Olivia's Organic Cafe
11849 Millpond Avenue
Burnsville, MN 55337
Popular Items
NEW* Cinnamon Bun
The NEW Cinnamon Bun is super soft, lighly sweet and a perfect match for our customers who love monkey bread or pull-aparts!
Chocolate Cupcake
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
our must-try organic crispy chicken, coated in our potato chip batter and deepfried with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on our house-made brioche bun
Benedicts
Bacon Benedict
two organic poached eggs smothered in our delicious hollandaise sauce and served on our house-made english muffiffin with nitrate-free bacon served with choice of breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens
Tomato Basil Benedict
two organic poached eggs smothered in our delicious hollandaise served on our house-made english muffin with fresh basil and tomato slices served with choice of breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens
The Grand Benedict
two organic poached eggs smothered in our delicious hollandaise served on our house-made english muffin with nitrate- free bacon, fresh basil and tomato slices served with choice of breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens
Eggs & Such
Tomato Basil Breakfast Sandwich
fresh organic tomato and basil , fried egg and choice of cheese on toast or english muffin with breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens
Bacon & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
nitratre-free bacon, fried egg and choice of cheese on toast or english muffin with breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens
Eggs Your Way
two organic eggs cooked to order, nitrate-free bacon, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast or seasonal mini muffin.
Breakfast Scramble
scrambled eggs with peppers & onions topped with choice of cheese and choice of toast or seasonal mini muffin with breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens
Eggs & Toast
two organic eggs cooked to order with choice of toast, served with organic strawberry jam & non-dairy butter
Vegan Scramble
seasoned tofu scramble with peppers & onions topped with choice of vegan shredded cheddar or cashew cheese and choice of vegan toast or seasonal muffin served with our vegan sriracha mayo
Avocado Toast
4 toast triangles with sliced organic avocado, sriracha mayo, salt & pepper (Vegan by request)
Pancakes & Waffles
Classic Combos
Grandma's Pancake Breakfast
two eggs cooked your way, two slices of bacon, and one "buttermilk" pancake
Dad's Waffle Breakfast
two eggs cooked your way, two slices of bacon, and our famous "buttermilk" waffle
Chicken & Waffles
our famous "buttermilk" waffle with two crispy chicken tenders, served with organic pure maple syrup
Breakfast Pastries
THE ORIGINAL Cinnamon Caramel Roll
you can't leave Olivia's Organic Cafe without trying one of these decadant ooey gooey delights. This is our flagship bakery item; the treat that's got the Twin Cities talking. Pairs beautifully with our medium roast drip coffee. We won't blame you if you take a 4 pack home with you!
White Chocolate Raspberry Scone
Blueberry Mini Muffin (Vegan)
Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin (Vegan)
Seasonal Mini Muffin (Vegan)
April: Lemon Raspebrry!
Keto Donut, Cinnamon
Keto Donut, Chocolate Raspberry
Keto Scone, Raspberry Almond
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Cupcake
Vanilla Cupcake
Seasonal Cupcake
Chocolate Raspberry Tart (Vegan)
Fruit Tart (Vegan)
Seasonal Tart (Vegan)
Fudge Brownie
Mint Brownie
Sugar Cookie Cut-Out (Mermaid Tails)
Sugar Cookie Cut-Out (Seasonal Shape)
Whoopie Pie
Paleo Almond Bar
Chocolate Cakepop
Vanilla Cakepop
Macaroon Variety 4 Pack
Combination of Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry Cookie & Filling. Contains: Coconut, Eggs, Almond
Macaroon Variety 6 Pack
Kiddie Sundae
Pecan Turtle Sundae
Strawberry Float
Rootbeer Float
Sandwiches
The Olivia Burger
Hanappe Ranch (MN) organic grass-fed beef and caramelized onions on house-made bun served with lettuce, tomato and our signature burger sauce
Turkey Club
Ferndale (MN) smoked turkey, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on honey white toast
Chicken Strip Dinner
five Larry Schultz Organic Chicken Tenders coated in our potato chip batter and deepfried with choice of housemade ranch, bbq or honey mustard sauce
Mediterranean Wrap (Vegan)
crispy falafel, garlic hummus, red onion, cucumber and tomato in a collard green wrap.
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap
hand-shredded organic chicken, craisins, onion, celery & mayo in a collard green wrap
BLT
Beeler's (IA) thick-cut, non-GMO nitrate free bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on honey white toast
Tomato Basil Grilled Cheese
choice of cheese with fresh basil and tomato slices grilled on honey white toast or vegan bread (Vegan upon request)
Soup & Salad
Signature Chef Salad
diced Ferndale (MN) smoked turkey, Beelers (IA) bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, fresh avocado, boiled egg and housemade garlic butter croutons on a bed of greens with choice of dressing
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Larry Schultz (MN) organic hand-shredded chicken, craisins, onion, celery & mayo on a bed of organic mixed greens
Mediterranean Salad (Vegan)
crispy falafel, garlic hummus, red onion, cucumber and tomato on a bed of organic mixed greens with olive oil and za'atar seasoning
Creamy Chicken Soup Bowl
our delicious housemade creamy chicken soup, featuring Larry Schultz (MN) organic chicken, organic cellery, organic onion, oragnic carrots, organic coconut cream, organic herbs and spices.
Creamy Chicken Soup Cup
our delicious housemade creamy chicken soup, featuring Larry Schultz (MN) organic chicken, organic cellery, organic onion, oragnic carrots, organic coconut cream, organic herbs and spices.
Creamy Chicken Soup Quart
our delicious housemade creamy chicken soup, featuring Larry Schultz (MN) organic chicken, organic cellery, organic onion, oragnic carrots, organic coconut cream, organic herbs and spices.
Kids Menu
A La Carte
Beverages
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Lemonade "Housemade Organic Maple"
Milk
Kids Whole Milk
Kids Juice Box
Kombucha
Strawberry Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Rootbeer
Stawberry Soda
Ginger Soda
Sparkling Lemon Water
Sparkling Ginger Lime Water
Coffee & Tea
Bottomless Organic Coffee
Latte
Mocha
Capupuccino
Americano
Espresso Single Shot
Organic Tea
Iced Tea
Spiced Cardamom Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
Nitro Cold Brew
Hot Chocolate
Maple Nitro Frappee
Blended Nitro Coldbrew, Organic Maple Syrup & Ice
Maple Cinnamon Latte
Organic Maple Syrup & Cinnamon
Bakalava Latte
Local Honey & Organic Pistachio Syrup
Pollinator Latte
Local Honey & Organic Lavender Syrup Garnished with Organic Dried Lavender
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Organic Strawberry Puree, Matcha & Milk Choice
Lavender London Fog
Organic Earl Grey Tea, Milk Choice & Organic Lavender Syrup
Salted Caramel Latte
Himalayan salt with Caramel
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Gluten-Free • Dairy-Free Scratch Kitchen! Wednesday through Sunday 8am - 2pm | On Cliff Road & Hwy 13 in Burnsville, MN
11849 Millpond Avenue, Burnsville, MN 55337