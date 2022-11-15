Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olive That Deli

10 Reviews

$

123 East Main Street

Manchester, IA 52057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*Kids Meal
Round Soup Special
Nachos Deluxe

Kids' Meal

Round Sandwich, Bag of Chips, Cookie, and Small Fountain Drink

*Kids Meal

$5.61

Round Sandwich, Bag of Chips, Cookie, and Small Fountain Drink.

Soup Specials

Round Soup Special

$8.85

Any round sandwich, 12 oz soup, and small fountain drink. You can substitute a shake/malt for the fountain drink for an additional cost.

Half Sub Soup Special

$11.55

Any half sub, 12 oz soup and small fountain drink. You can substitute a shake/malt for the drink for an additional cost.

Whole Sub Soup Special

$15.50

Sandwiches

#1 Round Veggie

$3.15

#2 Round Ham

$3.70

#3 Round BLT

$3.95

#4 Round Salami & Ham

$3.95

#5 Round Turkey

$3.95

#6 Round Pepperoni & Ham

$3.95

#7 Round Turkey & Ham

$3.95

#8 Round Chicken Salad

$4.25

#9 Round Tuna

$4.25

#10 Round Roast Beef

$3.95

#11 Round BBQ Pork

$4.25

#12 Round Steak

$4.25

#13 Round Chicken Bacon Ranch

$3.95

#14 Round Taco

$3.95

#15 Round Fajita Chicken

$3.95

#16 Round Peppered Ham, Salami, Turkey, Roast Beef

$4.25

#17 Round Peppered Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef

$4.25

#18 Round Peppered Ham, Salami, Turkey

$4.25

#19 Round Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham

$4.25

#20 Round Seafood Salad

$4.25

#21 Round Buffalo Chicken

$3.95

#1 Half Veggie

$4.10

#2 Half Ham

$4.60

#3 Half BLT

$5.70

#4 Half Salami & Ham

$5.70

#5 Half Turkey

$6.00

#6 Half Pepperoni & Ham

$6.30

#7 Half Turkey & Ham

$6.30

#8 Half Chicken Salad

$6.30

#10 Half Roast Beef

$6.40

#11 Half BBQ Pork

$6.40

#12 Half Steak

$6.40

#13 Half Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.60

#14 Half Taco

$6.60

#15 Half Fajita Chicken

$6.60

#16 Half Peppered Ham, Salami, Turkey, Roast Beef

$6.80

#17 Half Peppered Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef

$6.80

#18 Half Peppered Ham, Salami, Turkey

$6.60

#19 Half Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham

$6.60

#20 Half Seafood Salad

$6.30

#21 Half Buffalo Chicken

$6.60

#1 Wrap Veggie

$4.10

#2 Wrap Ham

$4.60

#3 Wrap BLT

$5.70

#4 Wrap Salami & Ham

$5.70

#5 Wrap Turkey

$6.00

#6 Pepperoni & Ham

$6.30

#7 Wrap Turkey & Ham

$6.30

#8 Wrap Chicken Salad

$6.30

#10 Wrap Roast Beef

$6.40

#11 Wrap BBQ Pork

$6.40

#12 Wrap Steak

$6.40

#13 Wrap Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.60

#14 Wrap Taco

$6.60

#15 Wrap Fajita Chicken

$6.60

#16 Wrap Peppered Ham, Salami, Turkey, Roast Beef

$6.80

#17 Wrap Peppered Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef

$6.60

#18 Wrap Peppered Ham, Salami, Turkey

$6.60

#19 Wrap Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham

$6.60

#20 Wrap Seafood Salad

$6.30

#21 Wrap Buffalo Chicken

$6.60

#1 Whole Veggie

$6.85

#2 Whole Ham

$8.05

#3 Whole BLT

$9.30

#4 Whole Salami & Ham

$9.30

#5 Whole Turkey

$9.75

#6 Whole Pepperoni & Ham

$10.35

#7 Whole Turkey & Ham

$10.35

#8 Whole Chicken Salad

$10.35

#10 Whole Roast Beef

$10.45

#11 Whole BBQ Pork

$10.45

#12 Whole Steak

$10.45

#13 Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.65

#14 Whole Taco

$10.65

#13 Whole Fajita Chicken

$10.65

#16 Whole Peppered Ham, Salami, Turkey, Roast Beef

$11.00

#17 Whole Peppered Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef

$11.00

#18 Whole Peppered Ham, Salami, Turkey

$10.65

#19 Whole Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham

$10.65

#20 Whole Seafood Salad

$10.35

#21 Whole Buffalo Chicken

$10.65

Salads

#1 Salad Veggie

$4.10

#2 Salad Ham

$4.60

#3 Salad BLT

$5.70

#4 Salad Salami & Ham

$5.70

#5 Salad Turkey

$6.00

#6 Salad Pepperoni & Ham

$6.30

#7 Salad Turkey & Ham

$6.30

#10 Salad Roast Beef

$6.40

#11 Salad BBQ Pork

$6.40

#12 Salad Steak

$6.40

#13 Salad Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.60

#14 Salad Taco

$6.60

#15 Salad Fajita Chicken

$6.60

#16 Salad Peppered Ham, Salami, Turkey, Roast Beef

$6.80

#17 Salad Peppered Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef

$6.80

#18 Salad Peppered Ham, Salami, Turkey

$6.60

#19 Salad Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham

$6.60

#21 Salad Buffalo Chicken

$6.60

Soups

12 oz Soup

$4.20

16 oz Soup

$5.25

Round Soup Special

$8.85

Any round sandwich, 12 oz soup, and small fountain drink. You can substitute a shake/malt for the fountain drink for an additional cost.

Half Sub Soup Special

$11.55

Any half sub, 12 oz soup and small fountain drink. You can substitute a shake/malt for the drink for an additional cost.

Whole Sub Soup Special

$15.50

Baked Potatoes

#1 Butter Potato

$4.10

#2 Butter & Sour Cream Potato

$4.50

#3 Butter, Sour Cream, & Cheese Potato

$6.00

#4 BBQ Pork Potato

$7.35

#5 Broccoli & Cheese Potato

$7.35

#6 Ham & Cheese Potato

$6.55

#7 Roast Beef & Cheese Potato

$6.85

#8 Chili & Cheese Potato

$6.85

#9 Taco Potato

$7.35

#10 Buffalo Chicken POTATO

$7.35

Ice Cream

Small Cone

$1.35

Small Malt

$4.35

Small Shake

$4.35

Medium Cone

$2.90

Medium Malt

$4.85

Medium Shake

$4.85

Large Cone

$3.30

Large Malt

$5.85

Large Shake

$5.85

Sundae

$3.65

Nachos & Tacos

Soft Shell Beef Taco

$2.80

Soft Shell Chicken Taco

$3.65

Hard Shell Beef Taco

$2.80

Hard Shell Chicken Taco

$3.65

Nachos

$2.10

Nachos Deluxe

$6.50

Taco Salad

$6.60

Chips & Cookies

Baked BBQ Lays

$1.20

Baked Sour Cream & Onion Lays

$1.20

Cheetos

$1.20

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.20

Original Lays

$1.20

Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Jalapeno

$1.20

Cheetos

$1.20

Baked Plain Lays

$1.20

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.20

Kettle Cooked Sea Salt and Vinegar

$1.20

Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips

$1.20

One Cookie

$0.90

3 Cookies

$2.15

Please indicate quantity of Chocolate Chip or Rice Krispy Treat in "Special Requests" box.

Dozen Cookies

$6.65

Please indicate quantity of Chocolate Chip, Rice Krispy Treat in "Special Requests" box.

Drinks

TO-GO Small Fountain Drink

$2.15

TO-GO Medium Fountain Drink

$2.45

20 oz

TO-GO Large Fountain Drink

$2.70

20 oz Bottle - Pepsi

$2.15

20 oz Bottle - Diet Pepsi

$2.15

20 oz Bottle - Mountain Dew

$2.15

20 oz Bottle - Water

$2.15

Bottle Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.75

Bottle Sweet Tea with Lemon

$2.75

Bottle Sweet Tea

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best subs in Manchester, Iowa. Olive that Deli is a family owned Deli that serves subs, salads, soups, tacos, and ice cream.

Website

Location

123 East Main Street, Manchester, IA 52057

Directions

Gallery
Olive That Deli image
Olive That Deli image
Olive That Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marshalls Public House
orange starNo Reviews
107 Northern Ave Earlville, IA 52041
View restaurantnext
Textile Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
146 2nd St NE Dyersville, IA 52040
View restaurantnext
Guttenberg Brewing Company - 530 S 1st St
orange starNo Reviews
530 S 1st St Guttenberg, IA 52052
View restaurantnext
Jones County Local
orange starNo Reviews
22962 County Road E34 anamosa, IA 52205
View restaurantnext
Sugar Bowl - Fayette - 128 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
128 S Main Street Fayette, IA 52142
View restaurantnext
Bill's Boat Landing
orange starNo Reviews
101 s Front street Clayton, IA 52049
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Manchester
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston