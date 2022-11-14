Olive and Oak

Restaurant info

We set out to create a fun, lively, and approachable restaurant and bar in our own back yard — a friendly, bustling neighborhood spot where the very best in food and drink would be served in a welcoming setting. We are looking at every single detail to make sure that Olive+Oak will be the perfect place to enjoy great wine, craft beer, well made drinks and thoughtful, ingredient driven food with friends and family. Our philosophy on food is simple. We work tirelessly to source the best ingredients, locally whenever possible (we tend to shy away from local oysters!) In the kitchen, we use solid, old school cooking techniques. We cook from our hearts and never forget who we are cooking for. YOU. We hope you will dine with us often.

