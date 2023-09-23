NFL Wing Special - 35% OFF Wings!
NFLWINGS
OB Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$15.00

24 Wings

$26.00

48 Wings

$50.00

Apps

Chicken Bites

$9.00

Tossed in any of the wing sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Branch Fries

$10.00

$10.00

Fries with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon. Ranch on the side

French Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Curly Fries

$6.00
Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

$9.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Jalapeño Cheese Fries

$8.00
Garlic Breadsticks

$8.00

$8.00

Cheesy garlic bread served with a side of marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Buffalo Tenders

$9.00
OB Sampler

$16.00

$16.00

Buffalo chicken bites, potato skins, and mozzarella sticks

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$11.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$8.00
Nachos

$9.00

$9.00

Tortilla chips topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa, and jalapeños

Pizza

Large Pizza

$11.00

Chicago Cut Thin Pizza

$15.00

Served with your choice of 2 toppings

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Tomato

Meat Lovers

$20.00

Extra Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

3 tacos served with lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Beef Tacos

$10.00

3 tacos served with lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$12.00

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese, peppers, and onions

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Dirty Buffalo

$12.00

Buffalo chicken on cheesy garlic bread with a side of bleu cheese

Original Dirty

$12.00

Chicken tenders on cheesy garlic bread with a side of honey mustard

Dirty McDirty

$12.00

Cheesesteak on cheesy garlic bread with mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Dirty Julius

$12.00

Chicken tenders on cheesy garlic bread with Caesar dressing

Dirty BBQ

$12.00

Grilled BBQ chicken topped with bacon on cheesy garlic bread

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon or sausage with a hash brown, egg, and cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, balsamic, Greek vinaigrette, and chipotle ranch

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Branch Burger

$12.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

$12.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sliders

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Mushroom and Onion Sliders

$12.00

Wraps and Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, balsamic, Greek vinaigrette, and chipotle ranch

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken

$12.00

Bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and a choice of dressing

Greek Chicken

$12.00

$12.00

Chicken, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, and Greek vinaigrette