Italian
Greek
Olive Tree Villa Rica
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to The Olive Tree Restaurant where we offer Greek and Italian Cuisine from homemade recipes. You will leave knowing you made the right choice in dining with us.
150 Stone Street Ste A, Villa Rica, GA 30180
