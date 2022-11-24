Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ollie Vaughn's

review star

No reviews yet

1526 East McDowell Road

Phoenix, AZ 85006

Popular Items

breakfast sandwich
sweet potato biscuit sandwich
latte

coffee

coffee

coffee

$4.00

brazilian dark roast

cold brew

cold brew

$5.00

16 hr steeped coffee in cold water

americano

americano

$3.00

espresso and water

latte

latte

$5.00

milk and espresso

chai latte

chai latte

$4.50

maya devi chai tea and milk

cappuccino

cappuccino

$4.50

frothed milk and espresso

espresso

espresso

$3.00

two ristretto shots

matcha latte

matcha latte

$4.50

organic green tea powder with steamed milk. enjoy hot or iced

n/a beverage

iced tea

iced tea

$3.50

daily selection of green or black

lemonade

lemonade

$4.00
orange juice

orange juice

$3.50Out of stock
sparkling apple juice

sparkling apple juice

$3.50

martinellis

ginger beer

ginger beer

$4.50

big marble organic ginger beer. locally brewed.

spring water

spring water

$3.00

liquid death

sparkling water

sparkling water

$3.00

mineragua

mexican coke

mexican coke

$3.50
hot chocolate

hot chocolate

$3.00
hot tea

hot tea

$3.00

selection of maya tea

milk

milk

$3.00
spring water

spring water

$3.00

liquid death

Jarritos

$3.50

breakfast

breakfast sandwich

breakfast sandwich

$9.50

white cheddar, avocado and roasted tomatoes on an onion roll

sweet potato biscuit sandwich

sweet potato biscuit sandwich

$10.50

schreiner's chicken sausage, goat cheese and spinach scramble and jalapeño marmalade on a sweet potato biscuit sandwich.

two egg breakfast

two egg breakfast

$9.50

two eggs, 3 slices of thick cut bacon and rustic country loaf toast

french toast

french toast

$12.50

brioche battered toast with cinnamon apple compote, spiced pecans and brown sugar whipped cream.

deviled egg toast

deviled egg toast

$10.50

hard boiled egg mash, capers, dill and chili oil on country loaf. add bacon

lemon ricotta pancakes

lemon ricotta pancakes

$11.50

three pancakes with blueberries, sliced almonds and maple syrup

biscuits & gravy

biscuits & gravy

$10.50

buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy

bagel & lox

bagel & lox

$12.00

bagelfelds everything bagel, herbed cream cheese, lox, red onion, cherry tomatoes and capers.

granola, fruit & yogurt

granola, fruit & yogurt

$7.50

homemade granola, vanilla yogurt, and fresh fruit

quiche

quiche

$8.50Out of stock

daily selection of meat or veggie quiche with side greens

breakfast sides

breakfast sides

$2.00

treats

simple croissant

simple croissant

$4.25

made from scratch, with love and lots of buttery layers

cinnamon roll

cinnamon roll

$4.75Out of stock

croissant dough rolled in cinnamon sugar

Ham And Cheese Croissants

Ham And Cheese Croissants

$5.50

stuffed croisssant with ham and gruyere

almond croissant

almond croissant

$5.00Out of stock

croissant stuffed and topped with homemade frangipane

tile pastry

tile pastry

$4.75Out of stock

croissant dough, baked flat with sweet or savory toppings

bars

bars

$5.50

daily selection of treat bars

cake

cake

$5.50

daily selection of cake

pie

pie

$5.25

daily selection of pie

cheesecake

cheesecake

$5.50

slice of daily cheesecake

large cookies

large cookies

$3.50

daily selection of cookies

small cookies

small cookies

$2.50Out of stock

daily selection of cookies

cookie pie

cookie pie

$5.00

two cookies with filling

kids menu

kids breakfast

kids breakfast

$6.00

1 egg, 2 slices of bacon and toast

kids breakfast sandwich

kids breakfast sandwich

$8.00

bacon, egg and cheese on sourdough

kids pancake

kids pancake

$4.50

1 pancake with blueberries and maple syrup

kids sandwich

kids sandwich

$6.00

simple sandwich for kiddos on sourdough

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

cafe and bakery

Location

1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

