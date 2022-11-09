Oliver's Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Oliver's Restaurant is one of the premier dining locations in Buffalo. Enjoy exquisite food, an award-winning wine list, and impeccable service in a warm and contemporary ambiance. Throughout the years at Oliver's one thing has always remained constant; our commitment to deliver the absolute best dining experience.
Location
2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
