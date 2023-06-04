A map showing the location of Olive 342 Whitney LaneView gallery

Olive 342 Whitney Lane

review star

No reviews yet

342 Whitney Lane

Sheridan, WY 82801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Starters

Melanzani

$11.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Caponata

$13.00

Charcuterie

$18.00

Salads

Tri Beet

$18.00

Alfonso

$18.00

Cesar

$16.00

Avocado

$18.00

Mains

Shrimp Papardelle

$32.00

Chicken Molli

$28.00

Angelina’s Red Gravy & Balls

$28.00

Vegetable Fussilli

$24.00

Speciale dello Chef

Daily Catch (Basa)

$42.00

Crostata Di Bue (Steak)

$56.00

Patata Gnocchi

$34.00

Pasta di Familia

$120.00

Dulce

SM Cannoli

$8.00

LG Cannoli

$15.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Seasonal Sorbet

$7.00

Local Cowboy Creamery Gelato

$8.00

Brownie al a mode

$8.00

Non-alch Bevs

Pellegrino

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for Olive your support!

Location

342 Whitney Lane, Sheridan, WY 82801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

PO News & Flagstaff Cafe
orange star4.5 • 239
1 N Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Frackeltons Fine Food & Spirits
orange star4.4 • 909
55 N Main Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse Gastropub - 333 N Brooks
orange starNo Reviews
333 North Brooks Street Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Bistro307 Wood Fired Grill
orange star4.4 • 180
612 Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Welcome Market Hall
orange starNo Reviews
841 Broadway Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Sheridan
orange starNo Reviews
847 North Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sheridan

Frackeltons Fine Food & Spirits
orange star4.4 • 909
55 N Main Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
PO News & Flagstaff Cafe
orange star4.5 • 239
1 N Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Bistro307 Wood Fired Grill
orange star4.4 • 180
612 Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Sheridan - Sugarland Dr (Kiosk)
orange star4.4 • 100
1842 Sugarland Drive Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Sheridan - N Main St (Kiosk)
orange star4.4 • 100
407 North Main Street Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sheridan
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Casper
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston