeses, prosciutto, lightly breaded, fried golden brown, marinara sauce, shaved asiago cheese

Bruschetta

$14.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil, red onions, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic drizzle

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Meatball Parmesana

$12.00

Two homemade meatballs, marinara, parmesan

Traditional Calamari

$13.00

Lightly battered and deep-fried calamari, marinara

Tuscan Calamari

$15.00

Lightly battered and deep-fried calamari, chopped tomatoes, olives, cherry peppers, olive oil & garlic, garlic bread

Mozzarella sticks

$13.00

Soup

Italian Wedding Bowl

$7.00

Italian Wedding Cup

$6.00

Pasta fagioli cup

$6.00

Pasta fagioli bowl

$7.00

Beef barley cup

$6.00

Beef barley bowl

$7.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$18.00

garden salad, provolone, genoa salami, imported ham, black olives, sliced pepperoni, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinaigrette

Apple Pecan Salad

$9.00+

fresh spinach, sundried cranberries, sliced apples, pecans, goat cheese crumbles, apple cider vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, homemade caesar dressing

California Salad

$16.00

romaine & mesclun blend, diced chicken, almonds, apples, cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Romaine & iceberg, chopped red onions, bacon, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette

Crispy Honey Ginger Chicken

$16.00

panko chicken, romaine & mesclun, cabbage, carrots, grape tomatoes, red peppers, almonds, honey ginger vinaigrette

House Garden Salad

$10.00

Romaine & iceberg blend, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, red cabbage, tomatoes, choice of dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00+

garden salad, feta, cucumbers, red onion, grape tomatoes, pita croutons, lemon mint vinaigrette

Side salad

$5.00

Spinach Cranberry Salad

$9.00+

baby spinach, sun-dried cranberries, almonds, cucumbers, cranberry infused goat cheese, grape tomatoes, honey ginger vinaigrette

Spring Salad

$9.00+

Fresh strawberries, avocados, cashews and crumbled bleu cheese with a white balsamic vinaigrette

Lunch Entrees

Alfredo Lunch

$10.00

Angel Hair Ashley

$14.00

Angel hair, stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan, olive oil & garlic

Baked Haddock

$15.00

Haddock fillet, Italian herbs, Ritz panko crumbs

Bolognese

Bolognese

$14.00

Slowly simmered beef, veal & pork tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, choice of pasta, garlic bread

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken & Broccoli with Penne

$13.00

Sauteed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, penne, olive oil & garlic sauce

Chicken Ashley

$17.00

Chicken Fontina

$15.00

Breaded chicken cutlets, prosciutto, fontina cheese, linguine, garlic lemon cream sauce

Chicken Marsala

$13.00

Sauteed chicken fillets, mushrooms, linguine, marsala wine butter sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce

Chicken Picatta

$13.00

Sauteed chicken fillets, capers, mushrooms, linguine, lemon butter sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$16.00

Sauteed chicken breast topped with prosciutto and fontina cheese with shitake mushrooms in a lemon sage butter sauce

Chicken Sinatra

$15.00

Sauteed chicken breast, eggplant, provolone cheese, mushrooms, marinara, white wine butter sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Lightly breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan

Fire & Ice Ravioli

$15.00

Sauteed chicken fillets, mushrooms, garlic, crushed red pepper, feta, basil, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach & cheese ravioli, white wine garlic butter sauce

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Lightly battered haddock, tartar sauce, french fries

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Grilled salmon, mesclun greens, goat cheese, crispy onion strings, sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Haddock Parmesan

$15.00

Mediterranean Haddock Ravioli

$16.00

Pan seared haddock tenders, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, shitake mushrooms, lemon butter sauce over cheese raviolis

Penne & Meatballs

$12.00

Penne Carbonara

$16.00

Sauteed chicken fillets, peas, bacon, mushrooms, penne, alfredo sauce

Ravioli & MB

$14.00

Seafood Saute

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp, salmon tips, haddock, red bell peppers, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, white wine garlic butter sauce

Shrimp Ashley

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp, diced tomatoes, classic scampi sauce

Steak Tips

$18.00

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine butter sauce

Tortellini & Broccoli Alfredo

$13.00

Tortellini Matthew

$16.00

Sauteed chicken fillets, cheese tortellini, spinach, tomato cream sauce

Tuscan Chicken

$14.00

Pasta lunch

$9.00

Dinner Entrees

Angel Hair Ashley

$17.00

stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan, olive oil & garlic sauce

Baked Almond Salmon

$24.00

almond panko encrusted salmon, honey mustard drizzle, rice pilaf, vegetable of the day

Bolognese

$20.00

ground beef, veal, and pork in classic bolognese sauce

Pasta Dinner

$15.00

Chicken & Broccoli with Penne

$20.00

Sauteed chicken filets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil & garlic sauce

Chicken Ashley

$20.00

Angel hair, stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, grilled chicken

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$23.00

Sauteed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, penne, Alfredo sauce

Chicken Fontina

$22.00

Breaded chicken cutlets, prosciutto, fontina cheese, garlic lemon cream sauce

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Sauteed chicken filets, mushrooms, marsala wine butter sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Breaded chicken cutlets, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Sauteed chicken filets, capers, mushrooms, lemon butter sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.00

Chicken Sinatra

$22.00

Sauteed chicken breasts, eggplant, provolone, mushrooms, marinara, white wine butter sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Lightly breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan

Fire & Ice Ravioli

$22.00

Sauteed chicken filets, mushrooms, olives, sundried tomatoes, basil, garlic, crushged red pepper, spinach, cheese ravioli, feta, white wine garlic butter sauce

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

grilled salmon, mesclun greens, goat cheese, onion rings, sundried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Variety Platter

$21.00

Chicken parmesan, meatball, sausage, cheese ravioli

Lasagna

$18.00

egg noodles layered with meatballs and sausage, ricotta and parmesan cheeses and marina

Penne & Meatballs

$18.00

Penne Carbonara

$22.00

sauteed chicken filets, peas, bacon, mushrooms, carbonara sauce

Ravioli & MB

$20.00

Shrimp Ashley

$22.00

Angel hair, stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, grilled shrimp

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

sauteed shrimp, diced tomatoes, classic scampi sauce

Steak Tips

$24.00

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine butter sauce

Tortellini Broccoli Alfredo

$20.00

cheese tortellini, broccoli, peppercorns, parmnesan cream sauce

Tortellini Matthew

$22.00

Sauteed chicken filets, cheese tortellini, spinach, tomato cream sauce

Tuscan Chicken

$22.00

sauteed chicken breasts topped with prosciutto and fontina cheese, diced tomatoes, scallions, white wine butter sauce

Veal Parmesan

$24.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

grilled buffalo chicken, tomato, lettuce, cheddar, ranch, red onion, wheat wrap

Chicken Bruschetta Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, basil, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic glaze, white wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar, white wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

spinach, red onion, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, feta, creamy parmesan dressing, spinach wrap

Panko Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

panko chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch, ciabatta

Turkey Club

$15.00

Subs

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.00

Classic Italian Sub

$11.00

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.00

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.00

shaved steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese

Turkey Sub

$11.00

Small Pizza

GF Pizza

$15.00

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

white pizza, bbq sauce, caramelized onions, grilled chicken

Sm Buffalo Chix Supreme Pizza

$12.00

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion

Sm Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Sm Chicken Ranchero Pizza

$13.00

Sm Margherita

$12.00

stewed tomatoes, fresh basil, buffalo mozzarella

Sm Oli's Combo

$14.00

sausage, meatball, pepperoni, red bell peppers, caramelized onions

Sm Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Sm Pesto Caprese

$11.00

white pizza, sliced tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto, pesto sauce, balsamic glaze

Sm Pesto Chicken Pizza

$12.00

white pizza, grilled chicken, pesto sauce, mushrooms, red bell peppers

Sm Pesto Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

white pizza, pepperoni, pesto sauce, buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomatoes

Sm Primavera Pizza

$12.00

Sm Spaghetti & MB Pizza

$13.00

Sm Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Large Pizza

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, white pizza

Lg Buffalo Chix Pizza

$22.00

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion

Lg Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Lg Chicken Ranchero Pizza

$22.00

Lg Margherita

$22.00

stewed tomatoes, fresh basil, buffalo mozzarella

Lg Oli's Combo

$24.00

sausage, meatball, pepperoni, red bell peppers, caramelized onions

Lg Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

Lg Pesto Caprese

$22.00

white pizza, sliced tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto, pesto sauce, balsamic glaze

Lg Pesto Chicken Pizza

$22.00

white pizza, grilled chicken, pesto sauce, mushrooms, red bell peppers

Lg Pesto Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

white pizza, pepperoni, pesto sauce, buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomatoes

Lg Primavera Pizza

$22.00

Lg Spaghetti & MB Pizza

$23.00

Lg Veggie Pizza

$22.00

Calzones

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.00

BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, four cheese blend, ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.00

buffalo grilled chicken, cheddar, bleu cheese dressing

Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Chicken Ranchero Calzone

$13.00

grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

Meatball, Ricotta, Red Pepper Calzone

$13.00

Pepperoni, Sausage & Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Steak Bomb Calzone

$13.00

shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers, american cheese, ranch dressing

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kraft mac n cheese

Kids Penne & Meatball

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids Beef Tips & Fries

$14.00

Kids Chicken Parm & Penne

$12.00

Kids Chicken & Broccoli

$11.00

Kids Ravioli & Meatball

$12.00

Kids Mozz & FF

$10.00

Kids Penne & Butter

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Sides

Side Broccoli

$4.50

Daily Veg

$4.50

Side French Fries

$4.50

Loaf of Bread

$5.00

Side Meatball

$4.50

Piece Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Sauteed Spinach

$4.50

SIDE Pasta

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Gluten Free Menu

GF Antipasto Salad

$16.00

GF Baked Haddock

$18.00

haddock filet with balsamic glaze served over sauteed spinach with daily vegetable

GF Chopped Salad

$15.00

GF Grilled Chicken

$18.00

two chicken breasts served over sauteed broccoli in oil & garlic sauce

GF Salmon Timothy

$20.00

baked salmon topped with diced tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, in a white wine butter sauce & daily vegetable

GF Shrimp & Broccoli

$18.00

grilled shrimp over sautted broccoli in oil & garlic sauce

Gluten Free Lava Cake

$8.00

Dessert

Blueberry Crisp

$8.00

Gluten Free Lava Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Dinner Specials

kristens chicken dinner

$24.00

kellys bbq ribs

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston, MA 01583

Directions

Gallery
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston image

