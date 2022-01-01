Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olive U Mediterranean Grill

review star

No reviews yet

Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Popular Items

*** RICE WITH LENTILS ***
*** SALAD ***
*** PITA ***

Number Of People

10-20

$140.00+

21-30

$294.00+

31-40

$434.00+

Build Your Own

*** PITA ***

*** PITA ***

$11.65

Warm fluffy Greek Pita.

*** RICE WITH LENTILS ***

*** RICE WITH LENTILS ***

$11.95

Rice with Brown Lentils and caramelized onions

*** RICE WITH CINNAMON ***

*** RICE WITH CINNAMON ***

$11.95

Rice with Cinnamon and vermicelli

*** SALAD ***

*** SALAD ***

$11.95

Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce

*** HUMMUS ***

*** HUMMUS ***

$11.95

Creamy made from scratch Hummus

Family Dinner - NEW! - Feeds up to 4 people!

Feeds up to 4 people! Includes hummus appetizer with pita, your choice of rice with lentils or cinnamon rice, your choice of our gyro meat, olive u chicken, or chicken shawarma, veggies for toppings and our house sauce!
Family Dinner

Family Dinner

$49.00

Feeds up to 4 people! Includes hummus appetizer with pita, your choice of rice with lentils or cinnamon rice, your choice of our gyro meat, olive u chicken, or chicken shawarma, veggies for toppings and our house sauce!

Appetizers

Appetizer Plate

Appetizer Plate

$12.00

Your Choice of any three of our appetizers.

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$6.00

Grilled and smoked Eggplant dip.

Cilantro Lime Hummus

Cilantro Lime Hummus

$6.00

Creamy Hummus made with Cilantro and Lime

Falafel

Falafel

$6.00

Ground Garbanzo, Parsley and Herbs.

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.75

House Fresh Cut Fries.

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$6.00

Vegetarian Grape leaves stuffed marinated in extra virgin Olive Oil and lemon juice,

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.95

Fresh cut fries topped with house sauce and feta cheese and a sprinkle of paprika

Hummus

Hummus

$6.00

Creamy made from scratch Hummus

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$8.50

Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce with garden vegetables.

Pita

Pita

$1.00

Warm fluffy Greek Pita.

Spicy Feta

Spicy Feta

$6.00

Feta. Roasted Pepper. Oregano and Jalapeno.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.00

Yogurt, cucumber and Garlic.

Drinks

22oz Fountain Drinks

22oz Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Fountain Soda.

32oz Fountain Drinks

32oz Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Fountain Soda.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Water.

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$2.50

Flaky Phyllo Dough with Honey & walnut.

Dozen Baklava

Dozen Baklava

$28.00

Flaky Phyllo Dough with Honey & walnut.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

