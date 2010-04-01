BG picView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Olivia's

review star

No reviews yet

1038 Garden Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Liquor

Skyy Well Vodka

$12.00

SGL Grey Goose

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

SGL Ketel One

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$16.00

Titos Martini

$17.00

Titos Martini BC

$19.00

DBL Well Vodka

$13.00

DBL Absolut

$13.00

DBL Absolut Citroen

$13.00

DBL Smirnoff

$13.00

DBL Ciroc

$13.00

DBL Reyka

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Belvedere

$14.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Skyy

New Amsterdam Well Gin

$12.00

SGL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

SGL Tanqueray

$14.00

SGL Hendricks

$14.00

SGL Botanist

$14.00

SGL Aviation

$14.00

Four Pillars Olive Martini

$17.00

DBL Well Gin

$13.00

DBL Beefeater

$13.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

DBL Botanist

$14.00

DBL Aviation

$14.00

Don Q Well Rum

$12.00

SGL Bacardi

$13.00

SGL Cruzan Flavors

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Gosling's

$14.00

SGL Flor de Cana

$14.00

Ron Zacapa

$18.00

Malibu Mango

$14.00

DBL Well Rum

$13.00

DBL Don Q

$13.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Cruzan Flavors

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$14.00

DBL Ron Zacapa

$14.00

DBL Gosling'S

$14.00

DBL Diplomatico

$17.00

DBL Flor de Cana

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Shot

$10.00

Codigo

$16.00

Codigo Shot

$8.00

Bosscal Yellow

$16.00

Bosscal Red

$20.00

Bosscal Black

$30.00

Casca Viejo Blanco

$12.00

Casca Viejo Repo

$13.00

Casca Viejo Shot

$8.00

Codigo Seltzer

$14.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$14.00

DBL Well Tequila

$13.00

DBL Cazamigos

$14.00

DBL Centenario Plata

$17.00

DBL Espolon

$14.00

DBL Don Julio

$14.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$21.00

DBL Teremana

$14.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$28.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$18.00

DBL Patron Silver

$14.00

DBL Clase Azul

$45.00

SGL Well Whiskey

$12.00

SGL Jack Daniels

$12.00

SGL Jim Beam

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

SGL Four Roses

$14.00

SGL Makers Mark

$16.00

SGL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

SGL Basil Hayden

$16.00

SGL Angel's Envy

$16.00

SGL Jameson

$14.00

SGL Eagle Rare

$14.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00

DBL Four Roses

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$15.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$15.00

DBL Blantons

$16.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$20.00

DBL Highwest Double Rye

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Proper Twelve

$14.00

SGL Chivas Regal

$13.00

SGL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$22.00

SGL Dewars

$12.00

SGL Dewars 12Yr

$15.00

SGL Balvenie 12 yrs

$14.00

SGL Macallan 12 yrs

$15.00

SGL Yamazaki 12 yrs

$20.00

SGL Glenmorangie

$15.00

SGL Glenlivet

$14.00

SGL Johnie Walker Black

$14.00

Benriach 10

$20.00

Glengassaugh Torfa

$20.00

DBL Well Scotch

$13.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$17.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$27.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$17.00

DBL Balvenie 12 yrs

$17.00

DBL Balvenie 14yrs

$21.00

DBL Macallan 12 yrs

$20.00

DBL Yamazaki 12 yrs

$30.00

DBL Highland Park 12 yrs

$20.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$19.00

DBL Johnie Walker Black

$17.00

DBL Johnie Walker Blue

$27.00

DBL Glenlivet

$17.00

SGL Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

SGL Aperol

$11.00

SGL Campari

$11.00

SGL Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

SGL Cointreau

$11.00

SGL Kahlua

$11.00

SGL Frangelico

$11.00

SGL Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

SGL Grand Marnier

$11.00

SGL Jagermeister

$11.00

SGL Lemoncello

$11.00

SGL Bailey's

$11.00

Vallado Tawny 10 Yr

$10.00

Averna

$12.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

DBL Aperol

$14.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL Lemoncello

$14.00

DBL Licor 43

$14.00

DBL Bailey's

$14.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Spicy Skinny Margarita

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Premium Manhattan

$19.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Martini W BC Olives

$17.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

White Russian

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$15.00

Crafted Cocktails

The Hoboken Life

$16.00

Down to the B.O.M

$16.00

Mia Santa Olivia

$16.00

Willow Ave

$16.00

Tinto Verano

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Pineapple Margarita

$16.00

Paloma

$15.00

Mango Strawberry Rita

$16.00

Kentucky Mule

$15.00

Lester Bangs

$17.00

The Olde Fashioned

$35.00

Luscious Luna

$17.00

Casmigos Margarita

$18.00

Negroni

$16.00

Boulivardier

$16.00

Old Pal

$16.00

Sbagliato

$16.00

Americano

$13.00

Oaxacan Negroni

$16.00

Pom Paloma

$16.00

Fall Sour

$16.00

Lychee Martini

$16.00

Comp Drink

Beers

Hobo Passion Peach

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

Super Bock

$8.00

Lord Hobo IPA

$10.00

Stone Brewing

$10.00

Rothaus Pilsner

$11.00

Hoboken Cityside

$9.00

Btl Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Hudson Feel No Way

$13.00

Collective Arts Get It

$13.00

Lord Hobo Angelica

$11.00

Pilsner Urquell Btl

$9.00

Ayinger Dunkel

$14.00

Peroni

$9.00

Yuengling Lager

$7.00

Hoboken Even Flow

$12.00

Wine

Corkage

$45.00

Zardetto Prosecco

$12.00

Juve Camps Cava Gls

$14.00

Olivia Rose

$16.00

Fontsaint Gls

$16.00

Maipo Valley, Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Avancia

$14.00

Tara Gls

$15.00

Elk Cove Riesling

$16.00

Franz Zeller Pinot Gris

$12.00

Sancerre

$18.00

San Simeon Chard Gls

$15.00

Bonnet Orange

$15.00

St Micheal Pinot Noir

$15.00

Guarda Rios

$15.00

Luzon Gls

$14.00

Peraj Petita

$12.00

Schiavennza Gls

$15.00

Highland 41 Gls

$16.00

Iconic Cab Gls

$14.00

Grey Cab

$18.00

Leme!son Gls

$18.00

Condello Gls

$15.00

Bousquet Malbec

$16.00

Pas Saint George Glass

$18.00

Ghemme T

$40.00

Madiera

$10.00

Musar 2016

$25.00

Venti Sauv Blanc Btl

$56.00

Atacama Desert, Tara

$56.00Out of stock

Naia Btl

$52.00

Benanti Btl

$60.00

Tara Btl

$58.00

Chateau Reynon Btl

$52.00

Avancia/Godello

$52.00

Ca Dei Frati Btl

$50.00

San Simeon Chard Btl

$56.00

Sancerre Btl

$68.00

Elk Cove Riesling Btl

$56.00

Franz Keller Btl

$44.00

Bonnet Orange

$56.00

Sornin Blanc Btl

$50.00

Solosole

$42.00

Raul Perez Albamar Albarino

$57.00

Spinetta Vermentino

$48.00

Via Cenit Btl

$60.00

Btl St Micheal Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Vertice

$75.00

Torre D Golban Btl

$52.00

Priorat, Torres Perpetual

$120.00

BTL Dominio de Atauta

$85.00

Guarda Rios

$56.00

Altos De Luzon

$52.00

Peraj Petita Btl

$44.00

Schiavennza Btl

$56.00

Ghemme

$90.00

Highland 41 Btl

$60.00

Moulin Vent Btl

$75.00

Iconic Cab Btl

$52.00

Caprai Btl

$44.00

Grey Btl

$64.00

Lemelson Btl

$68.00

Conello Btl

$56.00

Lucia Bosio Btl

$45.00

Rocca Macie Btl

$52.00

Raul Perez Ultreia

$45.00

Arpepe Grumello

$99.00

Ciacci Rosso Di Montalcino

$58.00

Filipa Pato Baga

$39.00

Cardano Estate Cab

$90.00

Cristom Mt Jefferson Pinot Noir

$91.00

Dashe Zinfandel

$50.00

Failla Gamay

$70.00

Joseph Swan Zinfandel

$75.00

Pas Saint George Btl

$64.00

Olivia Rose Btl

$56.00

BTL Dom Perignon Brut

$350.00

Mattituck Pet Nat Btl

$48.00

Juve Camps Btl

$44.00

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coffee

Regular

$5.00

Decaf

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Tea

$5.00

Single Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$5.00

Still Water

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Oj

$5.00

Cordials

Kahlua

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

B&B

$11.00

Calvados

$11.00

Mocktails

Mare Nostrum

$8.00

Aguamala

$8.00

El Shirley Temple

$8.00

Sangrias Pitcher

Pitcher Red Sangria

$50.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$50.00

Pitcher Prosecco Sangria

$50.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosas

$13.00

Bellinis

$13.00

Bloody Mary's

$13.00

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$45.00

Bellinis Pitcher

$45.00

Aperol Spritzer

$15.00

Bottomless Mimosas

Bottomless Bellinis

Bottomless Bloody Mary

Bottomless Mojito

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Brunch Espressotini

$13.00

Pre-Fix Menus

Prefix Menu Food

$45.00

For The Table Spread

Arugula Salad

Romaine Wedge

Crispy Artichokes

Seared Tuna

Ribeye

Grilled Half Chicken

Mezze Rigatoni

Salmon

Bread Pudding

Chocolate Tres Leches

For Thr Table

Crab Benedict

Prefix Menu Beverage

$45.00

Holiday Kids Menu

Kids Rigatoni w/ Chicken

$15.00

Kids Crispy Fish

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1038 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Map
