Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Oliva - JeJrome L. Greene Science Center - Columbia University 3227 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

3227 Broadway

New York, NY 10027

Embutidos y Queso

Chorizo Iberico de Belotta

$15.00

Paleta Iberico Belotta

$21.00Out of stock

Lomo Iberico de Belotta

$16.00

Jamon Iberico de Belotta

$36.00

Jamon Serrano

$12.00

Morcilla Iberico

$15.00

Salchichon Iberico

$12.00

Cinco Quesos

$20.00

Manchego

$5.00

Aged Mahon

$5.00

Idiazabal

$5.00

Valdeon (Blue Cheese)

$5.00

Queso Membrillo

$10.00

Drunken Goat

$5.00

Queso Bufala

$5.00

Manchego y Membrillo (postre)

$10.00

Calida y Caliente

Albondigas

$10.00

Clams

$12.00

Arrachera

$18.00

Perra Espana

Croquetas de Bacalao

$10.00

Croquetas de Jamon

$8.00

Gambas al Ajillo

$14.00

Solo Gamba ala Plancha

$6.00

4 Gambas ala Plancha

$20.00

Calamar ala Espetada

$17.00Out of stock

Montaditos

$10.00

Olivas

$5.00

Pimientos de Padron

$8.00

Pollo Con Salsa Pimiento

$16.00

Pulpo Ala Espetada

$26.00

Setas

$12.00

Seafood Socarrat

$45.00

Scallops

$24.00

Socarrat de Vegetales

$32.00

Boniato con Salsa Verde y Pimenton

$12.00

Chorizo ala Plancha

$12.00

Fideos

$21.00

Croquetas Bacalao x 4

$13.00

Croquetas Jamon x 4

$11.00

Patatas Bravas

$10.00Out of stock

Frio y Ambiente

Almendras

$3.00

Boquerones en vinagre

$7.00

Gildas

$8.00

Huevos Diabolicos

$6.00

Manchego Y Membrillo

$10.00

Montaditos

$6.00+

Muestreo de Anchoveta

$17.00

Olivas

$5.00

Pan con Tomate x 2

$5.00

Pimientos Rellenos x 1

$8.00

Tortilla Espanola

$8.00

Ensalata Mixta

$14.00

Alachofas Boquerones

$18.00Out of stock

Pan con Tomate x 4

$8.00

Pimientos Rellenos x 2

$15.00

Pan con Tomate x 3

$7.00

Pimientos Rellenos x 3

$21.00

Boquerone 1 fillet

$2.00

Boquerone 2 fillet

$5.00

Dulce

Do Churros Originate

$10.00

Crema Catalana (Creme Brulee)

$10.00

Chocolate Cremoso

$10.00

Dessert Fee PP

$2.00

Sides and Extras

Baguette

$2.00

Olive Oil

GLASS WINE

gl Avinyo Cava

$12.00

gl Mercat Brut Rosé

$12.00

gl Txakoli Rosé

$12.00

gl Ostatu Rose

$12.00

gl Herencia Altes

$12.00

gl Ameztoi Txakolina Blanco

$13.00

gl Anima Negra

$13.00

gl Olivares

$12.00

gl Bozeto de Exopto

$12.00

gl Ca'n Verdura

$15.00

gl Volver

$12.00

gl Borsao

$12.00

gl Neboa

$13.00

gl Verdejo

$13.00

gl Do Ferreiro

$15.00

gl Cune

$13.00

gl Remelluri

$15.00

gl Monopole Rioja

$13.00

COCKTAIL

Pitcher Oliva Sangria

$39.00

Spanish G + T

$15.00

Maracuya Calling Cocktail

$15.00

Espiritu Santo Cocktail

$15.00

Up-To-Date Cocktail

$15.00

Pink Bazooka Cocktail

$15.00

Cadillac Seville Cocktail

$15.00

Sherry Cobbler Cocktail

$15.00

Slow Ride Cocktail

$15.00

In & Out Cocktail

$15.00

PX Julep Cocktail

$15.00

Manzana Spritz Cocktail

$15.00

Canary Wine Cocktail

$15.00

Lobster Telephone

$15.00

Daiquiri Pina

$15.00

Oliva Sangria Draft

$10.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Lambrusco

$13.00

Campari Spritz

$14.00

NA BEVERAGE

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Kola

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

SHERRY

gl Manzanilla La Cigarrera

$9.00

gl Fino Cesar Florido

$10.00

gl Amontillado La Cigarrera

$9.00

gl Palo Cortado Lustau

$19.00

gl Oloroso Lustau

$12.00

gl Gonzalez Byass, Cream "Solera 1847"

$9.00

BLT Manzanilla by Cigarrera

$95.00

BTL Fino by Cesar Florido

$45.00

BTL Amontillado by Cigarrera

$100.00

BTL Palo Cortado by Lustau

$130.00

BTL Oloroso by Grant

$50.00

BTL Gonzalez Byass, Cream "Solera 1847"

$45.00

BEER

Dogfish 90 IPA

$10.00

Estrella Damm Lager

$9.00

Bronx Pale Ale

$10.00

Pacifico

$9.00

Black Widow Cider

$9.00

Verde Cider By Orchard Hill

$11.00Out of stock

Bel Air Sour Ale by Brooklyn

$9.00

Run Wild IPA NA

$8.00

Allagash White Belgian-Style

$7.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Alhambra Doppelbock

$9.00

Logical IPA

$10.00

BK Lager

$9.00

BK Octoberfest

$9.00

Flower Power

$9.00

BX APA

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

SWEET WINE

gl Cesar Florido "Dorado"

$10.00

gl PX Cigarrera Dulce

$12.00

gl Gonzalez Byass, Cream "Solera 1847"

$9.00

gl Standing Stone "Ice Wine"

$13.00

BOTTLE WINE

BTL Do Ferreiro

$79.00Out of stock

BTL Neboa

$53.00

BTL CVNE "Monopole"

$48.00

BTL Herencia Altes "Terra Alta"

$46.00

BTL Acustic Celler

$62.00

BTL Frontonio "Microcosmico"

$58.00

BTL Ameztoi Txakolina

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Can Verdura "Supernova"

$95.00

BTL Barrialto Aranza

$87.00

BTL Menade

$49.00

BTL Barbadillo "Mirabras"

$70.00

BTL Anima Negra

$60.00

Perron Garnacha

$29.00

BTL Herencia Altes "La Serra"

$69.00

BTL Serra Negra By Herencia

$145.00

BTL D. Ventura "Vina Caneiro"

$80.00

BTL Vina Sastre "Crianza"

$97.00

BTL J.A. García Cubos del Paramo Joven

$80.00

BTL Remelluri "Vinedos de Labastida"

$88.00

BTL Can Verdura

$70.00

BTL La Zorra

$53.00

BTL Ladeiras do Xil "Gaba do Xil"

$73.00

BTL Pegaso "Zeta"

$70.00

BTL J.A. Garcia "Unculin" Tinto

$57.00

BTL Beronia "Crianza"

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Ercavio

$45.00

BTL Allende Tinto

$101.00

BTL La Rioja Alta "Vina Ardanza Reserva"

$115.00

BTL Aster "Crianza"

$65.00

BTL Bozeto de Exopto

$50.00

BTL Altos de la Hoya

$41.00

BTL Venture "Vina do Burato"

$70.00

BTL Cvne Crianza

$50.00

BTL Volver

$55.00

BTL Borsao

$41.00

BTL Itxas Harri "Roxa"

$50.00

BTL Ostatu Rioja

$48.00

BTL Ameztoi Txakolina "Hijo de Rubentis", Rose (Magnum)

$125.00

BTL Raventos i Blanc "Conca del Riu Anoia de Nit", Rosé

$74.00

BTL Mercat Brut rosé

$52.00

BTL Txakoli Rosé

$55.00

BTL Avinyó Reserva, Cava Brut

$40.00

BTL Can Sumoi "Ancestral"

$60.00

BTL Raventós i Blanc Rosé

$74.00

BTL Ameztoi Txakolina Rosé

$125.00

BTL Mercat Cava Rose

$52.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

BTL Cesar Florido "Dorado"

$50.00

BTL La Cigarrera

$145.00

BTL Gonzalez Byass, Cream "Solera 1847"

$45.00

BTL Standing Stone "Ice Wine"

$65.00

SPIRITS

Street Puma Vodka

$10.00

Tito's

$14.00

Finger Lake Vodka

$11.00

Mahon Gin

$13.00

Barking Irons Gin

$14.00

St George Dry Gin

$15.00

BCN Gin

$14.00

Finger Lakes Gin

$10.00

Brooklyn Gin

$16.00

Puerto de Indias Gin

$14.00

Grey Whale Gin

$15.00

Empress 1908 Gin

$14.00

Gracias a Dios Agave Gin

$15.00

Amass Gin

$15.00

Street Pumas Rum

$10.00

Blanco Diplomatico Rum

$12.00

Avua Prata Cachaca

$14.00

Reserva Exclusiva Diplimatico

$15.00

Mantuano Diplomatico Rum

$10.00

Flor de Cana 4yr White

$10.00

Avua Prata Cachca

$14.00

Wray & Nephew

$12.00

Avua Umburana

$16.00

El Silencio Mezcal Espadin

$14.00

Cinco Sentidos Tobala Mezcal

$37.00

Agave de Cortes Repo Mezcal

$19.00

El Jolgorio Pechuga Mezcal

$45.00

La Venenosa Tabernas Raicilla

$16.00

Ensamble El Silencio Mezcal

$28.00

Agave de Cortes Joven Mezcal

$15.00

Tequileno Blanco Tequila

$12.00

Tequileno Reposado Tequila

$14.00

Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila

$28.00

Clase Azul Repo Tequila

$45.00

Jose Cuervo La Familia X Anejo

$62.00

Codigo Repo Tequila

$17.00

Dahlia Repo Blanco Tequila

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$20.00

Casamigos Repo Tequila

$18.00

Evan Williams

$7.00

Misguided Rye

$11.00

McKenzie Pure Pot Whiskey

$15.00

Barrell #24 Bourbon

$29.00

Nomad Outland Whisky

$13.00

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$15.00

Westland Peated Malt

$26.00

Westword Single Malt

$23.00

Baller Malt Whiskey

$18.00

Street Pumas Whisky

$15.00

Mellow Corn

$7.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$15.00

Aperitivo Red

$12.00

Magdala Orange

$11.00

Rocky's Botanical

$10.00

Forthave Coffee

$16.00

Pacharan Sierra de Orduna

$12.00

Licor de Heirbas

$19.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Chinola Passionfruit

$11.00

Pommeau Verde

$14.00

Bruto Americano

$12.00

St George Absinthe Verte

$19.00

Gonzalez Byass

$10.00

Acha Blanco

$9.00

Acha Dry

$9.00

Alma de Trabanco

$9.00

Lustau Brandy

$9.00

Barking Irons Brandy

$13.00

Do Ferreiro Brandy

$19.00

Lepanto Brandy

$22.00

Torres 10

$10.00

La Caravedo Pisco

$11.00

Macchu Pisco

$11.00

Laird's Apple bottled in bond

$11.00

SPIRIT MODIFIERS

Soda

Tonic

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Rocks

Side Ice

Twist

Olives

Lime Garnish

Lemon Garnish

Dirty

Dry

Up

Cocktail

$3.00

Martini

$3.00

Split in two glasses

Extra Glass

DON'T MAKE

DRAFT OPTIONS

Estrella Damm Lager

$9.00

Dogfish 90 IPA

$10.00

Bronx APA

$10.00

Pacifico

$9.00

Oliva Sangria Draft

$10.00

Coffee/Tea

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

HH Beverage

Estrella Lager HH

$5.00

Dogfish IPA HH

$5.00

Bronx APA HH

$5.00

Pacifico HH

$5.00

Daquiri Pina HH

$10.00

Espresso Martini HH

$10.00

Old Fashioned HH

$10.00

Garnacha-White HH

$8.00

Spanish G&T HH

$10.00

Ostatu Rose HH

$8.00

Cava HH

$8.00

Sparkling Rose HH

$8.00

Cune HH

$8.00

Garnacha-Red HH

$8.00

Price

$75 NYE-Fixe

$75.00

$50 WIne Pairing

$50.00

$25 Wine Pairing

$25.00

$100 NYE Pre-Fixe

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

3227 Broadway, New York, NY 10027

Directions

