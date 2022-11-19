Olives and Oil - Seymour
318 Roosevelt Drive
Seymour, CT 06483
Popular Items
Cicchetti / Small Plates
Calamari Fritti
Crispy Calamari & Cherry Peppers | Served with Pomodoro Sauce
Arancini
Parmesan Reggiano | Fontina | Mozzarella | Risotto | Vodka Sauce
Rollatini
Crispy Eggplant | Ricotta | Mozzarella | Pomodoro Sauce
Truffle Fries
Truffle Oil & Parmesan Reggiano tossed Hand-cut Fries
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Mozzarella & Pomodoro Sauce
Eggplant Fries
Panko Breaded | Served with Pomodoro
Meatball Sliders
3 Old School | Brioche | Pomodoro Sauce Parmesan Reggiano | Parmesan Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Of Meatballs
2 old school meatballs (pork, veal, beef) Pomodoro sauce, Parmesan Reggiano
Truffle Parmesan Onion Rings
Side Hand Cut Fries
Hand Cut Fries - Add On Side
Salad
Olive Salad
Field Greens | Cherry Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Olives | Balsamic Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce | House Croutons | Parmesan Reggiano
Meatball Salad
Grilled Romaine | Pickled Roasted Peppers | Tuscan Vinaigrette | Old School Meatballs | Parmesan
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil | Balsamic Reduction
Buratta
Cherry Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Tomato Jam | Pesto
Steak Salad
Grilled Steak | Romaine | Fried Onions | Balsamic Onion Jam | Tomatoes | Gorgonzola Dressing
Italian Orange Salad
Spinach Salad
Pizza & Calzones
SMALL Cheese Pie
SMALL Margherita
Hand Crushed Tomatoes - Fresh Mozzarella- Romano - Basil
SMALL When Pigs Fly
Prosciutto- Bacon- Pineapple Jam- Roasted Pickled Peppers- Mozzarella- Parmesan
SMALL The Kitchen Sink
Onions- Mushrooms- Meatballs- Pepperoni - Sausage- Bacon- Mozzarella- Parmesan- Garlic -
SMALL Meatball & Ricotta
Meatballs- Pomodoro- Ricotta- Mozzarella- Basil
SMALL Meat Lovers
Meatball- Sausage- Bacon- Pomodoro- Mozzarella
SMALL Sausage & Tomato
Sweet Italian Sausage- Parmesan- Baby Tomatoes- Garlic- Mozzarella
SMALL Pretty in Pink
Vodka Sauce- Roasted Chicken- Ricotta- Garlic- Mozzarella
SMALL Sweet & Sassy
Pepperoni- Pickled Roasted Peppers- Sliced Figs- Truffle Oil- Honey- Basil
SMALL Rollatini Pie
Crispy Eggplant- Ricotta- Garlic- Mozzarella
SMALL Green Machine
Pesto- Spinach- Broccoli- Mozzarella
SMALL Day Trippin
Mixed Mushrooms- Caramelized Shallots- Truffle Oil- Balsamic- Mozzarella
SMALL Stuffed Shrimp
Shrimp- Basil- Mozzarella- Parmesan- Garlic Breadcrumbs
SMALL Burrata Pie
Tomato Jam- Basil- Pesto- Truffle Salt
SMALL BBQ Chicken Pie
Crispy Chicken- Balsamic BBQ- Caramelized Onions- Mozzarella
SMALL Buffalo Chicken Pie
Crispy Chicken- Buffalo Hot Sauce- Gorgonzola- Mozzarella- Scallions
SMALL Cheeseburger Pie
Seasoned Hamburger- Onion- Chopped Tomato- Pickles- Cheddar- Shredded Lettuce- Special Sauce
SMALL C.B.P.
Roasted Chicken- Broccoli- Mushrooms- Pesto- Mozzarella
SMALL Philly Cheesesteak Pie
Shaved Steak- Peppers- Onions- Mushrooms- Cheddar- Mozzarella
SMALL Mashed Potato Pizza
Mashed Potato- Bacon- Mozzarella- Cheddar- Scallions
SMALL Bacon Chicken Ranch
Roasted Chicken- Bacon- Mozzarella- Ranch Drizzle
SMALL Shrimp Casino
Shrimp- Bacon- Hot Cherry Peppers- Onion- Garlic- Spinach- Mozzarella
SMALL The General
Crispy General Tso's Chicken- Broccoli- Garlic- Mozzarella
SMALL Spring BBQ
SMALL Grilled Veggie
LARGE Cheese Pie
LARGE MARGHERITA
Hand Crushed Tomatoes-Fresh Mozzarella- Romano- Basil
LARGE When Pigs Fly
Prosciutto- Bacon- Pineapple Jam- Roasted Pickled Peppers- Mozzarella- Parmesan
LARGE The Kitchen Sink
Onions- Mushrooms- Meatballs- Pepperoni- Sausage- Bacon- Mozzarella- Parmesan
LARGE Meatball & Ricotta
Meatballs- Pomodoro- Ricotta- Mozzarella- Basil
LARGE Meat Lover's Pie
Meatballs- Sausage- Bacon- Pomodoro- Mozzarella
LARGE Sausage & Tomato
Sweet Italian Sausage- Baby Tomatoes- Mozzarella- Garlic
LARGE Pretty in Pink
Vodka Sauce- Roasted Chicken- Ricotta- Mozzarella
LARGE Sweet & Sassy
Pepperoni- Pickled Peppers- Sliced Figs- Truffle Oil- Honey- Basil
LARGE Rollatini Pie
Crispy Eggplant- Ricotta- Garlic- Mozzarella
LARGE Green Machine
Pesto- Spinach- Broccoli- Mozzarella
LARGE Day Trippin
Mixed Mushrooms- Caramelized Shallots- Truffle Oil- Balsamic- Mozzarella
LARGE Stuffed Shrimp Pie
Shrimp- Basil- Mozzarella- Parmesan- Garlic Breadcrumbs
LARGE Burrata Pie
Tomato Jam- Basil- Pesto- Truffle Salt
LARGE BBQ Chicken
Crispy Chicken- Balsamic BBQ- Caramelized Onions- Mozzarella
LARGE Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Chicken- Buffalo- Gorgonzola- Mozzarella- Scallions
LARGE Cheeseburger Pie
Seasoned Hamburger- Onion- Chopped Tomato- Pickles- Cheddar- Shredded Lettuce- Special Sauce
LARGE C.B.P.
Roasted Chicken- Broccoli- Mushrooms- Pesto- Mozzarella
LARGE Philly Cheesesteak Pie
Shaved Ribeye- Peppers- Onions- Mushrooms- Cheddar- Mozzarella
LARGE Mashed Potato Pie
Mashed Potato- Bacon- Mozzarella Cheddar- Scallions
LARGE Bacon Chicken Ranch
Roasted Chicken- Bacon- Mozzarella- Ranch Drizzle
LARGE Shrimp Casino
Shrimp- Bacon- Hot Cheery Peppers- Onion- Spinach- Mozzarella
LARGE The General
Crispy General Tso's Chicken- Broccoli- Garlic- Mozzarella
LARGE Spring BBQ
Calzone
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan Entree
House-made Spaghetti | Crispy Chicken | Pomodoro Sauce | Mozzarella | Parmesan Reggiano
Steak and Truffle Fries
Grilled Sirloin | Marinated Tomato-Cucumber Salad
Roasted Salmon
Parmesan Risotto | Radicchio | Sun-dried Tomatoes | Heir Covert | Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Milanese
Crispy Chicken | Field greens| baby tomatoes |parm
Pan Roasted Chicken
Airline breast | Fingerling Potatoes | Heir Covert | Basil Au Jus
Add-on Side Salad
Add-on Caesar Salad
Pasta
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Sausage | Garlic | Ricotta | Parmesan Reggiano
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese
Roasted Pork | Ground Beef | Pomodoro | Ricotta | Parmesan Reggiano
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Old School Meatballs | Pomodoro | Parmesan Reggiano
Pesto Alfredo
Pine Nut Basil Pesto | Pickled Peppers | Parmesan Reggiano
Cacio E Pepe
Spaghetti | Garlic | Black Pepper | Parmesan Reggiano Poached Egg
Goat Cheese Carbonara
Spaghetti | Pancetta | Pickled Mushrooms | Figs Sun-dried Tomatoes Poached Egg | Parmesan Reggiano
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Garlic | Clam Broth | Fresh Herbs | Lemon | White Wine | Parmesan Reggiano
Mac & Cheese
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Summer Chicken Picatta
Add-on Side Salad
Add-on Caesar Salad
Risotto
Sandwiches & Burgers
Dessert
Grinders
Chicken Parm Grinder
Marinara Sauce- Chicken Cutlet- Mozzarella- Parmesan
Chicken Vodka Parm Grinder
Vodka Sauce- Chicken Cutlet- Mozzarella- Parmesan
Philly Steak & Cheese Grinder
Shaved Ribeye- Cheddar- Caramelized Onions-
Chicken Club Grinder
Grilled Chicken- Garlic Mayo- Bacon- Lettuce- Tomato
Shrimp Po Boy Grinder
Fried Shrimp- Cajun Mayo- Lettuce- Tomato
Rollatini Grinder
Fried Eggplant- Ricotta- Marinara- Mozzarella
Shrimp Vodka Parm Grinder
Fried Shrimp- Vodka Sauce- Mozzarella- Parmesan
Crispy Fried Steak Grinder
Crispy Fried Steak Cutlet- Marinara- Caramelized Onions- Mozzarella
Old School Meatball Grinder
Beef. Pork, Veal Meatballs- Marinara- Mozzarella
Pesto Chicken Grinder
Chicken Cutlet- Pesto Mayo- Fresh Mozzarella- Pickled Roasted Peppers
Olives' Italian Combo Grinder
Prosciutto- Bacon- Pepperoni-Lettuce- Tomato- Pickled Roasted Peppers- Oil & Vinegar
Shrimp Parmesan Grinder
Fried Shrimp- Marinara- Mozzarella- Parmesan
Comedy Show Drinks
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
318 Roosevelt Drive, Seymour, CT 06483