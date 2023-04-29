Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olivia's Organic Cafe

11849 Millpond Avenue

Burnsville, MN 55337

Popular Items

NEW* Cinnamon Bun

NEW* Cinnamon Bun

$7.00

The NEW Cinnamon Bun is super soft, lighly sweet and a perfect match for our customers who love monkey bread or pull-aparts!

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$6.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

our must-try organic crispy chicken, coated in our potato chip batter and deepfried with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on our house-made brioche bun


Benedicts

Bacon Benedict

Bacon Benedict

$19.00

two organic poached eggs smothered in our delicious hollandaise sauce and served on our house-made english muffiffin with nitrate-free bacon served with choice of breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens

Tomato Basil Benedict

Tomato Basil Benedict

$17.00

two organic poached eggs smothered in our delicious hollandaise served on our house-made english muffin with fresh basil and tomato slices served with choice of breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens

The Grand Benedict

The Grand Benedict

$22.00

two organic poached eggs smothered in our delicious hollandaise served on our house-made english muffin with nitrate- free bacon, fresh basil and tomato slices served with choice of breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens

Eggs & Such

Tomato Basil Breakfast Sandwich

Tomato Basil Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

fresh organic tomato and basil , fried egg and choice of cheese on toast or english muffin with breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens

Bacon & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

nitratre-free bacon, fried egg and choice of cheese on toast or english muffin with breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens

Eggs Your Way

Eggs Your Way

$18.00

two organic eggs cooked to order, nitrate-free bacon, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast or seasonal mini muffin.

Breakfast Scramble

Breakfast Scramble

$18.00

scrambled eggs with peppers & onions topped with choice of cheese and choice of toast or seasonal mini muffin with breakfast potatoes or sauteed greens

Eggs & Toast

Eggs & Toast

$9.50

two organic eggs cooked to order with choice of toast, served with organic strawberry jam & non-dairy butter

Vegan Scramble

Vegan Scramble

$18.00

seasoned tofu scramble with peppers & onions topped with choice of vegan shredded cheddar or cashew cheese and choice of vegan toast or seasonal muffin served with our vegan sriracha mayo

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

4 toast triangles with sliced organic avocado, sriracha mayo, salt & pepper (Vegan by request)

Pancakes & Waffles

"Buttermilk" Waffle

"Buttermilk" Waffle

$15.00

our signature "buttermilk" batter, crispy on the outside soft and fluffy on the inside served with pure organic maple syrup

"Buttermilk" Pancake Stack

"Buttermilk" Pancake Stack

$17.00

three "buttermilk" pancakes, crispy on the outside soft and fluffy on the inside served with pure organic maple syrup

Classic Combos

Grandma's Pancake Breakfast

Grandma's Pancake Breakfast

$17.00

two eggs cooked your way, two slices of bacon, and one "buttermilk" pancake

Dad's Waffle Breakfast

Dad's Waffle Breakfast

$24.00

two eggs cooked your way, two slices of bacon, and our famous "buttermilk" waffle

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

our famous "buttermilk" waffle with two crispy chicken tenders, served with organic pure maple syrup

Breakfast Pastries

THE ORIGINAL Cinnamon Caramel Roll

THE ORIGINAL Cinnamon Caramel Roll

$7.00Out of stock

you can't leave Olivia's Organic Cafe without trying one of these decadant ooey gooey delights. This is our flagship bakery item; the treat that's got the Twin Cities talking. Pairs beautifully with our medium roast drip coffee. We won't blame you if you take a 4 pack home with you!

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$6.00
Blueberry Mini Muffin (Vegan)

Blueberry Mini Muffin (Vegan)

$3.00
Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin (Vegan)

Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin (Vegan)

$3.00
Seasonal Mini Muffin (Vegan)

Seasonal Mini Muffin (Vegan)

$3.00

April: Lemon Raspebrry!

Keto Donut, Cinnamon

Keto Donut, Cinnamon

$6.00
Keto Donut, Chocolate Raspberry

Keto Donut, Chocolate Raspberry

$6.00
Keto Scone, Raspberry Almond

Keto Scone, Raspberry Almond

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$6.00
Vanilla Cupcake

Vanilla Cupcake

$6.00
Seasonal Cupcake

Seasonal Cupcake

$6.50Out of stock
Chocolate Raspberry Tart (Vegan)

Chocolate Raspberry Tart (Vegan)

$6.50
Fruit Tart (Vegan)

Fruit Tart (Vegan)

$6.50
Seasonal Tart (Vegan)

Seasonal Tart (Vegan)

$6.50
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$5.50
Mint Brownie

Mint Brownie

$5.50
Sugar Cookie Cut-Out (Mermaid Tails)

Sugar Cookie Cut-Out (Mermaid Tails)

$3.00
Sugar Cookie Cut-Out (Seasonal Shape)

Sugar Cookie Cut-Out (Seasonal Shape)

$3.00

$3.75

Paleo Almond Bar

$6.00
Chocolate Cakepop

Chocolate Cakepop

$3.75
Vanilla Cakepop

Vanilla Cakepop

$3.75
Macaroon Variety 4 Pack

Macaroon Variety 4 Pack

$14.00

Combination of Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry Cookie & Filling. Contains: Coconut, Eggs, Almond

Kiddie Sundae

$7.00
Pecan Turtle Sundae

Pecan Turtle Sundae

$10.50
Strawberry Float

Strawberry Float

$8.50
Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$8.50

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

our must-try organic crispy chicken, coated in our potato chip batter and deepfried with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on our house-made brioche bun

The Olivia Burger

The Olivia Burger

$19.00

Hanappe Ranch (MN) organic grass-fed beef and caramelized onions on house-made bun served with lettuce, tomato and our signature burger sauce

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$17.00

Ferndale (MN) smoked turkey, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on honey white toast

Chicken Strip Dinner

Chicken Strip Dinner

$22.00

five Larry Schultz Organic Chicken Tenders coated in our potato chip batter and deepfried with choice of housemade ranch, bbq or honey mustard sauce

Mediterranean Wrap (Vegan)

Mediterranean Wrap (Vegan)

$17.00

crispy falafel, garlic hummus, red onion, cucumber and tomato in a collard green wrap.

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap

$17.00

hand-shredded organic chicken, craisins, onion, celery & mayo in a collard green wrap

BLT

BLT

$15.00

Beeler's (IA) thick-cut, non-GMO nitrate free bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on honey white toast

Tomato Basil Grilled Cheese

Tomato Basil Grilled Cheese

$14.00

choice of cheese with fresh basil and tomato slices grilled on honey white toast or vegan bread (Vegan upon request)

Soup & Salad

Signature Chef Salad

Signature Chef Salad

$19.00

diced Ferndale (MN) smoked turkey, Beelers (IA) bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, fresh avocado, boiled egg and housemade garlic butter croutons on a bed of greens with choice of dressing

Cranberry Chicken Salad

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$17.00

Larry Schultz (MN) organic hand-shredded chicken, craisins, onion, celery & mayo on a bed of organic mixed greens

Mediterranean Salad (Vegan)

Mediterranean Salad (Vegan)

$17.00

crispy falafel, garlic hummus, red onion, cucumber and tomato on a bed of organic mixed greens with olive oil and za'atar seasoning

Creamy Chicken Soup Bowl

Creamy Chicken Soup Bowl

$11.50

our delicious housemade creamy chicken soup, featuring Larry Schultz (MN) organic chicken, organic cellery, organic onion, oragnic carrots, organic coconut cream, organic herbs and spices.

Creamy Chicken Soup Cup

Creamy Chicken Soup Cup

$5.75

our delicious housemade creamy chicken soup, featuring Larry Schultz (MN) organic chicken, organic cellery, organic onion, oragnic carrots, organic coconut cream, organic herbs and spices.

Creamy Chicken Soup Quart

Creamy Chicken Soup Quart

$32.00

our delicious housemade creamy chicken soup, featuring Larry Schultz (MN) organic chicken, organic cellery, organic onion, oragnic carrots, organic coconut cream, organic herbs and spices.

Kids Menu

Kids Farmhouse Breakfast

Kids Farmhouse Breakfast

$9.00
Kid's Pancake Breakfast

Kid's Pancake Breakfast

$9.00

Kids pancake served with organic strawberries and choice of housemade coconut or organic dairy whipped cream!

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Drink

$2.50

Kids Organic Apple Sauce

$2.00

A La Carte

1 Egg

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.50

Potato Chips

$3.00

Toast with Butter & Jam

$3.00

1 Pancake

$6.00

Tossed Greens

$3.00

2 Slices of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Falafel

$5.00

Sauteed Greens

$5.50

Organic Berries & Whipped Cream

$7.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Beverages

Orange Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Lemonade "Housemade Organic Maple"

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Kids Whole Milk

$2.50

Kids Juice Box

$2.50

Kombucha

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Rootbeer

$5.00

Stawberry Soda

$3.00

Ginger Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Lemon Water

$3.00

Sparkling Ginger Lime Water

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Bottomless Organic Coffee

$3.75

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.50

Capupuccino

$6.00

Americano

$3.75

Espresso Single Shot

$1.75

Organic Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Spiced Cardamom Chai Latte

$6.50

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Maple Nitro Frappee

$6.50

Blended Nitro Coldbrew, Organic Maple Syrup & Ice

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.95

Organic Maple Syrup & Cinnamon

Bakalava Latte

$6.95

Local Honey & Organic Pistachio Syrup

Pollinator Latte

$6.95

Local Honey & Organic Lavender Syrup Garnished with Organic Dried Lavender

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.95

Organic Strawberry Puree, Matcha & Milk Choice

Lavender London Fog

$5.00

Organic Earl Grey Tea, Milk Choice & Organic Lavender Syrup

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.95

Himalayan salt with Caramel

Liquor

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Shorty Beer Chaser

$3.00

Vodka & Mixer

$9.00

Red Wine

$8.00

White Wine

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Burning Brothers Beer

$7.00

Rotating Tap

Kombucha Raddler

$7.00

Half Kombucha, Half Burning Brothers Beer

Retail

Olivia's T-Shirt

$28.00

Brunch Roast 12oz Ground

$12.00

Keto Russian Tea Cookies

$9.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Gluten-Free • Dairy-Free Scratch Kitchen! Wednesday through Sunday 8am - 2pm | On Cliff Road & Hwy 13 in Burnsville, MN

11849 Millpond Avenue, Burnsville, MN 55337

