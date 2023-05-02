  • Home
Oliveris Pizzeria - Hamilton, NY 14 Lebanon St.

No reviews yet

14 Lebanon St.

Hamilton, NY 13346

Pizza

Slices

SLICE

$3.00

2 SLICES & SODA

$7.50

Pizza

Small Pizza

$14.00

Medium Pizza

$16.00

Large Pizza

$18.00

Roll

$5.00

Individual Garlic Knot

$1.35

Garlic Knots

$8.95

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$15.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$15.00

Stuffed Pizza

Stuffed Veggie

$23.00

Stuffed Lasagna

$25.00

Calzone

CALZONE

$9.95

Dough

Lg Dough

$4.00

Sm Dough

$2.50

Combo

Small Pizza 10 Wings

$20.95

Medium Pizza 20 Wings

$29.95

Large Pizza 30 Wings

$36.95

2 Large Pizza's 40 Wings

$51.95

Specialty Pizza

Ck Wing Pizza

$15.50+

choice of hot or mild sauce, chicken & mozzarella

Ck Bacon Ranch

$15.50+

chicken, bacon, ranch

BBQ Pizza

$15.50+

bbq sauce, chicken, onion & mozzarella

WHOLE WHEAT Pizza Sm

$13.00

cheese and homemade sauce, toppings extra

WHOLE WHEAT Pizza Lg

$15.00

Margarita

$15.50+

fresh garlic, fresh tomato, basil & mozzarella

Milano

$15.50+

garlic, bacon, spinach & sausage

Mulberry St

$15.50+

garlic, ricotta and torn basil

Greek

$14.50+

feta cheese, spinach, olives & sauce

VODKA Pizza

$15.50+

mozzarella, our own special vodka sauce & ham

FIESTA Pizza

$14.50+

mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions

QUAD CHEESE PIZZA

$14.50+

mozzarella, provolone, ricotta & feta cheese

BLEU CHEESE Pizza

$15.50+

bleu cheese, ham, bacon, chicken, mushroom, & mozzarella

PESTO Pizza

$15.50+

pesto sauce, fresh tomato & mozzarella

Food

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

with choice of sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

with pizza sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

with ranch

Cauliflower

$7.95

with ranch

PEPPERONI EGG ROLLS

$8.95

with pizza sauce

1\2 French Fries

$6.00

with ketchup

1\2 Potato Wedge

$7.50

with ketchup

Curly Fries

$7.95

with ketchup

Onion Rings

$7.95

APPLE EGG ROLLS

$8.95

with caramel sauce

French Fries

$9.95

with ketchup

Potato Wedge

$9.95

with ketchup

Mac N Chz Bites

$8.95

with ranch

Chz Fries

$6.95

with ranch

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$8.95

with ranch

Fried Ravioli

$9.95

with pizza sauce

Fried Dough

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Chz Fries W\ Bacon

$8.95

and ranch

DIRTY CHIPS

$1.85

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$6.95

iceberg, tomato, onion, black olives & cucumbers

Sm Antipasto

$7.95

iceberg, tomato, black olives, ham, italian salami & provolone

Sm Greek

$8.95

iceberg, tomato, onion, black olives, feta & pepperoncini

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.50

iceberg, romano cheese & croutons

Lg Caesar Salad

$12.00

iceberg, romano cheese & croutons

Lg Garden Salad

$8.95

iceberg, tomato, onion, black olives & cucumbers

Lg Antipasto

$13.00

iceberg, tomato, black olives, ham, italian salami & provolone

Lg Greek

$12.00

iceberg, tomato, onion, black olives, feta & pepperoncini

Homemade Soup

HOMEMADE SOUP (fall/winter)

$4.95

Eastside Specialties

Utica Greens

$10.95

Stuffed Cherry Pepper

$2.60

Riceball

$3.50

1\2 Tomato Pie

$13.00

Full Tomato Pie

$25.00

Cold Subs

Sm Ham

$7.95

Sm Turkey

$7.95

Sm Mixed

$7.95

Sm Roast Beef

$7.95

Sm Salami

$5.50

Lg Ham

$12.95

Lg Turkey

$12.95

Lg Mixed

$12.95

Lg Roast Beef

$12.95

Lg Salami

$9.25

Sm Veggie

$5.50

Lg Veggie

$9.25

Sm Hot Subs

Sm Ck Parm

$7.95

Sm Meatball Parm

$7.95

Sm Sausage Parm

$6.25

Sm Steak & Grns

$6.25

Sm Ck & Grns

$6.25

Sm Ck Wing

$6.25

Sm Eggplant Parm

$7.95

Sm Ck Cordon Bleu

$6.25

Sm Ck Philly

$7.95

Sm Roni Parm

$6.25

Sm Cutlet

$6.25

Sm Vodka Parm

$7.95

Sm Steak Philly

$7.95

Lg Hot Subs

Lg Ck Parm

$12.95

Lg Meatball Parm

$12.95

Lg Steak Philly

$11.95

Lg Steak & Grns

$11.95

Lg Ck & Grns

$10.95

Lg Ck Wing Sub

$10.95

Lg Eggplant Parm

$10.95

Lg Ck Philly

$10.95

Lg Vodka Parm

$12.95

Lg Roni Parm

$10.95

Lg Cutlet

$10.95

Lg Sausage Parm

$10.95

Lg Ck Cordon Bleu

$10.95

Beef Gyro

$9.25

Ck Gyro

$9.25

Panini

Classic Panini

$8.95

tomato, mozzarella, pesto

Capri Panini

$9.95

turkey, onion, red peppers, american cheese & ranch dressing

Lupo Panini

$9.95

roast beef, hot peppers, onion, mozz. provolone & thousand island dressing

Portabello Mushroom Panini

$8.95

portobella, red onion, garlic, mozz. & provolone

Sicilian Panini

$8.95

eggplant, peppers, mozz. & provolone

Dinners

Vodka Riggies

$12.95

Chicken Parm Dinner

$12.95

Spaghetti

$9.95

Stuffed Shells

$10.50

Lobster Ravioli

$10.95

Baked Rigatoni

$9.95

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$12.95

Ravioli

$9.95

Lasagna

$10.95

Tortellini

$10.95

Utica Greens

$10.95

Side Meatballs

$2.50

Wings

10 Wings

$12.99

20 Wings

$21.99

30 Wings

$29.99

40 Wings

$39.99

50 Wings

$49.99

100 Wings

$99.99

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Bleu Chz

$2.00

Celery

$0.50

Split Wing Fee

$1.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99

Snickers Cheesecake

$5.99

Italian Rainbow Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$5.99

Oreo Cake

$5.99

Tiramisu Cup

$4.99

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$4.99

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.50

Plain Cannoli

$4.00

1 Baklava

$2.99

Utica Grind Pepper

$4.50

Brownie

$3.50

Fried Dough

$4.95

Sides

Side of Sauce

Pint Ranch

$9.00

Quart Ranch

$11.00

Pint Blue Cheese

$9.00

Quart Blue Cheese

$14.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$2.00

Gyro

Beef Gyro

$8.95

Ck Gyro

$8.95

Beverage

Cans

Coke

$1.63

Diet Coke

$1.63

Bottled Water

$1.63

Ginger ale

$1.63

Coke Zero

$1.63

Sprite

$1.63

Orange

$1.63

Dr. Pepper

$1.63

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.63

Sprite Zero

$1.63

2 Liters

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.95

Grape

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Powerades

Blue Powerades

$2.50

Red Powerades

$2.50

Orange Powerades

$2.50

Purple Powerades

$2.50

Lemon Lime Powerades

$2.50

Pellegrino Soda & Water

Aranciata (Orange)

$2.50

Limonata (Lemon)

$2.50

Melograno & Arancia (Pomegranate & Orange)

$2.50

Pompelmo (Grapefruit)

$2.50

Arancia & Fico D’India (Orange & Prickly Pear)

$2.50

Clementina (Clementine)

$2.50

16.9 Fl Oz

$1.90

25.3 Fl Oz

$3.70

Evian Natural Spring Water: 1 Liter

$3.25

Smart Water: 33.8 Fl Oz

$2.50

Dragonfruit Vitamin Water

$2.50

XXX Vitamin Water

$2.50

Orange Vitamin Water

$2.50

Assorted Teas

Green Tea Gold Peak

$2.50

Sweet Tea Gold Peak

$2.50

Unsweetened Black Tea Gold Peak

$2.50

Georgia Peach Tea Gold Peak

$2.50

California Raspberry Tea Gold Peak

$2.50

Caddy Shack Peace Tea

$2.50

Just Peach Peace Tea

$2.50

Razzleberry Peace Tea

$2.50

Mexican Cokes

Mexican Coke

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$2.50

Ting Sparkling Grapefruit

$2.50

Crush Orange

$2.50

Crush Strawberry

$2.50

Crush Grape

$2.50

DG Jamaican Cream

$2.50

DG Jamaican Pineapple

$2.50

Calypso Original Lemonade

$2.50

Juice and Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Tummi Yummies

$1.75

Monster Energy Drink

$3.50

Yoga Pear Poire

$1.75

San Pellegrino Orangina (Organic Citrus)

$2.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa (Organic Blood Orange)

$2.50

Mira Mango Nectar

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14 Lebanon St., Hamilton, NY 13346

Directions

