Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Olives and Oil - Seymour

156 Reviews

$

318 Roosevelt Drive

Seymour, CT 06483

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE Cheese Pie
SMALL Cheese Pie
Caesar Salad

Cicchetti / Small Plates

Calamari Fritti

$13.99

Crispy Calamari & Cherry Peppers | Served with Pomodoro Sauce

Arancini

$10.49

Parmesan Reggiano | Fontina | Mozzarella | Risotto | Vodka Sauce

Rollatini

$12.49

Crispy Eggplant | Ricotta | Mozzarella | Pomodoro Sauce

Truffle Fries

$7.99

Truffle Oil & Parmesan Reggiano tossed Hand-cut Fries

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.99

Mozzarella & Pomodoro Sauce

Eggplant Fries

$10.99+

Panko Breaded | Served with Pomodoro

Meatball Sliders

$14.99

3 Old School | Brioche | Pomodoro Sauce Parmesan Reggiano | Parmesan Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Side Of Meatballs

$6.00

2 old school meatballs (pork, veal, beef) Pomodoro sauce, Parmesan Reggiano

Truffle Parmesan Onion Rings

$8.99

Side Hand Cut Fries

$5.99

Hand Cut Fries - Add On Side

$1.99

Salad

Olive Salad

$8.99

Field Greens | Cherry Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Olives | Balsamic Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce | House Croutons | Parmesan Reggiano

Meatball Salad

$15.99

Grilled Romaine | Pickled Roasted Peppers | Tuscan Vinaigrette | Old School Meatballs | Parmesan

Caprese Salad

$13.49

Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil | Balsamic Reduction

Buratta

$12.99

Cherry Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Tomato Jam | Pesto

Steak Salad

$17.99

Grilled Steak | Romaine | Fried Onions | Balsamic Onion Jam | Tomatoes | Gorgonzola Dressing

Italian Orange Salad

$14.99

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Pizza & Calzones

SMALL Cheese Pie

$11.99

SMALL Margherita

$13.99

Hand Crushed Tomatoes - Fresh Mozzarella- Romano - Basil

SMALL When Pigs Fly

$14.99

Prosciutto- Bacon- Pineapple Jam- Roasted Pickled Peppers- Mozzarella- Parmesan

SMALL The Kitchen Sink

$15.99

Onions- Mushrooms- Meatballs- Pepperoni - Sausage- Bacon- Mozzarella- Parmesan- Garlic -

SMALL Meatball & Ricotta

$14.99

Meatballs- Pomodoro- Ricotta- Mozzarella- Basil

SMALL Meat Lovers

$15.99

Meatball- Sausage- Bacon- Pomodoro- Mozzarella

SMALL Sausage & Tomato

$14.99

Sweet Italian Sausage- Parmesan- Baby Tomatoes- Garlic- Mozzarella

SMALL Pretty in Pink

$14.99

Vodka Sauce- Roasted Chicken- Ricotta- Garlic- Mozzarella

SMALL Sweet & Sassy

$14.99

Pepperoni- Pickled Roasted Peppers- Sliced Figs- Truffle Oil- Honey- Basil

SMALL Rollatini Pie

$14.99

Crispy Eggplant- Ricotta- Garlic- Mozzarella

SMALL Green Machine

$13.99

Pesto- Spinach- Broccoli- Mozzarella

SMALL Day Trippin

$14.99

Mixed Mushrooms- Caramelized Shallots- Truffle Oil- Balsamic- Mozzarella

SMALL Stuffed Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp- Basil- Mozzarella- Parmesan- Garlic Breadcrumbs

SMALL Burrata Pie

$14.99

Tomato Jam- Basil- Pesto- Truffle Salt

SMALL BBQ Chicken Pie

$14.99

Crispy Chicken- Balsamic BBQ- Caramelized Onions- Mozzarella

SMALL Buffalo Chicken Pie

$14.99

Crispy Chicken- Buffalo Hot Sauce- Gorgonzola- Mozzarella- Scallions

SMALL Cheeseburger Pie

$14.99

Seasoned Hamburger- Onion- Chopped Tomato- Pickles- Cheddar- Shredded Lettuce- Special Sauce

SMALL C.B.P.

$14.99

Roasted Chicken- Broccoli- Mushrooms- Pesto- Mozzarella

SMALL Philly Cheesesteak Pie

$15.99

Shaved Steak- Peppers- Onions- Mushrooms- Cheddar- Mozzarella

SMALL Mashed Potato Pizza

$14.99

Mashed Potato- Bacon- Mozzarella- Cheddar- Scallions

SMALL Bacon Chicken Ranch

$14.99

Roasted Chicken- Bacon- Mozzarella- Ranch Drizzle

SMALL Shrimp Casino

$15.99

Shrimp- Bacon- Hot Cherry Peppers- Onion- Garlic- Spinach- Mozzarella

SMALL The General

$14.99

Crispy General Tso's Chicken- Broccoli- Garlic- Mozzarella

SMALL Spring BBQ

$13.99

SMALL Grilled Veggie

$13.99

LARGE Cheese Pie

$17.99

LARGE MARGHERITA

$20.99

Hand Crushed Tomatoes-Fresh Mozzarella- Romano- Basil

LARGE When Pigs Fly

$22.99

Prosciutto- Bacon- Pineapple Jam- Roasted Pickled Peppers- Mozzarella- Parmesan

LARGE The Kitchen Sink

$24.99

Onions- Mushrooms- Meatballs- Pepperoni- Sausage- Bacon- Mozzarella- Parmesan

LARGE Meatball & Ricotta

$22.99

Meatballs- Pomodoro- Ricotta- Mozzarella- Basil

LARGE Meat Lover's Pie

$24.99

Meatballs- Sausage- Bacon- Pomodoro- Mozzarella

LARGE Sausage & Tomato

$22.99

Sweet Italian Sausage- Baby Tomatoes- Mozzarella- Garlic

LARGE Pretty in Pink

$22.99

Vodka Sauce- Roasted Chicken- Ricotta- Mozzarella

LARGE Sweet & Sassy

$22.99

Pepperoni- Pickled Peppers- Sliced Figs- Truffle Oil- Honey- Basil

LARGE Rollatini Pie

$22.99

Crispy Eggplant- Ricotta- Garlic- Mozzarella

LARGE Green Machine

$20.99

Pesto- Spinach- Broccoli- Mozzarella

LARGE Day Trippin

$22.99

Mixed Mushrooms- Caramelized Shallots- Truffle Oil- Balsamic- Mozzarella

LARGE Stuffed Shrimp Pie

$24.99

Shrimp- Basil- Mozzarella- Parmesan- Garlic Breadcrumbs

LARGE Burrata Pie

$22.99

Tomato Jam- Basil- Pesto- Truffle Salt

LARGE BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Crispy Chicken- Balsamic BBQ- Caramelized Onions- Mozzarella

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Crispy Chicken- Buffalo- Gorgonzola- Mozzarella- Scallions

LARGE Cheeseburger Pie

$22.99

Seasoned Hamburger- Onion- Chopped Tomato- Pickles- Cheddar- Shredded Lettuce- Special Sauce

LARGE C.B.P.

$22.99

Roasted Chicken- Broccoli- Mushrooms- Pesto- Mozzarella

LARGE Philly Cheesesteak Pie

$24.99

Shaved Ribeye- Peppers- Onions- Mushrooms- Cheddar- Mozzarella

LARGE Mashed Potato Pie

$22.99

Mashed Potato- Bacon- Mozzarella Cheddar- Scallions

LARGE Bacon Chicken Ranch

$22.99

Roasted Chicken- Bacon- Mozzarella- Ranch Drizzle

LARGE Shrimp Casino

$24.99

Shrimp- Bacon- Hot Cheery Peppers- Onion- Spinach- Mozzarella

LARGE The General

$22.99

Crispy General Tso's Chicken- Broccoli- Garlic- Mozzarella

LARGE Spring BBQ

$20.99

Calzone

$11.99

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$19.99

House-made Spaghetti | Crispy Chicken | Pomodoro Sauce | Mozzarella | Parmesan Reggiano

Steak and Truffle Fries

$27.49

Grilled Sirloin | Marinated Tomato-Cucumber Salad 

Roasted Salmon

$25.99

Parmesan Risotto | Radicchio | Sun-dried Tomatoes | Heir Covert | Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Milanese

$19.99

Crispy Chicken | Field greens| baby tomatoes |parm

Pan Roasted Chicken

$20.99

Airline breast | Fingerling Potatoes | Heir Covert | Basil Au Jus

Add-on Side Salad

$1.99

Add-on Caesar Salad

$1.99

Pasta

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$19.99

Sausage | Garlic | Ricotta | Parmesan Reggiano

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

$20.99

Roasted Pork | Ground Beef | Pomodoro | Ricotta | Parmesan Reggiano

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.99

Old School Meatballs | Pomodoro | Parmesan Reggiano

Pesto Alfredo

$18.99

Pine Nut Basil Pesto | Pickled Peppers | Parmesan Reggiano

Cacio E Pepe

$17.99

Spaghetti | Garlic | Black Pepper | Parmesan Reggiano Poached Egg

Goat Cheese Carbonara

$20.99

Spaghetti | Pancetta | Pickled Mushrooms | Figs Sun-dried Tomatoes Poached Egg | Parmesan Reggiano

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Shrimp | Garlic | Clam Broth | Fresh Herbs  | Lemon | White Wine | Parmesan Reggiano

Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Summer Chicken Picatta

$19.99

Add-on Side Salad

$1.99

Add-on Caesar Salad

$1.99

Risotto

Sweet Sausage Risotto

$19.99

Pesto & Mushroom

$19.49

Cajun Shrimp Risotto

$25.99

Add-on Side Salad

$1.99

Add-on Caesar Salad

$1.99

Sandwiches & Burgers

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$14.99

Balsamic BBQ Burger

$15.99

Olives Burger

$14.99

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Crispy Chicken- Pickled Peppers- Pesto Aioli- Focaccia

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Chicken- BBQ Sauce- Lettuce- Tomato- Cheddar- Brioche roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Classic Burger

$12.49

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

Coffee liqueur soaked lady fingers | mascarpone | espresso | confection sugar

Cannoli

$9.00

2 fresh made cannoli's | chef's daily filling | confection sugar

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Typically contains nuts, dairy and gluten

Grinders

Chicken Parm Grinder

$14.49

Marinara Sauce- Chicken Cutlet- Mozzarella- Parmesan

Chicken Vodka Parm Grinder

$14.99

Vodka Sauce- Chicken Cutlet- Mozzarella- Parmesan

Philly Steak & Cheese Grinder

$15.99

Shaved Ribeye- Cheddar- Caramelized Onions-

Chicken Club Grinder

$14.49

Grilled Chicken- Garlic Mayo- Bacon- Lettuce- Tomato

Shrimp Po Boy Grinder

$14.99

Fried Shrimp- Cajun Mayo- Lettuce- Tomato

Rollatini Grinder

$14.49

Fried Eggplant- Ricotta- Marinara- Mozzarella

Shrimp Vodka Parm Grinder

$16.49

Fried Shrimp- Vodka Sauce- Mozzarella- Parmesan

Crispy Fried Steak Grinder

$16.99

Crispy Fried Steak Cutlet- Marinara- Caramelized Onions- Mozzarella

Old School Meatball Grinder

$13.99

Beef. Pork, Veal Meatballs- Marinara- Mozzarella

Pesto Chicken Grinder

$14.49

Chicken Cutlet- Pesto Mayo- Fresh Mozzarella- Pickled Roasted Peppers

Olives' Italian Combo Grinder

$14.99

Prosciutto- Bacon- Pepperoni-Lettuce- Tomato- Pickled Roasted Peppers- Oil & Vinegar

Shrimp Parmesan Grinder

$15.99

Fried Shrimp- Marinara- Mozzarella- Parmesan

Kids Food

Kids Chicken Bites

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Large Cheese Pizza Slice

$6.00

Kids Salmon

$14.00

Comedy Show Food

Calamari Fritti

$13.99

Arancini

$10.49

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.99

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

Classic Burger

Balsamic BBQ Burger

$35.99

Olives Burger

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$10.00

Bolognese

$10.00

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Shrimp Scampi

$10.00

SMALL Margherita

$5.00

SMALL When Pigs Fly

$5.00

SMALL Kitchen Sink

$5.00

SMALL Meatball Ricotta

$5.00

SMALL Meatlovers

$5.00

SMALL Prettier In Pink

$5.00

SMALL Day Trippin

$5.00

SMALL Burrata Pie

$5.00

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

$5.00

SMALL Mashed Potato

$5.00

SMALL Bacon Chicken Ranch

$5.00

Comedy Show Drinks

Wine

$7.00

Beer

$7.00

Cocktail

$10.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

318 Roosevelt Drive, Seymour, CT 06483

