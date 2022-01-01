Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

310 E. Gold Coast Road

Suite #101

Papillion, NE 68046

Order Again

Popular Items

HOBBES BURGER
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

SODA

COKE

COKE

$2.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50
MR. PIBB

MR. PIBB

$2.50
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.50
ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$2.50
ARNOLD PALMER
$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

APPETIZERS

BAKED MEATBALLS
$10.00

BAKED MEATBALLS

$10.00

CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, PARSLEY, MARINARA SAUCE, GARLIC BREAD

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
$9.00

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

TRUFFLE OIL, PARMESAN, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI

PANKO CRUSTED ONION RINGS
$7.50

PANKO CRUSTED ONION RINGS

$7.50

FRENCH ONION AIOLI

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP
$10.50

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$10.50

FRIED SHRIMP, SWEET CHILI AIOLI, MIXED GREENS, GREEN ONION, TOASTED SESAME SEED

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$9.00

TOMATO, RED ONION, GARLIC, BASIL, BALSAMIC REDUCTION, ROSEMARY FOCACCIA

ENTREES

SALMON RISOTTO

SALMON RISOTTO

$19.50Out of stock

PARMESAN & ASPARAGUS RISOTTO, TOMATO & ONION RELISH, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

PAN SEARED SALMON

PAN SEARED SALMON

$19.50Out of stock

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, ASPARAGUS, DILL CREME FRAICHE

PASTA ALFREDO

PASTA ALFREDO

$13.50

MUSHROOM, TOMATO, SPINACH, PARMESAN, PARSLEY, GRILLED GARLIC BREAD

BAKED PASTA & ITALIAN SAUSAGE
$13.00

BAKED PASTA & ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$13.00

ROASTED GARLIC TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, GRILLED GARLIC BREAD

GROWN UP MAC & CHEESE
$13.50

GROWN UP MAC & CHEESE

$13.50

CHEDDAR, PARMESAN, BLEU CHEESE & MOZZARELLA CREAM SAUCE, PEAS, BACON, BREAD CRUMBS, GREEN ONION

GRILLED CHICKEN RISOTTO
$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN RISOTTO

$14.00

BACON, TOMATO, RANCH, SPINACH, GREEN ONION, HERBED CREME FRAICHE

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
$14.50

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$14.50

ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, GLAZED PEAS & CARROTS, BLACK PEPPER GRAVY

CHICKEN MARSALA
$14.50

CHICKEN MARSALA

$14.50

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, MARSALA SAUCE, ROASTED MUSHROOM RISOTTO, ROASTED ASPARAGUS

PORK SCHNITZEL
$14.00

PORK SCHNITZEL

$14.00

PANKO CRUSTED PORK LOIN, PAN FRIED POTATOES, ONION, SPINACH, LEMON VINAIGRETTE

SURF & TURF

SURF & TURF

$20.00

SEARED SIRLOIN, SAUTEED SHRIMP, GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, RED WINE COMPOUND BUTTER, ROASTED ASPARAGUS

STEAK POMMES FRITES
$17.00

STEAK POMMES FRITES

$17.00

SEARED SIRLOIN, RED WINE JUS, PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

HOBBES BURGER

HOBBES BURGER

$10.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, PICKLE, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

BBQ BURGER

BBQ BURGER

$11.50

AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, BBQ SAUCE, ONION STRAWS, COLESLAW, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER
$10.50

SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

$10.50

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, SWISS, LETTUCE, FRENCH ONION AIOLI, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SHRIMP PO'BOY

SHRIMP PO'BOY

$10.50

FRIED SHRIMP, COLESLAW, SWEET CHILE AIOLI, HOAGIE BUN, GREEN ONION

PHILLY

PHILLY

$11.50

SHAVED BEEF, GREEN BELL PEPPER, ONION, SWISS, HORSERADISH AIOLI, HOAGIE BUN

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

SHAVED BEEF, SWISS CHEESE, GARLIC AIOLI, AU JUS ON TOASTED ROSEMARY FOCACCIA BREAD

BBQ PULLED CHICKEN
$11.00

BBQ PULLED CHICKEN

$11.00

ONION STRAWS, BACON, AMERICAN CHEESE, COLESLAW, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SPICY CHICKEN
$9.50

SPICY CHICKEN

$9.50

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, JALAPENO, LETTUCE, PICKLED RED ONION, BUFFALO RANCH SPREAD, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN
$9.50

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$9.50

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, PICKLE, GARLIC AIOLI ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
$9.50

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$9.50

AMERICAN CHEESE, SWISS, MOZZERELLA, TOMATO, BACON ON ROSEMARY FOCACCIA BREAD

SALADS & SOUPS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

MIXED GREENS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, HOUSE CROUTONS

CAESAR SALAD
$8.50

CAESAR SALAD

$8.50

CHOPPED ROMAINE, CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN, CROUTONS

WEDGE

WEDGE

$6.00

ICEBURG LETTUCE WEDGE, CRUMBLED BACON, CHERRY TOMATO, BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

CHICKEN BLT

CHICKEN BLT

$11.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, MIXED GREENS TOMATO, BACON, CROUTONS, PICKLED RED ONION, RANCH DRESSING

CRUNCHY SHRIMP SALAD
$12.50

CRUNCHY SHRIMP SALAD

$12.50

PANKO FRIED SHRIMP, CHOPPED ROMAINE, TOMATO, ONION, CUCUMBER, PARMESAN, DOROTHY LYNCH DRESSING

SEARED SALMON SALAD

SEARED SALMON SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

MIXED GREENS, STRAWBERRIES, ONION, TOMATO, CANDIED WALNUTS, BALSAMIC DRESSING

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY

DESSERTS

BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING
$6.50

BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING

$6.50

TRIPLE BERRY COULIS, VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM

BROWNIE A LA MODE
$5.50

BROWNIE A LA MODE

$5.50

CANDIED WALNUTS, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM, CARAMEL

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$7.00Out of stock

SEASONAL

ICE CREAM SUNDAE
$5.50

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$5.50

STRAWBERRIES, CANDIED WALNUTS, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CARAMEL SAUCE

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER
$5.50

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.50
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
$5.50

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.50
KIDS STEAK

KIDS STEAK

$8.00
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
$5.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
$5.50

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$5.50
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
$5.50

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.50

FEATURES

PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$11.00
CHICKEN POT PIE RISOTTO
$15.00

CHICKEN POT PIE RISOTTO

$15.00
CORDON BLEU SANDWICH
$12.50

CORDON BLEU SANDWICH

$12.50
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
$11.50

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$11.50

APPLE PIE EGG ROLLS
$9.00

$9.00
PEACH COBBLER
$8.50

PEACH COBBLER

$8.50

RED BOTTLE

HOUSE PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE MERLOT BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE CABERNET BOTTLE

$22.00

WHITE BOTTLE

HOUSE CHARD BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE MOSCATO BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE SPARKLING BOTTLE

$26.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

310 E. Gold Coast Road, Suite #101, Papillion, NE 68046

Directions

Gallery
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen image
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen image

Map
