Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Salad

Olive Tree Catering

review star

No reviews yet

3715 Madison road

Cincinnati, OH 45209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Falafel
Olive Tree Gyro
Shish Tawook Chicken

Cold Appetizers & Dips

Damascus Tasqia

Damascus Tasqia

$9.99+

Hummus with tahini, lemon, garlic, Aleppo pepper, cumin, and olive oil. Vegan

Sumac Hummas

Sumac Hummas

$9.99+

Hummus with tahini, lemon, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and parsley.

Baba Ganouj

Baba Ganouj

$9.99+

Grilled eggplant, tahini, lemon, garlic, vegetables, and olive oil.

Beet Dip

Beet Dip

$9.99+

Beet with tahini, lemon, garlic, cumin, and olive oil.

Muhammara

Muhammara

$11.99+

Red pepper, pomegranate molasses, garlic, and olive oil.

Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$11.99+

Parsley, tomato, onion, bulgur, lemon, and olive oil.

Sample Plate

Sample Plate

$25.99+

Includes everything, Damascus tasqia, sumac hummuys, tabouleh, muhammara, beet dip, baba ganouj.

Four Sample Plate

Four Sample Plate

$16.99+

Include sumac hummus, tabouleh, baba ganouj, beet dip.

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$11.99+

Tomato, lettuce, cucumber, parsley, all colors of peppers, onion, and pita chips.

Middle Eastern Salad

Middle Eastern Salad

$12.99+

Special Syrian Salad served with lettuce, olives, chickpeas, goat cheese, onion, tomato, and topped with sumac.

Special olive tree salad

$14.99+

Taziki

$9.99
Grape leaves

Grape leaves

$12.99

Vegetarian stuffed grape leaves with vegetables and rice, pomegranate molasses

Dessert

Baklava 6pic

$14.00

Barazeq

$6.00

Cheese Warbat

$6.99

Finger baklava(stuffed cashew)

$8.00

Hirrisa

$8.00

Ma'amoul

$8.00

Mixed Baklava

$15.00

Pistachio Bird’s nests

$6.99

Pistachio Warbat

$6.99

Walnut Baklava

$4.99

Drinks

Rose Drink

Rose Drink

$4.99
Lamoui

Lamoui

$4.99
Ice tea

Ice tea

$4.99

Arabic Coffee

$4.99

water

$1.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Aqua panna class

$3.00

Source Perrier

$2.99

Regular Coke

$2.50

Hot tea

$4.99

Entrees

Combo Chickens: (Syrian Spiced Chicken + Shish Tawook + Shawarma Chicken ) served with rice, salad, and sauces (hot sauce, cram toom).

Syrian Spiced Chicken

$16.99+

Syrian Spiced Chicken is leg without the bone in skin chicken, baked with potato, onion, and Syrian spiced chicken served with rice, salad, and sauces (hot sauce, cream toom).

Shish Tawook Chicken

$16.99+

Shish Tawook: is chunks of breast chicken mixed with yogurt and Shish Tawook spices served with rice, salad, and sauces (hot sauce, cream toom). also, the Shish Tawook is grilled.

Shawarma Chicken

$16.99+

Shawarma Chicken: is a slice of breast chicken mixed with yogurt, shawarma spices, and paste pepper served with rice, salad, and sauces ( hot sauce, cream toom).

Ground Lamb Kebab

$19.99+

Ground Lamb Kebab: is ground lamb role grilled, served with rice, salad, and sauces (hot sauce, cream toom).

Vegetables

$15.99+

Shysh Lamb

$19.99+

Shysh Lamb: is chunks of lamb grilled served with rice, salad. and sauces ( hot sauce. cream toom).

Combination Lamb

$19.99+

Combo Lamb: Ground Lamb roll grilled+ Shysh Lamb chunks grilled served with rice, salad, and sauces ( hot sauce, cream toom).

Olive Tree combination dish

$19.99+

Olive Tree Combination dish of chunks Shysh Lamb + Shish Tawook served with rice, salad, and sauces ( hot sauce, cream toom).

Combo Chickens

$16.99+

Olive tree gyro

$19.99+

Hot Appetizers

Bulgur wheat mixed with beef, stuffed lamb, parsley, onion. Dipped in pomegranate molasses with paste pepper, olive oil, and garlic.

Kibbeh Al-Raheb

$9.99

Bulgur wheat mixed with beef, stuffed lamb, onion, and parsley. Dipped (paste pepper, pomegranate molasses, garlic, and olive oil.

Classic Kibbeh

$9.99

Bulgur wheat mixed with beef, stuffed lamb, onion, and parsley.

Falafel

$11.99

Sides

Pita Bread

$2.00

Salad

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Hot Sauce

$2.00

Tahini

$2.00

Cream Toom

$2.00

Chicken

$4.00

Taziqi sauce

$2.00+

Hummus

$4.00

Fries

$4.00+

Wraps

Pickled, tomato, onion, and yellow banana pepper, hot sauce and cream toom.

Shawarma Chicken

$12.99

Shysh Lamb

$14.99

Pickled, tomato, onion, and yellow banana pepper, hot sauce and cream toom.

Ground Lamb Kebab

$14.99

Pickled, tomato, onion, and yellow banana pepper, hot sauce and cream toom.

Olive Tree Gyro

$14.99

Pickled, tomato, onion, and yellow banana pepper, hot sauce and taziki.

Falafel

$9.99

Special Platters

Mashawi Mushakila

Mashawi Mushakila

$30.00

Includes: Grilled Shish Kabab Chicken, Shish Kabab Lamb, Ground Lamb Kabab, served with pita bread muhammarah, Salad and Rice.

Syrian Shawarma Plate

Syrian Shawarma Plate

$30.00

Shawarma Chicken and Lamb wraps served with fries, includes pita bread, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic cream, and hot sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Olive Tree honors traditional Syrian recipes each with its own story. Come together and enjoy the rich palette of flavors in a scratch-made weekly menu.

Location

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Directions

Gallery
Olive Tree Catering image
Olive Tree Catering image
Olive Tree Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gabby's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
515 Wyoming Ave Wyoming, OH 45215
View restaurantnext
Morsel & Nosh
orange star5.0 • 4
4183 Hamilton Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45223
View restaurantnext
Rotolo Bowling
orange starNo Reviews
1 Levee Way Newport, KY 41071
View restaurantnext
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter
orange starNo Reviews
50 E. RiverCenter Blvd Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Mama's - 621 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
621 Main St. Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
New England Grinders
orange starNo Reviews
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd Glendale, OH 45246
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Oakley
orange star4.3 • 3,588
3240 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Mazunte - Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 1,906
5207 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45227
View restaurantnext
Aglamesis Brothers - Madison Road
orange star4.8 • 1,557
3046 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Onolicious Hawaii
orange star5.0 • 11
3715 Madison Road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Jimmie Lou's - Oakley
orange star5.0 • 9
3715 Madison road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Over-the-Rhine
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston