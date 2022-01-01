Restaurant header imageView gallery
Olive and Oak Events

216 W. Lockwood Ave

Webster Groves, MO 63119

White

Aubert Chardonnay 2019

$145.00

Red

Le Pich Cabernet 2017

$100.00

RSV

Abraxas

$32.00

Orgia

$42.00

Four Vineyards

$68.00

POV

$42.00

Marcien

$100.00

OHHF

Three Little Words Crowler

$12.00

Food Menu

Crab Gratin

$22.00

Seasonal Hummus

$18.00

O+O Burger

$14.00

Chef's Selection Appetizer

$16.00

Oyster

$3.50

House Salad

$9.00

Chef's Selection Salad

$9.00

Vegetarian Entree

$38.00

Beef Entree

$48.00

Game Entree

$44.00

Dessert

$10.00

Pharma Dinner

$85.00

includes 3 course meal and banquet admin fee

Folded Hills Wine Dinner

Grenache Grants

$30.00

Rose Lilly

$26.00

Sparkling Rose Lily

$45.00

Syrah Estate

$72.00

August Red Blend

$32.00

Ticket

$150.00

Perennial Appetizers

Whipped Quark with Grilled Union Loafers

$14.00

White Bean Dip with Pretzel Bread

$13.00

Pretzel Monkey Bread with Beer Cheese

$14.00
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
With an aesthetic and atmosphere that mimics Olive + Oak, our private dining rooms can accommodate your group, large or small, and is ideal for corporate meetings, baby showers, rehearsal dinners, or just an evening with friends. Our main venue space, The Hall, with exclusive access to the atrium and mezzanine areas, can host up to 220 for wedding receptions, galas, presentations, and more.

216 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Directions

