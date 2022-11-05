Olive & Finch - Cherry Creek
No reviews yet
3390 East 1st Avenue
Denver, CO 80206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Hashes
Bogota
Two sunny side eggs,* chorizo, roasted sweet and white potatoes, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and kale. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Sonoma
Two sunny side eggs,* roasted squash, zucchini, garlic cloves, tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, arugula and goat cheese. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Milano
Two sunny side eggs,* crispy prosciutto, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, spinach, provolone, basil pesto, potatoes and onions. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Breakfast Sandwich
Green Eggs & Sam
Two scrambled eggs, provolone, spinach, basil pesto and roasted tomatoes served on house made focaccia. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
City French
Two scrambled eggs, black forest ham, brie and red pepper aioli, on a house made croissant. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Spott 'On
Two eggs over medium,* sharp cheddar, bacon, and garlic aioli served on a toasted brioche bun. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Broseph
Two scrambled eggs, pastrami, jalapenos, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, and Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Breakfast Plates
Caprese Benedict
Roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, and spinach on English muffin, provolone cheese, poached eggs*, hollandaise, and balsamic. Served with garden green salad and roasted potatoes. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Strawberry Basil Pancakes
Three fresh griddled pancakes, strawberry basil sauce, fresh berries and whipped cream. Served with a side of bacon. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Farmhouse Scramble
Two scrambled eggs with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, spinach, and provolone. Served with a green salad, roasted potatoe,s and toast. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Huevos Rancheros
Two sunny side eggs,* green chili, seasoned black beans, cheddar cheese, seared avocado, sour cream, cotija, and cilantro layered on a white tortilla. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
D-Town Omelette
Two scrambled eggs filled with red onions, roasted red peppers, diced ham, and cheddar cheese, served with a green salad, roasted potatoes, and toast. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Shakshuka
North African dish of stewed tomatoes, spices, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, cilantro, feta, and two poached eggs*. Served with salad and toasted baguette. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
D.F. Burrito
Scrambled eggs, pulled pork, chimichurri, Swiss cheese, potatoes, and onions wrapped in a white flour tortilla and smothered with house made green chili. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Basic Breakfast
Two eggs,* home-fries, and bacon. Served with fruit, toast, and a choice of English muffin or O&F signature crognet. Allergens: Eggs, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Yogurt & Granola
House-made granola layered with yogurt, honey, strawberries, and house made compote. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Tartines
Sheaney
Toasted multigrain bread with goat cheese basil pesto, smashed avocado, roasted tomatoes, and arugula. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Fettster
Smoked salmon layered on toasted rye bread with citrus caper cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and spinach. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish
Cold Sandwiches
Bun Me
House roasted chicken, cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro, romaine, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli, and soy on a baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Soy
Luca
Salami, prosciutto, capicola, ham, parmesan, provolone, red onions, roasted tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, crushed red chilis, and garlic aioli on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Ankara
House roasted turkey, brie, granny smith apples, arugula, and a walnut aioli on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Bennett
Goat cheese basil pesto, roasted squash, zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes, red peppers, and caramelized onions, olive tapenade, and spinach on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Cashman
House roasted beef, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, brie, arugula, and horseradish aioli on a baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Woody Wood
House roasted turkey, smashed avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese, cranberry relish, and tarragon aioli on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Hot Sandwiches
Jamal
Blackened tilapia, garlic aioli, capers, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, smashed avocado, and roasted tomato on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish
Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Rachel
Reuben’s cute cousin with house roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Yoshi
House roasted chicken, black forest ham, ancho chili aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and spinach on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Hens Can Crow
House roasted chicken, basil pesto, provolone, roasted tomatoes, and spinach on focaccia. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Cubano
Black forest ham, house-roasted mojo pork, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, dill pickles, and whipped butter on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Nico
Shaved carne asada, caramelized onions, green chili, roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese, spinach, chimichurri, and ancho chili butter on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Nikka
Nico’s older sister with house roasted turkey, caramelized onions, green chili, roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese, spinach, chimichurri, and ancho chili butter on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Dirty Diana
Beyond meatballs, North African tomato sauce, red chili flakes, garlic aioli, provolone, and parmesan on a toasted baguette. Served with a garden green salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Salad
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, imported white anchovies, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish
1/2 Caesar
Romaine lettuce, imported white anchovies, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish
Quinoa
Quinoa, honey roasted carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, arugula, almonds, and citrus herb vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts
1/2 Quinoa
Quinoa, honey roasted carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, arugula, almonds, and citrus herb vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts
Farro
Kale, farro, carrots, chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, golden raisins, granny smith apples, toasted sunflower seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds
1/2 Farro
Kale, farro, carrots, chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, golden raisins, granny smith apples, toasted sunflower seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds
Mama Phams
House roasted chicken, spinach, romaine, cabbage, onions, cilantro, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, sesame vinaigrette, and sesame tuile. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soy
1/2 Mama Phams
House roasted chicken, spinach, romaine, cabbage, onions, cilantro, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, sesame vinaigrette, and sesame tuile. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soy
Franklin
House roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, onions, dried cranberries, tomatoes, spinach, romaine, with house made croutons and tarragon vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
1/2 Franklin
House roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, onions, dried cranberries, tomatoes, spinach, romaine, with house made croutons and tarragon vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Soups & Sides
Plates
Chicken Plate
Mediterranean chicken skewers, stir fried farro, kale, roasted vegetables, chickpeas, chopped olives, cucumber dill yogurt sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
O&F Burger
All natural quarter pound beef burger* served medium well, fried onions, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese, chimichurri, ancho aioli, and arugula on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a garden green salad and pickle. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Fish Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with blackened fish, smashed avocado, coleslaw, roasted tomato salsa, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and lime. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Bacon Fried Farro
Roasted vegetables, onions, coleslaw, cilantro, soy, sesame, and bacon fried farro topped with 2 sunny side eggs*. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Soy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Seared Tuna Nicoise
Our rendition of a Nicoise salad, served warm with crispy red and sweet potatoes, garbanzo beans, blistered grape tomatoes, shaved red onions, crispy bacon, spinach, poached egg*, caper vinaigrette, olive tapenade, seared tuna.* Allergens: Eggs, Fish *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Salmon Plate
Pan roasted salmon*, seared udon noodles, mushrooms, spinach, bean sprouts, cilantro, and toasted sesame seeds with a red curry bisque. Allergens: Gluten, Seeds, Fish *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.