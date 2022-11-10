Olive & Lime - Columbus 4519 N. High Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

CHICKEN SHAWARMA
HUMMUS
LENTIL SOUP

APPETIZERS

LENTIL SOUP

LENTIL SOUP

$4.00

Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$5.00+

Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil

BABA GHANNOUJ

BABA GHANNOUJ

$5.00+

Charbroiled Eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil

LABNE

LABNE

$5.00+

Lebanese homemade strained yogurt drizzled with olive oil

FALAFEL (6 patties)

FALAFEL (6 patties)

$5.00

Ground Chickpeas, parsley, garlic, and spices. Served with tahini sauce

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

Cauliflower topped with lemon, garlic, olive oil, parsley, and tahini

MEKANEK

MEKANEK

$16.00

Sautéed beef sausage, tomatoes, parsley

KIBBEH (2 Pcs)

$6.50

LOUBIA

$10.00

SPICY ROASTED PEPPER HUMMUS

$5.00+

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots and red cabbage topped with house dressing

FATTOUSH SALAD

FATTOUSH SALAD

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, radish, green onion, mint, sumac, and parsley, topped with toasted pita chips and our house dressing

HARVEST SALAD

HARVEST SALAD

$11.00

Spring mix with arugula, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, garbanzo beans drizzled with house dressing.

TABBOULEH SALAD

TABBOULEH SALAD

$10.00

Parsley, mint, green onions, diced tomatoes, and bulgur (cracked wheat), lemon juice, olive oil, spices

ALA CARTE

Side Lamb Chops

$18.00

Side Chicken Shawarma

$11.00

Side Lamb Shawarma

$11.00

Side Chicken Kafta

$11.00

Side Lamb + Beef Kafta

$11.00

Side Chicken Kebab

$11.00

Side Beef Kebab

$13.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Side Lamb Kabob

$11.00

Side Red Snapper

$14.00

SIDES

PITA BREAD (5pc)

PITA BREAD (5pc)

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50
SAFFRON RICE

SAFFRON RICE

$4.50

WHITE RICE VERMICELLI

$4.50

SIDE MOJADARA RICE

$9.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE TABOULEH

$3.50

HOT SAUCE (8oz)

$5.00

GARLIC WHIP(8oz)

$5.00+

TAHINI SAUCE (8oz)

$4.00

SMALL SIDE SAUCES (1.5oz)

$3.50

PICKLED TURNIPS

$3.50

PICKLED CUCUMBERS

$2.50

FRESH CUT VEGGIES

$3.00

GRILLED VEGGIES

$6.00

JIBNEH ( Diced Cheese)

$9.00

SANDWICHES

BEEF SHAWARMA

BEEF SHAWARMA

$9.00

Marinated rotisserie roasted beef thinly sliced, topped with tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tahini sauce

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$9.00

Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless sliced chicken, topped with homemade pickles and garlic whip

BEEF + LAMB KAFTA

BEEF + LAMB KAFTA

$10.00

Ground beef and lamb, onions, parsley, spices, topped with tomatoes, hummus, and tahini sauce

CHICKEN KAFTA

CHICKEN KAFTA

$10.00

Spiced ground chicken, garlic, parsley, topped with homemade pickles and garlic whip.

CHICKEN KEBAB

CHICKEN KEBAB

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with homemade pickles and garlic whip.

LAMB KEBAB

$10.00

HOUSE BURGER

$12.00

Charbroiled beef patty topped with tomatoes, house coleslaw, and homemade pickles. Served with fries

VEGETARIAN SANDWICHES

FALAFEL SANDWICH

$8.00

6 Falafel patties topped with lettuce, tomato, parsley, homemade pickled turnips and tahini sauce

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$8.00

Fried eggplant and cauliflower on a spread of hummus and tabbouleh, tahini Sauce.

MEAT & CHICKEN ENTRÉES

BEEF SHAWARMA ENTRÉES

BEEF SHAWARMA ENTRÉES

$18.00

Marinated rotisserie roasted beef, thinly sliced

CHICKEN SHAWARMA ENTRÉES

CHICKEN SHAWARMA ENTRÉES

$18.00

Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless chicken, thinly sliced

SHAWARMA COMBO ENTRÉES

SHAWARMA COMBO ENTRÉES

$18.00

Beef and chicken shawarma

BEEF + LAMB KAFTA ENTRÉES

BEEF + LAMB KAFTA ENTRÉES

$18.00

Charbroiled ground beef and lamb skewer with house blend of herbs and spices

CHICKEN KAFTA ENTRÉES

CHICKEN KAFTA ENTRÉES

$18.00

Charbroiled ground chicken skewer, garlic, parsley and house spice blend

BEEF KEBAB ENTRÉES

BEEF KEBAB ENTRÉES

$19.00

Charbroiled skewer of marinated tenderloin beef

LAMB KEBAB ENTRÉES

LAMB KEBAB ENTRÉES

$18.00

Charbroiled skewer of marinated lamb

CHICKEN KEBAB ENTRÉES

CHICKEN KEBAB ENTRÉES

$18.00

Charbroiled skewer of marinated chicken breast

LAMB CHOPS ENTRÉES

LAMB CHOPS ENTRÉES

$27.00

4 Marinated Lamb chops charbroiled to perfection

CHARBROILED CHICKEN ENTRÉES

CHARBROILED CHICKEN ENTRÉES

$16.00+

Marinated Deboned chicken grilled to perfection and topped with homemade lemon butter sauce

GRILLED SALMON ENTRÉES

$18.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

MULUKIA CHICKEN

$20.00Out of stock

CHICKEN MAKLUBEH

$20.00Out of stock

MENCEF SPECIAL

$22.00

LAMB KABSSI

$22.00Out of stock

LAMB BIRYANI

$22.00Out of stock

BAKED LAMB OOZIE

$22.00Out of stock

ROASTED CHICKEN

$16.00Out of stock

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$20.00Out of stock

MOROCCAN CHICKEN

$16.00Out of stock

LAMB MAKLUBEH

$22.00Out of stock

BAKED LAMB KEFTA

$20.00Out of stock

LAMB MOUSSAKA

$20.00Out of stock

SPICY SHRIMP GALLABA

$22.00

FAMILY SHARING PLATES

SMALL (2-3 people)

SMALL (2-3 people)

$55.00

1 Chicken Kebab, 1 Beef and Lamb Kafta, 1 Chicken Kafta, 1 Beef Shawarma, and 1 Chicken Shawarma

MEDIUM (4-5 people)

MEDIUM (4-5 people)

$89.00

1 Chicken Kebab, 2 Beef and Lamb Kafta , 1 Chicken Kafta, 1 Beef Shawarma, 1 Chicken Shawarma, and 1 Lamb Kebab

LARGE (6-8 people)

LARGE (6-8 people)

$119.00

1 Chicken Kebab, 1 Beef and lamb Kafta, 1 Chicken Kafta, 1 Beef Shawarma, 1 Chicken Shawarma, 1 Lamb Kebab, 1 Beef Kebab, 3 Lamb Chops, and 1 Shrimp kebab

LARGE DELUXE (6-8)

$159.00

SEAFOOD ENTRÉES

SHRIMP KEBAB ENTRÉES

SHRIMP KEBAB ENTRÉES

$22.00

5 pieces of Charbroiled peeled Jumbo Shrimp marinated with thyme, garlic, and lemon pepper

SAUTEED SHRIMP ENTRÉES

SAUTEED SHRIMP ENTRÉES

$22.00

Marinated peeled jumbo shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, jalapeño, garlic, and thyme

RED SNAPPER ENTRÉES

RED SNAPPER ENTRÉES

$25.00Out of stock

Deep fried fresh Red Snapper

FISH AND CHIPS

$15.00

Grilled Salmon Entree

$20.00

GRILLED BARRAMUNDI

$22.00

Grouper Fish Kabsi

$22.00Out of stock

Fish Sayadiyah

$22.00Out of stock

Fillet Grouper Fish

$20.00Out of stock

RED SNAPPER (2LBS)

$30.00

FROM THE BRICK OVEN

FATAYER

FATAYER

MEAT MANAKISH

$5.00

CHEESE MANAKISH

$4.00Out of stock

ZATTAR MANAKISH

$3.00

VEGETARIAN ENTRÉES

OLIVE AND LIME VEGGIE PLATTER

OLIVE AND LIME VEGGIE PLATTER

$15.00

Fried Cauliflower, falafel, hummus, and tabbouleh

MUJADARA

MUJADARA

$15.00

Slow cooked brown lentils and rice topped with caramelized onions, served with house salad and homemade cucumber yogurt sauce.

LEBANESE MOUSSAKA

LEBANESE MOUSSAKA

$15.00

Eggplant sautéed with tomatoes, garlic, onions, and garbanzo beans. Served with vermicelli or saffron rice

DESSERT

RICE PUDDING

$3.50

New York Cheese Cake

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.00

DARK CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.00

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$5.00

Pistachio Cake

$5.00

Mocha Cake

$5.00

Vanilla Cake

$5.00

Black Forest Cake

$5.00

Creme Caramel

$4.00

Pistachio Baklava

$2.50

Walnut Baklava

$2.50

Cashew Fingers

$2.50

Burma

$2.50

Mini - Rose

$2.50

Knaffa

$10.00

Namoura

$3.00

SPANISH CAKE

$3.00

Baby Cupcake

$1.00

Date Cookie

$10.00

ASHTA

$5.00

Bottled Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Soda Can

$1.50

Yogurt Drink

$3.50

Bottled Drink (Juice)

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00
Turkish Coffee

Turkish Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea With Mint

$2.50

American Coffee

$2.50

Fresh Mango Juice

$5.00

Fresh Strawberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4519 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214

Directions

Gallery




