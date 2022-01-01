Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Pizza
American

Olive & Mint

593 Reviews

$$

2 Washington Street

Foxborough, MA 02035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Cilantro Naan
Tikka Masala
Lasooni Daal Fry

TAKE OUT SPECIALS

Punjabi full pack (Veg & NonVeg)

$50.00+

$30 Indian Meal

$30.00

$25 Chaat Pack

$25.00Out of stock

Gujarati Undhyu

$14.00

Dabeli (2 Pc)

$6.00

Mango Lassi (TOGO)

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Drinks & Wines (CARRY OUT)

House Wines

$18.00

Ice Cocktails (16oz)

$7.00

Red Wine Sangria

$10.00

Can of Soda

$2.00

Shakes (Copy)

$6.00Out of stock

Indian Apps

Vegetable Samosa

$8.00

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$9.00

Mixed Veg Pakora

$7.00

Crispy App Platter

$15.00

Cheese Paneer Corn Bites

$9.00

Chinese Bhel

$8.00Out of stock

Dry Vegetable Manchurian

$9.00

Mango Manchurian

$9.00

Chili

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Butter Chicken Fries

$9.00

Tikka & Tandoor

Lahori Chicken

$15.00

Tandoori Chicken

$15.00

Malai Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Tandoori Paneer

$15.00Out of stock

Tandoori Lamb Chops App

$17.00

Chicken Platter

$18.00Out of stock

Classic Curries & Entrees

Tikka Masala

$13.00

Vindaloo

$13.00

Palak

$13.00

Kadai

$13.00

Korma

$13.00

Mango Curry

$13.00

Malabar

$13.00

Specialty Curry & Entree

Bombay Pav Bhaji

$15.00

Chana Masala

$14.00

Cheese Butter Masala

$17.00

Lasooni Daal Fry

$15.00

Daal Makhani

$15.00

Shaahi Paneer

$16.00

Paneer Bhurji

$16.00

Malai Mutter Methi Paneer

$16.00

Corn Paneer Capsicum

$16.00

Crispy Masala Okra

$15.00

Kaju Butter Masala

$17.00

Baingan Bhartha

$15.00

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Chicken Handi

$16.00

Aloo Ghosst Chicken

$16.00

Goat Curry

$18.00

Butter Chicken

$16.00

Bhaji Chicken

$17.00

Lahori Chicken Karahi

$16.00

Dhania Jeera Chicken

$16.00

Lamb Roganjosh

$17.00

Desi Chicken Curry

$16.00

Egg Bhurji

$14.00

Salmon Makhni

$18.00

Shaam Savera

$16.00

Shrimp Handi

$17.00Out of stock

Naan & Rice

Plain Naan

$4.00

Butter Naan

$4.00

Garlic Cilantro Naan

$4.00

Chili Cilantro

$4.00

Garlic Chili Naan

$4.00

Chili Cheese Naan

$5.00

Pesto Cheese Naan

$5.00

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Peshawari Naan

$4.50

Malabar Paratha

$4.00

Potato Kulcha

$4.50

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Biryani

$13.00

Lahori Chicken Rice

$15.00

Bombay Tava Pulav

$14.00

Palak Rice

$12.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Butter Chicken Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Tandoori Paneer Pepper Onion Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Paneer Tikka Masala Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Bhaji Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Desi Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Kids & Sides

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Tikka Sauce

$6.00

House Pickle

$3.00

Raita

$4.00

Onion Salad

$1.50

Chili Onion Salad

$3.00

Roasted Papad

$3.00

Fried Papad

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00Out of stock

Kids Fingers

$7.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$7.00Out of stock

Extra Pav (Bulkie)

$3.00

Dessert

Mango Cheesecake

$6.00

Creamy Chocolate

$6.00

Ambrosia Kulfi

$6.00

Carrot Halwa

$6.00

Gulab Jamoon

$6.00

Ras Malai

$6.00Out of stock

Vadilal Ice Cream

$3.00

Pasta

Parm Crusted Mac & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Baked Buffalo Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00Out of stock

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$15.00Out of stock

Vegetable Creamy Pesto

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our fresh & eclectic menu with variety of options in Indian & American cuisines.

Website

Location

2 Washington Street, Foxborough, MA 02035

Directions

Gallery
Olive & Mint image
Olive & Mint image
Olive & Mint image
Olive & Mint image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Wing Diner
orange starNo Reviews
2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1 Walpole, MA 02081
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1166 - Foxboro, Rt. 1 Dual
orange star3.9 • 226
211 North St Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Bristol Square Cafe - 1428 Main St
orange star4.4 • 282
1428 Main St Walpole, MA 02081
View restaurantnext
Rico's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 89
1351 Main St Walpole, MA 02081
View restaurantnext
Bytes - Foxborough, MA
orange starNo Reviews
23 Patriot Place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
The Cedar House
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Walpole, MA 02181
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Foxborough

Papa Gino's - 1012 - Foxboro
orange star4.2 • 551
8 Commercial St Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Achilitos Taqueria
orange star4.7 • 262
265 patriot place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Foxborough
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston