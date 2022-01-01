Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

OB Pizza Company

review star

No reviews yet

9215 MS-178

Olive Branch, MS 38654

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad

Apps

12" Cheese Bread Original

$12.00

Our delicious Baccio Mozzarella mixed with chili oil and baked to perfection on a 12" Original style crust. Or select Garlic Lemon Thyme flavored Cheese Bread. Served with Boom Boom Sauce and Ranch Dressing.

Cauliflower Cheese Bread

$13.00
Greek Salad

$5.00+

Just a damn good Greek salad. Perfect with your pizza! Opa!

Sausage & Cheddar Hand-crafted Pretzel

$8.00

Our golden artisan pretzel dough wraps and puffs around hard wood smoked sausage with peppercorn and sharp cheddar cheese. Dusted with sesame seeds, and toasted to perfection in our ovens for a crave-able new way to eat a pretzel and a sandwich at the same time.

Pizza

Antipasta Pizza

$15.75+

Signature Pizza Sauce with Baccio Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Uncured Pepperoni, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, and Oregano. Balsamic Drizzle.

B.L.T. Pizza

$14.00+

Bacon, Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine, Boom Boom Sauce, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella.

DIY Cheese

$11.00+

Choose From The Listed Ingredients To Build Your Own Pizza, Starting With Our Signature Pizza Sauce And Baccio Mozzarella

Fat Panda Philly Pizza

$15.25+Out of stock

Based On The Famous SideStreet Fat Panda. Choose Your Crust And Top It With Fat Panda Marinated Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Boom Boom Sauce, Cilantro, And Korean BBQ Sauce

Fried Pickle Pizza

$13.50+

Dill Pickle Chips, Baccio Mozzarella, Romano cheese, Toasted Panko Bread Crumbs, Ranch Dressing, Signature Pizza Sauce

Margarita

$12.50+

Pesto With Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella, Tomatoes

Shrooms and Garlic

$13.75+

White Pizza With Baccio Mozzarella, Lemon-Thyme-Garlic Wild Mushrooms, Romano Cheese

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$15.00+

House-Made Spinach Artichoke Dip With Baccio Mozzarella and Romano Cheese. Add Chicken Or Mushrooms

The Hangover

$15.75+

Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Pepper, Egg, Crispy Hashbrowns, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella

The Hungry Man

$15.75+

Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella

Todays Special

$15.75+

Select one of our daily specialty pizzas! Sure to please everyone!

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00+

MS Honey BBQ Sauce with Baccio Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Red Onions, and Jalapenos.

The Joe and Janna

$15.25+

It's our veggie pizza! Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Drizzle.

The Supreme

$15.50+

The Supreme is like everyone else's. Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Black Olives.

THE Barbarian

$16.00+

Taco Pizza

$14.50+

White Castle

$15.75+

Quiche-zza

$15.75+

Gretchen's Buffalo Chicken

$15.75+
Oktoberfest Pizza

$16.00+

Beer Brats, Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella and Yellow Mustard Drizzle.

Other Awesome Stuff

Jumbo Whole Kung Fu Wings

$2.75

Whole jumbo wings marinated in Hot Chili Oil and tossed in Buffalo Wing Sauce. Ranch Drizzle.

Spaghetti Entree

$10.00

Spaghettie with our house made red sauce. Add ground beef or any other favorite toppings as you please! Served with Garlic Parm Bread.

$1.75ea Party Kung Fu Wings

$1.75Out of stock

Kung Fu Style Party wings! Marinated in Hot CHili Oil and tossed in wing sauce!

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Dessert

Toffee Crunch Manifest Blondie Bar

$3.00

Caramelized, dense and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with milk and semisweet chocolate chunks and scattered with crunchy, buttery toffee.

Honey Vanilla Bean (3.6oz)

$4.00

A vanilla to end all vanillas. Made with Fair Trade vanilla beans that are warm and complex in flavor and a perfect partner with grass grazed milk.

Darkest Chocolate Truffle (3.6 oz DAIRY FREE)

$4.00

Complex and ethereal flavor from the best cocoa the world has to offer. Finishes with an ultralight hint of coconut cream. Vegan. Dairy Free, and Gluten Free.

Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

$4.00

Salted and roasted ground peanuts with crunchy, dark, chocolate flecks.

Brown Butter Almond Brittle (3.6oz)

$4.00

Brown butter almond candy crushed into buttercream ice cream.

Brambleberry Crisp (3.6oz)

$4.00

Oven-toasted oat streusel with sweet-tart brambleberry jam of blackberries and blackcurrants layered throughout vanilla ice cream.

Darkest Chocolate

$4.00

Mouth-filling and palate-gripping with a pleasingly dry finish. Packed with Fair Trade cocoa and not much else.

Lemon Bar

$4.00

For you lemon lovers. Punchy lemon curd, shortbread crust, and rich coconut cream.

Frose

$4.00

Sangria-style frozen rosé with pear, strawberry, and watermelon. Refreshing and bright with a tinge of tartness.

Salty Caramel

$4.00

A perfect balance of salty and sweet: sugar caramelized in our kitchen, blended with sea salt and grass-grazed Ohio milk.

Gooey Buttercake

$4.00

It's like the best blondie you've ever tasted...covered in caramel sauce. Cream cheese ice cream layered with crumbles of soft vanilla cake and swirls of made-from-scratch caramel-butterscotch.

Lunch Special

Pizza Slice Cheese

$3.50

Pizza Slice 1 Topping

$4.00

Pizza Slice 3 Toppings

$5.00

NA Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Simple. Classic. Creative. But With Pizzas!

Olive Branch Pizza Co. image
Olive Branch Pizza Co. image
Olive Branch Pizza Co. image

