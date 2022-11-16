Ollie's 2951 Triverton Pike

Spatchcocked turkey

$60.00 +

*** Pick up on Wednesday 11/23 *** This cook-yourself locally raised turkey from Nami Farms has been spatchcocked to make the juiciest, most flavorful turkey you have ever tasted. Not only are our birds humanely raised, but they are also heritage breeds, which mean a much more flavorful bird. We also brine the turkey and then layer herbed butter between the skin and meat to make the most flavorful turkey you have ever had! The other benefit to spatchcocking a Turkey is that instead of it taking 5 hours in an oven, it only takes about an hour to an hour and a half in the oven!!!