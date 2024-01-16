This restaurant does not have any images
Oliviana
399 Highland Ave
Augusta, GA 30909
DRINKS
Beer
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller Light$5.00
- Yuengling Lager$5.00
- Peach State Lite Lager$6.00
- Corona$6.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Modelo$6.00
- 3 Taverns - Night On Ponce IPA$6.00
- 3 Taverns - Rapturous Raspberry$6.00
- Orange Blossom - Honey Pilsner$6.00
- Tropicalia$6.00
- Southbound Scattered Sun$5.00
- Casa Azul$7.00
- Savannah River Dynamite Brown$6.00
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.00
- Peroni$6.00
- Stella$6.00
- Jekyll Hop Dang Diggity$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- UFO White Peach$7.50
- Savannah River No Jacket Required$7.00
- Googly Moogly IPA$7.00
- Fire Maker Calamity Jane$7.00
- StillFire Azalea Shandy$7.00
Wine
- Gls Acrobat Pinot Noir$12.00
- Gls Love Noir, California$9.00
- Gls Williamette Pinot Noir$13.00
- Gls J. Lohr, Merlot Paso Robles$10.00
- Gls Punta Pays Malbec$9.00
- Gls Uvas$8.00
- Gls Joel Gott, California$10.00
- Gls Daou Cab$11.00
- Gls J Lohr Cab$10.00
- Gls Katherine Goldschmidt, Alexander Valley$13.00
- Gls Smith & Elliott Cab,$14.00
- Gls Z Alexander Brown$10.00
- Gls Barbi Toscana$12.00
- Gls Bujanda Tempranillo, Spain$8.00
- Gls Caricature Red Blend, California$9.00
- Gls Ferrari-Carano Red Blend$11.00
- Gls Riddler Red Blend$13.00
- Gls Alasia Brachetto$9.00
- Gls Ancora Sangiovese, Italy$8.00
- Gls Barbi Toscana$12.00
- Gls Bastioni Chianti$11.00
- Gls Col di SassoToscano, Italy$8.00
- Gls Farae Montepulciano, Italy$13.00
- Gls Medici Lambrusco$13.00
- Gls Planeta La Segreta Nero d'Avola, Italy$9.00
- Gls Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Classico, Italy$11.00
- Gls Villa Pozzi Sweet Red$8.00
- Gls Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano, Italy$11.00
- Gls Boxhead Shiraz, South Africa$8.00
- Gls Chehalem Inox Unoaked Chardonnay$11.00
- Gls Daou Bodyguard Chardonnay$13.00
- Gls Ferrari-Carano Chard, Russian River Valley$10.00
- Gls Franciscan Unoaked Chardonnay$9.00
- Gls Freelander District One Chardonnay$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gls Harken Chardonnay$9.00
- Gls Kendall Jackson$9.00
- Gls Smith & Elliott Chardonnay$14.00
- Gls Caposaldo, Lombardy$9.00
- Gls La Toretta, Italy$9.00
- Gls Chloe, Italy$9.00
- Gls Tenuta Maccan Pinot Grigio$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gls Zenato, Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Gls Dr. Loosen, Germany$9.00
- Gls Kung
- Gls Black Cottage, Marlborough$10.00
- Gls Decoy, Sonoma County$11.00
- Gls Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- GL Overstone, Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Gls Angels and Cowboys, Sonoma County$10.00
- Gls Daou Paso Robles Rose$10.00
- Gls Le Grand Courtage Brut, France$10.00
- Btl Blackbird Vineyards Arise$90.00
- Btl Clos Du Val$72.00
- Btl Daou Cabernet$40.00
- Btl Hess Cabernet$90.00
- Btl Hilary Goldschmidt$75.00
- Btl J Lohr Cab$36.00
- Btl Katherine Goldschmidt, Alexander Valley$48.00
- Btl Smith & Elliott Cab$52.00
- Btl Vina Robles Caberet$52.00
- Btl Z Alexander Brown$36.00
- Duckhorn, Napa Valley$100.00
- Btl J. Lohr Merlot, Paso Robles$36.00
- Plumpjack, Napa Valley$90.00
- Ramsay, Napa Valley$45.00
- Chacras Mendoza Malbec$65.00
- Btl Punta Pays Malbec$32.00
- Btl Mi Terruno Uvas, Mendoza$28.00
- Btl Boneshaker, Lodi$50.00OUT OF STOCK
- Btl Joel Gott, California$36.00
- Btl Saldo Zinfandel$60.00
- Btl Klinker Brick Old Ghost Zinfandel$90.00
- Btl Acrobat Pinot Noir$44.00
- Btl Alma Fria Pinot Noir$100.00
- Btl Artesa, Washington$60.00
- Btl Bella Glos, Dairyman$105.00OUT OF STOCK
- Btl Domaine Serene, Oregon$100.00
- Btl Flowers Pinot Noir, Sonoma County$90.00
- Btl La Follette, California$60.00
- Btl Love Noir, California$32.00
- Btl Row Eleven, Russian River Valley, Pinot Noir$75.00
- Btl Williamette Founders Reserve Pinot Noir$48.00
- Btl Alasia Barolo, Italy$60.00
- Btl Alasia Brachetto, d'Acqui Italy$32.00
- Btl Ancora Sangiovese, Italy$28.00
- Btl Barbi Toscana$44.00
- Btl Bastioni Chianti$40.00
- Btl Col di Sasso Toscano, Italy$28.00
- Btl Damilano Barolo, Italy$90.00
- Btl Fabulas Farae Montepulciano, Italy$48.00
- Btl Fanti Brunello di Montalcino$105.00
- Btl Planeta Nero d'Avola$32.00
- Btl Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Classico, Italy$40.00
- Btl Spelt La Valentina Montepulciano, Italy$50.00
- Btl Villa Pozzi Sweet Red$28.00
- Btl Medici Lambrusco$48.00
- Btl Bujanda Tempranillo, Spain$28.00
- Btl Caricature, California$32.00
- Btl Ferrari-Carano Siena, Sonoma County$40.00
- Btl Mollydooker Two Left Feet$72.00
- Btl Prisoner Red Blend$75.00
- Btl Riddler Red Blend$48.00
- Btl Stolpman Vineyards Syrah$68.00
- Btl Vina Robles Petite Sirah$56.00
- Btl The Calling Chardonnay$70.00
- Btl Chelalem Inox Unoaked Chardonnay$40.00
- Btl Daou Bodyguard Chardonnay$48.00
- Btl Dutton Goldfield Chardonnay$130.00
- Btl Ferrari-Carano, Russian River Valley$36.00
- Btl Flowers Chardonnay$120.00
- Btl Franciscan Unoaked Chardonnay$32.00
- Btl Freelander District One Chardonnay$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Btl Harken Chardonnay$32.00
- BTL Jordan Chardonnay, Sonoma County$75.00
- Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$32.00
- Btl Quilt Chardonnay$70.00
- Btl Screen Door Cellars Chardonnay$80.00
- Btl Cakebread Chardonnay$100.00
- Btl Prisoner Chardonnay$60.00
- Btl Justin Chardonnay$40.00
- Btl Caposaldo Moscato, Lombardy$32.00
- BTL La Toretta Moscato, Italy$32.00
- Btl Dr. Loosen, Germany$32.00
- Kung Fu Girl, Washington$42.00
- Btl Angels and Cowboys, Sonoma County$36.00
- Btl Daou Paso Robles Rose$36.00
- Btl Le Grand Courtage Brut, France$36.00
- Btl Black Cottage Sauvignon Blanc$36.00
- Btl Decoy, Sonoma County$40.00
- Honig, Califronia$50.00
- Btl Overstone Sauv$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Btl Threadcount Sauvignon Blanc$14.00
- Btl Andrian Alto Adige Pinot Grigio$75.00
- Btl Chloe, Italy$32.00
- Btl Tenuta Maccan Pinot Grigio$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Btl Terlano Pinot Grigio, Italy$62.00
- BTL Zenato, Pinot Grigio$36.00
- Champagne Charles Le Bel Inspiration 1818, Brut$75.00
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut, Champagne$60.00
- Perrier Jouet, Champagne$135.00
- Beau Joie Brut$50.00
- Conundrum Bled, California$40.00
- Btl Falanghina Del Sannio$20.00
- Altvs 2013, Cab$150.00
- B.V. Reserve 2013, Cab$100.00
- Bella Union 2019 Cab, Napa Valley$105.00
- Blackbird Paramour Blend 2016$150.00
- Bollinger Special Cuvee$220.00
- Cakebread Cellar 2018, Cab$90.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Calling 2018 Cabernet$80.00
- Caymus Special Select 2017$350.00
- Caymus Special Select 2018$350.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2021$120.00
- Dairyman 2019 Pinot Noir$90.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dao Soul Of The Lion$120.00
- Dom Perignon 2012 Vintage$450.00
- Faust, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Napa Valley$100.00
- Frank Family Cabernet 2021$100.00
- Grattamacco, Bolgheri Superiore$260.00
- Insignia 2010 Red Blend$350.00
- J Lohr Signature 2013, Cab$160.00
- Jordan Cabernet 2018$80.00OUT OF STOCK
- L'Arco Rosso del Veronese$85.00
- Luigi Vico Barolo$160.00
- Merus 2013 Cab, Napa Valley$250.00
- Nomine-Renard Brut$150.00
- O'Shaughnessy Cabernet Sauvignon 2019$200.00
- Opus One Cabernet 2018, Napa Valley$500.00
- Overture, Napa Valley Red Blend$250.00
- Plumpjack Merlot$90.00
- Quilt Cabernet, Napa Valley 2018$80.00
- Quintessa 2015, Napa Valley Blend$450.00OUT OF STOCK
- Quintessa 2018, Napa Valley Blend$420.00OUT OF STOCK
- Quintessa 2019, Napa Valley Blend$400.00
- Signorello 2010, Cab$150.00
- Silver Oak Cabernet, Alexander Valley 2019$200.00
- Silverado 2018 Cab$140.00
- Trisaetum 2021 Pinot Noir$110.00
- Turnbull 2019 Cab Napa Valley$150.00
- Venge Silencieux 2015 Cab, Napa$120.00
- Venge Family Reserve 2014, Cab$300.00
- Villa Ardevi 2021, Amarone$120.00
- Zenato Amarone 2017$90.00
- Z. Alexander Brown Limited Cabernet Sauvignon 2014$260.00
- Btl Cab$26.00
- Btl Cava Brut (Duc De Valmer)$26.00
- Btl Chard$26.00
- Btl Merlot$26.00
- Btl Pinot Grigio$26.00
- Btl Pinot Noir$26.00
- Btl Mirabello Prosecco$32.00
- Btl Riesling$26.00
- Btl Rose$26.00
- Btl Sauvignon Blanc$26.00
- Gls Cab (Sterling)$7.00
- Gls Cava Brut (Duc De Valmer)$7.00
- Gls Chard (Sterling)$7.00
- Gls Merlot (Sterling)$7.00
- Gls Pinot Grigio (Sterling)$7.00
- Gls Pinot Noir (Sterling)$7.00
- Gls Prosecco (Mirabello)$9.00
- Gls Riesling (Blue Nun)$7.00
- Gls Rose (Sterling)$7.00
- Gls Sauvignon Blanc (Sterling)$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Corkage Fee$25.00
Liquor
- Absolut$9.00
- Absolut Vanilla$9.00
- Belevedere$9.50
- Blue Ice Huckleberry$8.00
- Cathead Honeysuckle$9.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka$9.00
- Deep Eddy Lime Vodka$9.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Vodka$9.00
- Deep Eddy Vodka$9.00
- Fruitland Georgia Peach$9.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Ketel One Cucumber & Mint$9.00
- Ketel One Grapefruit$9.00
- Ketel One Peach$9.00
- Reyka$9.00
- Smirnoff Whipped$8.00
- Titos$9.00
- 2nd City Vodka$9.00
- Barr Hill Gin$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$9.00
- Botanist$9.00
- Empress 1908$9.50
- Farmer's Botanical$9.00
- Hendrix$10.00
- Seersucker$7.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Appleton Estste$9.00
- Bumbu$10.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Don Q$9.00
- Flor de Cana$9.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Meyer's$9.00
- Mount Gay Eclipse$7.00
- Mount Gay XO$18.00
- Plantation$7.00
- The Real McCoy 12yr$15.00
- The Real McCoy 3yr$7.00
- Zaya Alta Fuerza$9.50
- Bacardi$8.50
- Ron Zacapa$9.00
- 400 Rabbits Mezcal$15.50
- 1800 Millenio$50.00
- 1800 Silver$9.00
- 1800 Cristalino Anejo$14.00
- Adictivo Blanco$25.00
- Adictivo Anjeo$32.00
- Adictivo Reposado$28.00
- Avion Silver$17.00
- Avion Repo$19.00
- Bozal Mezcal$9.50
- Cabo Wabo$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- Cava Oro Extra Añejo$25.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$55.00
- Creyente Mezcal$12.00
- Don Julio 1942$24.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- Dulce Vida Anejo$9.00
- Dulce Vida Extra Anjeo 5yr$45.00
- Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno$9.00
- Espolon Blanco$9.00
- Espolon Reposado$10.00
- Jose Cuervo Especial$8.00
- Jose Cuervo Reserva$17.00
- Maestro Dobel Diamante$17.00
- Milagro Blanco$9.00
- Milagro Reposado$9.00
- Montelobos$10.00
- Patron$9.50
- Tanteo Jalapeño$11.00
- Tanteo Habanero$11.00
- Tanteo Chipotle$11.00
- Teremana Reposado$9.00
- Maestro Dobel Silver$17.00
- 2nd City Beau Jack$10.00
- 2nd City Noble Jones$10.00
- Angel’s Envy$13.00
- Basil Hayden$10.50
- Blade & Bow$11.00
- Blanton's$13.00
- Blood Oath Kentucky Straight$35.00
- Bradshaw Bourbon$10.00
- Buffalo Trace$11.00
- Bulleit$9.00
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch$14.00
- Crown Apple$9.00
- Crown Peach$9.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown Vanilla$9.00
- Eagle Rare 10yr$12.00
- Elijah Craig$9.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Four Rose's Small Batch$12.00
- Four Roses$8.00
- Four Roses Single$10.00
- Garrison Brothers$17.00
- Gentleman Jack$10.00
- George Dickel$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$9.00
- Jack Daniels Single$12.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Black$12.00
- Jefferson Reserve$11.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$18.00
- Jefferson's Reserve$11.00
- Kamiki Maltage Japanese Whisky$12.00
- Larceny$11.00
- Maker’s Mark$8.00
- Mitcher's$9.00
- Old Carter Very Small Batch$70.00
- Penelope Architect$16.00
- Penelope Barrel Strength$18.00
- Penelope Toasted$16.00
- Pinhook Bourbon Aged$12.00
- Pinhook Rye Bourbon$9.00
- Sexton$9.00
- Skrewball PB Whiskey$8.00
- Smoke Wagon Small Batch$15.00
- Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered$20.00
- Suntory Whisky Toki$10.00
- Weller Special Reserve$10.00
- Whistlepig Estate 15 year$30.00
- Whistlepig Old World 12 year$20.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Old RIP VAN WINKLE 10yr$90.00
- VAN WINKLE Special Reserve 12yr$120.00
- Pappy VAN WINKLE'S Family Reserve 15yr$135.00
- Redmption$10.00
- Bruichladdich$12.00
- Buchanan’s$10.00
- Dalmore 12 year$12.50
- Dalmore 18 year$30.00
- Dewar's White$8.00
- Dewar’s 12$10.00
- Dewar’s 18$15.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Year$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$33.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$10.00
- Lagavulin$13.00
- Macallan 12$12.00
- Macallan 18$35.00
- D'usse$15.00
- Stella Rosa$7.00
- Amaro Nonino$10.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$8.00
- Chambord$9.00
- Chartreuse Green$10.00
- Chartreuse Yellow$10.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- DiSaronno$8.00
- Domaine de Canton$8.00
- Drambuie$7.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Grind Coffee$7.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Limoncello$8.00
- Luxardo Marischinio$7.00
- Pama$8.00
- Peach Schnapps$4.00
- Rivulet Pecan$8.00
- Rumchata$7.00
- Sambuca$8.00
- St. Germaine$10.00
- Triple Sec$2.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Cockburn's Fine Ruby$6.00
- Dry Vermouth$5.00
- Fernet Branca$8.00
- Fernet Branca Menta$8.00
- Jägermeister$7.00
- Sweet Vermouth$5.00
Well Liquor
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Bahama Mama$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Chocolate Martini$9.00
- Coffee Maritni$11.00
- Cucumber Martini$11.00
- Espresso Martini$11.00
- French 75$10.00
- French Kiss$9.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Sangaria Red$10.00
- Sangaria White$10.00
- Top Shelf LIT$16.00
- Well LIT$10.00
- White Russian$9.00
Specialty Cocktails
- Anejo Old Fashioned$13.00
- Augusta 76$12.00
- The Azalea$12.00
- Berry Cat Martini$13.00
- Blossoming Pompelo$15.00
- Boozy Futi De Bosco$13.00
- Corsa All'oro$12.00
- Feature Cocktail$10.00
- Feature Sangria$8.00
- Fun on the Amalfi Coast$16.00
- Georgia Peach Martini$12.00
- Hugo Spritz$14.00
- Italian Margarita$12.00
- Limoncello Margarita$14.00
- Luxardo Maraschino Sour$13.00
- Negroni$9.00
- Oliviana Old Fashioned$13.00
- Pomegranate Gin Fizz$11.00
- Rosemary Southside$13.00
- Smoked Paloma$13.00
- Spello Martini$15.00
- Surrey Manhattan$9.00
- Vino Blaze$12.00
Non-Alcoholic
- Club Soda
- Coffee$2.95
- Coke$2.95
- Coke Zero$2.95
- Cranberry Juice$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Espresso$4.00
- Ginger ale$2.95
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$2.95
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Mr. Pibb$2.95
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Pellegrino$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$2.95
- Pink Lemonade$2.95
- Red Bull$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- SF Red Bull$4.00
- Sprite$2.95
- Tea$2.95
- Tonic$2.95
- Water
- Mocktail$5.00
Specials
DINNER
Appetizers
Soup & Salad
Entrees
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Spaghetti Marinara$5.00
- Kid's Spaghetti w/ Butter$5.00
- Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs$8.00
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo$5.00
- Kid's Fettuccine w/ Butter$5.00
- Kid's Chicken Alfredo$8.00
- Kid's Chicken Parmesan$8.00
- Kid's Cheese Pizza$6.00
- Kid's Pepperoni Pizza$8.00
- Kid's Sausage Pizza$8.00
- Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries$6.00
Pasta
Pizza
Sides
- Bread$2.00
- Luxardo Cherries$2.00
- Side Alfredo Sauce$5.50
- Side Angel Hair$2.00
- Side Banana Peppers$1.00
- Side Bolo$6.00
- Side Broccoli$3.99
- Side Brocolini$6.00
- Side Chicken$5.00
- Side Fettuccine$2.00
- Side French fries$4.00
- Side Marinara$2.00
- Side Marsala$4.00
- Side Mushroom$3.00
- SIDE OF
- Side Of Aioli$0.75
- Side Of Bacon Jam$3.00
- Side of Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Side of Honey Balsamic$0.75
- Side of Italian Dressing$0.75
- Side of Lemon Vinaigrette$0.75
- Side Of Queso$3.00
- Side of Ranch Dressing$0.75
- Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette$0.75
- Side Penne$2.00
- Side Piccata Sauce$4.00
- Side Potatoes$2.00
- Side Risotto$4.00
- Side Salmon$10.00
- Side Sauteed Spinach$4.99
- Side Scampi Sauce$4.00
- Side Shrimp$8.00
- Side Spaghetti$2.00
- Side Vegetables$2.00
- Side Vodka Sauce$4.00
- Side Brandy Mushrooms$4.00
Traditional
Specials
HAPPY HOUR FOOD
FLATBREADS
WINE DOWN
$15 Wine Down Bottle
$20 Wine Down Bottle
$25 Wine Down Bottle
$30 Wine Down Bottle
WINE TASTING
RED
Location
399 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA 30909
