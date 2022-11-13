Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar-Excelsior
No reviews yet
287 Water Street #100
Excelsior, MN 55331
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Regular 15" Square
Southern Comfort
Sausage Gravy, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Style Biscuit, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.
The Octoberfest
Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.
That Pesto Pizza
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.
Olive's House
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
Alaskan
Lemon Cream Cheese, Smoked Wild Caught Salmon, Sweet Onion, Caper, Garnished with Fresh Dill, Shaved Parmesan, and Sliced Lemon.
Fongo
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Portabella, Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Fontina Cheese, Sweet Onion, Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, Vinaigrette Truffle Oil, and Shaved Parmesan.
Margherita
Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.
Fresno
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Fig, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, Prosciutto, Garnished with Gourmet Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Sliced Pear, and Shaved Parmesan.
Caprese
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic Glaze, and Shaved Parmesan.
Cecilia
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, and Fennel Seed.
The Italian Farmer
(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.
Thai Chicken Crunch
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime.
Hawaiian
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Onion, Banana Pepper, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Garnished with Baby Arugula, Crushed Macadamia Nut, Shaved Parmesan, and Aged Balsamic Glaze.
The Olympian
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Gyro Lamb, Artichoke, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Finished with Cucumber, and Tzatziki Sauce.
The Todd Hurst
Olive’s Yum Yum Sauce Base (Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce blended with our Margherita Sauce), Fontina Cheese, Sausage. Garnished with Arugula and Trufle Oil.
Chevrenth Heaven
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Sweet Onion, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Basil.
Buffalo Chicken
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion. Garnished with Celery, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce.
Custom
On the selection screen select 1 Base (or select No Base) and 1 Cheese (or select No Cheese). You must make 2 selections, 1 from the base list and 1 from the cheese list. Create away!
Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
Sausage Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage.
Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.
Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.
Veggie Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke.
Personal 10" Square
PERSONAL Southern Comfort
Sausage Gravy, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Style Biscuit, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.
PERSONAL The Octoberfest
Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.
PERSONAL The Octoberfest
Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.
PERSONAL That Pesto Pizza
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.
PERSONAL Olive's House
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
PERSONAL Alaskan
Lemon Cream Cheese, Smoked Wild Caught Salmon, Sweet Onion, Caper, Garnished with Fresh Dill, Shaved Parmesan, and Sliced Lemon.
PERSONAL Fongo
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Portabella, Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Fontina Cheese, Sweet Onion, Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, Vinaigrette Truffle Oil, and Shaved Parmesan.
PERSONAL Margherita
Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.
PERSONAL Fresno
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Fig, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, Prosciutto, Garnished with Gourmet Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Sliced Pear, and Shaved Parmesan.
PERSONAL Caprese
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic Glaze, and Shaved Parmesan.
PERSONAL Cecilia
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, and Fennel Seed.
PERSONAL The Italian Farmer
(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.
PERSONAL Thai Chicken Crunch
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime.
PERSONAL Hawaiian
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Onion, Banana Pepper, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Garnished with Baby Arugula, Crushed Macadamia Nut, Shaved Parmesan, and Aged Balsamic Glaze.
PERSONAL The Olympian
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Gyro Lamb, Artichoke, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Finished with Cucumber, and Tzatziki Sauce.
PERSONAL The Todd Hurst
Olive’s Yum Yum Sauce Base (Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce blended with our Margherita Sauce), Fontina Cheese, Sausage. Garnished with Arugula and Trufle Oil.
PERSONAL Chevrenth Heaven
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Sweet Onion, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Basil.
PERSONAL Buffalo Chicken
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion. Garnished with Celery, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce.
PERSONAL Custom
On the selection screen select 1 Base (or select No Base) and 1 Cheese (or select No Cheese). You must make 2 selections, 1 from the base list and 1 from the cheese list. Create away!
PERSONAL Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
PERSONAL Sausage Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage.
PERSONAL Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.
PERSONAL Sausage and Pepperoni
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.
PERSONAL Meat Lovers Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.
PERSONAL Veggie Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke.
CAULIFLOWER Crust 10" Round
CAULIFLOWER Southern Comfort
Sausage Gravy, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Style Biscuit, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.
CAULIFLOWER The Octoberfest
Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.
CAULIFLOWER That Pesto Pizza
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.
CAULIFLOWER Olive's House
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
CAULIFLOWER Alaskan
Lemon Cream Cheese, Smoked Wild Caught Salmon, Sweet Onion, Caper, Garnished with Fresh Dill, Shaved Parmesan, and Sliced Lemon.
CAULIFLOWER Fongo
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Portabella, Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Fontina Cheese, Sweet Onion, Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, Vinaigrette Truffle Oil, and Shaved Parmesan.
CAULIFLOWER Margherita
Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.
CAULIFLOWER Fresno
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Fig, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, Prosciutto, Garnished with Gourmet Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Sliced Pear, and Shaved Parmesan.
CAULIFLOWER Caprese
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic Glaze, and Shaved Parmesan.
CAULIFLOWER Cecilia
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, and Fennel Seed.
CAULIFLOWER The Italian Farmer
(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.
CAULIFLOWER Thai Chicken Crunch
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime. ***Wonton Chips and Peanut Sauce Contain Gluten)***
CAULIFLOWER Hawaiian
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Onion, Banana Pepper, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Garnished with Baby Arugula, Crushed Macadamia Nut, Shaved Parmesan, and Aged Balsamic Glaze.
CAULIFLOWER The Olympian
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Gyro Lamb, Artichoke, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Finished with Cucumber, and Tzatziki Sauce.
CAULIFLOWER The Todd Hurst
Olive’s Yum Yum Sauce Base (Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce blended with our Margherita Sauce), Fontina Cheese, Sausage. Garnished with Arugula and Trufle Oil.
CAULIFLOWER Chevrenth Heaven
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Sweet Onion, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Basil.
CAULIFLOWER Buffalo Chicken
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion. Garnished with Celery, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce.
CAULIFLOWER Custom
On the selection screen select 1 Base (or select No Base) and 1 Cheese (or select No Cheese). You must make 2 selections, 1 from the base list and 1 from the cheese list. Create away!
CAULIFLOWER Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
CAULIFLOWER Sausage Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage.
CAULIFLOWER Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.
CAULIFLOWER Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.
CAULIFLOWER Meat Lovers Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.
CAULIFLOWER Veggie Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke.
GLUTEN FREE Crust 10" Round
GLUTEN FREE Southern Comfort
Sausage Gravy, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Style Biscuit, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.
GLUTEN FREE The Octoberfest
Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.
GLUTEN FREE That Pesto Pizza
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.
GLUTEN FREE Olive's House
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
GLUTEN FREE Alaskan
Lemon Cream Cheese, Smoked Wild Caught Salmon, Sweet Onion, Caper, Garnished with Fresh Dill, Shaved Parmesan, and Sliced Lemon.
GLUTEN FREE Fongo
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Portabella, Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Fontina Cheese, Sweet Onion, Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, Vinaigrette Truffle Oil, and Shaved Parmesan.
GLUTEN FREE Margherita
Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.
GLUTEN FREE Fresno
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Fig, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, Prosciutto, Garnished with Gourmet Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Sliced Pear, and Shaved Parmesan.
GLUTEN FREE Caprese
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic Glaze, and Shaved Parmesan.
GLUTEN FREE Cecilia
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, and Fennel Seed.
GLUTEN FREE The Italian Farmer
(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.
GLUTEN FREE Thai Chicken Crunch
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime. ***(Wonton Chips and Peanut Sauce Contain Gluten)***
GLUTEN FREE Hawaiian
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Onion, Banana Pepper, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Garnished with Baby Arugula, Crushed Macadamia Nut, Shaved Parmesan, and Aged Balsamic Glaze.
GLUTEN FREE The Olympian
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Gyro Lamb, Artichoke, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Finished with Cucumber, and Tzatziki Sauce.
GLUTEN FREE The Todd Hurst
Olive’s Yum Yum Sauce Base (Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce blended with our Margherita Sauce), Fontina Cheese, Sausage. Garnished with Arugula and Trufle Oil.
GLUTEN FREE Chevrenth Heaven
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Sweet Onion, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Basil.
GLUTEN FREE Buffalo Chicken
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion. Garnished with Celery, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce.
GLUTEN FREE Custom
On the selection screen select 1 Base (or select No Base) and 1 Cheese (or select No Cheese). You must make 2 selections, 1 from the base list and 1 from the cheese list. Create away!
GLUTEN FREE Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
GLUTEN FREE Sausage Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage.
GLUTEN FREE Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.
GLUTEN FREE Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.
GLUTEN FREE Meat Lovers Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.
GLUTEN FREE Veggie Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke.
15" Half & Half Pizza **Must Order 2 Halves**
HALF Southern Comfort
Sausage Gravy, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Style Biscuit, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.
HALF Octoberfest
Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.
HALF That Pesto Pizza
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.
HALF Olive's House
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
HALF Alaskan
Lemon Cream Cheese, Smoked Wild Caught Salmon, Sweet Onion, Caper, Garnished with Fresh Dill, Shaved Parmesan, and Sliced Lemon.
HALF Fongo
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Portabella, Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Fontina Cheese, Sweet Onion, Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, Vinaigrette Truffle Oil, and Shaved Parmesan.
HALF Margherita
Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.
HALF Fresno
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Fig, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, Prosciutto, Garnished with Gourmet Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Sliced Pear, and Shaved Parmesan.
HALF Caprese
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic Glaze, and Shaved Parmesan.
HALF Cecilia
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, and Fennel Seed.
HALF The Italian Farmer
(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.
HALF Thai Chicken Crunch
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime.
HALF Hawaiian
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Onion, Banana Pepper, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Garnished with Baby Arugula, Crushed Macadamia Nut, Shaved Parmesan, and Aged Balsamic Glaze.
HALF The Olympian
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Gyro Lamb, Artichoke, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Finished with Cucumber, and Tzatziki Sauce.
HALF The Todd Hurst
Olive’s Yum Yum Sauce Base (Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce blended with our Margherita Sauce), Fontina Cheese, Sausage. Garnished with Arugula and Trufle Oil.
HALF Buffalo Chicken
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion. Garnished with Celery, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce.
HALF Chevrenth Heaven
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Sweet Onion, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Basil.
HALF Custom Pizza
On the selection screen select 1 Base (or select No Base) and 1 Cheese (or select No Cheese). You must make 2 selections, 1 from the base list and 1 from the cheese list. Create away!
HALF Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
HALF Sausage Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage.
HALF Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.
HALF Sausage and Pepperoni
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.
HALF Meat Lovers Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.
HALF Veggie Pizza
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke.
Appetizers
Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeños Filled with Cream Cheese, Wrapped in Prosciutto and Tossed in Vinaigrette’s Jalapeño-Lime White Balsamic
Prosciutto Rollups
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto Stuffed with Fontina Cheese, Rolled, Melted and served with Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze and Parsley
Bruschetta
4 Slices of Red Bench Baguette, Toasted and Layered with Vinaigrette Honey Fig Balsamic and Goat Cheese Spread. Topped with Diced Tomato and Basil
10" Square Italian Fries
Olive’s Signature Crust, Italian Spices, Farmer’s Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Marinara Sauce for dipping
Gluten Free Italian Fries
Olive’s Gluten Free Crust, Italian Spices, Farmer’s Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Marinara Sauce for dipping
Cauliflower Crust Italian Fries
Olive’s Cauliflower Crust, Italian Spices, Farmer’s Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Marinara Sauce for dipping
15" Square Italian Fries
15" Version. Olive’s Signature Crust, Italian Spices, Farmer’s Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Marinara Sauce for dipping
Side Bread
Bread/Sides/Extras
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wood-Fired Pizza, Beer and Wine. In the heart of Excelsior!
287 Water Street #100, Excelsior, MN 55331