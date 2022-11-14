Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Olive and Oak

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

216 W Lockwood

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

O+O Burger
K-Cheeseburger
Oysters - East/West

Starters

Blistered Tomatoes

$11.00

farmers cheese, oil cured olive + hot honey

Blue Crab Gratin

$18.00

calabrian chile, celery + pretzel bread

Charred Octopus

$20.00

crispy potatoes + smoked paprika aioli (GF, DF)

Chicken Wings

$19.00

maple-red curry glaze (GF, DF)

Gorgonzola Stuffed Dates

$10.00

marcona almond, arugula + chorizo vinaigrette

Mushroom Toast

$18.00

grilled potato bread, creamed kale, artichoke + mushroom

Oyster - Fried

$3.50

buffalo sauce + bleu cheese buttermilk

Oyster - Roasted

$3.50

casino butter + crumb

Oyster - Rockefeller

$4.00

fontina crumb

Oysters - East/West

$3.50

mignonette + cocktail sauce

Sweet Potato Hummus

$13.00

spicy chermoula, fresh veggies + grilled pita

Mini Twice Baked Potatoes

$24.00

sour cream, chive + hackleback caviar

Soups & Salads

SM Caesar

$9.00

aged asiago + garlic crumb

LG Caesar

$15.00

aged asiago + garlic crumb

SM New House, New Salad

$9.00

spring mix, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette (GF)

LG New House, New Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette (GF)

SM Bread + Butter Salad

$10.00

sliced radish, frisee, pickled onion, candied black walnut, pumpernickel + local apple cider butter

LG Bread + Butter Salad

$15.00

sliced radish, frisee, pickled onion, candied black walnut, pumpernickel + local apple cider butter

SM Crunchy Sesame Cabbage Salad

$10.00

radish, green onion, cherry tomato, mandarin + sweet chili ginger-tahini dressing

LG Crunchy Sesame Cabbage Salad

$15.00

radish, green onion, cherry tomato, mandarin + sweet chili ginger-tahini dressing

Soup of the Day

$10.00

tomatillo tortilla soup: jalapeno, cilantro + crispy corn tortilla

Entrees

braised collard greens, tomato-cayenne butter sauce, louisiana crawfish + cornmeal crepe

Baked Clams

$32.00

hoisin-sambal mayo, noodles + coconut-sesame crunch

Beef Tenderloin

$42.00

caramelized honey, chipotle-coffee glaze + roasted onion-cheddar grits

Braised Pork Shoulder

$32.00

rosemary-bacon white beans, duck fat confit'd mushrooms + porcini crumb

Braised Rabbit

$32.00

toasted union loafers sourdough, vermouth-onion stew + shredded gruyere

Dover Sole

$88.00

beluga black lentils, coconut-red curry butter + marinated chickpeas

Eggs + Rice

$24.00

sweet pea, pickled ginger, scrambled eggs + seeded white rice (GF)

Gaucho Steak

$38.00

malbec marinade, spinach, tomato + chimichurri potatoes

Speck-Wrapped Monkfish

$32.00Out of stock

parsnip puree, crispy wild rice, pickled pear + arugula salad

Vegan Chili Mac

$20.00

spaghetti squash, 5 bean chili, chipotle ketchup + shredded vegan cheese

Vermillion Rockfish

$32.00

tuscan kale, fresh mozzarella, 'nduja-tomato broth, roasted squash polenta + garlic crumb

Sandwiches

O+O Burger

$16.00

griddled beef, dill pickles, onion + white american cheese, served with O+O fries

Southwest Tuna Melt

$15.00

grilled marinated tuna, peppers, onions, chipotle aioli, union loafers hoagie pan bread + smoked pepperjack cheese

The Dip

$16.00

roasted leg of lamb, drunken goat cheese + lamb jus, served with fries

Vegetables

Braised Collard Greens

$9.00

smoked onion + sherry vinegar

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

smoked onion, cholula, maple + bbq potato chip crunch

Cauliflower

$10.00

caramelized honey, toasted pecan + horseradish

Charred Rainbow Carrots

$10.00

maple tahini, aleppo, mint + marcona almonds

Hakurei Turnips

$9.00

sesame-ginger toum + gochugaru chili

Local Beets

$10.00

midnight moon cheese, pistachio, cinnamon + balsamic vinaigrette

Dessert

banana creme anglaise, vanilla waffer buttercream + banana brittle

Butterscotch Pot de Creme

$9.00

salted caramel, whipped cream + oat crunch (GF)

Sunday Sundae

$10.00

ronnie’s peppermint chip ice cream, oreo, dark chocolate espresso beans + mocha hot chocolate sauce

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$12.00

orange-cranberry marshmallow fluff, cranberry jam + pistachio-coconut rice crispy granola

The Cloud Cake

$14.00

vanilla chiffon cake, coconut pastry cream, coconut + whipped cream icing

Vegan Cookie Cake

$10.00

vanilla oatmilk icing (its gluten free, its dairy free, its vegan!!!)

Triple Layer Frozen Banana Bread

$11.00

chocolate chip, vanilla cream + nilla wafer crunch

Kids Menu

K-Cheeseburger

$10.00

comes with two sides!

K-Chicken On The Bone

$10.00

K-Curly Dog

$10.00

K-Eggs/Toast

$10.00

K-Fish Bites

$13.00

K-Hamburger

$10.00

K-Noodles

$10.00

K-Steak

$14.00

Wine To Go

Somm's Selection Rose

$18.00

Somm's Selection White

$20.00

Somm's Selection Red

$22.00

Beer To Go

4 Hands City Wide (4 pack 16oz cans)

$14.00

Brick River Corner Stone Cider

$12.00

Mix and Match (4 pack)

$12.00

UCBC Urban Under Dog (4 pack 16oz cans)

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We set out to create a fun, lively, and approachable restaurant and bar in our own back yard — a friendly, bustling neighborhood spot where the very best in food and drink would be served in a welcoming setting. We are looking at every single detail to make sure that Olive+Oak will be the perfect place to enjoy great wine, craft beer, well made drinks and thoughtful, ingredient driven food with friends and family. Our philosophy on food is simple. We work tirelessly to source the best ingredients, locally whenever possible (we tend to shy away from local oysters!) In the kitchen, we use solid, old school cooking techniques. We cook from our hearts and never forget who we are cooking for. YOU. We hope you will dine with us often.

Website

Location

216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
Olive + Oak image
Olive + Oak image
Olive + Oak image
Olive + Oak image

Similar restaurants in your area

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
orange starNo Reviews
100 W Lockwood Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Olive and Oak - Events
orange starNo Reviews
216 W. Lockwood Ave Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Cyrano's
orange starNo Reviews
603 E Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Rock Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,420
9568 Manchester St. Louis, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Chateau Maplewood
orange starNo Reviews
7326 Manchester Rd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Elmwood - 2704 Sutton Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2704 Sutton Blvd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Webster Groves

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Webster Groves
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston