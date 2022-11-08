Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Greek

Olive Tree Villa Rica

review star

No reviews yet

150 Stone Street Ste A

Villa Rica, GA 30180

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Scampi
Fettucini Alfredo w/ Chicken
Lasagna

N/A DRINKS

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

Kid's Drink

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Milk

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.50

Appetizers

Calamari

Calamari

$10.25
Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$16.95

Dolmades

$6.95
Falafel App

Falafel App

$7.50

Greek Bruschetta

$8.25

Hummus App w/ Pita

$7.95

Minestrone Soup

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Mussels Garlic Marinara

$12.95

Red Pepper Spread App

$7.95
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.95

The Olive Tree Trio

$8.25

Zaziki App

$8.25

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$13.75

Caesar Salad w/ Salmon

$20.95

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$15.75

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.95
Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$13.25

Garden Salad

$8.25

Greek Salad

$9.50
Greek Salad w/ Chicken

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$13.25

Greek Salad w/ Fish

$13.95

Greek Salad w/ Salmon

$20.95
Greek Salad w/ Shrimp

Greek Salad w/ Shrimp

$14.95

Greek Salad w/ Tilapia

$13.95
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Gyro Salad

$13.25
Mediterranean Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$13.75

Mediterranean Falafel Salad

$13.75

Mediterranean Fish Salad

$16.50

Mediterranean Gyro Salad

$13.75

Mediterranean Salad

$9.95

Mediterranean Salmon Salad

$20.95
Mediterranean Shrimp Salad

Mediterranean Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Mediterranean Crab Cake Salad

$25.95

Salmon Salad

$20.95

LC Entrees

LC Chicken Breast

LC Chicken Breast

$17.50
LC Salmon

LC Salmon

$20.95
LC Scallops

LC Scallops

$29.95

Italian Favorites

Baked Spaghetti

$15.95
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.95

Fett Alf Shrimp+Scallp

$29.95
Fettucini Alfredo

Fettucini Alfredo

$13.95

Fettucini Alfredo w/ Chicken

$16.95

Fettucini Alfredo w/ Scallops

$29.95

Fettucini Alfredo w/ Shrimp

$17.95
Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.95

Manicotti

$14.25

Medit Pasta

$15.95

Medit pasta +Chicken

$17.95
Pasta Combo

Pasta Combo

$17.95

Pasta Combo+Ckn

$21.95

Pasta Combo+Scllp

$29.95

Pasta Combo+Shrimp

$22.95

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.50

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$11.50

Spaghetti Meatballs

$13.00

Spaghetti Sausage

$13.00

Veggie Lasagna

$14.95

Greek Favorites

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$17.95

Falafel Plate

$16.95

Grecian Scallops

$29.95
Greek Combo Plate

Greek Combo Plate

$17.95

Gyro Plate

$16.95

Gyro Wrap

$10.95

Moussaka

$15.95
Tour of Greece

Tour of Greece

$18.50

Falafel Wrap (D)

$11.95

Chicken Wrap (D)

$11.95

Gyro Wrap (D)

$11.95

Chicken Entrees

Balsamic Chicken

Balsamic Chicken

$16.95

Chicken Marsala

$17.50

Chicken Parmesan

$17.50

Chicken Piccata

$17.50

Chicken Gyro Plate

$16.95

Chicken Romano

$18.95

Chicken Filet (2) Grilled

$17.50

Seafood Entrees

Crab Cake Entree

Crab Cake Entree

$28.95

Grilled Salmon + Veg

$20.95

Grilled Tilapia + Rice

$15.95

Salmon Piccata

$20.95

Scallop Piccata

$29.95

Shrimp Piccata

$18.50

Shrimp Scampi

$18.25

Spicy Seafood Combo

$29.95

Shrimp Parmesan

$18.25

Shrimp +Scallp Piccata

$29.95

Shrimp Marinara

$18.25

Veal/Sausage Entrees

Sausage Parmesan

Sausage Parmesan

$16.50

Veal Marsala

$18.95

Veal Parmesan

$18.95

Veal Piccata

$18.95

Veal Romano

$20.95

Pizzas

Arrivederci 12"

$16.95

Arrivederci 16"

$19.95

Build Your Own 16"

$14.95

Build Your Own 12"

$12.95

Cheese 12"

$12.95

Cheese 16"

$14.95

Grecian Delight 12"

$14.95

Grecian Delight 16"

$17.95

Meatlover 12"

$16.95

Meatlover 16"

$19.95

Mediterranean 12"

$16.95

Mediterranean 16"

$19.95

Olive Tree Special 12"

$17.95

Olive Tree Special 16"

$21.95

Veggie 12"

$13.95

Veggie 16"

$16.95

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 16"

$21.95

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 12"

$18.95

Kid's

Kids Chicken Finger's & Fries

$6.75

Kids Fettucini Alfredo

$6.25

Kids Fettucini w/ Chicken

$7.95

Kids Fettucini w/ Shrimp

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.25

Kids Lasagna

$6.50

Kids Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$6.50

Kids Pita Pizza Cheese

$5.50

Kids Pita Pizza + 1 topping

$6.25

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$5.50

Kids Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$5.75

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$6.75

Kids 2 Topping

$7.00

Kids 3 Topping

$7.75

Kids Butter Noodles

$4.95

Kids 4 topping

$8.50

Sides

Extra Rolls

$0.35

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.50

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.25

Side Artichoke

$2.50

Side Broccoli

$3.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.75

Side Capers

$1.25

Side Chicken

$4.95

Side Chicken Skewer

$5.50

Side Cucumbers

$1.25

Side Eggplant (2)

$2.50

Side Falafel

$2.00

Side Falafel

$3.50

Side Feta

$1.25

Side Fettucini Alfredo

$4.95

Side Fish

$7.25

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Greek Potatoes

$3.50

Side Greek Salad

$4.75

Side Green Beans

$2.50

Side Gyro

$4.75

Side Hummus

$1.75

Side Lasagna

$6.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side Meat Sauce

$1.25

Side Meatballs

$3.50

Side Mediterranean Pasta

$5.00

Side Mediterranean Salad

$5.00

Side Moussaka

$5.95

Side Mushrooms

$1.50

Side Olives

$1.25

Side Onions

$1.25

Side Pasta Marinara

$3.00

Side Pasta Marsala

$4.95

Side Pasta Meat Sauce

$4.00

Side Pasta Meatballs

$4.00

Side Pasta Piccata

$5.50

Side Pastichio

$5.95

Side Pepperoncini

$1.25

Side Piccata

$1.75

Side Pita

$1.25

Side Red Pepper Dip

$2.00

Side Remoulade

$0.50

Side Rice

$3.25

Side Salad (Tossed)

$3.25

Side Salad Dressing

$0.35

Side Salmon

$12.95

Side Sauerkraut

$0.75

Side Sausage

$4.96

Side Scallops

$12.95

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Shrimp

$5.50

Side Spinach

$3.25

Side Toast

$1.25

Side Vegetables

$3.50

Side Zaziki

$0.75

Side Ricotta

$1.25

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$6.95

Cannoli

$5.95

Chocolate Molten + Ice Cream

$7.95
Chocolate Molten Cake

Chocolate Molten Cake

$6.95

Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$2.75

Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$4.75
Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$6.95

NY +Topping

$7.25

NY Cheesecake

$6.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to The Olive Tree Restaurant where we offer Greek and Italian Cuisine from homemade recipes. You will leave knowing you made the right choice in dining with us.

