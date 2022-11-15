Olive That Deli
10 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best subs in Manchester, Iowa. Olive that Deli is a family owned Deli that serves subs, salads, soups, tacos, and ice cream.
123 East Main Street, Manchester, IA 52057
