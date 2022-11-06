Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oliveiras East Boston

review star

No reviews yet

$$

297 Chelsea St

East Boston, MA 02128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Special Plate
Single Plate
BBQ Sampler

Appetizers

BBQ Sampler

$15.00

3 Choice of BBQ with fried Yuca

Brazilian Sausage with Yucca

$15.00

Your choice of Fried or BBQ Brazilian sausage with fried yuca

Chicken Hearts

$16.50

1 Pound of Chicken heart topped with delicious golden onions!

Chicken Wings

$11.00

8 Pieces | Choose fried or Grill, Choose 2 dressing on the side

Coxinha 6 (Chicken Croquettes)

$9.99

Coxinha 6 (Brazilian Chicken Croquettes)

Frango a Passarinho

$13.50Out of stock

Small pieces of fried chicken sauteed in garlic, topped with caramelized onions

Fried Tilapia

$13.99

1 Pound Traditional fried garlic tilapia filet, served in cubes with tartar sauce on the side.

Picanha na Chapa

$15.75

Juicy sirloin beef, served with crispy yuca or fries.

Shrimp

$14.50Out of stock

Our delicious breaded or sautéed shrimp. 12 units.

Torresmo com Mandioca

$13.99

Deep fried Pork Belly with Fried Yuca

Carne com Mandioca

$15.99

Sauteed Beef, golden onion, with Fried Yuca

Hot Pepper

Biquinho Pepper 420 gr

$9.00

Sweet-mild pepper from Brazil. Pimenta biquinho.

Mix Pepper 430 gr

$14.99

Mix Pepper (Hot) from Brazil. Pimenta mista.

Pepper Sauce

$4.59

Bar

Beer

$5.00

Stella, Corona, Modelo, Bud Light, Heineken...

Bottle Wine

$22.00

Merlot, Pino Noir, Cabernet, Chardonay, Pino Grigio, Moscato....

Glass Wine

$6.00

Choose your favorite

Buffet

BBQ

$17.34+

Brazilian BBQ - By pound - Choose your favorite meat!

Desserts

Brigadeiro

$2.99

Very Popular in Brazil | Chocolate Ball with chocolate sprinkles

Chocolate/Candy

Choose your favorite one

Corn Mousse

$4.59

Corn Mousse - Mingau de milho verde

Flan (Pudim)

Brazilian dessert of sweetened egg custard with a caramel topping.

Mousse

$4.59

Choose your Flavor

Pave de Abacaxi

$4.59

Pineapple and cream custard

Pave de Bombom

$4.59

Chocolate and cream custard

Pave de Chocolate

$4.59

Chocolate and cream custard

Pave de Morango

$4.59

Strawberry and cream custard

Rice Pudding (Arroz Doce)

$4.59

Rice Pudding topped with cinnamon

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$4.59

Strawberry Cheese Cake

Tiramisu

$4.75

Tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa.

Tres Leches (Milk Cake)

$4.75

Tres leches literally means, “three milks” and tres leches cake is an ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture. Tres leches cake is a popular cake in Mexico and Latin America.

Cakes

Cake Slice

$4.50

Choose your Flavor

Whole Cake

$45.00+

Choose size and Flavor

Cheese Cake 14 Slices

$45.00

Strawberry Cheese Cake 16 Slices

Tiramisu (Whole) 15 Slices

$45.00

Tiramisu 15 Slices

Tres Leches (Whole) 15 Slices

$45.00

Tres Leches literally means, “three milks” and Tres Leches cake is an ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture. Tres Leches cake is a popular cake in Mexico and Latin America.

Chocolates / Candy

Chocolate/Candy

Choose your favorite one

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.99

Tropicana 100% Apple Juice - 190 % Vitamin C

Coconut Water

$3.49

Coconut water 11.8 oz (Never from concentrate)

Coke Glass Bottle

$3.49

Classic 12 oz Glass Bottle

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Tropicana Cranberry Juice Cocktail

Energy Drinks

$4.25

Energy Drinks: Monster, Red Bull