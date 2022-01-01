Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Oliva Italian Eatery 12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633

4,713 Reviews

$$

12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633

Fort Worth, TX 76244

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo
Kid Pasta
Chicken Parmesan

Chefs Feature

Lemon pepper alfredo sauce, with fettuccine pasta, pan seared shrimp, fresh peas and sliced grape tomato.
Feature

Feature

$16.99

Butternut Squash Ravioli with a sage cream sauce, hand-cut mushrooms and fresh vegetables

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.99
Double Cheese Garlic Bread

Double Cheese Garlic Bread

$8.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.99

baby squid served with a side of marinara

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.99

fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic reduction, and fresh basil

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.99

lightly toasted bread topped with tomato relish, basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

fried zucchini served with horseradish mayo

Tour of Italy

Tour of Italy

$12.99

fried calamari, three mozzarella sticks, and three bruschetta, served with maranara

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

fried breaded mozzarella served with maranara

Loaf of House Made Bread

Loaf of House Made Bread

$2.00

$1.00

Soup & Salad

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$6.99

Homemade vegetable soup with sliced pasta

Tortellini Soup

Tortellini Soup

$5.99

Cheese tortellini pasta and chicken broth

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, olives, house made crutons

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, house made crutons

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$5.99+

Mixed greens, carrots, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta cheese

Salad Oliva

Salad Oliva

$5.99+

greens, olives, gorgonzola, red onions, chick peas, carrots, tomatoes, tomato vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, olives, house made crutons

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.99

Mixed greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, olives, house made crutons

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Large House Salad

$8.99

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.99
Spaghetti Meatsauce

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$12.99
Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$12.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$12.99
Spaghetti Puttanesca

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$11.99

tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers, red pepper flakes

Tortellini Oliva

Tortellini Oliva

$13.99

olives, mushrooms, artichokes, tomatoes, capers, vodka sauce

Tortellini Mediterraneo

Tortellini Mediterraneo

$14.99

pan seared chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, olive oil

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$11.99

baked penne, marinara and ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$11.99

penne pasta in creamy vodka sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

fettuccine in alfredo cream sauce

Fettuccine Con Salsiccia

Fettuccine Con Salsiccia

$14.99

fettuccine with sausage in a spicy cream marinara

Fettuccine Alla Portobello

Fettuccine Alla Portobello

$13.99

fettuccine with fresh portobello cooked in a creamy sauce

Linguini Aglio Olio

Linguini Aglio Olio

$11.99

olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers

Linguini Carciofi

Linguini Carciofi

$12.99

artichokes, spinach, mushrooms, feta, tomatoes, lemon garlic sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$11.99

beef lasagna with maranara, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Casserola di Ravioli

Casserola di Ravioli

$14.99

toasted ravioli, sauteed spinach, carmelized onions, marinara

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

cheese ravioli, marinara sauce, fresh vegetables

Spinach Ravioli

Spinach Ravioli

$12.99

spinach and cheese ravioli, vodka sauce, fresh vegetables

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$14.99

lobster stuffed ravioli, vodka sauce, and fresh vegetables

Portobello Ravioli

Portobello Ravioli

$13.99

portabello and cheese ravioli, creamy peppered cognac sauce, and fresh vegetables

Manicotti

Manicotti

$11.99

ricotta and herbs rolled in pasta topped with marinara and cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.99

hand sliced and breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, served with spaghetti

Pasta Trio

Pasta Trio

$14.99

lasagna, manicotti, and cheese ravioli, topped with marinara and cheese

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$14.99

sauteed chicken breast, creamy pesto sauce, tossed with penne pasta

Seafood & Grill

Seafood Oliva

Seafood Oliva

$15.99

shrimp, clams, mussels, and calimari, white wine tomato sauce, served over linguini

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

white wine lemon caper sauce, linguini noodles

Linguini and Clams

Linguini and Clams

$14.99

choice of red or white sauce, linguini noodles

Shrimp Fettuccine in Vodka Sauce

Shrimp Fettuccine in Vodka Sauce

$15.99

tossed in vodka sauce

Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$17.99

lemon butter caper sauce, tomatoes, served over fettuccine

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$17.99

8oz grilled pork tenderloin medallions, balsamic reduction sauce, sundried tomatoes, portabellos

Homemade Italian Meatloaf

Homemade Italian Meatloaf

$16.99

pork, veal, and beef seasoned meatloaf topped with savory tomato sauce

Chicken

Chicken Oliva

Chicken Oliva

$14.99

olives, artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, capers, creamy sherry wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$11.99

mushrooms, marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$14.99

breaded chicken breast, topped with spinach, mozzarella, lemon butter white wine sauce

Chicken Genovez

Chicken Genovez

$13.99

portabello mushrooms, creamy cognac sauce

Chicken Toscana

Chicken Toscana

$12.99

artichokes, tomatoes, lemon butter caper white wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$11.99

lemon butter caper white wine sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$12.99

fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce

Chicken Balsamic

Chicken Balsamic

$13.99

sun dried tomatoes, portabellos, balsamic honey sauce

Veal

Veal Oliva

Veal Oliva

$16.99

olives, artichokes, tomatoes, mushrooms, capers, sherry cream sauce

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$15.99

mushrooms, marsala wine sauce

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$15.99

breaded veal cutlet, marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella

Veal Genovez

Veal Genovez

$16.99

portabello mushrooms, creamy cognac sauce

Veal Toscana

Veal Toscana

$16.99

artichokes, tomatoes, lemon butter caper white wine sauce

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$15.99

lemon butter caper white wine sauce

Sides

Side Alfredo Sauce

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00+
Side Marinara Sauce

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.25+
Side Vodka Sauce

Side Vodka Sauce

$3.00+
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Side Link Sausage

$5.00Out of stock

Side Spaghetti Marinara

$4.00

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Side Kid Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Side Meatball (Dry)

$1.50

Side Meatball Marinara

$2.00
Loaf of House Made Bread

Loaf of House Made Bread

$2.00

2 oz. Side Oil/Balsamic

$0.75

Side of Vegetables

$3.50

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.99
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.99
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99
Chocolate Custard

Chocolate Custard

$5.99
Flourless Chocolate Decadence

Flourless Chocolate Decadence

$5.99
Coconut Torte

Coconut Torte

$6.99
Gluten Free Vegan Carrot Cake

Gluten Free Vegan Carrot Cake

$7.99

Kids

Kid Pasta

Kid Pasta

$5.99

with choice of butter, marinara, meat sauce, or meat ball

Kid Michael's Creation

Kid Michael's Creation

$5.99

3 meatballs covered in marinara and topped with mozzarella

Kid Penne Alfredo

Kid Penne Alfredo

$5.99

penne pasta in a rich alfredo sauce

Kid Manicotti

Kid Manicotti

$5.99

ricotta and herbs rolled on pasta topped with marinara and mozzarella

Kid Cheese Ravioli

Kid Cheese Ravioli

$5.99

marinara sauce

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.99

with french fries

Kid Pizza Toast

$5.99

house bread baked with marinara and mozzarella

Family Style

Family Baked Ziti

$26.99

Includes family salad and bread - feeds a family of 4

Family Spaghetti Marinara

$22.99

Includes family salad and bread - feeds a family of 4

Family Penne Alla Vodka

$28.99

Includes family salad and bread - feeds a family of 4

Family Fettuccine Alfredo

$28.99

Includes family salad and bread - feeds a family of 4

Family Tortellini Oliva

$39.99

Includes family salad and bread - feeds a family of 4

Family Fettuccine Con Salsiccia

$35.99

Family Tortellini Mediterraneo

$39.99

Family Chicken Parmesan

$35.99

Includes family salad and bread - feeds a family of 4

Family Lasagna

$35.99

Includes family salad and bread - feeds a family of 4

Wine

House Cab Bottle

$18.00

Red Week Bottle

$25.00

Chianti Bottle

$25.00

Merlot Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$25.00

Malbec Bottle

$20.00

Montepulciano Bottle

$18.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

Riesling Bottle

$25.00

White Week Bottle

$25.00

Rose Week Bottle

$25.00

White Zin Bottle

$18.00

Elena Red Bottle

$25.00

Prosecco Bottle

$25.00

Moscato Bottle

$20.00

Stema

$30.00

Pali

$30.00

Ferraton CDR

$30.00

Valpolilcella

$30.00

Milbrant Merlot

$30.00

Gran Passione

$30.00

Zinfandel Dry Creek

$30.00

Vina Pomal Tempranillo

$30.00

Bordeaux Lardit

$30.00

Revelry Cab

$30.00

Matthew Fritz Cab

$30.00

Joseph Carr

$30.00

Pepper Pot

$30.00

Two Brothers Malbec

$30.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Oliva is an owner operated Boutique Italian restaurant in the heart of Keller, Texas. Cynthia and Justin moved from New York City and are here to focus on family and fun, excellent service and delicious food. Come and Join us!

12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633, Fort Worth, TX 76244

