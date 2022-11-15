Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

516 Greene Ave

Green Bay, WI 54301

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Build Your Own Sub

Appetizers

Beer Battered Cheese Cubes

$9.00

Breadsticks (6)

$6.25

Six traditional sticks with real butter and garlic. Served with marinara.

Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.25

Our traditional stick with cheese. Served with marinara.

Chicken Tortilla Bites

$7.00

Chips

$1.50

Curly Fries

$4.00

Fried Jalapeño Ravioli

$9.00

Served with marinara.

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.00

Bread topped with real butter and garlic, piled with cheese. Served with marinara.

Mac & Cheese Bacon Jalapeño Bites

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with marinara.

Olive's Garlic Bread

$6.50

Our cheesy bread with garlic parmesan sauce, spinach and tomato added.

Onion Rings

$4.50

Soup

$5.50

Our soup changes frequently. Call to find out today's flavor. Served with a breadstick.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Served with tortilla chips.

14" Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.75

Start with your choice of crust and sauce and mozzarella cheese blend. Add as many toppings as you'd like to make it your own.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Traditional red and creamy white sauce, Frank's hot sauce, chicken, blue cheese, onion and mozzarella cheese blend. Finished with a swirl of ranch.

Cheesesteak Pizza

$23.00

Creamy white sauce with either steak or chicken, sauteed mushroom, onions and green peppers, topped with our mozzarella cheese blend.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.00

Creamy white sauce, chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese blend.

Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Traditional red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and mozzarella cheese blend.

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Pineapple does belong on pizza when it tastes this good! Traditional red sauce, pineapple, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese blend.

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Mega Meat Pizza

$23.00

Traditional red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, smoked sausage and mozzarella cheese blend.

Olivia's Pizza

$22.00

Pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, black olives, fresh tomatoes, feta and mozzarella. Try adding chicken!

Peaches' Pizza

$19.00

Traditional red sauce with a drizzle of garlic parm. sauce, mozzarella cheese blend, and smoked cheddar. Try adding adding any of our meat options.

Pesto Bacon (or Chicken) Pizza

$22.00

Pesto, chicken or bacon, onion and mozzarella cheese blend.

Piper's Pizza

$19.00

Choose either white (garlic parm) or traditional red sauce, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive and mozzarella cheese blend. Try adding artichoke heart.

PPP Pizza

$19.00

Traditional red sauce, pepperoni, pineapple, pickled jalapenos and mozzarella cheese blend. The perfect sweet and spicy combo.

Thai Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Thai peanut sauce, chicken, onion, and mozzarella cheese blend. Finished with carrot, cilantro and green onion.

The Olive Pizza

$22.00

Olive tapenade, caramelized onion, sprinkled with blue cheese. Try adding prosciutto.

The Wisconsin Pizza

$22.00

All things WI! Our traditional red sauce, smoked sausage, caramelized onion and cheese curds.

Half and Half 14" Pizza

Left Half Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00

Left Half Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Left Half Cheesesteak Pizza

$12.50

Left Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00

Left Half Deluxe Pizza

$11.50

Left Half Hawaiian Pizza

$10.50

Left Half Margherita Pizza

$11.50

Left Half Mega Meat Pizza

$12.50

Left Half Olivia's Pizza

$12.00

Left Half Peaches' Pizza

$10.50

Left Half Pesto Bacon or Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Left Half Piper's Pizza

$10.50

Left Half PPP

$10.50

Left Half Thai Chicken Pizza

$11.50

Left Half The Olive Pizza

$12.00

Left Half The Wisconsin Pizza

$12.00

Right Half Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00

Right Half Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Right Half Cheesesteak Pizza

$12.50

Right Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00

Right Half Deluxe Pizza

$11.50

Right Half Hawaiian Pizza

$10.50

Right Half Margherita Pizza

$11.50

Right Half Mega Meat Pizza

$12.50

Right Half Olivia's Pizza

$12.00

Right Half Peaches' Pizza

$10.50

Right Half Pesto Bacon or Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Right Half Piper's Pizza

$10.50

Right Half PPP

$10.50

Right Half Thai Chicken Pizza

$11.50

Right Half The Olive Pizza

$12.00

Right Half The Wisconsin Pizza

$12.00

Flatbread Pizzas

Build Your Own Flatbread

$9.50

Start with our flatbread crust, perfectly seasoned red sauce, and mozzarella cheese blend. Add as many toppings as you'd like to make it your own.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Traditional red and creamy white sauce, Frank's hot sauce, chicken, blue cheese, onion and mozzarella cheese blend. Finished with a swirl of ranch.

Cheesesteak Flatbread

$12.00

Creamy white sauce with either steak or chicken, sauteed mushroom, onions and green peppers, topped with our mozzarella cheese blend.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.00

Creamy white sauce, chicken, onion, bacon, and mozzarella cheese blend.

Deluxe Flatbread

$12.00

Traditional red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and mozzarella cheese blend.

Hawaiian Flatbread

$12.00

Pineapple does belong on pizza when it tastes this good! Traditional red sauce, pineapple, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese blend.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Mega Meat Flatbread

$12.00

Traditional red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, smoked sausage and mozzarella cheese blend.

Olivia's Flatbread

$12.00

Pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, black olives, fresh tomatoes, feta and mozzarella. Try adding chicken!

Peaches' Flatbread

$12.00

Traditional sauce with a drizzle of garlic parm. sauce, mozzarella cheese blend, and smoked cheddar. Try adding adding any of our meat options.

Pesto Chicken or Bacon Flatbread

$12.00

Pesto, chicken or bacon, onion, and mozzarella cheese blend.

Piper's Flatbread

$12.00

Choose either white or traditional red sauce, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive and mozzarella cheese blend. Try adding artichoke heart.

PPP Flatbread

$12.00

Traditional red sauce, pepperoni, pineapple, pickled jalapenos and mozzarella cheese blend. The perfect sweet and spicy combo.

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Thai PEANUT sauce, chicken, onion, and mozzarella cheese blend. Finished with carrot, cilantro and green onion.

The Olive Flatbread

$12.00

Olive tapenade, caramelized onion, sprinkled with blue cheese. Try adding prosciutto.

The Wisconsin Flatbread

$12.00

All things WI! Our traditional red sauce, smoked sausage, caramelized onion and cheese curds.

Tomato Pesto Flatbread

$12.00

Pesto, fresh tomato slices and mozzarella cheese.

Sandwiches

Build Your Own Sub

$6.50

Start with fresh baked bread and create your own. Cold or toasted.

BLTA Sandwich

$8.00

Wheat sandwich bread, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado. A toasted sandwich.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.00

Fresh baked bread, garlic parm sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato. This is a toasted sub.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

Fresh baked bread, traditional red sauce, chicken, red onion and mozzarella cheese blend. This is a toasted sub.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Wheat sandwich bread, house made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato.

Chicky's Sandwich

$8.00

Wheat sandwich bread, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, spinach, and sub oil dressing.

Classic Italian Sub

$8.00

Fresh baked bread, Genoa salami, capicola, ham and provolone. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing.

Club Sub

$9.00

Fresh baked bread, ham, turkey, bacon and provolone. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing.

Fancy Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh baked bread, pesto or olive tapenade, cheese and tomato. Try adding bacon.

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Deep fried Alaskan cod atop a kaiser roll with lettuce, onion, tartar and cheddar cheese.

Frank's Sub

$8.00

Fresh baked bread, capicola, Genoa salami, provolone and giardiniera. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing.

Ham and Cheese Sub

$7.50

Fresh baked bread, ham and provolone or cheddar. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing.

Pizza Sub

$8.00

Fresh baked bread, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, sauteed onion, green pepper and mushroom, mozzarella cheese blend. A toasted sub.

Spinach and Artichoke Sandwich

$8.00

Your favorite dip but on a melty sandwich with provolone. On wheat sandwich bread. Try adding bacon.

The Cal Sub

$8.75

Fresh baked bread, turkey, avocado spread and provolone. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing. Try adding bacon.

The Tilly Sub

$10.00

Fresh baked bread, steak, Genoa salami, cheddar cheese, mayo, sautéed onion, mushroom and green pepper. A toasted sub.

Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Wheat sandwich bread, tuna salad, choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Tuna MELT

$8.00

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$8.00

Fresh baked bread, turkey and choice of cheese. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing.

Dessert

Churros (2)

$4.00

Mini Cinnamon and Sugar Doughnuts (5)

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2 per order)

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (2 per order)

$2.50

Take Out - Pizza and Beer Special

Craft Beer 4 pack and One Topping Pizza

$27.75

Domestic Beer 4 pack and One Topping Pizza

$23.75

Take Out - Pizza and Breadstick Special

Breadsticks (6) and One Topping Pizza

$21.00

Take Out - Pizza and Wine Special

Bottle of Wine and a One Topping Pizza Special

$30.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you’d prefer to keep it simple with a traditional pepperoni or be adventurous and try our Thai Chicken, everyone will find something they love. Our pizzas are cooked in a stone deck oven making them perfectly crispy on the bottom yet still soft and chewy. What pairs better with pizzas than subs and sandwiches? We start with freshly baked bread and pile on meat, cheese, and veggies. Plenty of variety to keep the whole family happy! Ordering options: Call ahead (920-492-0732), order online via our website (insert link), use the Toast Take Out app and search for Olive’s Pizza and Sandwiches, or order in the restaurant. We are currently not offering delivery, but will once we get our feet under us! We’re excited to serve the Green Bay and Allouez community and can’t wait for you to stop in!

Location

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301

Directions

Map
