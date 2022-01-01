Italian
Oliva Italian Eatery 12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633
4,713 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Oliva is an owner operated Boutique Italian restaurant in the heart of Keller, Texas. Cynthia and Justin moved from New York City and are here to focus on family and fun, excellent service and delicious food. Come and Join us!
12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633, Fort Worth, TX 76244
