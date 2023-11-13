Ollie’s American Restaurant 84 S Wyoming Ave
84 S Wyoming Ave
Edwardsville, PA 18704
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Apple Sauce$2.99
- Baked Potato$1.99
- Boneless Wing Bites$8.99
1/2 lb of hand cut boneless chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries$10.49
Your choice of boneless wing bites over crispy French fries and topped with melted cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders$9.99
Buffalo-style coated with wing sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$7.99
Philly steak with sautéed peppers and onions wrapped in wonton shells and flash-fried
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, peppers and onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses
- Chicken Tenderloins$9.29
Fried to a golden brown, then served with your choice of barbeque or honey mustard sauce
- Coleslaw$2.99
- French Fries$3.19
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.69
Melted mozzarella cheese in a crisp breading, served with marinara sauce
- Onion Rings$5.29
Thick cuts of onion, fried to a golden brown
- Potato Skins$7.49
Fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and bacon bits and served with sour cream and chives
- Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers$8.99
Cheddar cheese stuffed mild jalapeños are breaded and flash-fried, served with marinara
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- The Snack Attack!$10.99
A combination of mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, and potato skins
- Twice Baked Potato$2.99
- Mashed Potatoes$2.99
Soup and Salad Bar
Deluxe Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.69
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, black olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and Greek dressing
- Very Berry Salad$9.99
Field greens, with strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, red onion, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- The Super Chef Salad$10.99
Julienne strips of ham, turkey and cheese atop hand-torn crisp greens, garnished with tomato, onion, and hard boiled egg
- Cranberry Walnut Salad$8.99
A complex combination of sweet, savory and tart flavors that will delight any pallet. Fresh, hand-torn mixed greens tossed with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, craisins, sweet mandarin oranges, crunchy walnuts, and fat free raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Southwest Taco Salad$11.69
Mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, roasted corn, black beans, shredded Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, tomato, onion, crispy tortilla strips and served with house made chipotle ranch dressing
- Turkey Club Salad$11.99
Oven roasted turkey breast over crisp romaine lettuce with chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and red onion. Served with our house-made buttermilk ranch dressing
- The Overstuffed Tomato$8.99
Stuffed with your choice of chicken salad, tuna salad or seafood salad. Served with hard boiled egg, sliced onions and crackers
- Caprese Salad$8.99
Sliced, vine-ripe tomato layered with locally sourced mozzarella over a bed of spinach with sun dried tomato pesto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Wraps
- Spicy Tuna Melt Wrap$10.39
Our house-made tuna salad with cooper cheese, spinach, vine-ripe tomato, roasted red peppers, and sriracha aioli. Served hot!
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.39
A charbroiled breast of chicken sliced and wrapped with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.39
Chicken tenders tossed with wing sauce and wrapped with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing
- Honey-Mustard Chicken Wrap$10.39
Breaded chicken tenderloins with honey-mustard dressing, lettuce, and tomato
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.39
Charbroiled chicken breast sliced and served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$10.39
Taco seasoned chicken, corn, black beans, Cheddar cheese, tomato, crispy tortilla strips, and a side of salsa
- Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$10.39
Sliced steak, onions, peppers, and cheese
- Turkey Club Wrap$10.39
Sliced turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and ranch dressing
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$10.99
Paninis
- Italian Panini$10.69
Salami, provolone, ham, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and herb vinaigrette
- Thanksgiving Panini$10.69
Oven roasted turkey breast, stuffing, and cranberry sauce
- Chix Tomato Mozz Panini$10.69
Charbroiled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, spinach, and sun-dried tomato mayo
- Chipotle Turkey Panini$10.69
Hot turkey breast, Pepper Jack cheese, roasted red peppers, tomato, and chipotle mayo
- Turkey Spinach Artichoke Panini$10.69
Hot turkey breast, spinach artichoke spread, Swiss cheese, tomato, and caramelized onions
- Prime Rib French Dip Panini$11.99
Sliced prime rib, melted Cheddar, and sautéed onions served with au jus for dipping
- Grilled Veggie Panini$10.69
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, peppers, onions, spinach, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, and basil pesto spread
- Meatball Parm Panini$10.69
Meatballs, marinara, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses
- Buffalo Chicken Panini$10.69
Crispy flash-fried chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce with Cooper cheese and a side of bleu cheese dressing
Deli Sandwiches
- Tuna Salad$9.69
White albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
- Chicken Salad$9.69
All white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
- Prime Rib Sandwich$11.99
Sliced prime rib topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish mayo on a brioche roll
- Baked Turkey Breast$9.99
With Cooper cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Pita Pocket$10.99
A warm pita pocket stuffed with your choice of tuna salad, chicken salad, or seafood salad, and chopped lettuce and tomato
- Corned Beef$9.99
Served on rye bread with your choice of mustard or coleslaw, and Russian dressing
The Club House
Beef Burgers
- Burger$9.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
- Cheeseburger$9.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
A classic with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
- Jalapeño Burger$10.99
Topped with grilled jalapeño, caramelized onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli
- Mushroom and Swiss Burger$9.99
Sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and melted Swiss cheese
- Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
This one topped with crisp bacon, cooper cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, and chipotle mayo on brioche bun
- Rodeo Burger$10.99
Smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, an onion ring, and tangy BBQ sauce
- Blackened Bleu Burger$11.99
- Ollie's Big Burger$15.99
Grab life with both hands! Two beef patties with double cheese, double bacon and lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bun
- Turkey Burger$9.99
It's tender and juicy, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and fat-free mayo
- Beyond Burger$10.29
Made with plant-based ingredients, this juicy mouthwatering meatless burger tastes like beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo
- Veggie Burger$10.29
Chipotle black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo
- Hot Dog$6.99
- 2 Hot Dogs$9.99
Chicken Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Breaded chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$10.49
Choice of grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, cheese, and ranch
- Mr. Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast on a hard roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese and zesty marinara sauce
- Caprese Chicken Sandwich$10.29
A delicious combination of grilled chicken, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh baby spinach, and pesto on brioche bun
Specialty Sandwiches
- Cheesesteak$10.49
Juicy Philly steak is grilled with sautéed peppers and onions and served on a hoagie roll
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.49
- Loaded Cheesesteak$12.99
Our cheesesteak hoagie with double the meat, onions, mushrooms, and peppers and choice of cheese
- Loaded Chicken Cheesesteak$12.99
- Surf 'N' Turf Cheesesteak$14.99
Tender double cheesesteak with melted cooper cheese, grilled onions and peppers, sautéed Cajun shrimp, and house-made old bay aioli!
- Pizza Steak Hoagie$11.99
Our delicious cheesesteak combined with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and zesty marinara sauce smothered in melted mozzarella cheese
- Basil Parmesan Chicken Salad$10.49
Our housemade chicken salad with bacon, cooper cheese, baby spinach, vine-ripe tomato, and our house made basil-Parmesan-pesto stuffed into a croissant and pressed hot!
- B.L.T$7.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toast
- Fish Fillet Sandwich$9.99
Freshly breaded haddock filet with lettuce, cheese, and tartar sauce
- Crab Cake Sandwich$11.99
The Melts
- Chicken Salad Melt$10.29
Our housemade chicken salad, cooper sharp American cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, sriracha aioli on grilled Texas toast
- Tuna Melt$10.29
White albacore tuna salad on a toasted English muffin, and smothered with melted Swiss cheese and sliced tomato
- Reuben$10.29
Deli-style corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread served with Russian dressing on the side
- Rachel$10.29
Warm turkey breast with melted swiss cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye bread. Served with Russian dressing on the side
- Patty Melt$10.29
Our delicious burger on grilled rye bread with sautéed onions and melted swiss cheese
- Turkey Melt$10.29
Sliced turkey breast with bacon, tomato, and Swiss cheese on grilled white bread
- Monte Cristo$10.29
French toast filled with turkey, ham, and swiss cheese. Served with raspberry sauce
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
With your choice of cheese
- The Monster Cheese$10.29
Double cheese, double bacon, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and tomato
- Ham Melt$10.29
Ollie's Italian Pastas
- Pasta Del Giorno$10.29
Create your own pasta dinner from your choice of the following
- Baked Lasagna$13.29
Housemade from our own recipe with layers of pasta, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmesan$15.99
Breaded chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce with choice of pasta
- Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo$15.99
Tender grilled chicken and fresh broccoli tossed in Alfredo sauce over fettuccine
- Cajun Shrimp Alfredo$16.99
Cajun seasoned shrimp over fettuccine with creamy Alfredo sauce, diced tomato, and Parmesan cheese
- Parmesan Crusted Chicken$15.99
Tender chicken breast dusted with Parmesan and served over pasta with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or creamy vodka sauce
Rice Bowls
- Chicken Stir-Fry$14.99
Hand-trimmed, fresh, all-natural marinated chicken, grilled and tossed with seasonal vegetables and served with our housemade teriyaki sauce. Served over rice pilaf or noodles
- Shrimp Stir-Fry$16.99
Whole gulf shrimp and seasonal vegetables pan-seared in our house teriyaki sauce. Served over rice pilaf or noodles
- Scallop Stir-Fry$17.99
Traditional Favorites
- Roast Beef Dinner$13.99
Roasted top round served open face with our housemade beef gravy
- Roast Turkey Breast$14.99
Roasted daily and served over stuffing with housemade turkey gravy with a side of cranberry sauce
- Baked Meatloaf$13.99
Prepared daily, hand-cut and served with choice of housemade brown gravy or tangy BBQ sauce
- Salisbury Steak$13.99
Our special recipe baked and topped with housemade mushroom gravy
- Calves Liver$15.99
The best cut of liver, sautéed and topped with caramelized onions
- Hawaiian Ham Steak$13.99
With our sweet Hawaiian sauce and grilled pineapple!
- Yankee Pot Roast$14.99
Slow braised pot roast simmered with vegetables in beef broth and served with its own gravy. This meal is terrific with boiled potatoes and carrots
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$14.99
Baked to order, topped with chicken gravy
- Chicken Tender Meal$14.99
- Chili Platter$11.99
Kitchen Classics
From the Charbroiler
- Delmonico Steak$19.99
A 12-ounce choice ribeye steak, hand-cut and cooked to order
- NY Strip Steak$17.99
10-ounce charbroiled to your liking!
- Chopped Beef Steak$12.99
8-ounce. Black Angus beef topped with your choice of gravy or two onion rings or try it smothered with onions, peppers, mushrooms and Cheddar Jack cheese
- Petite Sirloin$14.99
A full-flavored 7-ounce steak, best if cooked medium rare
- Charbroiled Chicken Breast$14.99
Served your choice of plain, lemon-pepper, blackened, or smothered in BBQ sauce
- Half Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs$15.99
Slow roasted and so tender they fall off the bone! Lathered with BBQ sauce and charbroiled finished. These are our most popular item, and would make any pitmaster jealous
- Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs$21.99
Slow roasted and so tender they fall off the bone! Lathered with BBQ sauce and charbroiled finished. These are our most popular item, and would make any pitmaster jealous
- Steak and Ribs$20.99
A tender 7-ounce sirloin steak, cooked to order and 1/2 rack of ribs
- BBQ Chicken and Ribs$19.99
A tender chicken breast and half rack of ribs
Seafood
- Shrimp Scampi$16.99
Sautéed in our own garlic butter sauce over pasta
- Baked Haddock$15.99
One of our most popular dishes, a fresh fillet of haddock baked in lemon butter
- Broiled Salmon$17.49
Hand-cut fresh fillet of salmon with just a hint of teriyaki
- Crab Cakes$15.99
A large portion of our housemade crab cakes drizzled with remoulade
- Brewpub Fish and Chips$14.99
Hand-battered haddock fillets served with housemade tartar sauce, choice of potato and a side of coleslaw or side salad
- Breaded Shrimp$15.99
An eight-piece delight of perfectly fried shrimp served with tangy cocktail sauce
- Potato Crusted Haddock$16.99
Fresh fillet of haddock crusted with shredded potatoes and baked to perfection
- Seafood Casserole$17.99
Surprisingly wonderful with shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat stuffing, broiled to perfection and topped with garlic butter
- Broiled Seafood Combo$17.99
Gulf shrimp, diver scallops, and haddock is seasoned and broiled
- Fisherman's Feast$20.99
A large platter of breaded fried shrimp, our housemade crab cakes with remoulade sauce, flash-fried diver scallops and a brewpub fillet served with melted butter, tartar sauce, and tangy cocktail sauce!
All-Day Breakfast
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$8.49
Some people like things simple. Your choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
- Bacon and Cheese Omelette$9.99
Crisp, hickory-smoked bacon and your choice of cheese
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$9.99
Smoked, country ham with your choice of cheese
- Sausage and Cheese Omelette$9.99
Breakfast sausage with your choice of cheese
- Mushroom and Cheese Omelette$9.99
Fresh mushrooms and your choice of cheese
- Western Omelette$9.99
With diced ham, onions, and peppers
- Tex-Mex Omelette$10.99
Stuffed with fajita chicken, diced tomato, peppers, and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Hearty Omelette$10.99
Meat lovers rejoice! Made with smoked bacon, sausage, and ham with your choice of cheese
- Cheesesteak Omelette$11.99
Sliced ribeye, mushrooms, peppers, onions, Cooper cheese, and chipotle sauce
- Veggie Egg White Omelette$10.99
Choice of cheese, with mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, squash, zucchini, and spinach
- Everything Omelette$10.99