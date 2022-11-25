Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olivers Twist 710 Delsea Drive North

review star

No reviews yet

710 Delsea Drive North

Glassboro, NJ 08028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Homemade Juices & Water

Ginger Lemon Twist

$4.00

Fresh ginger, lemon, and pineapple.

Strawberry Lemon Twist

$4.00

Fresh Strawberries and lemon.

Peach Mango Tea Twist

$4.00

Mangoes, Peach, and black tea.

Bottled Water

$3.00

Vegan Betta Burger Combos

A Vegan Chicken Jawn

$17.00

Plant-based chicken with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, bacon, and special sauce (toppings can be modified). Served with homemade fries.

Vegan PoBoys & Wraps

Vegan Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Served with Fries.

Betta Burger Combos

A Chicken Jawn

$17.00

Buttermilk, honey-dipped fried chicken breast, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and smokey ranch sauce (toppings can be modified). Served with handmade fries.

Cheesestakes, PoBoys, & Wraps

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Served with Fries

Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oliver’s Twist is an upscale cafeteria and eclectic food experience. Offering you the most creative vegan and non-vegan recipes with a twist. We want you to get excited about food and all that we have to offer. There will be daily posts and updates on this site to inform everyone what the twist of the day will be. Whether it is Caribbean, Asian, Italian, or Soul Food. Oliver’s Twist plans to keep you coming back for more and excited about what is coming out of the kitchen.

Website

Location

710 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
orange star4.4 • 567
206 Rowan Blvd Glassboro, NJ 08028
View restaurantnext
Dia De Los Burritos
orange star4.8 • 261
24 Pitman Ave Pitman, NJ 08071
View restaurantnext
Alaura Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 304
36 S Broadway Pitman, NJ 08071
View restaurantnext
The Wing Kitchen - Rowan
orange star3.9 • 67
114 High Street West Glassboro, NJ 08028
View restaurantnext
Tuscan Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4 Sewell, NJ 08080
View restaurantnext
Steak Out
orange starNo Reviews
641 Woodbury Glassboro Rd Sewell, NJ 08080
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glassboro

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
orange star4.4 • 567
206 Rowan Blvd Glassboro, NJ 08028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glassboro
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston