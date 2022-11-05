Olive & Finch - Cherry Creek

Seared Tuna Nicoise

$16.75

Our rendition of a Nicoise salad, served warm with crispy red and sweet potatoes, garbanzo beans, blistered grape tomatoes, shaved red onions, crispy bacon, spinach, poached egg*, caper vinaigrette, olive tapenade, seared tuna.* Allergens: Eggs, Fish *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.