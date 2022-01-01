  • Home
  Olleh Sushi - 8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, Suite S-1
Olleh Sushi 8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, Suite S-1

No reviews yet

8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, Suite S-1

San Diego, CA 92111

1-25 Kitchen, Salad

1.Edamame(ALA)

$5.00

2.Spicy Garlic Edamame(ALA)

$6.00

3.Gyoza (5pcs)(ALA)

$6.00

4.Buffalo Gyoza (5pcs)(ALA)

$7.00

5.Shmp Tempura (4pcs)(ALA)

$8.00

7.Tako Yaki (4pcs)(ALA)

$6.00

Tako means Octopus

8.Black Tiger (3pcs)(ALA)

$9.00

Butter Garlic King Black Tiger

9.Sesame Ball (6pcs)(ALA)

$8.00
10.Jalapeno Bomb (ALA)

$7.00

12.Loaded Beef Nacho (ALA)

$10.00

Honeycomb Fries with beef

13Loaded Spicy Nacho (ALA)

$10.00

Honeycomb Fries with spicy Pork

14.Org Wings (4pcs)

$8.00

15.Soy Wings (4pcs)

$8.00

16.Buffalo Wings (4pcs)

$8.00

17.Teriyaki (ALA)

$7.00

18.Karaage (ALA)

$9.00

19.Miso Soup

$2.50

20.Tempura Udon (ALA)

$12.00

21.Mini Udon(A LA)

$6.00

22.House Salad

$4.00

mustard sauce

23.Cucumber Salad

$5.00

24.Seaweed Salad

$7.00

25.Sashimi Salad

$15.00

26-50 Sushi, House Roll

28.Tuna Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

29.Salmon Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

30.Yellowtail Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

31.Albacore Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

32.Mackerel Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

Saba means Mackerel

33.Octopus Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

Tako means otopus

34.Squid Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

35.Shrimp Sushi (2pcs)

$6.00

36.Eel Sushi (2pcs)

$8.00

37.Tamago Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

Tamago means Rolled omelet.

38.Scallop Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

39.Smelt Roe Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

Masago is the roe of the capelin, an Atlantic and Arctic fish

40.Salmon Roe Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

Red claviar. The roe of salmon.

41.Flying fish row Sushi (2pcs)

$7.00

Tobiko means flying fish roe

42.California Roll

$7.00

IN-Imitation Crab, crab mix,avo

43.Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

IN-spicy tuna, avo

44.Philly Roll

$9.00

IN-salmon,avo,cream cheese

45.Shmp Tempura Roll

$8.00

IN-crabmix,avo,shm tempura

46.Spider Roll

$10.00

In-soft shell crab,crab mix,avo

47.Tuna Roll

$8.00

IN-tuna, OUT-seaweed

48.Salmon Roll

$8.00

IN-salmon, OUT-seaweed

49.Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

IN-yellowtail,OUT-seaweed

50.Albacore Roll

$8.00

51-75 Hand, 44, Spicy, Veggie

52.HAND Cali

$5.00

Hand Roll, spicy crab mix, avo

53.HAND Spicy Cali

$6.00

Hand Roll, spicy crab mix, avo

54.HAND Spicy Tuna

$6.00

Hand Roll, spicy tuna, avo

55.HAND Shmp Tempura

$6.00

Hand Roll, shrimp tempura, avo

56.HAND Tuna

$6.00

Hand Roll, Tuna, avo

57.HAND Salmon

$6.00

Hand Roll, Salmon, avo

58.HAND Yellowtail

$6.00

Hand Roll, yellowtail, avo

59.Meat44

$15.00

4pcs Beef on top and 4pcs Spicy pork on top

60.Shrimp44

$15.00

4pcs Shrimp Crunch roll and 4 pcs Spicy Tuna roll

61.Cajun44

$15.00

4pcs Cajun Spicy Tuna w/Jalapeno and 4pcs Cajun Albacore

62.Fish44

$15.00

4pcs Salmon roll and 4 pcs Tuna Roll

63.Bake44

$15.00

4pcs Chicken and 4pcs Bulgogi Roll

67.Hot Night (8pcs)

$14.00

IN-Crabmix, Avo, Shrimp Tempura, OUT-Spicy Tuna, Crunch Topping, SAUCE-Eel and Spicy

68.Red Miko (6pcs)

$14.00

IN-Spicy Tuna, Avo, Spicy Crab Mix, OUT-Salmon, Tobiko, SAUCE-spicy mayo, eel

69.Cajun Diablo (8pcs)

$14.00

IN-spicy tuna, avo, OUT-cajun tuna, jalapeno SAUCE-spicy ponzu

70.Jalapeno Hamachi (8pcs)

$15.00

IN-spicy tuna,spicy crabmix, avo, OUT-yellowtail,jalapeno,SAUCE-spicy ponzu

71.Cajun Albacore (8pcs)

$14.00

IN-spicy tuna,avo, OUT-cajun Albacore,jalapeno, SAUCE-spicy ponzu

73.Veggie Roll

$7.00

IN-cucumber, avo, radish, seaweed outside

74.Avocado Roll

$6.00

seaweed outside avocado

75.Avo Cucumber Roll

$6.00

76-100 Baked, Tempura, Special

76.Baked Salmon (8pcs)

$14.00

IN-crabmix,avo OUT-salmon, TOP-masago, SAUCE-eel

77.Baked Scallop (8pcs)

$14.00

IN-carbmix,avo OUT-scallop, TOP-masago, SAUCE-eel

78.Baked Chicken (8pcs)

$14.00

IN-carbmix,avo OUT-chicken, TOP-masago, SAUCE-eel

79.Ole Pizza (8pcs)

$14.00

IN-carbmix,avo OUT-tuna,salmon,albacore, TOP-masago, SAUCE-eel

80.Tempura Cali (8pcs)

$10.00

IN-carbmix,avo OUT-deep fried tempura, SAUCE-eel

81.Tempura Spicy Tuna (8pcs)

$12.00

IN-spicy tuna,avo OUT-deep fried tempura, SAUCE-spicy mayo,eel

82.Tempura Philly (8pcs)

$13.00

IN-salmon,cream cheese OUT-deep fried tempura, SAUCE-eel

83.Tempura Salmon (8pcs)

$12.00

IN-salmon,avo OUT-deep fried tempura, spicy mayo, SAUCE-eel

84.Tempura Ninja(8pcs)

$13.00

IN-spicy tuna,seaweed OUT-deep fried tempura, SAUCE-spicy mayo,eel

85.Tempura Monster (8pcs)

$14.00

soy paper IN-crabmix,avo,spicy tuna cream cheese, OUT-deep fried tempura, SAUCE-spicy mayo,eel

86.Rainbow (8pcs)

$13.00

IN-crabmix,avo OUT-tuna,salmon,shrimp,albacore,

87.ole ole (8pcs)

$15.00

IN-crabmix,avo OUT-salmon,yellowtail, TOP-tobico with mango balsamic, SAUCE-mango balsamic

88.Caterpillar (8pcs)

$12.00

IN-crabmix,eel OUT-avo, SAUCE-eel

89.Shrimp Crunch (8pcs)

$13.00

IN-crabmix,avo,shrimp tempura TOP-crunch topping SAUCE-eel

90.Red Dragon (8pcs)

$13.00

IN-carbmix,avo OUT-tuna

91.Black Dragon (8pcs)

$14.00

IN-carbmix,avo OUT-eel SAUCE-eel

92.Blak Pink (8pcs)

$15.00

IN-carbmix,avo OUT-salmon SAUCE-creamy eel

93.Padres (8pcs)

$15.00

IN-spicy tuna,avo,shrimp tempura OUT-albacore TOP-deep fried onion SAUCE-eel, spicy mayo

94.Superphilly (8pcs)

$15.00

IN-crabmix,avo,cream cheese,shrimp tempura OUT-salmon, SAUCE-mango bal

101-119(Prime)

101.TP Yellowtail Salsa

$9.00

102.TP Albacore Jungle

$9.00

103.TP Cajun Salmon

$9.00

104.TP Cajun Tuna

$9.00

105.Tuna SASHIMI

$10.00

106.Salmon SASHIMI

$10.00

107.Yellowtail SASHIMI

$10.00

108.Albacore SASHIMI

$10.00

111.Eclipse (8pcs)

$18.00

cucumber, IN-spicy tuna,avo, salmon, yellowtail, SAUCE-ponzu

112.Supermoon (8pcs)

$18.00

cucumber, IN-crabmix,avo,tuna,salmon,yellowtail SAUCE-mango bal

113.Despacito (8pcs)

$16.00

soy paper, IN-crabmix,avo,spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, OUT-albacore, TOP-salsa, SAUCE-ponzu

114. Fish Burrito (8pcs)

$16.00

soy papre, IN-crabmix,avo,tuna,salmon SAUCE-eel, spicy mayo

115. Shrimp Tempura Burrito (8pcs)

$16.00

spy paper, IN-crabmix,avo,shrimp tempura, SAUCE-eel, spicy mayo

116.Green Spider(8pcs)

$17.00

117.Eel Stanner(8pcs)

$17.00

118.Salmon Lover(8pcs)

$16.00

119.Black Spider(8pcs)

$17.00

120-

120.Tuna Poke (A LA)

$10.00

rice,salad, tuna, musterd sauce, sesame oil, avo on top

121.Salmon Poke (A LA)

$10.00

rice,salad, salmon, musterd sauce, sesame oil, avo on top

122.Mix Poke(A LA)

$10.00

rice,salad, tuna, salmon, musterd sauce, sesame oil, avo on top

123.Spicy K-style(A LA)

$14.00

rice,salad, tuna,salmon,yellowtail,albacore, musterd sauce, sesame oil, avo on top

Beverages

Perrier

$3.00

Orage Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.00

Cold Green Tea

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sushi Restaurant

8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, Suite S-1, San Diego, CA 92111

