Bars & Lounges

Ollie's 2951 Triverton Pike

1,415 Reviews

$$

2951 Triverton Pike

Fitchburg, WI 53711

Order Again

Order ahead - Cook-your-own Turkey for Thanksgiving

Spatchcocked turkey

Spatchcocked turkey

$60.00+

*** Pick up on Wednesday 11/23 *** This cook-yourself locally raised turkey from Nami Farms has been spatchcocked to make the juiciest, most flavorful turkey you have ever tasted. Not only are our birds humanely raised, but they are also heritage breeds, which mean a much more flavorful bird. We also brine the turkey and then layer herbed butter between the skin and meat to make the most flavorful turkey you have ever had! The other benefit to spatchcocking a Turkey is that instead of it taking 5 hours in an oven, it only takes about an hour to an hour and a half in the oven!!!

Pay-it-forward dinners

Thanksgiving dinner donation

$41.67+

Little John's this year is hoping to serve 2000 individuals and families in need a full amazing thanksgiving meal!!! Each meal will consist of smoked Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, buttered sweet corn, butternut squash casserole, gravy, with a frosted pumpkin and apple bar. We can only help that many families with your help!!

Snacks

Cheese Curds

$11.00

House battered Farmer John’s cheese curds, deep-fried and served with our signature buttermilk ranch

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Slow smoked and then deep-fried, tossed in your choice of buffalo, Mango habanero, BBQ or Thai peanut sauce, served with our signature buttermilk ranch

Tofu Wings

$12.00

Smoked Tofu battered and fried, then tossed in your choice of buffalo, Jerk Sauce, BBQ or Thai peanut sauce and served with our signature buttermilk ranch

Crispy Fries

$6.00

House made fries, tossed in Cajun seasoning and served with our signature buttermilk ranch

Truffle Fries

$13.00

House made fries tossed with white truffle oil, Parmesan and herbs. Served with garlic aioli

Onion Hay

$7.00

Battered to order onion strips, deep-fried and served with our signature buttermilk ranch

Snacks to Share

Giant Pretzel

$16.00Out of stock

Huge soft pretzel served with cheese sauce, whole grain mustard, and cranberry sauce

Mediterranean Platter

$17.00

Falafel, dolmades, hummus, cucumbers, Marinated olives, warm pita, pickled onion

Supper Club Platter

$18.00

Aged cheddar, summer sausage, deviled eggs, mixed olives, carrot and celery sticks, crostini, and whole grain mustard

Cozy Bowls

$15.00

Fresh baked bread bowls, with your choice of filling. Eat it as a dip or eat it as a soup.

Salads

Chop Salad

$16.00

Bacon, hard-boiled eggs, Gorgonzola, our house cheese blend, tomatoes, romaine and our signature buttermilk ranch dressing

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Romaine, black olives, grape tomatoes, black bean pico de gallo, cumin dressing topped with our signature cheese blend and fried tortilla strips

Greek Salad

$14.00

Kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, romaine, and feta with Greek vinaigrette

Deep Dish Pizzas

All pizzas are one size, one price, deep dish, feed one to two people, and are baked to order. Our cheese blend is 100% Wisconsin cheese, and is made up of Hooks three year cheddar, Farmer John’s provanello, Carr Valley fontina, Sartori sarvecchio, and Roth butterkase, and mozzarella

Veg-out

$16.00

Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, red onion, tomato, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, and broccoli

Full of it

$16.00

Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, peperoni, sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive and tomato

The Dad Joke (super cheesy)

$16.00

Tomato sauce, topped with double our house blend of cheese, and extra flaked cheddar cheese

Grill out

$16.00

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, red onions, and mushrooms topped with our house blend of cheeses and a sprinkling of gorgonzola

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Cheese sauce tossed with elbow noodles, and then topped with our house blend of cheese and extra cheddar

Greek out

$16.00

Tzatziki sauce, gyro lamb meat, tomato, red onion, and Kalamata olives with our house cheese blend and feta

Caprese

$16.00

Pesto, topped with our house cheese blend, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella and fresh herbs and drizzled with balsamic reduction

THAI-mout

$16.00

Thai peanut sauce, smoked tofu, carrot, red onion, grape tomatoes, and broccoli with our house cheese blend, drizzled with sriracha and crema

Smash Burgers

All of our burgers are made with ground beef that is sourced locally from Dreamy 280 farms, served on house made potato buns

The Norm

$12.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayo

Brinner

$14.00

Bacon, sunny side up egg, hash brown cake, American cheese, garlic aioli

Forager

$13.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, grilled green onions, House cheese

Poppin'

$13.00

Pickled Jalapeños, cream cheese, bacon, julienned red onion

Surf and Turf

$15.00

Scampi style shrimp, tomatoes, red onion, House cheese, garlic aioli

Grill Master

$16.00

Pulled pork, fried onions, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, House cheese

Diablo

$14.00

Farmer John's Carolina Reaper cheese, bacon, jalapeños, sriracha, garlic aioli, fried onions

2ABPSSLCPOOASSB

$18.00

That’s right…2 all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun.

Not a Burger

Gyro

$15.00

House made lamb and beef gyro meat, tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and feta

Falafel

$14.00

Hummus, falafel, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, tzatziki, tomatoes

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried cod, cabbage slaw, pickles, and tartar on a potato bun

Fish Fry

$16.00

Four pieces of fried cod, served with slaw, tartar sauce and lemon

Mac and Cheese

Our FAMOUS mac and cheese, made with our house blend of cheeses, and sassy cow cream

Classic Mac

$12.00

Our amazing mac and cheese, topped with more cheese and baked

Caprese Mac

$15.00

Drizzled with pesto, tomatoes, and herbs, and topped with fresh mozzarella

BBQ Pork Mac

$16.00

Mixed with slow smoked pork, and drizzled with BBQ and topped with green onion

Bacon Truffle Mac

$18.00

Heritage bacon, black truffle pieces, and topped with panko-truffle crust

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.00

Blackened chicken, and drizzled with buffalo sauce

Wild Style Mac

$16.00

Mushrooms, Bacon, Caramelized onion, green onions

Desserts-To-Go

Lemon Bar (VG)

$5.00Out of stock

Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie (VG)

$5.00Out of stock

Fudgie Brownie (GF, VG)

$6.00Out of stock

Soda

Soft Drinks

$2.00+

Classic Cocktails

Whiskey Old Fashioned

$9.00

Whiskey: Dancing Goat Limousine Rye

Brandy Old Fashioned

$9.00

Brandy: Dancing Goat

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Vodka: Doundrins

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vodka: Doundrins

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Fall Mule

$9.00

Doundrins Vodka, Great Lakes Cranberry Liqueur, Apple cider, Lime juice, Ginger beer

Kinnickinnic Paddywack

$10.00

Kinnickinnic Whiskey, Amaro Di Angostura Liqueur, Tattersall Orange Crema, Sierra Mist, Club soda

Rainy Day Bouquet

$10.00

Copper and Kings gin, Bitter Truth Violet Liqueur, Elderflower Liqueur, Lemon juice, Vincenzi Arancia Aperitivo liqueur, Blue Curaçao

The Leaning Tower of Chocolate

$9.00

Bird Dog Chocolate Whiskey, Pisa Liqueur, St. George Coffee Liqueur, Bicerin Italian Chocolate Liqueur

Gettin’ Caught in the Rain

$9.00

Brinley Gold Shipwreck Mango Rum, Brinley Gold Shipwreck Coconut Cream Rum, Banana liqueur, Pineapple juice, Lime juice

Tequila Mockingbird

$10.00

Western Sun Grapefruit Vodka, Agavales Gold Tequila, Cucumber bitters, Jalapeño simple syrup, Lime juice

Door County Campfire

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Smoked Maple Syrup, Campari Liqueur, Tatersall Sour Cherry Liqueur, Club soda

Cajun Margarita

$10.00

Wine

Los Vascos Cabernet

$10.00+

Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$8.00+

Cahors Malbec

$12.00+

Ruta 22 Malbec

$9.00+

Cote Mas Rouge

$7.00+

Primarius Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Lenore Syrah

$10.00+

Michael David Petite Petit

$12.00+

Ercole Moscato

$7.00+

Corvidae Reisling

$9.00+

Cote Mas Blanc

$6.00+

Lulumi Chardonnay

$10.00+

Lulumi Rosé

$9.00+

Villa Montecastello Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Beer

New Glarus - Spotted Cow (Farmhouse Ale)

$6.00

Lake Louie - Warped Speed (Scotch Ale)

$7.00

Central Waters - Satin Solitude (Stout)

$7.00

Delta - IPA (16oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Tiki tom - Beermosa (16oz

$12.00

Raised Grain -Naked Threesome (IPA)

$8.00

Karben4 - Fantasy Factory (Pale Ale)

$6.00

Alt Brew - Hollywood nights (Blonde IPA)

$7.00Out of stock

Hillsboro - Fridaynight lights (Octoberfest)

$7.00

One Barrel - Commuter (Kolsh)

$6.00

Potosi Wisconsin - Snake Hollow (IPA)

$6.00

Cider / Seltzer

Eplegaarden - Hard Cider

$13.00

Cider Boys -First Press

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer - Lemon Lime

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer -Strawberry Guava

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer - Exotic Pineapple

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer - Tropical Mango

$7.00

Press Seltzer - Pomegranate Ginger

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Ollie’s hosts farm-to-table pub food and customized cocktail offerings in an inclusive speakeasy atmosphere.

2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg, WI 53711

