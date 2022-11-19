Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Oliver's Donuts

review star

No reviews yet

4112 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Donuts: Assorted By Us
12 Donuts: You Choose (Preorder Only)
6 Donuts: Assorted By Us

Donuts

6 Donuts: Assorted By Us

6 Donuts: Assorted By Us

$18.00

We'll put together a mix of 6 donuts for you! Dealer's Choice. If you have flavor preferences, we'll do our best to accommodate. Same day orders don't guarantee all flavors. Let us know in the comments if you don't eat meat and we'll leave out the maple bacon.

12 Donuts: Assorted By Us

12 Donuts: Assorted By Us

$32.00

We'll put together a mix of 12 donuts for you! Dealer's Choice. If you have flavor preferences, we'll do our best to accommodate. Same day orders don't guarantee all flavors. Let us know in the comments if you don't eat meat and we'll leave out the maple bacon.

You Choose Donut Boxes (Day In Advance Only)

6 Donuts: You Choose (Preorder Only)

6 Donuts: You Choose (Preorder Only)

$18.00

Your choice of 6 donuts. Must be ordered at least the day before. Specify quantity and flavor from current offerings. Vanilla Glaze, Rainbow Sprinkle, Cinnamon Sugar, Huckleberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Double Chocolate, Pumpkin, Carrot Cake Mint Chocolate available after 10/8 Maple Bacon available Saturdays & Sundays

12 Donuts: You Choose (Preorder Only)

12 Donuts: You Choose (Preorder Only)

$32.00

Your choice of 12 donuts. Must be ordered at least the day before. Specify quantity and flavor from current offerings. Vanilla Glaze, Rainbow Sprinkle, Cinnamon Sugar, Huckleberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Double Chocolate, Pumpkin, Carrot Cake Mint Chocolate available after 10/8 Maple Bacon available Saturdays & Sundays

Brewed Coffee

Brew Coffee

$2.75+

Freshly brewed Oliver's Blend by Elementary Coffee Co.

Cafe au lait (12 oz)

$3.50

6 oz of freshly brewed coffee with 6 oz steamed milk of your choice

Cold Brew

$4.50

16 oz house made cold brew coffee on ice. Our cold brew concentrate is made from Elementary Coffee Co.'s Uganda beans.

96 oz Coffee Box

$22.00

Comes with eight 12oz cups & lids, raw sugar & stevia packets, stir sticks, and creamer of your choice (half & half, Twin Brook Dairy cream top whole milk, Oat Milk, or Almond Milk).

Crafted Drinks

Espresso (2 oz)

$3.00

2 oz. of Elementary Coffee Co.'s espresso, served in an 8 oz. cup. Tasting notes of candied lemon, chocolate bitters and lime acidity.

Latte (12 oz)

$4.50

2 oz espresso with 10 oz steamed milk

Mocha (12 oz)

$5.25

latte with choice of milk and house made mocha sauce

Americano (12 oz)

$3.75

double espresso with 10 oz. hot filtered water

Cappuccino (8 oz)

$4.00

2 oz espresso with 6 oz. steamed milk

Matcha Latte (12 oz)

$5.00

Culinary grade, unsweetened matcha with choice of steamed milk. Add honey or one of our house made flavored syrups. We like vanilla or lavender!

Chai Latte (12 oz)

$4.75

equal parts Dona chai concentrate and choice of milk.

Hot Chocolate (12 oz)

$4.00

Steamed milk with our homemade mocha sauce.

Cortado (4 oz)

$3.50

2 oz. espresso with 2 oz. steamed milk, served in an 8 oz. cup.

Babyccino (8 oz)

$3.00

Not just for babies. This is simply 8 oz of steamed milk with honey. Made less hot for the little ones.

Macchiato (3 oz)

$3.25

Our macchiato is made traditionally. 2 oz of espresso topped with a bit of steamed milk, served in an 8oz. cup.

Flat White (8 oz)

$4.00

Like a latte, but less milk.

London Fog

$5.00

Earl grey tea with vanilla & lavender and steamed milk of your choice.

Seasonal Drinks

Espresso Tonic (10 oz)

$4.50

Maple, espresso, tonic water & orange slice over ice.

Espresso Marti-no (non-alcoholic)

$6.50

Apple Cinnamon Chai

$5.75

Cinnamon Sea Salt Mocha

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Other Drinks

Hot Tea

$3.00

Choice of loose leaf tea from Prestgeroge, located in the Strip District.

Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed. Unsweetened.

San Pellegrino (mini)

$2.00

Sparkling mineral water

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Coca Cola made with real cane sugar, bottled in Mexico.

Acqua Panna 1L

$8.00

Bottled natural spring water from the hills of Tuscany.

San Pellegrino (.5L)

$3.50

Bottled sparkling mineral water.

Special Orders

Buse Special Order

Buse Special Order

$270.00

Buse Special Order 10 dozen assorted

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pittsburgh's Most Delicious Donut featuring Elementary Coffee inside Lawrenceville Market House

Website

Location

4112 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Directions

Gallery
Oliver's Donuts image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ineffable Cà Phê
orange star4.6 • 565
3920 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
B52 Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5202 Butler Street Pittsurgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
FUKU TEA - South Craig (Near CMU)
orange starNo Reviews
300 South Craig ST. Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Square Cafe Catering
orange starNo Reviews
134 South Highland Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Square Cafe
orange star4.8 • 726
134 South Highland Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Margaux - East Liberty - 5947 Penn Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5947 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston