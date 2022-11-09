Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.50

Oysters

$3.50

Soup

Clam Chowder Bowl

$12.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Cinnamon Apples, Squash, Raisins, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Apple Poppy Seed Dressing

Caesar

$11.00

Fresh Romaine Hearts, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Iceberg BLT Salad

$12.00

Croutons, Tomatoes, Bacon, Avocados with a Blue Cheese Dressing

Beets Salad

$13.00

Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Fried Eggplant, Goat Cheese, Zinfandel Vinaigrette

Appetizers

Spicy Pan-Seared Tuna

$17.00

Fresh Pan-Seared Tuna, Soy, Passion Fruit Wasabi Mousse, Sala

Bruschetta

$14.00

Homemade Mozzarella over Ciabatta Bread, Shaved Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Olive puree

Mussels

$15.00

PEI Mussels, with smoked butter

Popcorn Scallops

$16.00

Fried Popcorn scallops with Seaweed Aioli

Calarmari

$15.00

Crispy Fried Calamari, Tomato Sauce

Lamb Dumplings

$16.00

Finished with a Mint Pear Sauce

Duck Flatbread

$16.00

Duck, Onions, Bacon, Peppers, Garnished with BBQ Sauce

Clams

$16.00

Clams, Tomato, Jalapeños Wine Sauce, Grilled Bread

Entree

Salmon

$27.00

Grilled Salmon, Beets Sagu, Finished with an Apple Cinnamon Sauce

Cod

$27.00

Pan Seared Atlantic Cod, Ginger Squash Mash, Topped with a Shrimp Tomato Sauce

Chicken

$25.00

Pan Roasted Organic Chicken, Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cranberry Bacon Shallot Sauce

Sirloin Steak

$40.00

Grilled 10oz Sirloin with Jasmine Rice, Green Beans, Finished with a Mushroom Gravy

Filet Mignon

$44.00

Grilled Filet Mignon, Spinach, and Garlic Mash, Finished with a Fruit Balsamic Sauce

Burger

Burger

$18.00

Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar, and Fries with Olive Mayo on the side

Lobster Carbonara

$45.00

Homemade Linguine with Lobster, Peas, Bacon, Cream Sauce

Shrimp Risotto

$32.00

Grilled Shrimp, Turmeric Risotto, Cachaça Flamed Plantains

Sweet Potato Ravioli

$26.00

Homemade Sweet Potato and Cheese Ravioli with a Chorizo Sweet Chili Sauce

Veggie Plate

$20.00

Ginger Squash, Green Beans, Beets,Fried Eggplant

Desserts

Brookie

$9.00

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$9.00

Ny Cheese Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulle Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Sides

Side of Green Beans

$6.00

Side Ginger Squash Mash

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Fried Plantains

$6.00

Beets

$6.00

Sushi

Spicy Philly Roll

$18.00

Spicy Salmon, with Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, topped with Spicy mayo

Fall Scallop Roll

$19.00

Crispy Scallops, Squash, Fried Plantains Topped with a Cranberry Sauce

Cali Roll

$18.00

Crab Meat, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Avocado, Topped with Unagi Sauce

Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll

$19.00

Pan Seared Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Topped with Ginger Aioli

Specials

Baked Haddock

$28.00

Drumstick Lollipop

$3.00

Chicken Wings

$1.50

Game Day Oysters

$2.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$28.00

Eggplant Rav.

$26.00

Pizza/ Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Sausage Bomb Pizza

$18.00

Romeo & Juliet Pizza

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$20.00

Prosciutto & Gorgonzola

$20.00

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Steak Bomb Sub

$16.00

Chipotle Chicken Sub

$15.00

Tuna Wrap

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chx Finger

$10.00

Mac and cheese

$10.00

Mozz sticks

$10.00

Fish and chips

$10.00

Double sliders

$10.00

Side of veggies

$6.00

Frozen Drinks

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$8.00

Mango Smoothie

$8.00

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Regular Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Regular Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cappucino

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50
