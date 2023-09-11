Popular Items

Rice Bowls

$14.00

O&L Honey Cake

$7.00

Brown batter cake topped with whipped cream and honey.


Small Bites

Loaded Gyro Fries

$13.00

Fresh cut fries topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato, onion, pepperoncini peppers, and special sauce.

Olive Tepenade

$7.00

Green olives marinated in walnut, pomegranate paste and garlic.

O&L Feta Fries

$8.00

Fresh cut fries topped with feta cheese, pepperoncini and special sauce.

O&L Wings

$12.00

Bone-in chicken wings marinated in lemon saffron, served with green spicy sauce.

Sambose

$7.00

Flour tortilla filled with potato, peas, carrots, onions and herbs. Fried until golden, served with green spicy sauce.

Spanakopita

$8.00

Baked filo dough pastry with spinach and cheese filling.

Greek Flatbread

$13.00

Flatbread topped with gyro meat, tomato, onion, olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.

Hummus

$10.00

House made hummus, served with pita bread.

Roasted Eggplant Dip

$9.00

Topped with a fried egg, served with pita bread.

O&L Sandwiches

Gyro Pita

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Pita

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Pita

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.

Steak Melt

$11.00

Beef tenderloin on a french baguette with grilled onions, peppers and melted mozzarella cheese.

Hamburger

$11.00

Beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Gyro Burger

$14.00

Beef burger, gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served with tzatziki sauce.

O&L Wrap

$12.00

Flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce.

Gyro Melt

$12.00

On a pita with gilled onions, peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Melt

$12.00

On a pita with grilled onions, peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce.

Beef and Lamb Wrap

$13.00

Beef and lamb kabob wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Burger

$11.00

Falafel patty with feta cheese, hummus, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken on a french baguette with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with special sauce.

O&L Signatures

Steak Kabob

$20.00

Thin cuts of marinated beef tenderloin. Served with rice and salad.

Beef and Lamb Kabob

$18.00

Ground beef and lamb. Served with rice and salad.

Saffron Chicken Kabob

$19.00

Saffron marinated chicken. Served with rice and salad.

Lamb Shank

$20.00

Bone-in, tender meat. Served with broth, rice and salad.

Vegetable Kabob

$16.00

Onion, tomato, zucchini, eggplant, green pepper, and jalapeño. Served with rice and salad.

Kabob Rack

$59.00

One of each: beef and lamb, saffron chicken, steak and veggie kabob. Served with rice and salad.

Gyros Platter

$17.00

1/2 lb of gyro meat, small greek salad and your choice of fries or rice.

Chicken Platter

$17.00

Grilled chicken breasts, small greek salad, and your choice of fries or rice.

Soltani

$27.00

One of each: steak kabob and beef and lamb kabob. Served with rice and salad

Vaziri

$26.00

One of each: beef and lamb kabob and saffron chicken kabob. Served with rice and salad.

Twin B&L

$24.00

Two skewers of beef and lamb kabob. Served with rice and salad.

Rice Bowls

$14.00

Beef & Lamb Rice Bowl

$17.00

BYO Wrap

$13.00

Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Beef and Lamb BYO Wrap

$16.00

Fresh Fare

Greek Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens, olives, pepperoncini, onions, tomato, cucumbers, feta, vinaigrette dressing. Served with pita bread.

*Small* Greek Salad

$7.00

Fresh greens, olives, pepperoncini, onions, tomato, cucumbers, feta, vinaigrette dressing. Served with pita bread.

Shirazi Salad

$10.00

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.

*Small* Shirazi Salad

$7.00

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.

Med Chopped Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with pita bread.

Tabbouleh

$10.00

Finely chopped parsley, onions and tomatoes with cracked wheat, lemon and mint.

*Small* Tabbouleh

$8.00

Finely chopped parsley, onions and tomatoes with cracked wheat, lemon and mint.

O&L Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens, tomato, onion, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese. Served with vinaigrette dressing and pita bread.

House Salad

$8.00

Fresh greens, tomato, cucmber, onions, served with vinaigrette dressing.

*Small* House Salad

$5.00

Fresh greens, tomato, cucmber, onions, served with vinaigrette dressing.

Chickpea Salad

$11.00

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, green pepper, chickpea, lemon and vinaigrette.

*Small* Chickpea Salad

$7.00

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, green pepper, chickpea, lemon and vinaigrette.

A La Carte

Sauce

Rice

$5.00

Side of Pita

$2.00

2 pita bread.

Hand-Cut Fries Basket

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$7.00
Falafel

$6.00

5 pieces, served with green spicy sauce.

Lamb Shank

$16.00

Bone-in, tender meat. Served in broth.

Side of Gyro

$8.00

1/2 lb of gyro, served with tzatziki sauce.

Vegetable Kabob

$10.00

Onion, tomato, zucchini, eggplant, green pepper, and jalapeño.

Beef and Lamb Kabob

$11.00

Ground beef and lamb.

Saffron Chicken Kabob

$12.00

Saffron marinated chicken.

Steak Kabob

$13.00

Thin cuts of marinated beef tenderloin made into one skewer.

Hummus Side

$2.00

Something Sweet

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Topped with whipped cream and chocolate.

Persian Ice Cream

$6.00

Saffron and rosewater ice cream.

O&L Honey Cake

$7.00

Brown batter cake topped with whipped cream and honey.

Baklava & Ice Cream

$7.00

1 scoop of Persian ice cream and 1 piece of baklava.

House Made Baklava

$5.00

Layers of filo dough filled with chopped walnuts and sweetened with syrup. 2 pieces in one order.

Beverages

Columbian Coffee

$3.00

Hot Earl Gray Tea

$2.50

Abali Original or Mint Yogurt Drink

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$5.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Specials

Sampler

$12.00

Shrimp Kabob

$17.00

Served with rice and salad

Gyro Feast

$60.00

Gyro Family

$33.00

1 lb. gyro meat, 5 pitas, lettuce, tomato, and onion fixings and tzatziki sauce