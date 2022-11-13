Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar-Excelsior

No reviews yet

287 Water Street #100

Excelsior, MN 55331

House Salad
Olive's House
Margherita

Regular 15" Square

Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort

$26.00

Sausage Gravy, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Style Biscuit, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.

The Octoberfest

The Octoberfest

$26.00Out of stock

Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.

That Pesto Pizza

That Pesto Pizza

$26.00

Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.

Olive's House

Olive's House

$26.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.

Alaskan

Alaskan

$28.00

Lemon Cream Cheese, Smoked Wild Caught Salmon, Sweet Onion, Caper, Garnished with Fresh Dill, Shaved Parmesan, and Sliced Lemon.

Fongo

Fongo

$26.00

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Portabella, Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Fontina Cheese, Sweet Onion, Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, Vinaigrette Truffle Oil, and Shaved Parmesan.

Margherita

Margherita

$23.00

Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.

Fresno

Fresno

$26.00

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Fig, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, Prosciutto, Garnished with Gourmet Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Sliced Pear, and Shaved Parmesan.

Caprese

Caprese

$26.00

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic Glaze, and Shaved Parmesan.

Cecilia

Cecilia

$26.00

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, and Fennel Seed.

The Italian Farmer

The Italian Farmer

$26.00

(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.

Thai Chicken Crunch

Thai Chicken Crunch

$26.00

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$26.00

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Onion, Banana Pepper, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Garnished with Baby Arugula, Crushed Macadamia Nut, Shaved Parmesan, and Aged Balsamic Glaze.

The Olympian

The Olympian

$26.00

Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Gyro Lamb, Artichoke, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Finished with Cucumber, and Tzatziki Sauce.

The Todd Hurst

The Todd Hurst

$26.00

Olive’s Yum Yum Sauce Base (Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce blended with our Margherita Sauce), Fontina Cheese, Sausage. Garnished with Arugula and Trufle Oil.

Chevrenth Heaven

Chevrenth Heaven

$26.00

Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Sweet Onion, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Basil.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion. Garnished with Celery, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce.

Custom

Custom

$21.00

On the selection screen select 1 Base (or select No Base) and 1 Cheese (or select No Cheese). You must make 2 selections, 1 from the base list and 1 from the cheese list. Create away!

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$23.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.

Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$23.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke.

Personal 10" Square

PERSONAL Southern Comfort

PERSONAL Southern Comfort

$13.50

Sausage Gravy, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Style Biscuit, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.

PERSONAL The Octoberfest

PERSONAL The Octoberfest

$13.50Out of stock

Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.

PERSONAL That Pesto Pizza

PERSONAL That Pesto Pizza

$13.50

Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.

PERSONAL Olive's House

PERSONAL Olive's House

$13.50

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.

PERSONAL Alaskan

PERSONAL Alaskan

$15.00

Lemon Cream Cheese, Smoked Wild Caught Salmon, Sweet Onion, Caper, Garnished with Fresh Dill, Shaved Parmesan, and Sliced Lemon.

PERSONAL Fongo

PERSONAL Fongo

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Portabella, Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Fontina Cheese, Sweet Onion, Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, Vinaigrette Truffle Oil, and Shaved Parmesan.

PERSONAL Margherita

PERSONAL Margherita

$12.00

Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.

PERSONAL Fresno

PERSONAL Fresno

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Fig, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, Prosciutto, Garnished with Gourmet Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Sliced Pear, and Shaved Parmesan.

PERSONAL Caprese

PERSONAL Caprese

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic Glaze, and Shaved Parmesan.

PERSONAL Cecilia

PERSONAL Cecilia

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, and Fennel Seed.

PERSONAL The Italian Farmer

PERSONAL The Italian Farmer

$13.50

(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.

PERSONAL Thai Chicken Crunch

PERSONAL Thai Chicken Crunch

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime.

PERSONAL Hawaiian

PERSONAL Hawaiian

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Onion, Banana Pepper, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Garnished with Baby Arugula, Crushed Macadamia Nut, Shaved Parmesan, and Aged Balsamic Glaze.

PERSONAL The Olympian

PERSONAL The Olympian

$13.50

Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Gyro Lamb, Artichoke, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Finished with Cucumber, and Tzatziki Sauce.

PERSONAL The Todd Hurst

PERSONAL The Todd Hurst

$13.50

Olive’s Yum Yum Sauce Base (Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce blended with our Margherita Sauce), Fontina Cheese, Sausage. Garnished with Arugula and Trufle Oil.

PERSONAL Chevrenth Heaven

PERSONAL Chevrenth Heaven

$13.50

Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Sweet Onion, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Basil.

PERSONAL Buffalo Chicken

PERSONAL Buffalo Chicken

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion. Garnished with Celery, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce.

PERSONAL Custom

PERSONAL Custom

$11.00

On the selection screen select 1 Base (or select No Base) and 1 Cheese (or select No Cheese). You must make 2 selections, 1 from the base list and 1 from the cheese list. Create away!

PERSONAL Cheese Pizza

PERSONAL Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.

PERSONAL Sausage Pizza

PERSONAL Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage.

PERSONAL Pepperoni Pizza

PERSONAL Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.

PERSONAL Sausage and Pepperoni

PERSONAL Sausage and Pepperoni

$12.50

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.

PERSONAL Meat Lovers Pizza

PERSONAL Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.

PERSONAL Veggie Pizza

PERSONAL Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke.

CAULIFLOWER Crust 10" Round

CAULIFLOWER Southern Comfort

CAULIFLOWER Southern Comfort

$17.50

Sausage Gravy, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Style Biscuit, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.

CAULIFLOWER The Octoberfest

CAULIFLOWER The Octoberfest

$17.50Out of stock

Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.

CAULIFLOWER That Pesto Pizza

CAULIFLOWER That Pesto Pizza

$17.50

Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.

CAULIFLOWER Olive's House

CAULIFLOWER Olive's House

$17.50

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.

CAULIFLOWER Alaskan

CAULIFLOWER Alaskan

$17.50

Lemon Cream Cheese, Smoked Wild Caught Salmon, Sweet Onion, Caper, Garnished with Fresh Dill, Shaved Parmesan, and Sliced Lemon.

CAULIFLOWER Fongo

CAULIFLOWER Fongo

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Portabella, Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Fontina Cheese, Sweet Onion, Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, Vinaigrette Truffle Oil, and Shaved Parmesan.

CAULIFLOWER Margherita

CAULIFLOWER Margherita

$16.00

Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.

CAULIFLOWER Fresno

CAULIFLOWER Fresno

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Fig, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, Prosciutto, Garnished with Gourmet Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Sliced Pear, and Shaved Parmesan.

CAULIFLOWER Caprese

CAULIFLOWER Caprese

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic Glaze, and Shaved Parmesan.

CAULIFLOWER Cecilia

CAULIFLOWER Cecilia

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, and Fennel Seed.

CAULIFLOWER The Italian Farmer

CAULIFLOWER The Italian Farmer

$17.50

(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.

CAULIFLOWER Thai Chicken Crunch

CAULIFLOWER Thai Chicken Crunch

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime. ***Wonton Chips and Peanut Sauce Contain Gluten)***

CAULIFLOWER Hawaiian

CAULIFLOWER Hawaiian

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Onion, Banana Pepper, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Garnished with Baby Arugula, Crushed Macadamia Nut, Shaved Parmesan, and Aged Balsamic Glaze.

CAULIFLOWER The Olympian

CAULIFLOWER The Olympian

$17.50

Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Gyro Lamb, Artichoke, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Finished with Cucumber, and Tzatziki Sauce.

CAULIFLOWER The Todd Hurst

CAULIFLOWER The Todd Hurst

$17.50

Olive’s Yum Yum Sauce Base (Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce blended with our Margherita Sauce), Fontina Cheese, Sausage. Garnished with Arugula and Trufle Oil.

CAULIFLOWER Chevrenth Heaven

CAULIFLOWER Chevrenth Heaven

$17.50

Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Sweet Onion, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Basil.

CAULIFLOWER Buffalo Chicken

CAULIFLOWER Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion. Garnished with Celery, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce.

CAULIFLOWER Custom

CAULIFLOWER Custom

$15.00

On the selection screen select 1 Base (or select No Base) and 1 Cheese (or select No Cheese). You must make 2 selections, 1 from the base list and 1 from the cheese list. Create away!

CAULIFLOWER Cheese Pizza

CAULIFLOWER Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.

CAULIFLOWER Sausage Pizza

CAULIFLOWER Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage.

CAULIFLOWER Pepperoni Pizza

CAULIFLOWER Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.

CAULIFLOWER Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

CAULIFLOWER Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.

CAULIFLOWER Meat Lovers Pizza

CAULIFLOWER Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.

CAULIFLOWER Veggie Pizza

CAULIFLOWER Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke.

GLUTEN FREE Crust 10" Round

GLUTEN FREE Southern Comfort

GLUTEN FREE Southern Comfort

$17.50

Sausage Gravy, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Style Biscuit, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.

GLUTEN FREE The Octoberfest

GLUTEN FREE The Octoberfest

$17.50Out of stock

Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.

GLUTEN FREE That Pesto Pizza

GLUTEN FREE That Pesto Pizza

$17.50

Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.

GLUTEN FREE Olive's House

GLUTEN FREE Olive's House

$17.50

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.

GLUTEN FREE Alaskan

GLUTEN FREE Alaskan

$18.50

Lemon Cream Cheese, Smoked Wild Caught Salmon, Sweet Onion, Caper, Garnished with Fresh Dill, Shaved Parmesan, and Sliced Lemon.

GLUTEN FREE Fongo

GLUTEN FREE Fongo

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Portabella, Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Fontina Cheese, Sweet Onion, Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, Vinaigrette Truffle Oil, and Shaved Parmesan.

GLUTEN FREE Margherita

GLUTEN FREE Margherita

$16.00

Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.

GLUTEN FREE Fresno

GLUTEN FREE Fresno

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Fig, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, Prosciutto, Garnished with Gourmet Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Sliced Pear, and Shaved Parmesan.

GLUTEN FREE Caprese

GLUTEN FREE Caprese

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic Glaze, and Shaved Parmesan.

GLUTEN FREE Cecilia

GLUTEN FREE Cecilia

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, and Fennel Seed.

GLUTEN FREE The Italian Farmer

GLUTEN FREE The Italian Farmer

$17.50

(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.

GLUTEN FREE Thai Chicken Crunch

GLUTEN FREE Thai Chicken Crunch

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime. ***(Wonton Chips and Peanut Sauce Contain Gluten)***

GLUTEN FREE Hawaiian

GLUTEN FREE Hawaiian

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Onion, Banana Pepper, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Garnished with Baby Arugula, Crushed Macadamia Nut, Shaved Parmesan, and Aged Balsamic Glaze.

GLUTEN FREE The Olympian

GLUTEN FREE The Olympian

$17.50

Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Gyro Lamb, Artichoke, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Finished with Cucumber, and Tzatziki Sauce.

GLUTEN FREE The Todd Hurst

GLUTEN FREE The Todd Hurst

$17.50

Olive’s Yum Yum Sauce Base (Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce blended with our Margherita Sauce), Fontina Cheese, Sausage. Garnished with Arugula and Trufle Oil.

GLUTEN FREE Chevrenth Heaven

GLUTEN FREE Chevrenth Heaven

$17.50

Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Sweet Onion, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Basil.

GLUTEN FREE Buffalo Chicken

GLUTEN FREE Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion. Garnished with Celery, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce.

GLUTEN FREE Custom

GLUTEN FREE Custom

$15.00

On the selection screen select 1 Base (or select No Base) and 1 Cheese (or select No Cheese). You must make 2 selections, 1 from the base list and 1 from the cheese list. Create away!

GLUTEN FREE Cheese Pizza

GLUTEN FREE Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.

GLUTEN FREE Sausage Pizza

GLUTEN FREE Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage.

GLUTEN FREE Pepperoni Pizza

GLUTEN FREE Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.

GLUTEN FREE Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

GLUTEN FREE Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.

GLUTEN FREE Meat Lovers Pizza

GLUTEN FREE Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.

GLUTEN FREE Veggie Pizza

GLUTEN FREE Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke.

15" Half & Half Pizza **Must Order 2 Halves**

HALF Southern Comfort

HALF Southern Comfort

$13.50

Sausage Gravy, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Style Biscuit, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.

HALF Octoberfest

HALF Octoberfest

$13.50Out of stock

Excelsior Big Island Blond Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Bratwurst soaked in Excelsior Bayside Brown Ale, Sauerkraut and Red Onion. Then topped with Gala Apple, Crushed Pretzel, Ground Mustard Cream Sauce, and Fresh Parsley.

HALF That Pesto Pizza

HALF That Pesto Pizza

$13.50

Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.

HALF Olive's House

HALF Olive's House

$13.50

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.

HALF Alaskan

HALF Alaskan

$15.00

Lemon Cream Cheese, Smoked Wild Caught Salmon, Sweet Onion, Caper, Garnished with Fresh Dill, Shaved Parmesan, and Sliced Lemon.

HALF Fongo

HALF Fongo

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Portabella, Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Fontina Cheese, Sweet Onion, Red Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, Vinaigrette Truffle Oil, and Shaved Parmesan.

HALF Margherita

HALF Margherita

$12.00

Margherita Sauce, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Shaved Parmesan.

HALF Fresno

HALF Fresno

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Fig, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, Prosciutto, Garnished with Gourmet Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Sliced Pear, and Shaved Parmesan.

HALF Caprese

HALF Caprese

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto, Garnished with Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic Glaze, and Shaved Parmesan.

HALF Cecilia

HALF Cecilia

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, and Fennel Seed.

HALF The Italian Farmer

HALF The Italian Farmer

$13.50

(Formerly known as Farmer's Market) Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garnished with Fresh Parsley, and Shaved Parmesan.

HALF Thai Chicken Crunch

HALF Thai Chicken Crunch

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Thai Chili Ginger Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Asian Slaw-(Napa & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Carrot). Finished with Chopped Peanuts, Crushed Wonton Chips, Peanut Sauce, Cilantro, and Lime.

HALF Hawaiian

HALF Hawaiian

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Onion, Banana Pepper, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Garnished with Baby Arugula, Crushed Macadamia Nut, Shaved Parmesan, and Aged Balsamic Glaze.

HALF The Olympian

HALF The Olympian

$13.50

Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Gyro Lamb, Artichoke, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Finished with Cucumber, and Tzatziki Sauce.

HALF The Todd Hurst

HALF The Todd Hurst

$13.50

Olive’s Yum Yum Sauce Base (Signature Garlic Parmesan Farmer’s Sauce blended with our Margherita Sauce), Fontina Cheese, Sausage. Garnished with Arugula and Trufle Oil.

HALF Buffalo Chicken

HALF Buffalo Chicken

$13.50

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion. Garnished with Celery, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Dressing and Buffalo Sauce.

HALF Chevrenth Heaven

HALF Chevrenth Heaven

$13.50

Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Sweet Onion, Crushed Italian Seasoned Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Basil.

HALF Custom Pizza

HALF Custom Pizza

$11.00

On the selection screen select 1 Base (or select No Base) and 1 Cheese (or select No Cheese). You must make 2 selections, 1 from the base list and 1 from the cheese list. Create away!

HALF Cheese Pizza

HALF Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.

HALF Sausage Pizza

HALF Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage.

HALF Pepperoni Pizza

HALF Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni.

HALF Sausage and Pepperoni

HALF Sausage and Pepperoni

$12.50

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni.

HALF Meat Lovers Pizza

HALF Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon.

HALF Veggie Pizza

HALF Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke.

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.50

Jalapeños Filled with Cream Cheese, Wrapped in Prosciutto and Tossed in Vinaigrette’s Jalapeño-Lime White Balsamic

Prosciutto Rollups

Prosciutto Rollups

$11.50

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto Stuffed with Fontina Cheese, Rolled, Melted and served with Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze and Parsley

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.50

4 Slices of Red Bench Baguette, Toasted and Layered with Vinaigrette Honey Fig Balsamic and Goat Cheese Spread. Topped with Diced Tomato and Basil

10" Square Italian Fries

10" Square Italian Fries

$11.50

Olive’s Signature Crust, Italian Spices, Farmer’s Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Marinara Sauce for dipping

Gluten Free Italian Fries

Gluten Free Italian Fries

$15.00

Olive’s Gluten Free Crust, Italian Spices, Farmer’s Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Marinara Sauce for dipping

Cauliflower Crust Italian Fries

Cauliflower Crust Italian Fries

$15.00

Olive’s Cauliflower Crust, Italian Spices, Farmer’s Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Marinara Sauce for dipping

15" Square Italian Fries

15" Square Italian Fries

$21.00

15" Version. Olive’s Signature Crust, Italian Spices, Farmer’s Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Marinara Sauce for dipping

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberry, Glazed Walnuts, Gorgonzola Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Greek Vinaigrette.

Side of Red Sauce

$1.00

Side of Margherita Sauce

$1.00

Side of Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00

Side of Farmer's Sauce

$1.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Balsamic

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side of Truffle Oil

$1.50

Side of Cheese

Side of Meat

Side of Veggies/Fruit

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood-Fired Pizza, Beer and Wine. In the heart of Excelsior!

Website

Location

287 Water Street #100, Excelsior, MN 55331

Directions

