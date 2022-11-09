Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oliver's Restaurant

2095 Delaware Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14216

Order Again

Popular Items

Lumache Bolognese
Orange Ricotta Cake
Bone-In 45-Day Dry Aged Strip Steak

Starters & Small Plates

Oliver's Spinach Loaf

$7.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

spiced cocktail sauce, castelvetrano olives, celery, cornichons, lemon

Confit Octopus

$19.00

soubise, compressed cucumber, salsa macha, fennel

Cheese & Charcuterie

$24.00

daily selection - whole grain mustard, house pickles, seasonal jam, toast

Caesar Salad

$15.00

chopped romaine hearts, parmesan reggiano, white anchovy, traditional dressing (served on side), potato croutons

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

frisee, compressed apple, shaved fennel, point reyes blue cheese, yuzu vinaigrette, hazelnut

Autumn Harvest Salad

$17.00

Roasted delicata squash, spring mix, red wine poached pears, goat cheese, vanilla champagne vinaigrette, candied pecans

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

herb oil, fried bread

Main Plates

Chicken Milanese

$36.00

marinated tomato, red onion, baby arugula, parmesan reggiano, balsamic reduction

Seared Faroe Island Salmon

$42.00

polenta, bok choy, almonds, apple & jicama salad, calabrian chili vinaigrette

Pan Seared Scallops

$49.00

bulgur wheat, cauliflower, pomegranate, citrus salsa

Hudson Valley Duck Breast

$57.00

jasmine rice, snap peas, carrot kohlrabi slaw, sesame ginger dressing, gochujang-honey lacquer

Oliver's Burger

$21.00

house made bun, smoked cheddar, side of fries | optional add ons: lettuce, onion, spanish tomato jam

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

mixed mushrooms, wilted greens, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, side of fries

Single Lobster Tail Entree

$38.00

poached 6oz lobster tail, whipped potatoes, brussels sprouts, pancetta, caramelized onions, drawn butter

Double Lobster Tail Entree

$75.00

twin poached 6oz lobster tails, whipped potatoes, brussels sprouts, pancetta, caramelized onions, drawn butter

Kids Items

Kids Breaded Chicken

$10.00

mashed potatoes

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Choice of red sauce or butter sauce

House Made Pasta 🍝

Lumache Bolognese

$18.00+

braised veal, pork, beef & tomato ragu, red wine, parmesan, fresh herbs

Lobster Risotto

$28.00+

poched lobster tail, leeks, sunchokes, black truffle butter, chive

Butternut Squash Tortelloni

$24.00+

brown butter sabayon, roasted grapes, fried sage, vadouvan

Bucatini alla Nerano

$18.00+

fried zucchini, caciocavallo, basil, pepper

Prime Cuts 🥩

Prime Filet Mignon

$54.00

8oz | served with whipped potatoes, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions, pancetta, choice of sauce

Bone-In 45-Day Dry Aged Strip Steak

$60.00

16oz | served with whipped potatoes, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions, pancetta, choice of sauce

C.A.B. Prime Ribeye

$65.00

16oz | served with whipped potatoes, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions, pancetta, choice of sauce

Mishima Reserve American Wagyu Ultra Strip Steak BMS 8+

$125.00

Add - Ons

$ Side

$8.00+

Whipped Potatoes, Mushrooms, or Brussels Sprouts

(1) Sea Scallop

$13.00

(2) Sea Scallops

$24.00

6oz Lobster Tail

$32.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Salmon 7oz

$14.00

Add Shrimp (3)

$9.00

Add Sirlon 7oz

$16.00

Oscar Style

$18.00

SD Plain Fries

$9.00

SD Truffle Fries

$9.00

Desserts

Brooklyn Blackout Cake

$14.00

mirror glaze

Apple of my Eye

$14.00

spiced brown butter crumble, whipped caramel, apple mousse & compote

Orange Ricotta Cake

$13.00

whipped mascarpone mousse, cherry coulis, bourbon creme anglaise, almond tuile

Specials

Halibut

$46.00

tomato-fennel broth, iberico chorizo, pas, clams, calamari

Peruvian Marinated Elk Loin

$54.00Out of stock

aji amarillo pepper sauce, fingerling potatoes, charred green beans, pickled red onion

Sauces

Side Oliver's Steak Sauce

$7.00

Side Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

$7.00

Side Demi Glace

$7.00

Gluten Free

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$7.00

Side Béarnaise Sauce

$7.00

Family Style Packages

The Classic Package

$150.00+

Minimum 4 people | chicken milanese, pasta bolognese, spinach loaf + your choice of lobster bisque, or caesar salad

The Signature Package

$205.00+

Minimum 4 people | beef tenderloin, whipped potato & seasonal vegetables, caesar salad, lobster bisque, spinach loaf

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oliver's Restaurant is one of the premier dining locations in Buffalo. Enjoy exquisite food, an award-winning wine list, and impeccable service in a warm and contemporary ambiance. Throughout the years at Oliver's one thing has always remained constant; our commitment to deliver the absolute best dining experience.

Website

Location

2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216

Directions

