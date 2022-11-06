Oliveiras East Boston
$$
297 Chelsea St
East Boston, MA 02128
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Sampler
3 Choice of BBQ with fried Yuca
Brazilian Sausage with Yucca
Your choice of Fried or BBQ Brazilian sausage with fried yuca
Chicken Hearts
1 Pound of Chicken heart topped with delicious golden onions!
Chicken Wings
8 Pieces | Choose fried or Grill, Choose 2 dressing on the side
Coxinha 6 (Chicken Croquettes)
Coxinha 6 (Brazilian Chicken Croquettes)
Frango a Passarinho
Small pieces of fried chicken sauteed in garlic, topped with caramelized onions
Fried Tilapia
1 Pound Traditional fried garlic tilapia filet, served in cubes with tartar sauce on the side.
Picanha na Chapa
Juicy sirloin beef, served with crispy yuca or fries.
Shrimp
Our delicious breaded or sautéed shrimp. 12 units.
Torresmo com Mandioca
Deep fried Pork Belly with Fried Yuca
Carne com Mandioca
Sauteed Beef, golden onion, with Fried Yuca
Hot Pepper
Desserts
Brigadeiro
Very Popular in Brazil | Chocolate Ball with chocolate sprinkles
Chocolate/Candy
Choose your favorite one
Corn Mousse
Corn Mousse - Mingau de milho verde
Flan (Pudim)
Brazilian dessert of sweetened egg custard with a caramel topping.
Mousse
Choose your Flavor
Pave de Abacaxi
Pineapple and cream custard
Pave de Bombom
Chocolate and cream custard
Pave de Chocolate
Chocolate and cream custard
Pave de Morango
Strawberry and cream custard
Rice Pudding (Arroz Doce)
Rice Pudding topped with cinnamon
Strawberry Cheese Cake
Strawberry Cheese Cake
Tiramisu
Tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa.
Tres Leches (Milk Cake)
Tres leches literally means, “three milks” and tres leches cake is an ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture. Tres leches cake is a popular cake in Mexico and Latin America.
Cakes
Cake Slice
Choose your Flavor
Whole Cake
Choose size and Flavor
Cheese Cake 14 Slices
Strawberry Cheese Cake 16 Slices
Tiramisu (Whole) 15 Slices
Tiramisu 15 Slices
Tres Leches (Whole) 15 Slices
Tres Leches literally means, “three milks” and Tres Leches cake is an ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture. Tres Leches cake is a popular cake in Mexico and Latin America.