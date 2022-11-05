Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olive & Finch - Cherry Creek

review star

No reviews yet

3390 East 1st Avenue

Denver, CO 80206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Woody Wood
Early Bird Burrito
Ankara

Early Bird

Early Bird Burrito

Early Bird Burrito

$6.00

Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes and our green chili sauce. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Breakfast Hashes

Bogota

Bogota

$14.00

Two sunny side eggs,* chorizo, roasted sweet and white potatoes, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and kale. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Sonoma

Sonoma

$14.00

Two sunny side eggs,* roasted squash, zucchini, garlic cloves, tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, arugula and goat cheese. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Milano

Milano

$14.00

Two sunny side eggs,* crispy prosciutto, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, spinach, provolone, basil pesto, potatoes and onions. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Breakfast Sandwich

Green Eggs & Sam

Green Eggs & Sam

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, provolone, spinach, basil pesto and roasted tomatoes served on house made focaccia. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

City French

City French

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, black forest ham, brie and red pepper aioli, on a house made croissant. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Spott 'On

Spott 'On

$12.00

Two eggs over medium,* sharp cheddar, bacon, and garlic aioli served on a toasted brioche bun. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Broseph

Broseph

$14.00

Two scrambled eggs, pastrami, jalapenos, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, and Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Breakfast Plates

Caprese Benedict

Caprese Benedict

$14.50

Roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, and spinach on English muffin, provolone cheese, poached eggs*, hollandaise, and balsamic. Served with garden green salad and roasted potatoes. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Strawberry Basil Pancakes

Strawberry Basil Pancakes

$14.25

Three fresh griddled pancakes, strawberry basil sauce, fresh berries and whipped cream. Served with a side of bacon. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Farmhouse Scramble

Farmhouse Scramble

$14.50

Two scrambled eggs with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, spinach, and provolone. Served with a green salad, roasted potatoe,s and toast. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.50

Two sunny side eggs,* green chili, seasoned black beans, cheddar cheese, seared avocado, sour cream, cotija, and cilantro layered on a white tortilla. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

D-Town Omelette

D-Town Omelette

$14.50

Two scrambled eggs filled with red onions, roasted red peppers, diced ham, and cheddar cheese, served with a green salad, roasted potatoes, and toast. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$15.50

North African dish of stewed tomatoes, spices, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, cilantro, feta, and two poached eggs*. Served with salad and toasted baguette. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

D.F. Burrito

D.F. Burrito

$14.50

Scrambled eggs, pulled pork, chimichurri, Swiss cheese, potatoes, and onions wrapped in a white flour tortilla and smothered with house made green chili. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Basic Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$12.50

Two eggs,* home-fries, and bacon. Served with fruit, toast, and a choice of English muffin or O&F signature crognet. Allergens: Eggs, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$8.00

House-made granola layered with yogurt, honey, strawberries, and house made compote. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Tartines

Sheaney

Sheaney

$13.00

Toasted multigrain bread with goat cheese basil pesto, smashed avocado, roasted tomatoes, and arugula. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Fettster

Fettster

$16.00

Smoked salmon layered on toasted rye bread with citrus caper cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and spinach. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish

Cold Sandwiches

Bun Me

Bun Me

$13.75

House roasted chicken, cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro, romaine, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli, and soy on a baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Soy

Luca

Luca

$14.95

Salami, prosciutto, capicola, ham, parmesan, provolone, red onions, roasted tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, crushed red chilis, and garlic aioli on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Ankara

Ankara

$13.75

House roasted turkey, brie, granny smith apples, arugula, and a walnut aioli on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Bennett

Bennett

$13.00

Goat cheese basil pesto, roasted squash, zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes, red peppers, and caramelized onions, olive tapenade, and spinach on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Cashman

Cashman

$14.00

House roasted beef, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, brie, arugula, and horseradish aioli on a baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Woody Wood

Woody Wood

$14.25

House roasted turkey, smashed avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese, cranberry relish, and tarragon aioli on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Hot Sandwiches

Jamal

Jamal

$14.75

Blackened tilapia, garlic aioli, capers, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, smashed avocado, and roasted tomato on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish

Reuben

Reuben

$15.50

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Rachel

Rachel

$15.50

Reuben’s cute cousin with house roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Yoshi

Yoshi

$13.95

House roasted chicken, black forest ham, ancho chili aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and spinach on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Hens Can Crow

Hens Can Crow

$13.75

House roasted chicken, basil pesto, provolone, roasted tomatoes, and spinach on focaccia. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Cubano

Cubano

$14.50

Black forest ham, house-roasted mojo pork, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, dill pickles, and whipped butter on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Nico

Nico

$15.50

Shaved carne asada, caramelized onions, green chili, roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese, spinach, chimichurri, and ancho chili butter on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Nikka

Nikka

$15.50

Nico’s older sister with house roasted turkey, caramelized onions, green chili, roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese, spinach, chimichurri, and ancho chili butter on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Dirty Diana

Dirty Diana

$13.95

Beyond meatballs, North African tomato sauce, red chili flakes, garlic aioli, provolone, and parmesan on a toasted baguette. Served with a garden green salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, imported white anchovies, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish

1/2 Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, imported white anchovies, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish

Quinoa

Quinoa

$15.50

Quinoa, honey roasted carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, arugula, almonds, and citrus herb vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts

1/2 Quinoa

$10.50

Quinoa, honey roasted carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, arugula, almonds, and citrus herb vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts

Farro

Farro

$15.50

Kale, farro, carrots, chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, golden raisins, granny smith apples, toasted sunflower seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds

1/2 Farro

$10.50

Kale, farro, carrots, chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, golden raisins, granny smith apples, toasted sunflower seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds

Mama Phams

Mama Phams

$15.50

House roasted chicken, spinach, romaine, cabbage, onions, cilantro, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, sesame vinaigrette, and sesame tuile. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soy

1/2 Mama Phams

$10.50

House roasted chicken, spinach, romaine, cabbage, onions, cilantro, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, sesame vinaigrette, and sesame tuile. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soy

Franklin

Franklin

$15.50

House roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, onions, dried cranberries, tomatoes, spinach, romaine, with house made croutons and tarragon vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

1/2 Franklin

$10.50

House roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, onions, dried cranberries, tomatoes, spinach, romaine, with house made croutons and tarragon vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Soups & Sides

Vegetable Soup - Cup

$4.75

Vegetable Soup - Bowl

$6.75

Meat Soup - Cup

$4.75Out of stock

Meat Soup - Bowl

$6.75

Plates

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$16.50

Mediterranean chicken skewers, stir fried farro, kale, roasted vegetables, chickpeas, chopped olives, cucumber dill yogurt sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

O&F Burger

O&F Burger

$16.00

All natural quarter pound beef burger* served medium well, fried onions, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese, chimichurri, ancho aioli, and arugula on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a garden green salad and pickle. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Three corn tortillas filled with blackened fish, smashed avocado, coleslaw, roasted tomato salsa, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and lime. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Bacon Fried Farro

Bacon Fried Farro

$15.50

Roasted vegetables, onions, coleslaw, cilantro, soy, sesame, and bacon fried farro topped with 2 sunny side eggs*. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Soy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Seared Tuna Nicoise

Seared Tuna Nicoise

$16.75

Our rendition of a Nicoise salad, served warm with crispy red and sweet potatoes, garbanzo beans, blistered grape tomatoes, shaved red onions, crispy bacon, spinach, poached egg*, caper vinaigrette, olive tapenade, seared tuna.* Allergens: Eggs, Fish *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$16.50

Pan roasted salmon*, seared udon noodles, mushrooms, spinach, bean sprouts, cilantro, and toasted sesame seeds with a red curry bisque. Allergens: Gluten, Seeds, Fish *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Little Finch's Breakfast for Kids under 8

Just for kids under the age of 8