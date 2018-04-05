Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston 339 West Boylston Street # A

- Home
No reviews yet
339 West Boylston Street # A
West Boylston, MA 01583
Appetizers
Arancini
Arborio risotto, four cheeses, prosciutto, lightly breaded, fried golden brown, marinara sauce, shaved asiago cheese
Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes, basil, red onions, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic drizzle
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Chicken Tenders
Meatball Parmesana
Two homemade meatballs, marinara, parmesan
Traditional Calamari
Lightly battered and deep-fried calamari, marinara
Tuscan Calamari
Lightly battered and deep-fried calamari, chopped tomatoes, olives, cherry peppers, olive oil & garlic, garlic bread
Mozzarella sticks
Soup
Salads
Antipasto Salad
garden salad, provolone, genoa salami, imported ham, black olives, sliced pepperoni, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinaigrette
Apple Pecan Salad
fresh spinach, sundried cranberries, sliced apples, pecans, goat cheese crumbles, apple cider vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, homemade caesar dressing
California Salad
romaine & mesclun blend, diced chicken, almonds, apples, cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette
Chopped Salad
Romaine & iceberg, chopped red onions, bacon, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette
Crispy Honey Ginger Chicken
panko chicken, romaine & mesclun, cabbage, carrots, grape tomatoes, red peppers, almonds, honey ginger vinaigrette
House Garden Salad
Romaine & iceberg blend, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, red cabbage, tomatoes, choice of dressing
Mediterranean Salad
garden salad, feta, cucumbers, red onion, grape tomatoes, pita croutons, lemon mint vinaigrette
Side salad
Spinach Cranberry Salad
baby spinach, sun-dried cranberries, almonds, cucumbers, cranberry infused goat cheese, grape tomatoes, honey ginger vinaigrette
Spring Salad
Fresh strawberries, avocados, cashews and crumbled bleu cheese with a white balsamic vinaigrette
Lunch Entrees
Alfredo Lunch
Angel Hair Ashley
Angel hair, stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan, olive oil & garlic
Baked Haddock
Haddock fillet, Italian herbs, Ritz panko crumbs
Bolognese
Slowly simmered beef, veal & pork tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, choice of pasta, garlic bread
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken & Broccoli with Penne
Sauteed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, penne, olive oil & garlic sauce
Chicken Ashley
Chicken Fontina
Breaded chicken cutlets, prosciutto, fontina cheese, linguine, garlic lemon cream sauce
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken fillets, mushrooms, linguine, marsala wine butter sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
Chicken Picatta
Sauteed chicken fillets, capers, mushrooms, linguine, lemon butter sauce
Chicken Saltimbocca
Sauteed chicken breast topped with prosciutto and fontina cheese with shitake mushrooms in a lemon sage butter sauce
Chicken Sinatra
Sauteed chicken breast, eggplant, provolone cheese, mushrooms, marinara, white wine butter sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan
Fire & Ice Ravioli
Sauteed chicken fillets, mushrooms, garlic, crushed red pepper, feta, basil, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach & cheese ravioli, white wine garlic butter sauce
Fish and Chips
Lightly battered haddock, tartar sauce, french fries
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon, mesclun greens, goat cheese, crispy onion strings, sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Haddock Parmesan
Mediterranean Haddock Ravioli
Pan seared haddock tenders, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, shitake mushrooms, lemon butter sauce over cheese raviolis
Penne & Meatballs
Penne Carbonara
Sauteed chicken fillets, peas, bacon, mushrooms, penne, alfredo sauce
Ravioli & MB
Seafood Saute
Sauteed shrimp, salmon tips, haddock, red bell peppers, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, white wine garlic butter sauce
Shrimp Ashley
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp, diced tomatoes, classic scampi sauce
Steak Tips
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine butter sauce
Tortellini & Broccoli Alfredo
Tortellini Matthew
Sauteed chicken fillets, cheese tortellini, spinach, tomato cream sauce
Tuscan Chicken
Pasta lunch
Dinner Entrees
Angel Hair Ashley
stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan, olive oil & garlic sauce
Baked Almond Salmon
almond panko encrusted salmon, honey mustard drizzle, rice pilaf, vegetable of the day
Bolognese
ground beef, veal, and pork in classic bolognese sauce
Pasta Dinner
Chicken & Broccoli with Penne
Sauteed chicken filets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil & garlic sauce
Chicken Ashley
Angel hair, stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, grilled chicken
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Sauteed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, penne, Alfredo sauce
Chicken Fontina
Breaded chicken cutlets, prosciutto, fontina cheese, garlic lemon cream sauce
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken filets, mushrooms, marsala wine butter sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlets, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
Chicken Picatta
Sauteed chicken filets, capers, mushrooms, lemon butter sauce
Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken Sinatra
Sauteed chicken breasts, eggplant, provolone, mushrooms, marinara, white wine butter sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan
Fire & Ice Ravioli
Sauteed chicken filets, mushrooms, olives, sundried tomatoes, basil, garlic, crushged red pepper, spinach, cheese ravioli, feta, white wine garlic butter sauce
Grilled Salmon
grilled salmon, mesclun greens, goat cheese, onion rings, sundried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Italian Variety Platter
Chicken parmesan, meatball, sausage, cheese ravioli
Lasagna
egg noodles layered with meatballs and sausage, ricotta and parmesan cheeses and marina
Penne & Meatballs
Penne Carbonara
sauteed chicken filets, peas, bacon, mushrooms, carbonara sauce
Ravioli & MB
Shrimp Ashley
Angel hair, stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, grilled shrimp
Shrimp Scampi
sauteed shrimp, diced tomatoes, classic scampi sauce
Steak Tips
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine butter sauce
Tortellini Broccoli Alfredo
cheese tortellini, broccoli, peppercorns, parmnesan cream sauce
Tortellini Matthew
Sauteed chicken filets, cheese tortellini, spinach, tomato cream sauce
Tuscan Chicken
sauteed chicken breasts topped with prosciutto and fontina cheese, diced tomatoes, scallions, white wine butter sauce
Veal Parmesan
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled buffalo chicken, tomato, lettuce, cheddar, ranch, red onion, wheat wrap
Chicken Bruschetta Wrap
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, basil, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic glaze, white wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar, white wrap
Mediterranean Wrap
spinach, red onion, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, feta, creamy parmesan dressing, spinach wrap
Panko Chicken Sandwich
panko chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch, ciabatta
Turkey Club
Subs
Small Pizza
GF Pizza
Kids Pizza
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
white pizza, bbq sauce, caramelized onions, grilled chicken
Sm Buffalo Chix Supreme Pizza
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion
Sm Cheese Pizza
Sm Chicken Ranchero Pizza
Sm Margherita
stewed tomatoes, fresh basil, buffalo mozzarella
Sm Oli's Combo
sausage, meatball, pepperoni, red bell peppers, caramelized onions
Sm Pepperoni Pizza
Sm Pesto Caprese
white pizza, sliced tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto, pesto sauce, balsamic glaze
Sm Pesto Chicken Pizza
white pizza, grilled chicken, pesto sauce, mushrooms, red bell peppers
Sm Pesto Pepperoni Pizza
white pizza, pepperoni, pesto sauce, buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomatoes
Sm Primavera Pizza
Sm Spaghetti & MB Pizza
Sm Veggie Pizza
Large Pizza
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, white pizza
Lg Buffalo Chix Pizza
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion
Lg Cheese Pizza
Lg Chicken Ranchero Pizza
Lg Margherita
stewed tomatoes, fresh basil, buffalo mozzarella
Lg Oli's Combo
sausage, meatball, pepperoni, red bell peppers, caramelized onions
Lg Pepperoni Pizza
Lg Pesto Caprese
white pizza, sliced tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto, pesto sauce, balsamic glaze
Lg Pesto Chicken Pizza
white pizza, grilled chicken, pesto sauce, mushrooms, red bell peppers
Lg Pesto Pepperoni Pizza
white pizza, pepperoni, pesto sauce, buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomatoes
Lg Primavera Pizza
Lg Spaghetti & MB Pizza
Lg Veggie Pizza
Calzones
BBQ Chicken Calzone
BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, four cheese blend, ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
buffalo grilled chicken, cheddar, bleu cheese dressing
Cheese Calzone
Chicken Ranchero Calzone
grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
Meatball, Ricotta, Red Pepper Calzone
Pepperoni, Sausage & Cheese Calzone
Steak Bomb Calzone
shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers, american cheese, ranch dressing
Gluten Free Menu
GF Antipasto Salad
GF Baked Haddock
haddock filet with balsamic glaze served over sauteed spinach with daily vegetable
GF Chopped Salad
GF Grilled Chicken
two chicken breasts served over sauteed broccoli in oil & garlic sauce
GF Salmon Timothy
baked salmon topped with diced tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, in a white wine butter sauce & daily vegetable
GF Shrimp & Broccoli
grilled shrimp over sautted broccoli in oil & garlic sauce
Gluten Free Lava Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
